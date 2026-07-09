Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Stuns With Bold Reaction After Trump’s NATO “Family Photo” Snub

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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appeared to be snubbed by US President Donald Trump during the latest NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 8, weeks after the two had publicly clashed over his claim that she had “begged” him for a photo at the G7 gathering.

As Trump stepped into position for the NATO “family photo,” he allegedly avoided looking at Meloni.

Highlights Giorgia Meloni appeared to brush off Donald Trump’s NATO “family photo” snub, with her composed reaction earning praise from social media users.

The moment came weeks after their public fallout at the G7 summit, where Trump claimed Meloni had “begged” him for a photo.

Despite the lingering tensions, Meloni stood by her diplomatic efforts to strengthen ties with the US, saying she had “absolutely” no regrets about investing in the relationship.

Her reaction to the cold shoulder has since sparked online conversation, with many social media users praising how she handled the moment.

“She is definitely laughing,” a netizen remarked.

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Giorgia Meloni’s reaction to Donald Trump’s snub at the NATO Summit has impressed netizens

Image credits: Vox España

Meloni wondered why Trump insisted on insulting his allies in an Instagram video shared on June 19, noting, “It’s not the first time it’s happened.”

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“I can only say it’s unfortunate he doesn’t show the same determination toward the West’s enemies,” she added.

“Italy and I never beg,” read the caption of her post.

She even ordered Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to cancel his June 21 trip to the White House in retaliation.

Image credits: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Her response to Trump’s ignoring her at the NATO Summit was no less stern, as she, too, appeared to avoid acknowledging his presence.

Videos captured at the meeting show Meloni keeping her gaze fixed in the same direction Trump was walking in during the photo segment rather than turning toward him.

Once he reached his mark, she swiftly turned her head back toward the cameras.

Image credits: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images

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Her move was labeled as “brilliant” by an X user, while another, in agreement, said, “She just displayed her high IQ.”

“She was totally in charge,” a third noted.

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“She did not hide her disdain for him,” said a fourth. “He’s a global embarrassment.”

Another echoed the sentiment, describing his decision to ignore Meloni as “trash taking itself out.”

Meloni and Trump were once seen as exceptionally close due to their shared right-wing ideologies

Image credits: The White House

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Both Trump and Meloni built their political movements around strict conservative views on national sovereignty and strong anti-immigration policies.

Their bond was highlighted by the fact that she was the only European leader to attend Trump’s presidential inauguration in January 2025.

She was also the EU leader of choice to attend a White House meeting last April aimed at easing discord over US tariffs on European goods.

Image credits: Audiovisual Service/Wikimedia

Trump and Meloni’s friendship started to deteriorate this March after the latter refused to allow US military aircraft to use a Sicilian airbase for combat operations in Iran.

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Speaking to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera at the time, the president accused Italy of being absent in its time of need.

He further threatened to remove US troops from Italian bases.

Image credits: The White House

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He specifically accused Meloni of not taking the Iran threat seriously and alleged that Italy wanted the US to do the work.

He also questioned Italy’s commitment to NATO.

Meloni and Trump also clashed over Pope Leo’s remarks on US actions in the Middle East.

As the head of the Catholic Church called for the US to adhere to non-violence, Trump called him “weak.”

Meloni defended the pope by calling Trump’s rebuke “unacceptable.”

He fired back, saying, “She is the one who is unacceptable.”

Meloni defended her diplomatic outreach to the US at a press conference in Ankara

Image credits: The White House

Meloni was asked whether she regretted the political investment she had made in building ties with Trump during a media address following the NATO Summit,

“No, I absolutely don’t regret anything I’ve done,” she said in response.

“I made that political investment because I believe in the unity of the West. It’s not a strategy I adopted with Trump’s arrival, but one I have pursued with all my counterparts,” she explained.

Image credits: The White House

Meloni acknowledged the tension between herself and Trump, saying, “Things are going the way we have seen,” but stressed that they still share common ground on issues including immigration and opposition to what she described as “woke culture.”

Trump also struck a more conciliatory tone, describing Meloni as a “nice person.”

He, however, stood by his criticism of her for not doing more to support his military attacks on Iran.

“Trump is a spoiled little child,” a social media user said