“So Sad”: Woman Who Spent Over $120k To Become Barbie Reveals What She Looked Like Before
Health, News

“So Sad”: Woman Who Spent Over $120k To Become Barbie Reveals What She Looked Like Before

Alicia Almira, once a fresh-faced, natural-looking woman, has completed her transformation in what she referred to as a “custom made plastic doll,” spending over $120,000 on surgeries and other cosmetic procedures.

The Sweden-born 32-year-old has spent the last decades going under the knife, getting multiple interventions not to become beautiful in a natural way, but to purposely look as artificial as possible.

Highlights
  • Swedish woman spent over $120k to transform into a 'plastic doll.'
  • Despite surgeries, she feels it's not enough and seeks more changes.
  • Alicia was inspired by a cartoon character she watched as a child.
  • Netizens believe her obsession is the result body dysmorphic disorder.

Despite having gotten multiple breast augmentations, nose jobs, fillers, Botox, full-body tattoos, ultra-long nails, and a permanent tan, Alicia feels it’s not enough, and aims to add further refinements to her appearance.

“I want to look as plastic as possible and inspire other girls to do the same,” she said.

    Swedish model goes viral for spending over $120,000 to become a “real-life plastic doll”

    A woman dressed in pink and plaid, embodying a Barbie-like appearance with a vibrant purple background.

    Image credits: aliciaxamira

    Before-and-after photos from 10 years ago show a stunning contrast. Netizens have described the comparison as “sad,” arguing that Alicia ruined her “healthy appearance” in her quest to become a real-life doll.

    What at one point appeared to be B-cup breasts have ballooned to a J-cup, with Alicia stating that she wants to go even further beyond.

    Barbie-inspired woman holding a pink, decorated cake at a festive event.

    Image credits: aliciaxamira

    Despite having a relatively modest social media following with 94,000 followers on Instagram, Alicia makes the brunt of her money via her OF account, where she promotes herself as a “Bimbo,” bringing the look of famous cartoon characters such as Jessica Rabbit to life.

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Alicia Amira (@aliciaxamira)

    In particular, Alicia says she was inspired by characters from a Danish TV show called King’s Girls that she watched as a child and has been fascinated with the “bimbo look” ever since. 

    Woman undergoing cosmetic procedure to look like Barbie, getting injection by a professional in gloves.

    Image credits: aliciaxamira

    “I’ve always been attracted to the extreme and wanted to look like a bimbo,” she explained. “Some people think I’m mad, but I don’t regret having the surgeries.”

    She began experimenting with tattoos at 18 and started saving money for her first major procedure—breast implants—by the age of 25.

    Alicia describes herself as the leader of the “Bimbos” and wishes for more women to go down the same path as her

    Woman's transformation into Barbie after $120k makeover, showcasing before and after images.

    Image credits: aliciaxamira

    Her extreme appearance has garnered no shortage of detractors, with many taking issue not only with what her look means for her, but for the message that it sends.

    Having made her mission to become an icon for the “bimbo look,” Alicia actively seeks to influence girls to go down the same path as her, going as far as to motivate any future children she has to alter their appearance.

    “If my daughter really wants big boobs and everything else, then I would take her to the surgeon,” she said.

    Woman with long blonde hair and patterned shirt, before transformation into Barbie look.

    Image credits: This Morning

    She views her transformation not just as a personal journey, but as a lifestyle she hopes to normalize and pass on. In interviews, Alicia has emphasized that her desire to be “as plastic as possible” is something she’s proud of.

    A woman with long blonde hair sitting outside, smiling and holding playing cards.

    Image credits: This Morning

    “I’ve erased who I used to be,” she wrote on social media, assuring her viewers that she’s likely to get more and more interventions as time passes on. 

    “Bimbos don’t age—we just get more and more plastic.”

    According to experts, Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) is 15 times as likely to affect recurrent plastic surgery patients

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Alicia Amira (@aliciaxamira)

    Netizens reacted with concern, theorizing that Alice’s plastic surgery obsession has more to do with her suffering from a mental illness rather than trying to achieve a specific aesthetic vision.

    “She’s glamorizing body dysmorphia,” one user wrote.

    Barbie-inspired woman in pink outfit and heels posing by a matching vintage car.

    Image credits: aliciaxamira

    While there’s no definitive answer as to whether the influencer suffers from the aforementioned condition, a 2017 study by the Brazilian Plastic Surgery Society states that people seeking plastic surgery are 15 times more likely to suffer from the disorder.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Alicia Amira (@aliciaxamira)

    Speaking with Bored Panda, Dr. Lindsay Kite, body image expert and co-director of the Beauty Redefined Foundation, explained that plastic surgery often becomes a recurring pattern in people due to them being unable to fix the root cause of the behavior.

    “No medication is going to fix your body image,” she explained. “Because your body image is just your self-perception, and you don’t magically love your body and release all your fixation on flaws once you reach your goals.”

    “Positive body image isn’t believing your body looks good; it’s knowing your body is good—regardless of how it looks,” the Doctor added.

    “Sad.” Netizens lamented Alice’s transformation, believing she looked better before all the interventions

    Comment about woman spending $120k to look like Barbie, calling it wasted money.

    Comment on woman's transformation to Barbie, questioning spending choices and mental state with emojis expressing shock.

    Comment discussing a woman's transformation journey to look like Barbie and its emotional impact.

    Comments on a woman's transformation to look like Barbie, expressing shock and disbelief.

    Comment on Barbie transformation expenses, suggesting therapy instead.

    Patricia Hughes comment on woman spending $120k to become Barbie, expressing disbelief at her previous appearance.

    Comment about woman's transformation to Barbie with emoji.

    Comment about a woman's transformation journey to resemble Barbie, expressing a preference for her previous look.

    Comment by Michaela Richardson saying, "I'd be asking for my money back!" regarding woman becoming Barbie.

    Comment from Susan Thomas about spending $120k to become Barbie, expressing regret for future.

    Comment discussing woman's transformation into Barbie, mentions her stunning appearance before changes.

    Comment expressing sadness about a woman's transformation to resemble Barbie.

    Comment praising woman's Barbie transformation journey with emoji.

    Comment expressing sadness about a woman spending over $120k to look like Barbie.

    Comment expressing concern over woman's transformation to look like Barbie.

    Comment discussing woman who spent over $120k for Barbie transformation, questioning self-esteem.

    Comment by Darren Arthur on plastic surgery to resemble Barbie, stating: "She's seeing the wrong type of doctor.

    Comment about woman's transformation into Barbie, stating she looks different.

    Comment discussing woman's transformation to Barbie, stating she was better before.

    Comment by Linda highlighting concern over woman spending $120k to become Barbie.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is horrible. The doctor who did that to her lips should lose their license.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is so sad. Wich doctor did this to her? She looks ridiculous. She has to go to a therapist.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
