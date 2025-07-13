ADVERTISEMENT

A 21-year-old Australian adult entertainment model has opened up about her work on OF and claims that her parents are proud of her.

Skylar Mae left her dental nursing studies in favor of an X-rated career that pays her $18,000 per month, allows her to look after her parents, and affords her life’s most decadent luxuries.

She claims that her grandmother is now also in the loop and even went as far as buying her lingerie for the shoot.

RELATED:

    He father has her stage name tattooed on his arm

    OnlyFans star posing in a library wearing glasses and a plaid skirt, holding a book, highlighting her x-rated career.

    Image credits: officialskylarmaexo

    “They’ll call me and they’ll be like, oh, like, ‘what kind of content did you do today? How many customs did you do today?’ They know it all, the language, everything,” she told local outlet news.com.au.

    “My Dad is so proud that he even has my stage name tattooed on his arm,” Mae said.

    “He and my mom even agreed to invest in my account by buying my lingerie.

    OnlyFans star aged 21 posing outdoors with a football, wearing a black and white outfit at sunset.

    Image credits: officialskylarmaexo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Once my grandma heard about what I was doing, she wanted to be part of the success too and ordered me this cute rhinestone lingerie set from Amazon.”

    Her mother drops her off for shoots and waits for her 

    She claimed that her mother even drops her off at photo shoots and waits for her, and when staying at a hotel for work, they check in on her.

    Middle-aged couple hugging outdoors, symbolizing supportive parents in an OnlyFans star's x-rated career journey.

    Image credits: Polina (Not the actual photo)

    Mae claims that her work has become her joy because of what she has been able to do with the proceeds.

    “Truly what gets me out of bed everyday is knowing I’m taking care for them.

    “I just redid their bathroom for them and I love taking them on holidays.”

    Calculator and stethoscope on health insurance forms, symbolizing financial support for an x-rated career.

    Image credits: Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    She claimed that her parents are not in top health and often need medical assistance, bills which she is happy and able to pay.

    Mae somehow sees herself as more conservative than her parents 

    Mae claims she sees it as a form of repayment for her father’s efforts as a breadwinner.

    “My dad would work so hard for my family, even with all of his health issues, that it’s nice seeing him take a few days off of work here and there.”

    Young OnlyFans star posing in black lingerie against a wooden background, highlighting her x-rated career.

    Image credits: officialskylarmaexo

    The adult entertainer went on to say that even though her family is open and supportive of her way of earning money, there are boundaries, and that she does not talk about everything. 

    “I guess maybe I’m a little bit more reserved than them,” she reasoned.

    Her Instagram account shows off a string of luxury cars

    Mae also has an Instagram account where she posted 219 suggestive photos and videos  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young OnlyFans star, 21, posing by a red car outdoors, showcasing her confident and stylish appearance.

    Image credits: officialskylarmaexo

    There, she has 4.7 million followers and can regularly be seen posing with luxury cars like Rolls-Royces, Cybertrucks, and Porsches.

    A recurring item is a powder blue G Wagon, which hints at a statement she made in an interview with news.com.au when she said it felt amazing to own a fancy ride.

    Social media feels she is setting a bad example

    While social media generally appears to be swooning over her, not everyone is in favor of her work.

    Stacks of hundred-dollar bills bundled in $10,000 increments symbolizing earnings of an OnlyFans star funded by parents

    Image credits: Planet Volumes

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I see a lot of loneliness in this comment section,” observed one netizen. “Bros delete her and all other attention seeking OF girls and be a man for real.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another user saw Mae’s conduct as setting an example for general female behavior when they wrote:

    “This is how every single female wants to act these days but wonder why they’re alone and single.”

    OF content creators rake in billions every year 

    OnlyFans star posing outdoors on a sunny day wearing a beige lace-up top and a gold necklace.

    Image credits: officialskylarmaexo

    Statistics and data analysis resource, Of Stats, reported that with  4.19 million creator accounts and 305 million fans, the OF platform leads in “content monetization.”

    In 2023, creators on the site raked in a total of $5.35 billion.

    It goes on to say that 70% of creators are women, and 30% are men, and that at the time of the survey, the platform signed up close to a million new subscribers in under a year.

    Twitter post by OnlyFans star Veronica Live responding to parents helping fund her x-rated career, expressing sympathy.

    Image credits: VeronicaTalk

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter response from Kuaroo, PhD, commenting on OnlyFans star and parents funding her x-rated career.

    Image credits: kuaroo_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Brad Utah reacting with humor about a father tattooing his daughter's OnlyFans stage name on his arm.

    Image credits: BradUtah3

    Screenshot of a social media reply to an article about an OnlyFans star saying her parents helped fund her x-rated career.

    Image credits: thor_exis

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing OnlyFans star and family reactions related to her career funding.

    Image credits: mexigreekmom74

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on OnlyFans star, 21, whose parents helped fund her adult career.

    Image credits: BrrrtWeb3

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Shane W Morrison questioning the legitimacy of an OnlyFans star’s x-rated career and parental funding.

    Image credits: Shane_Morris0n

    OnlyFans star at 21 shares how her parents supported and helped fund her x-rated career.

    Image credits: crypto_whaley

    Tweet from Jean-Luc Martel commenting on parenting with mention of OnlyFans star whose parents helped fund her career.

    Image credits: Jean1Martel

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet by Michael Lawrence questioning the support for OnlyFans star’s x-rated career funding.

    Image credits: michael_c_law

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing investment misconceptions with emphasis on a bet on the wrong horse in an online reply.

    Image credits: The_Traveler333

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing OnlyFans star, 21, and her parents helping fund her adult career.

    Image credits: NewsFinOil

    Tweet about a 21-year-old OnlyFans star discussing supportive parents who helped fund her x-rated career.

    Image credits: TEvermore93

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet replying to a news post with the text Millennial parents, referencing OnlyFans star and parents funding X-Rated career.

    Image credits: LoveThyWord_KJB

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by OnlyFans star at 21 expressing opinion on parents funding her x-rated career on social media platform.

    Image credits: TheSmilingGrape

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing parents in relation to an OnlyFans star's career funding.

    Image credits: darthseddius

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!