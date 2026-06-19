Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Breaks Silence After Trump’s “Offensive” Comment As Top Diplomat Cancels US Visit

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Diplomatic tensions between Italy and the United States escalated on Friday, June 19, after Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced the cancellation of his upcoming visit to Washington in response to comments made by Donald Trump about Giorgia Meloni.

In an interview aired on an Italian television channel earlier in the day, the US president claimed that the Italian Prime Minister had “begged” him for a photograph during the G7 Summit.

Highlights Donald Trump claimed Giorgia Meloni had “begged” him for a photo at the G7 Summit, leading the latter to dismiss the remark as “totally invented.”

Italy also canceled Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani’s planned Washington visit in response.

The latest fallout came shortly after Meloni had publicly described Trump as a “strong personality” and downplayed reports of tensions between them.

The latter was swift in dismissing the allegation, calling it a complete fabrication.

“Donald Trump’s declarations are totally invented,” Meloni said, adding, “I am stunned.”

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Meloni’s denunciation of Trump’s comments prompted a top Italian minister to cancel a planned US visit

Image credits: Instagram/giorgiameloni

Tajani was scheduled to visit Washington on June 21.

While announcing the cancellation, the senior diplomat described Trump’s remarks as “grave and offensive,” saying they insulted not only Meloni but “the whole of Italy.”

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A dubbed transcript of Trump’s statement on La7 read, “She’s probably happy I talked to her. I didn’t have to talk to her. She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her.”

Image credits: The White House

Responding to the same in an Instagram post, Meloni accused Trump of making up a lie and wondered “why he behaves this way towards his allies.”

“It’s not the first time it’s happened. I can only say it’s unfortunate he doesn’t show the same determination towards the West’s enemies,” she added.

The caption of Meloni’s post read, “Italy and I never beg.”

❗Trump MOCKS Italy’s PM Meloni, saying she ‘BEGGED for a photo’ — Reuters ‘I wouldn’t have taken it, but I FELT SORRY for her… She’s probably happy I talked to her. I didn’t have to talk to her,’ said Trump in interview to La7 TV channel pic.twitter.com/eNtoR3JizG — RT (@RT_com) June 19, 2026

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Italy’s Justice Minister Carlo Nordio also rebuked Trump, saying his comments were “a painful injury” to Italy-US ties, while Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said, “These jokes do not benefit anyone.”

Crosetto added that he did not believe Meloni would ever beg someone for a photo, “not even under threat.”

“I can, however, imagine how much it cost her to set aside what Trump has said in recent weeks to serve the interests of Italy, of Europe, and of the West.”

Crosetto’s statement appeared to refer to Trump’s criticism of Meloni after she publicly challenged his remarks about Pope Leo

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Image credits: Getty/Pool

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Tensions between the United States and Italy first surfaced in March when Meloni’s government refused to allow US military aircraft access to a Sicilian airbase for combat operations in Iran.

At the time, Trump was under fire from Pope Leo over his actions in the Middle East. He responded by calling the pontiff “weak.”

Image credits: Getty/Pool

Meloni subsequently condemned Trump’s remarks, calling them “unacceptable” and defending the head of the Catholic Church.

Trump fired back, saying, “She is the one who is unacceptable.”

Speaking to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on the phone, the president further added, “Italy was not there when we needed it, and I am considering moving our troops from Italian bases.”

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Italy’s ANSA news agency had earlier reported that Trump was considering reducing the US military presence in both Italy and Spain, accusing the countries of failing to support the US and Israel’s campaign against Iran.

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Meloni watching Merz and Trump talking at the G7 Summit in France a few days ago 🇺🇸🇩🇪🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/Ol0u2qccLA — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 18, 2026

He specifically accused Meloni of not taking the Iran threat seriously and alleged that Italy wanted the US to “do the work.”

He also questioned Italy’s commitment to NATO.

Meloni had, notably, throughout the conflict pressed for diplomacy rather than military escalation between the involved nations.

Shortly before the latest fallout between the two leaders, Meloni had dismissed reports that their relationship had become strained

Image credits: The White House

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Trump and Meloni were seen engaged in several cordial one-on-one discussions on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France this week.

At one point, Meloni was seen gesturing toward the president with her finger, while at another, she stood with her hands on her hips, casually leaning against a chair as the two appeared to share a light-hearted exchange.

Image credits: Getty/Anadolu

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At a press conference afterward, Meloni rejected the idea that there was simmering tension between herself and Trump.

“There were no recriminations, and we didn’t speak about what happened in the past few weeks,” she said.

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“Donald Trump and I both have rather strong personalities. We defend our national interests with determination. There’s no need to clear the air when we disagree on something because, in the end, we understand each other’s point of view,” she added.

Image credits: _jsykno

Image credits: Getty/Anna Moneymaker

Following Trump’s recent remarks about Meloni, one social media user asked Americans whether they were “embarrassed enough of him yet.”

“He can’t stand a strong, intelligent woman, so he had to drag her down,” another user wrote.

Netizens continued to discuss the G7 Summit drama involving Trump and Meloni

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