Expressing an opinion that differs from the majority can sometimes feel intimidating because, on the inside, we all want to be accepted, not judged or rejected due to our opposing viewpoints. However, if we all think the same and agree with each other, there would be no new ideas, no progress. Luckily, the online environment makes it easier to express our personal opinions that might not be everyone’s cup of tea, and the people under this thread used it to their advantage, sharing their ' wokest ' beliefs and sparking quite a few debates in the process. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote those you actually agree with.

#1 No one needs a private jet, mansion, 15 cars etc while people are on the streets starving

#2 There should be a permit that you must get first before having children.

#3 Some will think this is too woke but convicted felons shouldn't run a country

The phrase “woke” or “stay woke” appeared around the 1940s, when it was first used by African Americans as an expression meaning to become woken up or sensitized to injustice, says linguist and lexicographer Tony Thorne. Initially, it was a term, primarily used in Black communities, that later began to appear in songs and movements like Black Lives Matter. It was only in 2017 that the Oxford Dictionary added the word ‘woke’ to its database and defined it as “being ‘aware’ or ‘well-informed’ in a political or cultural sense.” ADVERTISEMENT

#4 the reason why a lot of teens are depressed is because the internet doesn't allow them to be teenagers because the internet think it's "cringe"

#5 Situationship culture has ruined love and it’s irreversible

#6 Religion should not be taught in school and little kids should not have anything to do with it

Over time, the word evolved to encompass and signal progressiveness. However, people who think of themselves as woke have abandoned this term because individuals with opposing views started using it to insult others with more liberal and social justice-focused views. “When the word “woke” was being used by woke people, it wasn’t a word they obsessed about, so perhaps it is inconvenient but they wouldn’t mind much about having to abandon it,” Thorne said.

#7 There should be age limits for politicians

#8 I think there is too much importance placed on romantic relationships over platonic ones.

#9 everyone is too damn mean

Throne believes that we do need a word that progressives can use without it becoming an insult. And it has to be more scientific or academic. That said, any new word that appears to replace ‘woke’ will likely be appropriated by those with opposing ideologies, says Thorne. "I do fear that the same process of terms appearing and then being hijacked and weaponised might be likely to happen again.”

#10 misandry exist BECAUSE of misogyny and mysogyny will always be more dangerous than misandry, misandry hurts men feelings but misogyny kills women

#11 even if life did begin at conception I'd still be pro choice

#12 A lot of new trends like "I'm just a girl", "girl math" or "girl dinner" are nothing more than rebranded misogyny

This just comes to show that even though we have the freedom of speech to express our opinions however we want, those who do are still suffering consequences, no matter how trivial or significant. However, this shouldn't stop us from voicing our views on social justice, as it's the only thing that can push progressiveness forward. So if you feel like your opinion matters and it has to be heard, feel free to do so, whether online or in real life. Just please be sure to do it with your own safety in mind.

#13 The right constantly insults colleges and try to defund education because education for the mass is the worst enemy for elites that want to control the mass.

#14 Purposefully having children in todays world is lowkey unethical

#15 I did not care for the godfather.

#16 the trend where everyone was making fun of android phones/people for having android phones was always weirdly classist

#17 People who "do it for attention" often need help too

#18 there is no peaceful solution to our current situation

#19 children are some of the most overlooked and undervalued people, and no one cares. they have so i little autonomy

#20 The ENTIRE way the world is set up has got to go. Humans were not made for this kind of forced work. We are trapped.

#21 people still aren’t considering native americans

#22 People who are neutral over politics are the stupidest people I’ve ever met. “And the world kept spinning” how can you be so insensitive and desensitized to pain and suffering just because it isn’t your own? They’ll come after you next.

#23 My woke take is body neutrality. stop saying all bodies are beautiful—we shouldn’t care what our bodies look like as long as they serve their purpose. trying to say people are beautiful will inevitably lead to saying other people are ugly and the cycle continues over and over. we shouldn’t have beauty standards at all.

#24 misogyny and misandry will never be on the same level and shouldnt be treated like they are

#25 it is the damn phone

#26 There is simultaneously an epidemic of hypersexualization and puritan culture and both are targeted against women

#27 drag queens sometimes cross the line between artistry and parodying stereotypes and caricatures of women aka misogyny

#28 tickling is normalised nonconsensual touch where pleas for stopping (if they are even able to be uttered) are willfully ignored

#29 if youre a centrist youre actually a right winger

#30 That the mindset of “I don’t owe anyone anything” is also destroying our country

#31 gender reveal parties are weird and reinforce the patriarchy and gender roles

#32 “The clean girl aesthetic” is a symptom/sign/cause of a huge step backwards to a traditional white patriarchy

#33 headcannoning strong women as Trans men is basically saying women can't be strong and independent ex: maomao, Joan of arc and other fictional and non fictional women

#34 people's hatred for cats is rooted in misogyny

#35 That there's no difference between a religion and a cult.

#36 SW isn't empowering, but it shouldn't be demonized the way it is. This type of exchange has always and will always exist, so there should be laws to protect workers instead of ppl shaming them for working to survive.

#37 Music and art is political. So are comics and the vast majority of literature. I’m tired of seeing people be like “why are they bringing politics into everything?”

#38 Teachers are underpaid because it’s always been a female-dominated profession. With misogyny, you have a wage gap, ergo teachers are underpaid. The war on intellectualism is a direct result of the same misogyny.

#39 Abandoned stores should be renovated for unhoused people. There are not nearly enough shelters to house them and also aren’t big enough. In my town there are plenty abandoned places that have yet to be turned into anything.

#40 Pronouns aren’t hard to use. Even if you disagree with how someone identifies, what does it truly cost you to just use the pronouns they align with? It tells me something about a person

#41 The nonchalant epidemic gotta stop

#42 the age of consent should be higher

#43 If all TV and movies followed the Bechdel test, young men would not be so “lonely” as they are today.

#44 People are way too mean and lack empathy skills because of the internet/ phones

#45 statistics don’t justify hate. you cannot hate entire groups of people based on statistics or really anything.

#46 I think Hollywood makes bad "woke" movies to get people against their movements and put them in a right wing pipeline

#47 I don't use AI, and I genuinely think I'm better than people who do use it.

#48 i dont think people realize how much indian hate and general racism is getting normalized because everyone thinks it's funny.. why are we viewing different cultures as lesser

#49 Disney casting woc as originally white characters is not that deep idk why people are so upset about it especially when race has nothing to do with the story

#50 Everybody, even criminals- especially those labeled as criminals, deserve to be treated with the same decency and respect as any other human being. The minute we take away rights for 'some' people, we take away rights for ALL people.

#51 If a mother carries a child for nine months, it only makes sense that the child should carry her name not the fathers

#52 being in a frat/sorority is a red flag and create shallow humans

#53 It's absolutely valid to end a friendship/relationship over political opinions

#54 The popularity of doodles is rooted in internalised misogyny

#55 Super duper woke opinion: men should never be allowed to be gynecologists or pediatricians

#56 Clara Dao is not a feminist, and the people who defend her are choice feminists

#57 Master Chief shoulda been black

#58 studying literally anything academically is never wasteful and claiming otherwise is anti intellectualism

#59 “I’m just a girl” originally served as a juxtaposition to “boys will be boys” but it lost the plot bc it perpetuated so many stereotypes

#60 we need to be a little violent to get what we want. we ARE too soft. maybe that’s not woke but idk i’m tired of people saying violence isn’t the answer when sometimes is literally the only answer

#61 People who can’t function without AI never grew up reading & writing enough

#62 polyamory should be considered normal why do people gaf abt what other people CONSENSUALLY do in their relationships

#63 Kids these days aren’t just all bad, it’s because parents don’t know how to parent if they’re not physically harming or psychologically tormenting children

#64 professional sports, not sports in general, but professional sports is the largest possible leech we could have on society possible. an ungodly amount of resources going towards literally nothing

#65 Not listening to any female singers/artists is misogynistic to me, idc if they don’t fit your genre how are you genuinely unable to listen to a woman singing

#66 not political woke but everyone called me super super woke over this. there was a sexualizing edit of bucky barnes getting TORTURED, and when I commented why are we thirsting over torture people called me way too woke

#67 im not pro choice, I'm anti birth. i dont think that having your own baby is justifiable when there are so many children without homes being abused in the foster care system. I dont care about blood, just save one of those kids.

#68 I feel like ageism isn’t real, and if it is young people are the victims of it.

#69 Paw patrol is police/classist propaganda

#70 Disney changes the race of characters and uses poor characterization in live actions to intentionally upset people and cause more racism.

#71 My opinion is, if you’re married, and you cheat on that person, which leads to a divorce, you should not be allowed to remarry. You have broken your vows once before and can no longer be trusted with the sanctity of marriage. If the divorce was amicable and no one’s fault, you can remarry.

#72 People analyzing and finding meaning in stories ISNT A BAD THING. Everytime someone says “it’s not that deep” a angel losses its wings [weep]

#73 "Humans should go extinct because we kill the planet" is a very problematic (couldn't think of a better word) idea. Humans have co-existed and took care of the Earth for so long. It only got like this because of colonization and capitalism. And the people saying this aren't thinking of their friends and family and people that look like them. They're clapping when natural disasters happen in a country they never heard of because "the Earth finds a way to heal".

#74 I don't think furrys / therians are bad. as long as they're not trying to get down and dirty with animals, then good for them. if you feel you were meant to be an animal, go crazy, walk on all fours, just remember decency, and be respectful

#75 Harry Potter fans wouldn’t ship Hermione with draco if she was played by a blk actress in the first movies. I said what I said. Ppl would’ve seen the racism metaphors way clearer.

#76 wanting to lose weight for aesthetic reasons is always rooted in fatphobia I'm sorry

