Not every brilliant marketing campaign is an ad. Some brands have realized that just attaching their name to something people are paying attention to can bring recognition and associations. For example, Dove’s “real beauty” campaign wasn’t exactly promoting the company's products, rather, it was simply research on women’s self-perceptions of beauty.

One of its most famous takeaways was the startling discovery that “only 4% of women around the world consider themselves beautiful.” Given that you probably see more than a dozen beautiful women while strolling around any city center for less than an hour, the study highlighted the havoc unrealistic beauty standards had caused for female mental health.