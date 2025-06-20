ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing an opinion that differs from the majority can sometimes feel intimidating because, on the inside, we all want to be accepted, not judged or rejected due to our opposing viewpoints. However, if we all think the same and agree with each other, there would be no new ideas, no progress. Luckily, the online environment makes it easier to express our personal opinions that might not be everyone’s cup of tea, and the people under this thread used it to their advantage, sharing their 'wokest' beliefs and sparking quite a few debates in the process. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote those you actually agree with.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Private jet with open door showing luxury leather seating, illustrating topics on current situation opinions and discussions. No one needs a private jet, mansion, 15 cars etc while people are on the streets starving

marley , Kim Tunger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Adult holding a newborn baby gently, highlighting emotional connection and the current situation's complexity. There should be a permit that you must get first before having children.

    just_mr_owl , Kelly Sikkema Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Makes me think of that one scene from Starship Troopers XD

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Man in suit stamping a document on a desk, symbolizing no peaceful solution to our current situation discussions. Some will think this is too woke but convicted felons shouldn't run a country

    luk__chan , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    beccatheqt avatar
    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think everyone was initially in favor of that until they found out their candidate was a convicted felon.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The phrase “woke” or “stay woke” appeared around the 1940s, when it was first used by African Americans as an expression meaning to become woken up or sensitized to injustice, says linguist and lexicographer Tony Thorne.

    Initially, it was a term, primarily used in Black communities, that later began to appear in songs and movements like Black Lives Matter. It was only in 2017 that the Oxford Dictionary added the word ‘woke’ to its database and defined it as “being ‘aware’ or ‘well-informed’ in a political or cultural sense.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Young woman on a couch focused on her phone, sharing opinions about the current situation and social issues. the reason why a lot of teens are depressed is because the internet doesn't allow them to be teenagers because the internet think it's "cringe"

    eye of gi-hun , Pocstock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    magpiedancer avatar
    Caitlin Davenport
    Caitlin Davenport
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They can't be as cringe as we were because there will be photos of it all. We were lucky we can pretend we weren't so bad because there's no photographic evidence.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Two people lying closely in bed with feet intertwined, illustrating no peaceful solution to current situation concept. Situationship culture has ruined love and it’s irreversible

    aniyadanii , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another statement which isn't woke at all. It's not progressive - in fact it suggests cultural decline, which indicates a conservative viewpoint.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Classroom of young students focused on their studies, reflecting diverse opinions on no peaceful solution to current situation. Religion should not be taught in school and little kids should not have anything to do with it

    of.v2 , Haseeb Modi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Over time, the word evolved to encompass and signal progressiveness. However, people who think of themselves as woke have abandoned this term because individuals with opposing views started using it to insult others with more liberal and social justice-focused views.

    “When the word “woke” was being used by woke people, it wasn’t a word they obsessed about, so perhaps it is inconvenient but they wouldn’t mind much about having to abandon it,” Thorne said.
    #7

    Man in suit speaking into microphone during a formal meeting where people share their wokest opinions on current situation. There should be age limits for politicians

    ur_gurl_mariii , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In America, there *are* age limits. The problem is that they are *minimum* age limits.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Three young women laughing and walking together outdoors, illustrating diverse opinions on current situation and peaceful solutions. I think there is too much importance placed on romantic relationships over platonic ones.

    Sam , Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Two women in a kitchen having a tense argument, illustrating no peaceful solution to our current situation. everyone is too damn mean

    Raina , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sheilamcenany avatar
    Thee8thsense
    Thee8thsense
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not everyone, but many are. Unfortunately, often mean begets mean. I would imagine those who are constantly mean feel miserable. So, ultimately, being mean is mean to yourself..?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Throne believes that we do need a word that progressives can use without it becoming an insult. And it has to be more scientific or academic. That said, any new word that appears to replace ‘woke’ will likely be appropriated by those with opposing ideologies, says Thorne.

    "I do fear that the same process of terms appearing and then being hijacked and weaponised might be likely to happen again.”
    #10

    Woman sitting by a window, covering her face with hands, expressing stress and concern about current situation issues. misandry exist BECAUSE of misogyny and mysogyny will always be more dangerous than misandry, misandry hurts men feelings but misogyny kills women

    ash , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Pregnant woman gently holding her belly, symbolizing no peaceful solution to our current situation concept. even if life did begin at conception I'd still be pro choice

    fvcker , freestocks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Young woman wearing pink top and jeans on bed taking a selfie, reflecting on no peaceful solution to our current situation A lot of new trends like "I'm just a girl", "girl math" or "girl dinner" are nothing more than rebranded misogyny

    leeeta , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most things don't need a gender associated with them.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    This just comes to show that even though we have the freedom of speech to express our opinions however we want, those who do are still suffering consequences, no matter how trivial or significant.

    However, this shouldn’t stop us from voicing our views on social justice, as it’s the only thing that can push progressiveness forward. So if you feel like your opinion matters and it has to be heard, feel free to do so, whether online or in real life. Just please be sure to do it with your own safety in mind.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    The right constantly insults colleges and try to defund education because education for the mass is the worst enemy for elites that want to control the mass.

    Chewypenguins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Young parents holding and smiling at their newborn baby, sharing a tender moment in a cozy home setting. Purposefully having children in todays world is lowkey unethical

    Jules , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Scene from The Godfather with a man in a tuxedo reflecting on the current situation and lack of peaceful solution. I did not care for the godfather.

    mcpoopooballs69 , Paramount Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Person holding a smartphone with social media and communication apps, reflecting opinions on current situation discussions. the trend where everyone was making fun of android phones/people for having android phones was always weirdly classist

    finn , Onur Binay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Two women recording a video on a smartphone with ring light, sharing opinions on current situation and social topics. People who "do it for attention" often need help too

    🦈 Afternoon_Stalker 🦈 , Oleg Ivanov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    A diverse group of protesters raising fists and chanting, expressing no peaceful solution to current situation. there is no peaceful solution to our current situation

    CEO of Comment Removed , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Four children wearing colorful muddy boots and holding hands while standing outdoors on a dirt path. children are some of the most overlooked and undervalued people, and no one cares. they have so i little autonomy

    magdalen , Ben Wicks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Parents act like they are possessions and people without kids don't realize they are needed for a functioning society. It takes a society and everyone should care about the next generation being raised.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Man wearing safety vest and holding yellow helmet, leaning against stacked wooden planks reflecting current situation challenges. The ENTIRE way the world is set up has got to go. Humans were not made for this kind of forced work. We are trapped.

    SpazzyMcFrick 🇵🇸🇨🇩 , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    people still aren’t considering native americans

    Bella Vigil Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    People who are neutral over politics are the stupidest people I’ve ever met. “And the world kept spinning” how can you be so insensitive and desensitized to pain and suffering just because it isn’t your own? They’ll come after you next.

    Star (Commisions open!!) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    My woke take is body neutrality. stop saying all bodies are beautiful—we shouldn’t care what our bodies look like as long as they serve their purpose. trying to say people are beautiful will inevitably lead to saying other people are ugly and the cycle continues over and over. we shouldn’t have beauty standards at all.

    mimi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Person sitting alone on a chair by a window in a minimalist room, reflecting on the current situation and opinions. misogyny and misandry will never be on the same level and shouldnt be treated like they are

    nenekasa yuri , Anthony Tran Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Young person relaxing on a yellow bean bag, reading social media posts about no peaceful solution to current situation. it is the damn phone

    benedito.mp4 , Vardan Papikyan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Young woman dancing confidently in a club setting, illustrating diverse woke opinions on current social and cultural situations. There is simultaneously an epidemic of hypersexualization and puritan culture and both are targeted against women

    cat , Andrej Lišakov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    drag queens sometimes cross the line between artistry and parodying stereotypes and caricatures of women aka misogyny

    slpdprvd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    tickling is normalised nonconsensual touch where pleas for stopping (if they are even able to be uttered) are willfully ignored

    L Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Multiple hands holding and waving American flags outdoors, reflecting opinions on current situation and social awareness. if youre a centrist youre actually a right winger

    1dolatr1ne , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    That the mindset of “I don’t owe anyone anything” is also destroying our country

    caprisun p*ssy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one is self made. No one deserves a billion dollars.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    Couple at a gender reveal party holding signs for boy and girl, illustrating diverse opinions on current situation. gender reveal parties are weird and reinforce the patriarchy and gender roles

    sydney , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agreed. Our "gender reveal" was the doctor telling us the s*x of the baby at an ultrasound appointment.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    Young woman in a white robe applying makeup with a brush, reflecting calm despite no peaceful solution to our current situation. “The clean girl aesthetic” is a symptom/sign/cause of a huge step backwards to a traditional white patriarchy

    itsyoungmetroo , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Medieval warrior in armor holding a sword and banner, representing no peaceful solution and strong opinions. headcannoning strong women as Trans men is basically saying women can't be strong and independent ex: maomao, Joan of arc and other fictional and non fictional women

    𝓐𝓷𝓽𝓸𝓷𝓲𝓪 , wikipedia.org Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Black and white cat with green eyes resting paws on wooden surface, illustrating no peaceful solution to current situation concept. people's hatred for cats is rooted in misogyny

    alexturnerscigeratte , Manja Vitolic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    magpiedancer avatar
    Caitlin Davenport
    Caitlin Davenport
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think it has a lot to do with people who have a problem with cats (and other people) who will not accept being forcibly touched or held. They don't accept their right to say no.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #35

    That there's no difference between a religion and a cult.

    Elektra Sarkis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    SW isn't empowering, but it shouldn't be demonized the way it is. This type of exchange has always and will always exist, so there should be laws to protect workers instead of ppl shaming them for working to survive.

    tatibobati Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Music and art is political. So are comics and the vast majority of literature. I’m tired of seeing people be like “why are they bringing politics into everything?”

    Shire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Teachers are underpaid because it’s always been a female-dominated profession. With misogyny, you have a wage gap, ergo teachers are underpaid. The war on intellectualism is a direct result of the same misogyny.

    Andrea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    magpiedancer avatar
    Caitlin Davenport
    Caitlin Davenport
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When the majority of teachers were male, they were paid better and were more respected. Cooks used to be mostly women and it wasn't seen as a profession, men started cooking on l and "chefs" were born.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Abandoned stores should be renovated for unhoused people. There are not nearly enough shelters to house them and also aren’t big enough. In my town there are plenty abandoned places that have yet to be turned into anything.

    gobesJ80 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Pronouns aren’t hard to use. Even if you disagree with how someone identifies, what does it truly cost you to just use the pronouns they align with? It tells me something about a person

    H3X Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Young person with tattoos and ear gauges sitting outdoors, expressing thoughtful and unsettled emotions on current situation. The nonchalant epidemic gotta stop

    Corn , Blake Cheek Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Young couple embracing on the beach with waves in the background, reflecting on no peaceful solution to current situation. the age of consent should be higher

    ratmond , Martin Guido Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the law should be half you age plus 7 for everyone. I refuse to believe 18 is some magical age where everyone is mature or that age is even a great indicator of maturity.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #43

    If all TV and movies followed the Bechdel test, young men would not be so “lonely” as they are today.

    minimummeister Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    People are way too mean and lack empathy skills because of the internet/ phones

    Noel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    statistics don’t justify hate. you cannot hate entire groups of people based on statistics or really anything.

    roselillyyyyy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Define group. I hate all Nazis and I will justify it.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #46

    I think Hollywood makes bad "woke" movies to get people against their movements and put them in a right wing pipeline

    MassiveLegend Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    I don't use AI, and I genuinely think I'm better than people who do use it.

    MagicSpaceMonke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    i dont think people realize how much indian hate and general racism is getting normalized because everyone thinks it's funny.. why are we viewing different cultures as lesser

    kay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Disney casting woc as originally white characters is not that deep idk why people are so upset about it especially when race has nothing to do with the story

    bajabababablast Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Everybody, even criminals- especially those labeled as criminals, deserve to be treated with the same decency and respect as any other human being. The minute we take away rights for 'some' people, we take away rights for ALL people.

    SeriouslySatire Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    If a mother carries a child for nine months, it only makes sense that the child should carry her name not the fathers

    Em Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    being in a frat/sorority is a red flag and create shallow humans

    DontLookAtMe. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    It's absolutely valid to end a friendship/relationship over political opinions

    fkazq.jpg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    The popularity of doodles is rooted in internalised misogyny

    Isabellemc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Middle-aged doctor in navy scrubs standing confidently in a modern medical office, reflecting no peaceful solution scenario. Super duper woke opinion: men should never be allowed to be gynecologists or pediatricians

    Zpk1003 , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    beccatheqt avatar
    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What about the women who prefer male OBGYN or tween boy patients who would feel more comfortable talking to a male doctor about puberty-related matters?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Clara Dao is not a feminist, and the people who defend her are choice feminists

    misteranttennastvtime Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Master Chief shoulda been black

    lilguytime Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    studying literally anything academically is never wasteful and claiming otherwise is anti intellectualism

    2rant2delish Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    “I’m just a girl” originally served as a juxtaposition to “boys will be boys” but it lost the plot bc it perpetuated so many stereotypes

    Jazz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    we need to be a little violent to get what we want. we ARE too soft. maybe that’s not woke but idk i’m tired of people saying violence isn’t the answer when sometimes is literally the only answer

    nimação Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    People who can’t function without AI never grew up reading & writing enough

    beans Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    polyamory should be considered normal why do people gaf abt what other people CONSENSUALLY do in their relationships

    poppy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Kids these days aren’t just all bad, it’s because parents don’t know how to parent if they’re not physically harming or psychologically tormenting children

    Abby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    professional sports, not sports in general, but professional sports is the largest possible leech we could have on society possible. an ungodly amount of resources going towards literally nothing

    scout Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Not listening to any female singers/artists is misogynistic to me, idc if they don’t fit your genre how are you genuinely unable to listen to a woman singing

    ooeli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    not political woke but everyone called me super super woke over this. there was a sexualizing edit of bucky barnes getting TORTURED, and when I commented why are we thirsting over torture people called me way too woke

    chevyculvers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    im not pro choice, I'm anti birth. i dont think that having your own baby is justifiable when there are so many children without homes being abused in the foster care system. I dont care about blood, just save one of those kids.

    Lucas The Thing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    I feel like ageism isn’t real, and if it is young people are the victims of it.

    Jlerms_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Paw patrol is police/classist propaganda

    Magical Robin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Disney changes the race of characters and uses poor characterization in live actions to intentionally upset people and cause more racism.

    liibertad_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    My opinion is, if you’re married, and you cheat on that person, which leads to a divorce, you should not be allowed to remarry. You have broken your vows once before and can no longer be trusted with the sanctity of marriage. If the divorce was amicable and no one’s fault, you can remarry.

    Stanly Tucci’s juicy Coucci Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can break vows without cheating. The crux of this idea sounds downright dystopian.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    People analyzing and finding meaning in stories ISNT A BAD THING. Everytime someone says “it’s not that deep” a angel losses its wings [weep]

    Kanbaru Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    "Humans should go extinct because we kill the planet" is a very problematic (couldn't think of a better word) idea. Humans have co-existed and took care of the Earth for so long. It only got like this because of colonization and capitalism. And the people saying this aren't thinking of their friends and family and people that look like them. They're clapping when natural disasters happen in a country they never heard of because "the Earth finds a way to heal".

    HornySockNiqqa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    I don't think furrys / therians are bad. as long as they're not trying to get down and dirty with animals, then good for them. if you feel you were meant to be an animal, go crazy, walk on all fours, just remember decency, and be respectful

    bon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Harry Potter fans wouldn’t ship Hermione with draco if she was played by a blk actress in the first movies. I said what I said. Ppl would’ve seen the racism metaphors way clearer.

    Gabi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    wanting to lose weight for aesthetic reasons is always rooted in fatphobia I'm sorry

    Penélope. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!