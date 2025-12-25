Adult content creator Kay Manuel made headlines in November 2024, after she was kicked out of an Airbnb in Gold Coast, Australia, for sleeping with several fresh high school graduates and filming the encounters.



She had reportedly rented the property during the Schoolies Week—an Australian tradition where graduating students celebrate the end of their high school phase. Within the first 24 hours of the week, Manuel reportedly slept with 55 graduates.



The 22-year-old told news.com.au that she had spent the morning filming racy content with 20 students belonging to a “sporting team” in Victoria when she was asked to vacate the property.



Netizens found her actions exploitative, and many felt that while what the influencer did was not illegal, it was “nasty” and “gross.”



Manuel defended her actions by stating, “They know exactly what they’re getting themselves into.” She added, “If they want their face (shown) or don’t want their face (shown), they can decide for themselves.”



“It’s only encouraged me,” she said of the online criticism, determined to sleep with 1000 new graduates by the end of November.



In a follow-up conversation with the publication, Manuel admitted she “was lying” regarding her exploits, claiming that no scenes had been filmed over the weekend.



That same month, the website Manuel used to distribute her explicit content suspended her account due to an alleged violation of the terms of service or community guidelines. She also left Australia and said she needed to “look into everything and see what’s happened there” before she could resume filming adult content in the country.

