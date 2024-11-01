ADVERTISEMENT

We humans are so interesting to ourselves that we have plenty of sciences studying us from our biology to our behavior and speech. Due to these studies, nearly everything we do or think has a certain name.

For example, did you know that disliking certain words is called word aversion? Well, if you didn't, you do now. Plus, you have a full list of examples of the words people feel averse to, which were shared on one of the r/ask threads. So, let's jump into this list and see if we also feel gross about these words!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Every time someone says INITIATIVE in a work meeting a baby seal dies.

csizsek , fauxels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why "preggers" makes my neck twinge.

Dragonwithamonocle , Jonathan Borba Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Daddy was made too inappropriate.

Pissy-chamber , Tatiana Syrikova Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

Many of those who spend at least a part of their time online know that the internet hates the word “moist.” Funnily enough, it doesn’t appear on our list, but we have many others that people despise. 

But why do people hate “moist” so much? Scientists say it’s because of the word’s associations with bodily functions and parts. Some people argue they don’t like its phonics, but then they don’t have the same reaction to the words that sound kind of similar, like “foist” or “rejoiced.” Plus, when “moist” is paired with food words, people aren’t as disgusted by it. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Influencer.

sandroelgitano , Ivan Samkov Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Hubby 🤢.

Numerous_Wish_8643 , Gustavo Fring Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Vacay. I’m overcome with an urge to destroy every time I hear it.

What in gods name is wrong with me?

Les_Ismore , Asad Photo Maldives Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Some Redditors say that the hate for this word is either a cultural or internet joke, which has been referenced in TV shows like “How I Met Your Mother” or “Dead Like Me.” People aren’t as bothered by the word as they claim to be for attention or the joke’s sake. After all, the word itself is normal; it doesn’t even have a negative connotation, just unpleasant associations. 

Interestingly, the phenomenon of people’s hatred towards certain words has a name – word aversion. In some sources, it is also called logomisia. Basically, it’s when people feel distaste for the sound or sight of a word because it feels redundant, overused, or simply unpleasant to them. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Bae

“Oh my god i miss my bae so much🥺🥺🥺”


STFU.

Smiletron1 , Hamann La Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Panties.

Something about it sounds so skeevy. JUST SAY UNDERWEAR 🤢🤢🤢

Eta I had no idea so many people were so passionately devisive about this word lol.

nightmaretheory , Kaboompics.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why "Utilize." Please just say "use" and save some syllables.

Manifest_something , Kaboompics.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

A professor in the Department of Linguistics at the University of Chicago, Jason Riggle says that logomisia is similar to phobias – people with word aversion are disgusted by certain words instead of being simply annoyed by them, basically having a visceral reaction. 

Apparently, words like the mentioned “moist,” “vomit,” “mucus” and “phlegm,” to mention a few, gross quite a lot of people out. Again, most of the time this is because they have associations with something gross, like bodily fluids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here, people on Reddit were discussing how the word “phlegm” might be even grosser than the infamous “moist,” because the latter at least has some positive connotations, while the former doesn’t. 
#10

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Toxic. It seems everything is toxic these days: relationships, bosses, employees, teachers, books and friends; everything except actual poisons.

Silly-Resist8306 , Davide Baraldi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why "littles" and "boy mom"

I hate them.

_kiss_my_grits_ , Tuan PM Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Ick, gives me the ick.

d*ckmandoo , Polina Zimmerman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

That’s why people working in journalism and especially marketing have to be wary that some people simply can’t stand certain words and it influences their behavior as consumers. For instance, they might be inclined to not purchase a product if its description, packaging, or marketing includes a word they feel averse to. 

ADVERTISEMENT

For a second, let’s come back to the notorious “moist.” Research has found that if this word is featured on hygiene products, consumers are less likely to buy them because it repels them. At the same time, if the same word was on food packages, people wouldn’t be as repulsed by it, because in this context the word has a non-repulsive meaning.  

Again, it proves that while sometimes word aversion is real, in other cases it is more context-based. 
#13

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Orientate - just seems like one too many syllables.

OttabMike , Valentin Antonucci Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Agenda. What's on your agenda today? God I get so irrationally annoyed.

NotAnotherAmerican , Startup Stock Photos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Unalive.

happybrooks , Mike Bird Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Still, it’s normal for people to have words they dislike, even if it’s seemingly for no proper reason. This list is full of examples of them, from kind of weird ones to completely understandable ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Knowing that a lot of aversion to words comes from context, it’s quite likely that these people heard/saw these words being used in an unpleasant context and it drove them to hatred, which is absolutely normal. After all, without it, this entertaining list wouldn’t have been possible, so at least some goodness was put into the world with them, right? 

Do you have a word you hate seemingly for no reason? Share with us in the comments! 
#16

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Woke being used in a professional setting.

Taiyella , LinkedIn Sales Navigator Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Naughty, waifu, husbando. i feel SO gross just saying it.

triangular_snail , RDNE Stock project Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Synergy.

As a company that word for us is a deal breaker. We have a rule where once uttered during any meeting we get up and leave.

sashalav , Diva Plavalaguna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#19

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Ointment, I hate that word!

iS**tSkittles , Lina Kivaka Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Hate it when people shorten things needlessly, like saying "preesh" instead of "I appreciate it". Lazy m**********r, just say "thanks".

THElaytox , ELEVATE Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Alpha male.

No-Office-9423 , Julian Jagtenberg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Game changer. Cant stand it.

WookieConditioner , Helena Lopes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Loofa. My mom doesn’t get why I hate the word but I won’t say it cuz I have a hatred for the word for no reason. I use a loofa too every time I shower but I just don’t like the word.

damdanny69 , Sarah Cha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Entrepreneur.

JCarr110 , PICHA Stock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Networking (shudder).

MozzaStyx , Matheus Bertelli Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Yeast. Such a gross sounding word.

heythatsmydonkey , Quinn Dombrowski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Mouthfeel.

get-tha-lotion , Rodolfo Clix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Slit.

Betty0042 , note thanun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why “Bingo”, f’ing hate it on comments.

anon , Markus Winkler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

34 Words People Just Can’t Stand, But Can’t Explain Why Succulent. Unless you're talking about a plant.

anon , Magda Ehlers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Niblings.

ashley_spashley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Rizz.

Because I don't want to be associated with that word.

rizurper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Potty has got to be the SINGLE worst word on the planet.

DEFLARGEN Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Furbaby, away and sh*te it’s a dog or cat (I adore both).

wazbang Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!