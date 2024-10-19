ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has a weakness of some sort, whether it be buying weird stuff one sees on late-night infomercials or ordering entire fast-food menus. This can extend to everything from music to daydreams, as a pretty normal part of being human is finding pleasure in things you would probably not admit to the folks around you.

Someone asked “What is a guilty pleasure of yours no one knows about?” and people spilled the beans. So get comfortable as you read through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your personal vices in the comments section below.

#1

I like to vividly imagine scenarios I'd rather be in. I'm a chronic daydreamer.

DisastrousChange7155 , Andrea Piacquadio

    #2

    Longing for societal collapse so I can avoid work tomorrow.

    ReefMadness1 , Andrea Piacquadio

    #3

    Cross stitching. I'm a nearly 20 year old man and I've spent hours at a time doing those damn samplers!!!
    Walmart sold a cat kit that was very detailed and I finished it in maybe 2 months, its my magnum opus to this day.

    high-pitched-screech , Magdaline Nicole

    #4

    On Sunday i go out for breakfast all by myself. This is my me time.

    northernwolf3000 , Yan Krukau

    #5

    Staying up all night. It's bad for me but sometimes I get obsessed with a book or something. .

    MomentOfHesitation , cottonbro studio

    #6

    I leave work once a week and go to a movie theater and have a 2 hour lunch of popcorn and soda while I watch a new movie.

    Flyingcowking , Tima Miroshnichenko

    #7

    I fantasize about living a happy life with a partner who is as happy about me as I am about them. Just someone to go do things with. 🤷🏼‍♂️.

    Your_Local_Sheriff , Andre Furtado

    #8

    Especially when it's cold or there is some major weather event going on, I usually will just lie in bed and think about how nice it is to have my wife and kids safe and secure under one roof. I'm not an actual hard core prepper but I do think having food, water, supplies gives me a sense of comfort.

    Joey9999 , Andre Furtado

    #9

    Browsing houses on Zillow that I don't plan on buying.

    wakevictim , Vlada Karpovich

    #10

    I sometimes fantasize about just not being alive any more. I'm not going to take my own life or anything, but it's somehow comforting to imagine not having to carry around all the burdens that come with life.

    coreyjamz , Pixabay

    #11

    Gas station hot dogs.

    My restaurant was just recently voted #1 in a reasonably large city. We're all honored, it's a great achievement.

    And I can't say no to friggin' gas station dogs.

    NaughtyCheffie , Uladzislau Petrushkevich

    #12

    I daydream about leaving everything behind and disappearing. I would live in a camper somewhere out in Wyoming where it's quiet and away from the daily noise that brings me down everyday.

    Tayesmommy3 , Kampus Production

    #13

    Talking to my cats as if they are my actual children… took them to the vet for a checkup over my annual physical once… i will do anything for them.

    Countrycat24 , Cats Coming

    #14

    When the dog gets up in the middle of the night to pee, I go to fridge and cheese while I wait for them to be ready to come in.

    Fjc562 , cottonbro studio

    #15

    I work IT, I like to disable things and then when they start heading to my desk, reenable it so that it's "magically" fixed when they come to see me, *everytime*.

    ArizonaLeatherShops , cottonbro studio

    #16

    I love reading smut/sex fantasy books about fantasies I'll never be able to make happen.

    katiejeanxo , Rahul Shah

    #17

    I'm a dude in my 40s. My guilty pleasure is female pop music. When I'm with friends, I listen to hardcore rap and hip hop. But when I'm chilling on my own, I secretly listen to top 40 pop music like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa.

    mr-blister-fister , cottonbro studio

    #18

    I'm a forty year old man that watches Buffy the Vampire Slayer

    Pizzagoessplat , Mutant Enemy

    #19

    Rockstar by Nickleback.

    nav_program

    #20

    I chop up and freeze bite size slices of lemon and eat them in the late hours of the night sometimes. For extra deliciousness, I dip them in maple syrup.

    WeissCrowley , Lukas

    #21

    Before bed, I often find myself imagining in detail how things might have turned out if I had made a different choice about something important from my past.

    esoteric_surgeon , Ivan Oboleninov

    #22

    Asmr videos.

    stirry , Photo By: Kaboompics.com

    #23

    I daydream about making enough money to be comfortable, owning my home, having a supportive partner and being happy. You know. Fantasy stuff.

    Striking_Parsnip_457 , cottonbro studio

    #24

    Biting silly putty.

    TheVendingMachineWas , Pete Jelliffe

    #25

    I like to dance with my wife. By dance I mean traditional waltz (family makes us all learn, mother in law and my mom have been friends since kindergarten so she put her in the same class as me). She thinks I hate it because when we were kids I wouldn't stop growing so I was always stepping on her toes when we had to practice together.

    I spent way too many years b***hing about the lessons for me to admit that I like it when she asks.

    _throw_away_87 , Marcus Aurelius

    #26

    Christmas movies anytime I have a night to myself. Doesn't matter what time of year. Just pure comfort.

    thefupachalupa

    #27

    I love going to stores that sell junk and browsing. I love stores like At Home, Dollar Tree and Loves Truck Stops.

    don_teegee

    #28

    I want to say something deep, but it's imitation crab. I love imitation crab SO MUCH. When I'm feeling s****y I know I can just buy a pack of (flake style) imitation crab & eat the entire thing.. I like to find where each individual start of the wind is & start unwinding it & just kind of munch it up like a noodle.

    bonenecklace

    #29

    I wash in between my toes and it makes me feel SOOOO much f*****g cleaner, for some reason.

    reignwillwashaway

    #30

    Male here.....I am the little spoon.

    MaxFury80

    #31

    I actually like the lunchables pizza with pepperoni and have gotten it last week.

    It’s high in sodium and unhealthy so I don’t think ima have it again but it was nostalgic as hell.

    Radiant_Raccoon2137

    #32

    Besides my wife, no one knows my guilty pleasure is smelly stuff. I'm a dude but love me some scented candles.

    idgarad

    #33

    I have a monitor at work that has TV Shopping on it all day, I've never bought a thing but there's something addictive about watching it.

    warmzombie2090 , Andrea Piacquadio

    #34

    Drinking soda and chocolates, I have diabetes.

    SimpForHerGrace , RDNE Stock project

    #35

    I love the feeling of glass…I just rub it and run my fingers over it. The more polished the better, or frosted glass with texture omg…. Idk why I do it. I panic if my smartphone has a scratch in the screen. I feel it. And I promise you…I notice it even if it's light surface scratches.

    SupriseSandstorm , Lisa Fotios

    #36

    I leave for work earlier than I need to so that I can go to the harbour beforehand for a calming coffee and smoke with the view of the early morning mist rolling across the sea, and the early morning fishing charters leaving for the day.

    johnnnyboy22 , Klaus

    #37

    I love taking sips of hot coffee and at the same time taking a bite of chocolate or any sweet baked good and letting it melt in my mouth with the coffee.
    So first you take a bite of whatever ( I like a chocolate timbit) and then follow it up with a sip of coffee. Thank me later 🙂.

    DDSDoctor

    #38

    I vividly imagine I'm not a massive disappointment 😅. Sometimes I like to fantasise about being a anime protagonist that whoops a*s.

    DDDystopia666

    #39

    I sometimes don't eat an entire day cause I feel I don't deserve food. Starving serves as my punishment and pleasure.

    findmebatman

    #40

    I fantasize about enjoying a routine and sticking to it each day.

    SeriousCharity4649

    #41

    I like to throw hair scrunchies in peoples open windows, just to add some excitement to some random strangers life.

    LotsofLoRay , James Yarema

    #42

    When I take my socks off after work, I like to give em a lil sniff.

    PewpyDewpdyPantz , Lum3n

    #43

    I love listening to Kero Kero Bonito. My background and past does not lead to being a kkb fan, but here I am.

    kungfoop

