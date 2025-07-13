ADVERTISEMENT

A 21-year-old Australian adult entertainment model has opened up about her work on OF and claims that her parents are proud of her.

Skylar Mae left her dental nursing studies in favor of an X-rated career that pays her $18,000 per month, allows her to look after her parents, and affords her life’s most decadent luxuries.

She claims that her grandmother is now also in the loop and even went as far as buying her lingerie for the shoot.

He father has her stage name tattooed on his arm

“They’ll call me and they’ll be like, oh, like, ‘what kind of content did you do today? How many customs did you do today?’ They know it all, the language, everything,” she told local outlet news.com.au.

“My Dad is so proud that he even has my stage name tattooed on his arm,” Mae said.

“He and my mom even agreed to invest in my account by buying my lingerie.

“Once my grandma heard about what I was doing, she wanted to be part of the success too and ordered me this cute rhinestone lingerie set from Amazon.”

Her mother drops her off for shoots and waits for her

She claimed that her mother even drops her off at photo shoots and waits for her, and when staying at a hotel for work, they check in on her.

Mae claims that her work has become her joy because of what she has been able to do with the proceeds.

“Truly what gets me out of bed everyday is knowing I’m taking care for them.

“I just redid their bathroom for them and I love taking them on holidays.”

She claimed that her parents are not in top health and often need medical assistance, bills which she is happy and able to pay.

Mae somehow sees herself as more conservative than her parents

Mae claims she sees it as a form of repayment for her father’s efforts as a breadwinner.

“My dad would work so hard for my family, even with all of his health issues, that it’s nice seeing him take a few days off of work here and there.”

The adult entertainer went on to say that even though her family is open and supportive of her way of earning money, there are boundaries, and that she does not talk about everything.

“I guess maybe I’m a little bit more reserved than them,” she reasoned.

Her Instagram account shows off a string of luxury cars

Mae also has an Instagram account where she posted 219 suggestive photos and videos

There, she has 4.7 million followers and can regularly be seen posing with luxury cars like Rolls-Royces, Cybertrucks, and Porsches.

A recurring item is a powder blue G Wagon, which hints at a statement she made in an interview with news.com.au when she said it felt amazing to own a fancy ride.

Social media feels she is setting a bad example

While social media generally appears to be swooning over her, not everyone is in favor of her work.

“I see a lot of loneliness in this comment section,” observed one netizen. “Bros delete her and all other attention seeking OF girls and be a man for real.”

Another user saw Mae’s conduct as setting an example for general female behavior when they wrote:

“This is how every single female wants to act these days but wonder why they’re alone and single.”

OF content creators rake in billions every year

Statistics and data analysis resource, Of Stats, reported that with 4.19 million creator accounts and 305 million fans, the OF platform leads in “content monetization.”

In 2023, creators on the site raked in a total of $5.35 billion.

It goes on to say that 70% of creators are women, and 30% are men, and that at the time of the survey, the platform signed up close to a million new subscribers in under a year.

