80 Pictures Of ‘Urban Hell’ That Don’t Look Real But Sadly Are (New Pics)
A Building In Singapore
Wow. I guess that's coming our way some day in the future.
A Man Takes Bath As The Water Leaks From A Pipeline On A Smoggy Morning In New Delhi, India
A Photo Of Hashima Island, Japan
It is amazing how Mitsubishi managed to fit more than 5,000 people on there. Not all of them willingly, either.
Kowloon Walled City
Isn't there anymore, as it was demolished in 1994. Brittain was going to leave Hong Kong. It was formerly a military base, and therefore laws weren't enforced by Hong Kong, which is why it stops so suddenly.
Diamond Mine In Mirny
There is something really sinister about seeing this hole so close to a town.
Abandon Apartment Buildings In Tehran Iran
Hong Kong
Poor things. I can't imagine anyone in these flats having any quality of life.
Destroyed Apartment Blocks Of Bakhmut After Its Capture By Russian Forces
Block 17 Norilsk, Russia
Life In Burundi,the Poorest Country In The World
Saint-Petersburg, Russia
Greymouth, UK
The View From My Friend's House In Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Georgia's Soviet Heritage
New York, Bronx In The 1970's
Dubai Frame
I don't see this as being particularly hellish. Probably unnecessary, but not hellish.
Another Newly Built Chinese Village
Pyongyang, North Korea Before Dawn
Isn't that typical. The pictures of Tweedle Dee, and Tweedle Dum are the only things lit up.
Pyongyang, Capital Of North Korea
supreme leader "Pant them different colors so you can see how many empty building we have"
Bishkek, The Capital Of Kyrgyzstan, Is The City With The Worst Air Quality In The World
Hong Kong
Smog In Gurugram, India
Who would think call centers could be so bad? (yes it is sarcasm)
Sphinx Looking At Egypt Ubranhell, This Is What He Sees All Day. Giza, Egypt
Kyoto, Japan
We're not going to point out the building that looks like a face?
Saudi Arabia Begins Construction On ‘The Line’ Skyscraper City In The Desert
If this is genuine, I'm very impressed. I was expecting another flash in the pan.
Look What They Did To My Boy
I though this type 'remodelling' was well and truly in the past. Like 1970s.
Aboriginal Rez/Hoods In Canada
Dubai
Soviet Scientific Institutions
Chkalovsk, Tajikistan
Obviously that year's poppy harvest was particularly bountiful.
The State Of Syria Due To The War
1970s Houston Downtown With Mostly Parking Spaces
Los Angeles Is A Wasted Opportunity
The Unfinished Oceanwide Plaza Development In Downtown Los Angeles
Bucharest In 1994, After The 45 Years Long Golden Age Of Central Planning
A Shanty Town In Paris
Naberezhnye Chelny,russia
Hong Kong
Gary, Indiana
Urban Shadow
Playground In Russia
There are definitely some ghosts haunting that playground.
Detroit
I Live In Brazil And People Here Often Say That Brazil "Is Just Like The Us, But It's Poor And Tropical". I Don't Think They're Completely Wrong
Business District In Egypt's New Administrative Capitol From Plane View
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
When Big Brother Is Watching
Islamabad, Pakistan
San Diego River Homeless Encampment
Homelessness Problem In The Big Canadian Cities
Kampala, Uganda
Some Views I Took Of Cairo Driving Around
Wrocław, Poland
The Dark Side Of Edinburgh
Kirovsk, Russia 2025
Nairobi, Kenya
Shopping Malls In Finland
Welch, Wva
Bakhmut
Equality In Face, But In Reality: Poverty Kills Dignity In Hong Kong
Quebec City Destroyed Centenary Victorian Houses To Build This Monstrosity
Bouddhanath, Nepal. Then vs. Now
Montreal's Eyesore Graffities
Beach Day In Mumbai ☀️⛱️
Chinese Apartment Buildings
A Shocking Amount Of Filth Behind An Apartment Block In Marseille, France ( Parc Kalliste)
Moscow, Russia
L.A
Urban Hell? Or Cool Brutalist Architecture?
I know where this is, in London. This is a picture to make it look bad, as it’s actually a decent place.
Belgrade, Serbia
The New Presidential Palace In Egypt's Administrative Capital [ 10 Times The Size Of The White House ]
Looks Lovely, Makes For A Wonderful View. Absolute Urban Hell
I'm wondering if the water is nice now that there's no current.