L’Oréal Defends Hiring 24YO Adult Star After Critics Blast Provocative Ad Campaign
Young adult star posing in white lingerie in a modern kitchen for Lu2019Oru00e9al provocative ad campaign defense.
Social Issues, Society

L’Oréal Defends Hiring 24YO Adult Star After Critics Blast Provocative Ad Campaign

L’Oréal’s Urban Decay makeup brand is at the center of an online storm after unveiling 24-year-old social media influencer and adult performer Ari Kytsya as the face of its latest advertising campaign.

Urban Decay leaned into Ari’s adult profession in its campaign, using suggestive taglines and playful innuendo.

Some netizens celebrated the choice as bold and inclusive, though critics accused the brand of glamorizing explicit work to sell makeup.

Highlights
  • L’Oréal’s Urban Decay brand sparked backlash for hiring adult star Ari Kytsya for its new makeup campaign.
  • Critics argued that the partnership glamorizes adult work and violates the brand’s influencer guidelines.
  • Supporters, on the other hand, praised the brand for challenging stigma and embracing inclusivity.
RELATED:

    L’Oréal’s Urban Decay brand leaned into Ari Kytsya’s OF stardom

    Young woman with tattoos wearing a green bralette and white pants, representing L’Oréal hiring controversy in ad campaign.

    Image credits: Instagram / arikytsya

    According to a report from The Guardian, US-based Ari has a strong social media presence, even without her massive audience on OF.

    She produces hair and makeup tutorials and lifestyle content for over 4.6 million followers across TikTok and Instagram.

    Close-up of shimmering Urban Decay makeup sticks in various shades related to provocative ad campaign debates.

    Image credits: Urban Decay Cosmetics

    But even if Ari’s content on TikTok and Instagram is safe for work, her content on OF is quite explicit.

    Ari is very open about the nature of her adult work, describing herself as a “mattress actress.”

    Young woman applying makeup with brush, relating to L’Oréal hiring and controversial ad campaign discussions.

    Image credits: Urban Decay Cosmetics

    It is Ari’s adult work in OF that L’Oréal’s Urban Decay makeup brand leaned heavily into in its ad campaign.

    One promo featured pixelated images of Kytsya alongside the headline “(Urban Decay) likes it raw.”

    @urbandecaycosmetics expression gets flagged. conformity goes viral. censorship is out of control… just ask @Ari Kytsya #urbandecay#arikytsya♬ original sound – urban decay

    Another video, flagged with a sensitive content warning, featured the performer telling viewers the brand’s “uncensored makeup” can be used “on stage, on camera and yes, on mattresses.”

    Young woman with long brown hair and plunging neckline, representing L’Oréal hiring controversy in provocative ad campaign.

    Image credits: Urban Decay Cosmetics

    While it was evident that Urban Decay was using some tongue-in-cheek humor to promote its products with Ari, critics took issue with the makeup brand’s ad campaign nonetheless.

    Ari, for her part, has stated that she is grateful to Urban Decay for featuring her in the brand’s ad campaign.

    @urbandecaycosmetics breaking news: we are in a blandemic. it’s not just makeup that’s suffering, it’s individuality. let’s blur the bland and put bold, self-expression back at center stage. @Ari Kytsya #urbandecay#arikytsya♬ original sound – urban decay

    “Most brands tend to hesitate when it comes to collaborating with me because of the kind of content I create,” she said.

    Critics claimed that Urban Decay’s ads featuring Ari glamorize adult work

    Comment praising Ari’s popular makeup look and viral GRWM videos, highlighting her honesty and humor.

    Reactions online have been sharply divided. “This partnership is not empowering; it sends a very dangerous and harmful message to young people,” one critic posted on TikTok.

    Young woman wearing a heart-shaped pendant, representing L’Oréal defending hiring 24YO adult star amid ad campaign controversy.

    Image credits: Urban Decay Cosmetics

    Another called the ads “sickening,” while a third lamented, “Just what we need, another push to normalize and glamorize s*x work.”

    Some have gone further, pointing to L’Oréal’s own Value Charter, which requires influencers to avoid content that conflicts with its “values of respect, tolerance and inclusion.”

    Comment on social media with text I’m obsessed with Ari collab and a small profile picture of a person in dim lighting.

    L’Oréal’s Value Charter also stated that creators who partner with the brand must “commit to not posting or have previously posted” p*rnography, as well as other content “which is at odds with our values of respect, tolerance and inclusion.”

    Comment on social media from Taylor Parker mentioning becoming an Urban Decay girl amid L’Oréal controversial hiring debate.

    Experts have also voiced concern, according to news.com.au, Penny East, CEO of the UK’s Fawcett Society, warned that the partnership marks a worrying new threshold in the mainstream acceptance of explicit content.

    Comment on social media by Jade-Elizabeth Galazia calling someone Queen, displayed in a minimalistic user interface.

    “We have concerns about the thousands of very young women joining the site in the hope of finding fame and fortune.”

    Comment reading I love her sm, take my money on a social media post about L’Oréal defending hiring 24YO adult star.

    “The majority of OF creators make very little money and the pressure to find a niche is pushing women to make increasingly explicit content,” East said.

    Young woman with braided hair and layered necklaces poses in a low-cut top for L’Oréal provocative ad campaign.

    Image credits: Instagram / arikytsya

    She also highlighted that Ari is the exception, not the rule, when it comes to OF creators. Thus, featuring her in ads may set a dangerous precedent.

    Comment by Heather Brown saying Amazing. Smart brand! with a profile picture of a smiling woman and a heart icon showing one like.

    “Ari Kytsya is one of the few successes. She is a hugely popular and engaging influencer, with a large following across all social media platforms.”

    User profile icon with glasses and dark hair next to a comment praising a smart partnership on social media.

    “The move to put OF content creators in high-street commercial makeup campaigns will only serve to make OF a more enticing prospect for young girls,” she said.

    L’Oréal’s Urban Decay brand and some netizens stood by Ari’s work

    @jaimescott5577♬ original sound – JAIME SCOTT

    L’Oréal has stood firmly by its decision, telling The Guardian it values Ari’s honesty in discussing “the joys, challenges, and risks of the industry she works in.”

    The company framed the campaign as part of a broader commitment to inclusivity and breaking down stigma.

    Woman in sheer white lingerie posing on a kitchen countertop in a provocative L’Oréal ad campaign setting.

    Image credits: Instagram / arikytsya

    L’Oréal’s stance is quite understandable. Fans of Ari have praised her for being “real” and “honest” about adult work.

    She has also made it clear that she does not encourage underage or very young women to enter the adult industry.

    @notburnttoastheheIt doesn’t work for everybody but it does for me😌🫡♬ The Subway – Chappell Roan

    A large segment of Ari’s fans has been applauding the campaign as well.

    “There has been so much pearl clutching about the dumbest things lately, as if this is gonna make teen girls dream of becoming s*x workers,” one supporter wrote.

    Young woman with tattoos lying on grass, wearing off-shoulder white top, representing L’Oréal controversial hiring defense.

    Image credits: Instagram / arikytsya

    “She’s super duper clear in sooo many videos that she doesn’t support really young girls going into the industry,” another wrote.

    So far, Urban Decay’s ad campaign featuring the OF star has been getting serious eyeballs.

    @sofiaelizabethsbackup ??? Literally all makeup is like this: makeup is for adults ultimately . #urbandecay♬ original sound – Sofia Elizabeth

    One of Ari’s ads on Urban Decay’s TikTok page has garnered over 18.8 million views since it went live.

    Netizens weighed in on Urban Decay’s ad campaign featuring OF star Ari Kytsya

    Comment saying this is sad, with a heart icon showing 15,887 likes on a white background.

    Comment on social media about L’Oréal defenses regarding hiring a 24YO adult star amid ad campaign criticism.

    Comment from alex criticizing a brand promoting SW, highlighting concerns amid the L’Oréal hiring controversy.

    Comment reading A win for all spicy workers with 2061 likes on a social media post discussing L’Oréal hiring controversy.

    Comment defending provocative women and makeup usage amidst criticism of L’Oréal hiring 24YO adult star in ad campaign.

    Comment by Leah Hyldahl praising videos featuring Ari Kytsya for high views and likes, highlighting L’Oréal hiring controversy.

    Comment from Tara Nicole expressing disagreement with normalizing a lifestyle amid L’Oréal hiring controversy.

    Comment expressing backlash against Urban Decay following L’Oréal’s controversial hiring of 24YO adult star.

    Comment from Haley Seymour praising an influencer amid L’Oréal defends hiring 24YO adult star controversy.

    Comment on social media expressing excitement about Urban Decay makeup with enthusiastic all caps text and emojis.

    Comment on social media praising a bold campaign, related to L’Oréal defending hiring a 24YO adult star.

    Comment on social media praising Urban Decay for partnering, saying it motivates them to start buying makeup.

    Instagram comment praising a brand for bold, anti-basic influencer marketing, related to L’Oréal hiring an adult star.

    Comment reading 10/10 marketing actually, with 63 likes, related to L’Oréal defends hiring 24YO adult star controversy

    Comment on social media discussing controversy related to L’Oréal hiring a 24YO adult star in an ad campaign.

    User comment expressing sadness about normalization and refusal to buy Urban Decay after L’Oréal adult star hire backlash.

    Comment on social media post reading urban decay advertising using bops now, relating to L’Oréal hiring after ad campaign criticism.

    Comment praising Ari’s marketing move in response to L’Oréal defending hiring 24YO adult star after ad campaign criticism.

    Comment saying Ari normalizes a provocative lifestyle for young girls, amid L’Oréal hiring debates.

    Comment from Jade saying the collab everyone has been waiting for in a social media post about L’Oréal hiring a 24YO adult star.

    Social media comment saying cant judge in this economy with 9,388 likes, related to L’Oréal hiring controversy.

    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't make publicity campaignes with people who influence in a wrong way. There are millions of girls who are beautiful, have brains and influence young people in a good way.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    iequal2d avatar
    spacer
    spacer
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    people act like body wash ads havent been lowkey p0rnos all this time. my poor innocent child eyes had to stare at half naked women a few times every day growing up and it sure didnt want me to go into s3x work

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
