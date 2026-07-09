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Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Stuns With Bold Reaction After Trump’s NATO “Family Photo” Snub
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni smiling next to Donald Trump, who is looking down. Both in formal attire. NATO event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Stuns With Bold Reaction After Trump’s NATO “Family Photo” Snub

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appeared to be snubbed by US President Donald Trump during the latest NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 8, weeks after the two had publicly clashed over his claim that she had “begged” him for a photo at the G7 gathering.

As Trump stepped into position for the NATO “family photo,” he allegedly avoided looking at Meloni.

Highlights
  • Giorgia Meloni appeared to brush off Donald Trump’s NATO “family photo” snub, with her composed reaction earning praise from social media users.
  • The moment came weeks after their public fallout at the G7 summit, where Trump claimed Meloni had “begged” him for a photo.
  • Despite the lingering tensions, Meloni stood by her diplomatic efforts to strengthen ties with the US, saying she had “absolutely” no regrets about investing in the relationship.

Her reaction to the cold shoulder has since sparked online conversation, with many social media users praising how she handled the moment.

“She is definitely laughing,” a netizen remarked.

RELATED:

    Giorgia Meloni’s reaction to Donald Trump’s snub at the NATO Summit has impressed netizens

    Italian PM Giorgia Meloni making a bold reaction speech, addressing Trump's NATO snub.

    Image credits: Vox España

    Meloni wondered why Trump insisted on insulting his allies in an Instagram video shared on June 19, noting, “It’s not the first time it’s happened.” 

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    “I can only say it’s unfortunate he doesn’t show the same determination toward the West’s enemies,” she added.

    “Italy and I never beg,” read the caption of her post.

    She even ordered Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to cancel his June 21 trip to the White House in retaliation.

    World leaders at the NATO summit, with Donald Trump's controversial family photo snub.

    Image credits: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg/Getty Images

    Her response to Trump’s ignoring her at the NATO Summit was no less stern, as she, too, appeared to avoid acknowledging his presence.

    Videos captured at the meeting show Meloni keeping her gaze fixed in the same direction Trump was walking in during the photo segment rather than turning toward him.

    Once he reached his mark, she swiftly turned her head back toward the cameras.

    Italian PM Giorgia Meloni with Donald Trump at the NATO summit after his family photo snub.

    Image credits: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images

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    Her move was labeled as “brilliant” by an X user, while another, in agreement, said, “She just displayed her high IQ.

    “She was totally in charge,” a third noted.

    A comment criticizing Trump's detached and strong behavior regarding the NATO family photo snub.

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    A comment expressing disgrace and surprise at Trump's disrespect during the NATO family photo.

    “She did not hide her disdain for him,” said a fourth. “He’s a global embarrassment.”

    Another echoed the sentiment, describing his decision to ignore Meloni as “trash taking itself out.

    Meloni and Trump were once seen as exceptionally close due to their shared right-wing ideologies

    Donald Trump gestures, speaking about the NATO family photo snub.

    Image credits: The White House

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    Both Trump and Meloni built their political movements around strict conservative views on national sovereignty and strong anti-immigration policies.

    Their bond was highlighted by the fact that she was the only European leader to attend Trump’s presidential inauguration in January 2025.

    She was also the EU leader of choice to attend a White House meeting last April aimed at easing discord over US tariffs on European goods.

    Italian PM Giorgia Meloni reacts to the Trump NATO family photo snub.

    Image credits: Audiovisual Service/Wikimedia

    Trump and Meloni’s friendship started to deteriorate this March after the latter refused to allow US military aircraft to use a Sicilian airbase for combat operations in Iran.

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    Speaking to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera at the time, the president accused Italy of being absent in its time of need.

    He further threatened to remove US troops from Italian bases.

    Italian PM Giorgia Meloni with Donald Trump after the NATO family photo snub.

    Image credits: The White House

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    He specifically accused Meloni of not taking the Iran threat seriously and alleged that Italy wanted the US to do the work.

    He also questioned Italy’s commitment to NATO.

    Social media comment about Trump's disrespect towards allies after the NATO family photo snub.

    Social media comment calling Trump embarrassing following the NATO family photo snub.

    Meloni and Trump also clashed over Pope Leo’s remarks on US actions in the Middle East.

    As the head of the Catholic Church called for the US to adhere to non-violence, Trump called him “weak.”

    Meloni defended the pope by calling Trump’s rebuke “unacceptable.”

    He fired back, saying, “She is the one who is unacceptable.”

    Meloni defended her diplomatic outreach to the US at a press conference in Ankara

    Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Trump seated in a room, with a model airplane on the table, discussing NATO.

    Image credits: The White House

    Meloni was asked whether she regretted the political investment she had made in building ties with Trump during a media address following the NATO Summit, 

    “No, I absolutely don’t regret anything I’ve done,” she said in response.

    “I made that political investment because I believe in the unity of the West. It’s not a strategy I adopted with Trump’s arrival, but one I have pursued with all my counterparts,” she explained.

    Trump, in a suit and yellow tie, sits with a serious expression, with the American flag visible in the background.

    Image credits: The White House

    Meloni acknowledged the tension between herself and Trump, saying, “Things are going the way we have seen,” but stressed that they still share common ground on issues including immigration and opposition to what she described as “woke culture.

    Trump also struck a more conciliatory tone, describing Meloni as a “nice person.”

    He, however, stood by his criticism of her for not doing more to support his military attacks on Iran.

    “Trump is a spoiled little child,” a social media user said 

    A social media comment reading: He is like a little child, he can dish it out but can't take it, regarding Trump.

    A social media comment reading: What a baby he is, is she laughing? She definitely is 😂, about Trump's NATO snub.

    A social media comment: She's way to smart to worry about that self-centered idiot, referencing Meloni and Trump.

    A social media comment calling Italian PM Giorgia Meloni brilliant, after Trump's NATO snub.

    A social media comment on Trump's NATO snub and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's reaction.

    A social media comment questioning Trump's popularity after his NATO family photo snub.

    A social media comment contrasting a true leader with Donald Trump after the NATO snub.

    A social media comment labeling Trump's NATO family photo snub as classless.

    A social media comment criticizing Trump following the NATO photo snub and Giorgia Meloni's reaction.

    A social media comment discussing Trump's dishonesty after the NATO family photo snub and Meloni's reaction.

    A social media comment about Meloni's positive reaction to Trump's NATO family photo snub.

    A social media comment calling Trump pathetic after the NATO family photo snub and Giorgia Meloni's reaction.

    A social media comment suggesting Trump's snub during the NATO family photo was a good thing for Meloni.

    Giorgia Meloni bold reaction to Trump's NATO snub. This image shows a chat bubble stating, All that comes out of trumps mouth is nothing but lies.

    Giorgia Meloni bold reaction to Trump's NATO snub. This image shows a chat bubble stating, Another randy old man getting upset because a pretty blonde won't adore him.

    Giorgia Meloni bold reaction to Trump's NATO snub. This image shows a chat bubble stating, She looks stunning and Trumpy Grumpy looks like a demented old git with no class or manners.

    Giorgia Meloni bold reaction to Trump's NATO snub. This image shows a chat bubble stating, the guy screams senile dementia.

    Giorgia Meloni bold reaction to Trump's NATO snub. This image shows a chat bubble stating, He is a has-been.

    A social media comment criticizing Trump after his NATO family photo snub, calling him a gossipy old crone.

    A social media comment stating Trump is a spoiled little child, referencing his NATO family photo snub.

    A social media comment reacting to Trump's NATO family photo snub, calling him a huge child and a saddo.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
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    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's such a complete POS. Just a walking cancerous tumor that oozed pestilence and disease all over everyone.

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    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    King Trump seems to have a problem with women in powerful positions who he can't control.

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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's such a complete POS. Just a walking cancerous tumor that oozed pestilence and disease all over everyone.

    1
    1point
    reply
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    King Trump seems to have a problem with women in powerful positions who he can't control.

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