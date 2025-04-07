“So Sad”: Woman Who Spent Over $120k To Become Barbie Reveals What She Looked Like Before

ADVERTISEMENT

Alicia Almira, once a fresh-faced, natural-looking woman, has completed her transformation in what she referred to as a “custom made plastic doll,” spending over $120,000 on surgeries and other cosmetic procedures.

The Sweden-born 32-year-old has spent the last decades going under the knife, getting multiple interventions not to become beautiful in a natural way, but to purposely look as artificial as possible.

Highlights Swedish woman spent over $120k to transform into a 'plastic doll.'

Despite surgeries, she feels it's not enough and seeks more changes.

Alicia was inspired by a cartoon character she watched as a child.

Netizens believe her obsession is the result body dysmorphic disorder.

Despite having gotten multiple breast augmentations, nose jobs, fillers, Botox, full-body tattoos, ultra-long nails, and a permanent tan, Alicia feels it’s not enough, and aims to add further refinements to her appearance.

“I want to look as plastic as possible and inspire other girls to do the same,” she said.

Image credits: aliciaxamira

Before-and-after photos from 10 years ago show a stunning contrast. Netizens have described the comparison as “sad,” arguing that Alicia ruined her “healthy appearance” in her quest to become a real-life doll.

What at one point appeared to be B-cup breasts have ballooned to a J-cup, with Alicia stating that she wants to go even further beyond.

Image credits: aliciaxamira

Despite having a relatively modest social media following with 94,000 followers on Instagram, Alicia makes the brunt of her money via her OF account, where she promotes herself as a “Bimbo,” bringing the look of famous cartoon characters such as Jessica Rabbit to life.

In particular, Alicia says she was inspired by characters from a Danish TV show called King’s Girls that she watched as a child and has been fascinated with the “bimbo look” ever since.

Image credits: aliciaxamira

“I’ve always been attracted to the extreme and wanted to look like a bimbo,” she explained. “Some people think I’m mad, but I don’t regret having the surgeries.”

She began experimenting with tattoos at 18 and started saving money for her first major procedure—breast implants—by the age of 25.

Alicia describes herself as the leader of the “Bimbos” and wishes for more women to go down the same path as her

Image credits: aliciaxamira

Her extreme appearance has garnered no shortage of detractors, with many taking issue not only with what her look means for her, but for the message that it sends.

Having made her mission to become an icon for the “bimbo look,” Alicia actively seeks to influence girls to go down the same path as her, going as far as to motivate any future children she has to alter their appearance.

“If my daughter really wants big boobs and everything else, then I would take her to the surgeon,” she said.

Image credits: This Morning

She views her transformation not just as a personal journey, but as a lifestyle she hopes to normalize and pass on. In interviews, Alicia has emphasized that her desire to be “as plastic as possible” is something she’s proud of.

Image credits: This Morning

“I’ve erased who I used to be,” she wrote on social media, assuring her viewers that she’s likely to get more and more interventions as time passes on.

“Bimbos don’t age—we just get more and more plastic.”

According to experts, Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) is 15 times as likely to affect recurrent plastic surgery patients

Netizens reacted with concern, theorizing that Alice’s plastic surgery obsession has more to do with her suffering from a mental illness rather than trying to achieve a specific aesthetic vision.

“She’s glamorizing body dysmorphia,” one user wrote.

Image credits: aliciaxamira

While there’s no definitive answer as to whether the influencer suffers from the aforementioned condition, a 2017 study by the Brazilian Plastic Surgery Society states that people seeking plastic surgery are 15 times more likely to suffer from the disorder.

Speaking with Bored Panda, Dr. Lindsay Kite, body image expert and co-director of the Beauty Redefined Foundation, explained that plastic surgery often becomes a recurring pattern in people due to them being unable to fix the root cause of the behavior.

“No medication is going to fix your body image,” she explained. “Because your body image is just your self-perception, and you don’t magically love your body and release all your fixation on flaws once you reach your goals.”

“Positive body image isn’t believing your body looks good; it’s knowing your body is good—regardless of how it looks,” the Doctor added.

“Sad.” Netizens lamented Alice’s transformation, believing she looked better before all the interventions

