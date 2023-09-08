If you pause for a moment and take in your environment, chances are you’ll notice the ocean of logos, slogans, and visuals all battling for your attention. In all the clutter, many people might feel like they are becoming ad-blind, but every once in a while, a very clever marketing team will put together something creative enough to cut through the noise.

We’ve collected a series of interesting, cool, and downright brilliant advertisements from around the world, so scroll through and upvote your personal favorites. Be sure to write your thoughts below and share your favorite marketing strategies in the comments section. 

#1

Very Direct Ads From The City Of Toronto Against Littering

Very Direct Ads From The City Of Toronto Against Littering

the_ravenant

#2

Really Great Minimalist Billboard Ad

Really Great Minimalist Billboard Ad

ibmwatsonson

Despite the internet being around for decades, 2017 was the first year that online advertising surpassed non-digital ads. While this might seem surprising, given the absolute dominance of online content, marketing, and shopping, it’s more a reflection of just how cheap digital ads are, compared to physical advertisements.

After all, once you have the design and copy, you can copy-paste images until your hard drive gives out. A physical ad, for example, a billboard, has to be printed, installed, and then you generally pay a monthly rent on it. A lot more costly and not guaranteed to get as many eyes on it as a banner on the side of a well-trafficked site. 
#3

This Ad Is Just Beautiful

This Ad Is Just Beautiful

csiramokus

PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
I don't think I've ever had yet urge to steal a billboard except for now

View more comments
#4

Best Pet Adoption Ad Ever

Best Pet Adoption Ad Ever

adultstilllearning

View more comments
#5

Organ Donation Ad

Organ Donation Ad

recoveringgayfish

Since the targets of a digital ad tend to be at their computers or on other, interactive devices, clever marketers can do a lot more than just showing an image and some text. While the worst examples include flashing lights, scammy texts, or, God forbid, playing sounds, good marketing teams use the versatility of the internet to sell and raise awareness. 
#6

Alzheimer Awareness Ad

Alzheimer Awareness Ad

Brone9

#7

This "Seatbelts Save Lives" Campaign

This "Seatbelts Save Lives" Campaign

harschil

View more comments
#8

The Best Tampon Ad I've Ever Seen

The Best Tampon Ad I've Ever Seen

SplatterFrogs

For example, Volkswagen’s “The New Golf” ad was basically a puzzle game that could be played directly from your browser. In it, the “player” would be given a random assortment of tiles with roads on them, which they needed to rearrange. Not only would it draw someone's attention, it represented the car’s ability to navigate through anything. 
#9

LEGO Advertisement

LEGO Advertisement

squid50s

View More Replies... View more comments
#10

New Marmite Billboard Ad, UK

New Marmite Billboard Ad, UK

Ellis_Pulsar

sbj
sbj
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Loving the lid in the tree, still hating marmite

View more comments
#11

These Ads By IKEA Recreating Living Rooms From "The Simpsons", "Stranger Things" And "Friends"

These Ads By IKEA Recreating Living Rooms From "The Simpsons", "Stranger Things" And "Friends"

wetthing

Chexywexy
Chexywexy
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i rlly rlly wanna travel the world that has ikea

Unfortunately, many banner ads are cheap, annoying, and often quite useless. As any functional site doesn't want to scare away users, these ads will be positioned at the margins of the screen so the main content is more visible. Think about it this way, an ad on the side might be a bit irritating, but it doesn’t stop you from reading this article, a cookie recipe, or a watch-review. Compare that to how an unskippable ad on YouTube makes you feel. 
#12

Advertisement, You Are Doing It Right

Advertisement, You Are Doing It Right

reddit.com

View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Surfrider Foundation Sushi Ad

Surfrider Foundation Sushi Ad

MultiFunctionBot

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now I really don't want sushi.

View more comments
#14

The Picture Of The Japanese Movie Advertisement Is Printed On Two Sides Of The Newspaper, So The Full Picture Could Be Seen Under Light

The Picture Of The Japanese Movie Advertisement Is Printed On Two Sides Of The Newspaper, So The Full Picture Could Be Seen Under Light

TCLP

Researchers have found that regular internet users have developed what they called “banner blindness.” Because digital ads are often in the same places, people’s brains start to shut out these images and just ignore them automatically. While this phenomenon was first observed in 1998, we’ve gotten even better at limiting “unnecessary” information, a vital skill when nearly all the knowledge in the universe is available at the tip of our fingers. 
#15

Effective Advertising

Effective Advertising

Sugarkrill

ThéveNinja (she/her)
ThéveNinja (she/her)
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brilliant. Now if we could just add this to some kind of curriculum for young people…

View more comments
#16

Italian Pasta Brand Advertisement In Honor Of Simpsons' 30th Season

Italian Pasta Brand Advertisement In Honor Of Simpsons' 30th Season

Zioropa

#17

An Advertisement For Keloptic.com - A French Website That Sells Glasses

An Advertisement For Keloptic.com - A French Website That Sells Glasses

Gaget

A 2015 study even found that perhaps 93% of all internet ads go unviewed. People skip banners, do something else while unskippable video ads play, and just do their best to not notice a marketing team's work. However, advertisers have gotten better at targeting, as the click ratio has been on the rise since the early 2000s, although 1998 was one of the “best” years, with a 2% click-through rate (CTR).
#18

Sugar-Free Chupa Chup Lollipop Ad

Sugar-Free Chupa Chup Lollipop Ad

DrDreidel82

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So good even ants will make a detour..

View More Replies... View more comments
#19

How Mercedes Benz Advertised Their Strong Headlights

How Mercedes Benz Advertised Their Strong Headlights

Bomber_Sam

Missandei Worm
Missandei Worm
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bright headlights should be illegal 😡

View More Replies... View more comments
#20

I Would Hesitate Before Jumping On Board

I Would Hesitate Before Jumping On Board

PaperkutRob

sbj
sbj
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I saw this at first I'd think there'd been an accident

View more comments

Of course, bigger brands understand that their image is enough to sell a product, not a description of the product itself. There are many, many energy drinks on the market, but only one is closely associated with extreme actions and literal wings. Without even saying the name, there is a solid chance you already thought about Red Bull, even if you don’t ever drink their products. 
#21

Utah Ski Resort Gets A 1-Star Review From A Guy In Los Angeles Because The Mountain Was Too Difficult. They Used The Review To Advertise

Utah Ski Resort Gets A 1-Star Review From A Guy In Los Angeles Because The Mountain Was Too Difficult. They Used The Review To Advertise

rightcoastguy

#22

Local Advertising Done Right

Local Advertising Done Right

DrossRottenzank

PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember quitting for a bit and then had a cone and omg I had to have a shower and just sit and eat like a teenage stoner. It was amazing

#23

Great Advertising For A Bar

Great Advertising For A Bar

meekoiscool

While Red Bull commonly sponsors all sorts of extreme sports, that doesn’t necessarily make them special, as they are one of the many logos that snowboarders, rally drivers, and paragliders adorn themselves with. But what sets them apart from the rest is the willingness to sponsor truly extreme events, like Felix Baumgartner’s jump from space, which they organized, and then live-streamed for the world
#24

This Ad For The British Shoe Maker Clarks

This Ad For The British Shoe Maker Clarks

ViddyDoodah

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg, amazing memories of Clarks....always got my school shoes from there.

View more comments
#25

This Beer Ad

This Beer Ad

boredpanda.com

PlatinumThe8-BitCat
PlatinumThe8-BitCat
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This reminds me so much of the episode of Futurama where they make beer inside Bender

#26

This Coffee Advertisement

This Coffee Advertisement

likelyculprit

The result is that almost no one else can even try to claim “extreme” credentials, as they inevitably have to now compete with a company that helped a guy fall from the stratosphere. Clothing and shoe brand Nike (as if I needed to clarify that) is also hard at work building a reputation as the company for athletes and people interested in fitness. Their Nike+ app and devices, while not at all connected to clothing, are a good example of using a product to sell the brand. 
#27

Advertisement For Light Dog Food

Advertisement For Light Dog Food

HRH_Maddie

View More Replies... View more comments
#28

This Inflatable Lock Advertisement On A Storage Building

This Inflatable Lock Advertisement On A Storage Building

camilleb22601

Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every thief: Oh no, another inflatable lock. Those things are impenetrable!

View more comments
#29

The Photoshop Artist For This Digital Ad For Toothpaste Needs A Raise

The Photoshop Artist For This Digital Ad For Toothpaste Needs A Raise

LetsFindSomeTalent

So while marketing might be getting a bit of a dirty name, with bombastic slogans, intrusive, targeted ads, and just overwhelming sensory attacks, this list shows that clever ideas will still actually win in the fight over our attention. If this list wasn’t enough, fear not, Bored Panda has got you covered. Check out our other list that gathers posts from the “Best Ads Of All Time” Twitter account. 
#30

McDonald's Valentine's Day Ad

McDonald's Valentine's Day Ad

HackerTyper_

View more comments
#31

Great Ad Placement

Great Ad Placement

nthensome

#32

Los Tacos Ad In Norway

Los Tacos Ad In Norway

broseph_johnson

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That was blunt..

View More Replies... View more comments
#33

You Know The Weather Is Bad Where You Live, When Advertisers Have To Be This Clever

You Know The Weather Is Bad Where You Live, When Advertisers Have To Be This Clever

benjaminmin

#34

Bus Stop Bench Ad. These People Know How To Advertise

Bus Stop Bench Ad. These People Know How To Advertise

Henryrollinsjr

#35

IKEA Reminding Us The Importance Of Sleep

IKEA Reminding Us The Importance Of Sleep

RED_WHITE_BLUE_1776

Chexywexy
Chexywexy
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i guess thats why i cant focus and memory loss

View more comments
#36

My Wife Asked Me To Make Some Ads For Our Garage Sale On Facebook. I Think I Found The Perfect Hook

My Wife Asked Me To Make Some Ads For Our Garage Sale On Facebook. I Think I Found The Perfect Hook

tweak06

View more comments
#37

Interesting Ad For Jeep

Interesting Ad For Jeep

GlutenAttack02

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

« Destroying the planet. And not just with our co2 emissions »

View more comments
#38

Gods Of Marketing

Gods Of Marketing

lilitbroyan

View more comments
#39

This Reddit Billboard Advertisement For Their Voting Initiative

This Reddit Billboard Advertisement For Their Voting Initiative

DJO_1988

#40

This Stranger Things Ad In Warsaw, Poland

This Stranger Things Ad In Warsaw, Poland

noaxreal

Matt Du
Matt Du
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's ok but I've seen stranger things

#41

The Kind Of Advertisement Which Works For Me

The Kind Of Advertisement Which Works For Me

mighelo

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not going in then. I LOVE xmas music.

View more comments
#42

To Advertise Beer From A Van

To Advertise Beer From A Van

Duck_has_no_beaks

#43

An Advertisement On The Back Of A Bus

An Advertisement On The Back Of A Bus

cheeki_hamiltrash

View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Points If You Can Relate?

Points If You Can Relate?

darnoux13

#45

A Neat Ad For A Ski Company

A Neat Ad For A Ski Company

America810

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They don't know how to label the axis.. 🤦‍♀️

#46

If He Can’t Fix It, No Juan Can

If He Can’t Fix It, No Juan Can

deall008

#47

"Carry Heavy Attachments" Yahoo Mail, 2012

"Carry Heavy Attachments" Yahoo Mail, 2012

Rivalry

#48

This IKEA Crib Ad That Is Also A Pregnancy Test. A Positive Test Also Reveals A Discounted Price

This IKEA Crib Ad That Is Also A Pregnancy Test. A Positive Test Also Reveals A Discounted Price

kmap1221

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So if pregnant you're supposed to go to the store with a piece of paper soaked in pee?

4
View more comments
#49

Creative Baggage Carousel Advertisement

Creative Baggage Carousel Advertisement

The_Master_of_LOLZ

#50

Noodle Restaurant Ads. Ingenious

Noodle Restaurant Ads. Ingenious

FluffyPandaMan

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because people walking on the yacht docks are the target audiences who buy noodles.

View More Replies... View more comments
#51

Creative Advertising For Copenhagen Zoo

Creative Advertising For Copenhagen Zoo

bertie4prez

#52

A Court Mop That Advertises Cup Noodles

A Court Mop That Advertises Cup Noodles

jav_city

Chexywexy
Chexywexy
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my fata$$ would slurp this if im hungry

0
View more comments
#53

Next Level Advertising

Next Level Advertising

tacticaglobal

WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Last one, also like paracetamol..?

#54

Well, That's One Way To Market To Millennials

Well, That's One Way To Market To Millennials

BookerDeWittsCarbine

#55

Ad For Bubble Tea In Sydney

Ad For Bubble Tea In Sydney

readerbynight

#56

Nature + Advertising = This Gem

Nature + Advertising = This Gem

TommieTheTurd

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Think you're going to need more than a 'mini' trimmer for that.

#57

Erdal Shoe Polish Ad

Erdal Shoe Polish Ad

hi7en

#58

LEGO Campaign Developed By Asawin Tejasakulsin, Senior Art Director At Ogilvy & Mather, Bangkok

LEGO Campaign Developed By Asawin Tejasakulsin, Senior Art Director At Ogilvy & Mather, Bangkok

earthmoonsun

#59

About Autism

About Autism

AdWorldMasters

#60

This Billboard Ad For Pond's Anti-Bacterial Facial Scrub

This Billboard Ad For Pond's Anti-Bacterial Facial Scrub

morganmonroe81

#61

Very Creative Idea For Advertisement

Very Creative Idea For Advertisement

MoOsT1cK

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks cool, but I think it's kinda pointless.

0
View more comments
#62

This Alzheimer's Awareness Ad

This Alzheimer's Awareness Ad