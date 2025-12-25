10 Controversies Featuring Adult Stars That Left People Raging
Adult stars have frequently been at the center of controversies purely because of their profession. However, some of them have crossed the line in more than one way, which left people absolutely fuming.
Whether for their public appearances, online personas, publicity stunts, or comments on sensitive issues, adult entertainers have proven divisive public figures on social media platforms, especially since the rise of platforms featuring explicit content.
Here are ten instances where adult content creators crossed all limits, leaving netizens infuriated.
Alicia Amira
Adult entertainer Alicia Amira’s attempt to deliver a message of empowerment left the internet unimpressed. In March 2019, the then-29-year-old appeared on an episode of This Morning.
Amira, who describes herself as a ‘professional bi*bo’ and ‘anti-feminist,’ admitted to having extensive plastic surgeries, having spent approximately $19,000 on cosmetic procedures.
“My aim is to show people that you don’t have to be stupid to be a bi*bo. This is my choice, and I didn’t always look like this,” she said during the appearance.
More recently, in April, the 36-year-old updated the previous figure, claiming to have spent $120k on body augmentations and surgeries. She spends an additional $3,000 on maintenance and top-ups following her multiple plastic surgeries.
In both instances, the model faced harsh backlash online, with several netizens criticizing her for allegedly normalizing expensive and potentially harmful cosmetic enhancements.
“She’s glamorizing body dysmorphia,” one user wrote. “Such a ghastly appearance!” a second person commented. “It is sad to see someone pursue these things,” added another viewer.
Kay Manuel
Adult content creator Kay Manuel made headlines in November 2024, after she was kicked out of an Airbnb in Gold Coast, Australia, for sleeping with several fresh high school graduates and filming the encounters.
She had reportedly rented the property during the Schoolies Week—an Australian tradition where graduating students celebrate the end of their high school phase. Within the first 24 hours of the week, Manuel reportedly slept with 55 graduates.
The 22-year-old told news.com.au that she had spent the morning filming racy content with 20 students belonging to a “sporting team” in Victoria when she was asked to vacate the property.
Netizens found her actions exploitative, and many felt that while what the influencer did was not illegal, it was “nasty” and “gross.”
Manuel defended her actions by stating, “They know exactly what they’re getting themselves into.” She added, “If they want their face (shown) or don’t want their face (shown), they can decide for themselves.”
“It’s only encouraged me,” she said of the online criticism, determined to sleep with 1000 new graduates by the end of November.
In a follow-up conversation with the publication, Manuel admitted she “was lying” regarding her exploits, claiming that no scenes had been filmed over the weekend.
That same month, the website Manuel used to distribute her explicit content suspended her account due to an alleged violation of the terms of service or community guidelines. She also left Australia and said she needed to “look into everything and see what’s happened there” before she could resume filming adult content in the country.
Annie Knight
In May, Australian adult entertainer Annie Knight was left “begging” doctors to fix her pain after allegedly sleeping with 583 men in a single day, an act that landed her in the hospital.
The event resulted in the model being left with severe bleeding. Later, Knight revealed that her health had already been on the decline for months before she undertook the controversial bedroom challenge.
She had previously been diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition that affects tissues outside the uterus, and admitted that it had gotten worse because of the event.
“I’m not doing very well, I’ve been bleeding a lot since the challenge,” she told Us Weekly.
Netizens felt that the influencer had only herself to blame for her poor health, describing her actions as “attention seeking at its best.”
“You make me feel sick, and now you want our sympathy,” one user commented on her health update.
Several others questioned the model’s sanity, posting comments such as, “I think you went to the wrong hospital. Have you ever asked for mental health support?” and “See a therapist and delete your social media.”
Bonnie Blue
Adult star Bonnie Blue stirred up controversy when she attended an NBA game with her boyfriend and rapper Lil Mabu. Famous for her claim of bedding 1,057 men in 24 hours, the British model often pulls outrageous on-camera stunts.
In a bid to create viral content, Blue and her partner seemingly crossed all limits when watching the Miami Heat-Houston Rockets game on March 21, 2025, at the Kaseya Center. The couple was seated next to the broadcast booth, where they received plenty of camera attention.
In the crowded arena, Blue appeared to lower her face in her boyfriend’s lap, hinting at an indecent act as the 20-year-old rapper made a suggestive face. Moments later, Blue resurfaced, wiping her mouth in a moment that was captured on national television.
The footage quickly went viral and drew severe backlash against the internet star, whose real name is Tia Billinger. “She needs locking up. She’s an embarrassment to the British people,” one person commented on X.
“Does anyone notice the little legs behind her? That’s children sitting there. This is s*x offender level sh*t,” another disgusted user wrote. However, no legal action was taken against the couple.
It was later revealed that their actions were nothing more than a publicity stunt aimed at promoting Mabu’s new single, BONNIE BLU, and features several references to the 26-year-old’s adult career.
In December 2025, Blue once again went viral after she was deported from Bali, Indonesia, amid an immigration violation caused by working in the country on a tourist visa. She was also found guilty of a minor traffic offence.
Lily Phillips
Adult star Lily Phillips is no stranger to controversies, first rising to fame with the audacious claim of sleeping with over 100 men in a day. In March 2025, the adult content creator received criticism for allegedly sleeping with elderly men at nursing homes.
It all started with a TikTok video where the 23-year-old claimed to be seeking out her oldest fan, issuing an open invitation to men on social media. “I feel like the men at care homes don’t get their needs filled often. So, I would love to come visit them,” she explained.
She followed up the post with another video, posing alongside an elderly man in what appears to be a retirement home. “When I said I don't mind guys any age, any size, I really meant it,” she said.
Phillips’ actions drew negative reactions from netizens, who slammed her for allegedly preying on the elderly. One X user criticized her by commenting, “She needs to be arrested.” Another person wrote, “Tryna make sure her 15 minutes of fame lasts as long as possible lol.”
The adult performer later shared another video, sporting a white miniskirt and cardigan. She was sitting on the lap of a white haired man and claimed to have slept with him. However, some eagle-eyed viewers identified the man as 68-year-old adult star Jake Jacobs, also known as Jay Crew.
As a result, several netizens dismissed Phillips’ nursing home visits as nothing more than a vile publicity stunt. Earlier in February, the model was similarly criticized for claiming to be pregnant, with her publicist later confirming that the news was fake.
Andressa Urach
Brazilian reality star and content creator Andressa Urach went viral after revealing an unconventional work arrangement involving her son.
During a February 2024 episode of Programa Chupim, a Spanish talk show, she appeared with her son, Arthur, who confessed to filming his mother’s explicit content.
“Well, for me it's really work. So I don't get h**ny. And because she's my mother, and I'm not attracted to her,” the 18-year-old son said about working with his mother.
The confession came as a shock to netizens who felt uncomfortable with the duo’s professional arrangement. They slammed both Urach and her son, branding the pair as “disgusting” and “shameful.”
In a Reddit post discussing the situation, one user commented, “You can be close to your mom. This, however, is over the line.”
“This is truly insane," a second wrote, wondering why the practice was being "normalized" for adult content creators.
However, others speculated that the confession was most likely “a lie intended to increase viewership” of her explicit content.
The 38-year-old once again became the subject of online scrutiny in July 2025 after announcing that she would release an adult video featuring herself, her father Carlos Urach, and her former mother-in-law, Bia Black.
Ari Kytsya
Social media influencer and adult performer Ari Kytsya received sharply divided reactions when she appeared in an advertising campaign for L’Oréal’s Urban Decay makeup brand.
The 24-year-old model with 2.6 million followers on Instagram is known for posting makeup tutorials and lifestyle content on her page. However, she is also famous for sharing more explicit content on adult websites.
Urban Decay’s campaign featuring Kytsya leaned into her image as an adult performer, with posts featuring captions such as “(Urban Decay) likes it raw.”
However, the marketing material proved divisive among netizens. Some criticized it for glorifying adult content creation and felt it could mislead teenagers, who are the brand’s primary target audience.
“This partnership is not empowering; it sends a very dangerous and harmful message to young people,” one user commented on TikTok, slamming the brand and creator. Another user wrote, “Just what we need, another push to normalize and glamorize s*x work.”
On the other hand, some reactions were more supportive, praising the ad campaign and calling it “10/10 marketing” and a “smart partnership.”
The decision to collaborate with Kytsya reportedly also contradicted L’Oréal’s own “Value Charter,” which mandates that creators working with the brand must not have previously posted adult content.
Despite the online backlash, L’Oréal defended its decision, telling The Guardian that the company was pleased with Kytsya’s openness in talking about “the joys, challenges, and risks of the industry she works in.”
Lil Tay
Tay Tian, also known as Lil Tay, infuriated netizens after she criticized women who work in traditional jobs. She went viral in 2023 following fake news of her demise and joined an adult content platform in August 2025, just a few days after turning 18.
In an Instagram video, the influencer criticized women under 25 working regular jobs, stating, “If you’re over the age of 25 and you’re still working a 9 to 5, you are a failure.” She instead encouraged other women to follow in her footsteps and “drop the link.”
She also admitted to avoiding formal education in favor of making money through adult content. “Harvard was never gonna help me make eight figures,” she said.
Tay faced severe backlash over her comments about women in conventional jobs and for dismissing traditional education.
“So being a doctor means I’ll be a failure?” asked one user. A nurse commented, “I like to think that I’m not a failure, and I don’t think my patients think so either.“
Another user said, “Imagine calling people a failure when your entire life is an embarrassment.” Meanwhile, several people ignored her comments, viewing them as a ragebaiting attempt.
Just hours after launching her page, Tay claimed to have made $1 million from the website. The self-proclaimed “youngest flexer of the century” later posted another video, announcing she had made $15 million in her first month on the platform.
How does the expression go, a sucker and his money will easily be parted? Looks like she found a ton of suckers.
Richelle Ryan
Richelle Ryan stirred controversy with her unconventional method of thanking first responders.
The 39-year-old adult actress, known for her vocal support of Donald Trump, extended her gratitude to firefighters. “God bless our first responders, that’s all I can say,” she told the Daily Mail.
She praised them for their brave handling of the devastating Los Angeles fires in January 2025.
At the same time, Ryan offered to take the first responders on a date, expressing a desire to be “one of their sugar mamas.”
She also added that the date would be similar to the things fans have seen her doing in some of her explicit videos. Ryan described the offer as her way of paying it forward to the first responders.
The suggested services made Ryan the subject of a brutal online roasting by netizens who were repulsed by her statement, calling it “cheap.”
“That takes cringe-worthiness to a new low,” commented one user. Another person quipped, “Does she know there are millions of women with her skillset? Not special.”
Others saw the adult star’s comments as a publicity stunt, with some calling her “disgraceful” and “desperate for attention,” accusing her of “doing anything to get her name out there.”
Madi Ruvee
In February 2024, Madi Ruvee sparked a heated social media debate after a video featuring her stretching in the gym went viral alongside the caption “women aren’t safe in 2024.”
In the video, Ruvee was seen performing pulse squats when an angry gymgoer stormed up to her and asked, “What are you doing?” She replied, “My leg day warm-up.”
Unconvinced with the response, the man stated, “No, don’t give me that bullsh*t, I know you know what you’re doing.”
The footage was met with divisive reactions online, with some netizens finding nothing wrong with Ruvee’s actions in the gym. However, others were less convinced of her innocence.
“The expressions on her face while ‘stretching’ are lewd,” one user pointed out. “Looks nothing like pulse squats,” another commented.
Many people sided with the gymgoer who felt the adult star was trying to record an inappropriate video. “I don’t blame him! Props to this guy!” a person stated.
In November 2025, Ruvee made headlines after allegedly spending more than $63,000 buying toys for charity. The influencer admitted to The Blast that negative reactions to her online persona inspired her actions.
“If I can turn adult content into something that helps thousands of kids, I don’t see the downside,” she said. While some accused Ruvee of attention-seeking, she was praised by her fans for using her resources to help underprivileged kids.
Being a man, I don't feel I should express my opinions of these women. Do other women feel that they are 'empowering' themselves? Are they advancing the rights of women to be as secksually (sic) adventurous as they wish? Is it just about getting attention and money? If it were a man, I think I would urge him to raise his standards but I am not directly affected by his actions. I don't know - this current trend for women to sleep with tens and hundreds of man in a day seems dangerous and unnecessary but it's not my life and not my body, I worry more for the mental state of the people involved. I shall not name call, though it's entirely understandable and predictable what is going to be said.
