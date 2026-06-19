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Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Breaks Silence After Trump’s “Offensive” Comment As Top Diplomat Cancels US Visit
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni with blonde hair and blue eyes, looking thoughtfully at the camera.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Breaks Silence After Trump’s “Offensive” Comment As Top Diplomat Cancels US Visit

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Diplomatic tensions between Italy and the United States escalated on Friday, June 19, after Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced the cancellation of his upcoming visit to Washington in response to comments made by Donald Trump about Giorgia Meloni.

In an interview aired on an Italian television channel earlier in the day, the US president claimed that the Italian Prime Minister had “begged” him for a photograph during the G7 Summit.

Highlights
  • Donald Trump claimed Giorgia Meloni had “begged” him for a photo at the G7 Summit, leading the latter to dismiss the remark as “totally invented.”
  • Italy also canceled Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani’s planned Washington visit in response.
  • The latest fallout came shortly after Meloni had publicly described Trump as a “strong personality” and downplayed reports of tensions between them.

The latter was swift in dismissing the allegation, calling it a complete fabrication.

“Donald Trump’s declarations are totally invented,” Meloni said, adding, “I am stunned.”

RELATED:

    Meloni’s denunciation of Trump’s comments prompted a top Italian minister to cancel a planned US visit

    Italian PM Giorgia Meloni with blonde hair, looking directly at the camera. She broke silence after Trump's comment.

    Image credits: Instagram/giorgiameloni

    Tajani was scheduled to visit Washington on June 21.

    While announcing the cancellation, the senior diplomat described Trump’s remarks as “grave and offensive,” saying they insulted not only Meloni but “the whole of Italy.” 

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    A dubbed transcript of Trump’s statement on La7 read, “She’s probably happy I talked to her. I didn’t have to talk to her. She begged me to take a picture with her. She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her.”

    Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Trump speaking at a G7 summit, following Trump's offensive comment.

    Image credits: The White House

    Responding to the same in an Instagram post, Meloni accused Trump of making up a lie and wondered “why he behaves this way towards his allies.”

    “It’s not the first time it’s happened. I can only say it’s unfortunate he doesn’t show the same determination towards the West’s enemies,” she added.

    The caption of Meloni’s post read, “Italy and I never beg.”

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    Italy’s Justice Minister Carlo Nordio also rebuked Trump, saying his comments were “a painful injury” to Italy-US ties, while Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said, “These jokes do not benefit anyone.”

    Crosetto added that he did not believe Meloni would ever beg someone for a photo, “not even under threat.”

    “I can, however, imagine how much it cost her to set aside what Trump has said in recent weeks to serve the interests of Italy, of Europe, and of the West.”

    Crosetto’s statement appeared to refer to Trump’s criticism of Meloni after she publicly challenged his remarks about Pope Leo 

    Screenshot of a social media comment: Ego hurt ego, related to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Trump's comment.

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    Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Trump speaking at a G7 summit, with a G7 France Evian sign in the background.

    Image credits: Getty/Pool

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    Tensions between the United States and Italy first surfaced in March when Meloni’s government refused to allow US military aircraft access to a Sicilian airbase for combat operations in Iran.

    At the time, Trump was under fire from Pope Leo over his actions in the Middle East. He responded by calling the pontiff “weak.” 

    Italian PM Giorgia Meloni talking to Trump at a G7 summit, addressing Trump's offensive comment.

    Image credits: Getty/Pool

    Meloni subsequently condemned Trump’s remarks, calling them “unacceptable” and defending the head of the Catholic Church.

    Trump fired back, saying, “She is the one who is unacceptable.”

    @skynews Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni has accused Donald Trump of making up a claim that she ‘begged’ him to have a picture taken together. The two were at the G7 meeting in France and had been filmed speaking at several points. #Italy#USA#G7#WorldNews♬ original sound – Sky News

    Speaking to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on the phone, the president further added, “Italy was not there when we needed it, and I am considering moving our troops from Italian bases.”

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    Italy’s ANSA news agency had earlier reported that Trump was considering reducing the US military presence in both Italy and Spain, accusing the countries of failing to support the US and Israel’s campaign against Iran.

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    He specifically accused Meloni of not taking the Iran threat seriously and alleged that Italy wanted the US to “do the work.”

    He also questioned Italy’s commitment to NATO.

    Meloni had, notably, throughout the conflict pressed for diplomacy rather than military escalation between the involved nations.

    Shortly before the latest fallout between the two leaders, Meloni had dismissed reports that their relationship had become strained

    Donald Trump at a podium, speaking at the G7 Summit, as Italian PM Giorgia Meloni responds to his comment.

    Image credits: The White House

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    Trump and Meloni were seen engaged in several cordial one-on-one discussions on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France this week.

    At one point, Meloni was seen gesturing toward the president with her finger, while at another, she stood with her hands on her hips, casually leaning against a chair as the two appeared to share a light-hearted exchange. 

    Screenshot of a tweet about G7 drama and Meloni not holding back, responding to Trump's offensive comment.

    Italian PM Giorgia Meloni with a serious expression, responding to Trump's offensive comment at the G7 summit.

    Image credits: Getty/Anadolu

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    At a press conference afterward, Meloni rejected the idea that there was simmering tension between herself and Trump.

    “There were no recriminations, and we didn’t speak about what happened in the past few weeks,” she said.

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    “Donald Trump and I both have rather strong personalities. We defend our national interests with determination. There’s no need to clear the air when we disagree on something because, in the end, we understand each other’s point of view,” she added.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Meloni's reaction to Trump's offensive comment, highlighting her leadership.

    Image credits: _jsykno

    Donald Trump walking with French President Macron, as Italian PM Giorgia Meloni responds to Trump's comment.

    Image credits: Getty/Anna Moneymaker

    Following Trump’s recent remarks about Meloni, one social media user asked Americans whether they were “embarrassed enough of him yet.”

    “He can’t stand a strong, intelligent woman, so he had to drag her down,” another user wrote.

    Netizens continued to discuss the G7 Summit drama involving Trump and Meloni

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    A tweet about Italian PM Giorgia Meloni response to Trump's offensive comment, discussing truth and respect on the world stage.

    A tweet about Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's reaction to Trump's offensive comment, noting she is upset about his lying.

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    A tweet about Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Trump's offensive comment, stating Trump is desperate and pathetic.

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    A tweet about Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Trump's offensive comment, expressing distrust in Trump's words.

    A tweet discussing Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's reaction to Trump's offensive comment, suggesting Trump intended to provoke her.

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    Screenshot of a tweet by Duncan Ortiz commenting on Trump's offensive comment about Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

    Screenshot of a comment from mszimt about Italian PM Giorgia Meloni breaking silence after Trump's offensive comment.

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    Screenshot of a comment from Mike Georgiades saying Bravo Meloni, reacting to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni breaking silence.

    Screenshot of a comment from djscotikk about Trump's offensive comment, after Italian PM Giorgia Meloni broke her silence.

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    Screenshot of a comment from Hailey Dee supporting Italian PM Giorgia Meloni after she broke silence regarding Trump's comment.

    Screenshot of a comment from Jeanette Hicks about Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Trump's offensive comment.

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    Screenshot of a comment from Hailee about TikTok and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's response to Trump.

    Screenshot of a comment from Dhaniram Bhoriy about Trump's offensive comment and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

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    Screenshot of a comment from Philip Joseph the salon about Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's reply to Trump's comment.

    Screenshot of a comment from Shorty praising Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's response to Trump's comment.

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    A social media comment asking how to say an offensive word in Italian, referencing Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Trump.

    A social media comment expressing respect with a raised fist emoji, related to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Trump.

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    A social media comment stating I'm a Meloni fan now, regarding Italian PM Giorgia Meloni breaking silence after Trump's comment.

    A social media comment praising Italian PM Giorgia Meloni as Bosslady, despite differing politics, after Trump's offensive comment.

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    A social media comment stating today we are all from Italy, in response to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Trump's comment.

    A comment about PM Giorgia Meloni and Trump: She wont put up with his lies and neither will the entire country of Italy. What an embarrassment.

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    A comment about PM Giorgia Meloni and Trump: Id believe her over him any day.

    A comment about PM Giorgia Meloni and Trump: Trump is so embarrassing.

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    A comment about PM Giorgia Meloni and Trump: She is the flip side on the Donald coin.

    A comment about PM Giorgia Meloni and Trump: We know ..... all of us Women know.

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    A comment section displaying netizen chat, regarding Italian PM Giorgia Meloni breaking silence after Trump's comment.

    A comment section displaying netizens' thoughts on Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Trump's offensive comment.

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    A comment section displaying netizens' thoughts on Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Trump's offensive comment.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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