#1

A Building In Singapore

Yellow urban building with numerous air conditioning units, depicting urban hell architecture.

biwook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

RELATED:
    #2

    A Man Takes Bath As The Water Leaks From A Pipeline On A Smoggy Morning In New Delhi, India

    Urban hell scene with a person showering beneath a large pipeline amidst trash and decay.

    jinxiyu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    A Photo Of Hashima Island, Japan

    Abandoned urban structure on an island, reflecting 'urban hell' with its eerie, dilapidated buildings against a blue sky.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is amazing how Mitsubishi managed to fit more than 5,000 people on there. Not all of them willingly, either.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Kowloon Walled City

    Dilapidated urban housing complex at night, illustrating urban hell conditions with lit windows and crowded structures.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gabbymonteiro avatar
    Always Tired
    Always Tired
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't there anymore, as it was demolished in 1994. Brittain was going to leave Hong Kong. It was formerly a military base, and therefore laws weren't enforced by Hong Kong, which is why it stops so suddenly.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Diamond Mine In Mirny

    Aerial view of urban hell with a massive pit beside colorful buildings, illustrating surreal urban landscapes.

    Big-Profit-8645 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is something really sinister about seeing this hole so close to a town.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Abandon Apartment Buildings In Tehran Iran

    Dense high-rise buildings in a barren, mountainous urban hell landscape.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Hong Kong

    Dense urban landscape with towering buildings and a narrow alley filled with parked cars, depicting urban hell.

    Emergency-Green-2602 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor things. I can't imagine anyone in these flats having any quality of life.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Destroyed Apartment Blocks Of Bakhmut After Its Capture By Russian Forces

    Aerial view of urban hellscape with damaged buildings and smoke rising.

    Super_Kent155 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Block 17 Norilsk, Russia

    Urban hell: bleak scene of Soviet-style apartment blocks shrouded in fog, capturing an eerie and desolate atmosphere.

    th1std5t Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Life In Burundi,the Poorest Country In The World

    Urban hell scene with a group of people near flooded streets, surrounded by makeshift homes under a colorful umbrella.

    MeeranQureshi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Saint-Petersburg, Russia

    Urban hellscape with snow-covered high-rise buildings and packed parking lot, showcasing bleak city architecture.

    Hellbatty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Greymouth, UK

    Urban hell: rundown concrete buildings with weathered façades and overcast skies.

    trysca Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    The View From My Friend's House In Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

    Industrial smokestacks in an urban area emitting pollution, exemplifying urban hell scenery.

    abu_doubleu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Georgia's Soviet Heritage

    A dog stands on stone steps leading to a monumental structure, illustrating urban hell.

    Patriarch99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    New York, Bronx In The 1970's

    Urban hell scene with a solitary brownstone amid barren lots and surrounding high-rises.

    Opp-Contr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    Dubai Frame

    Golden architectural frame in an urban setting under a clear blue sky.

    126-875-358 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't see this as being particularly hellish. Probably unnecessary, but not hellish.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Another Newly Built Chinese Village

    Dense housing in an urban area, showcasing repetitive rows of identical houses under clear skies.

    DragonHorse001 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Pyongyang, North Korea Before Dawn

    Urban hellscape with dim lighting highlighting a building's wall, shrouded in darkness.

    ChaunceyPeepertooth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't that typical. The pictures of Tweedle Dee, and Tweedle Dum are the only things lit up.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #19

    Pyongyang, Capital Of North Korea

    Colorful high-rise buildings in a densely packed urban area depicting urban hell.

    biwook Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jerryjacques avatar
    Jerry Jacques
    Jerry Jacques
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    supreme leader "Pant them different colors so you can see how many empty building we have"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Bishkek, The Capital Of Kyrgyzstan, Is The City With The Worst Air Quality In The World

    A cityscape shrouded in heavy smog, creating an urban hell-like environment.

    TiChtoliKorol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Hong Kong

    Dense urban skyline at night with glowing buildings and winding roads, portraying an urban hell scene.

    Emergency-Green-2602 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Smog In Gurugram, India

    Tall urban buildings emerging from thick fog under a pink sky, creating a surreal urban hellscape.

    Catastrophic_Misery7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jerryjacques avatar
    Jerry Jacques
    Jerry Jacques
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who would think call centers could be so bad? (yes it is sarcasm)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Sphinx Looking At Egypt Ubranhell, This Is What He Sees All Day. Giza, Egypt

    Aerial view of an urban landscape blending into an ancient site, showcasing an urban hell contrast.

    Engmsh90 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Kyoto, Japan

    Aerial view of dense urban landscape with unique architecture creating surreal 'urban hell' appearance.

    -Johan_Liebert- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gabbymonteiro avatar
    Always Tired
    Always Tired
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We're not going to point out the building that looks like a face?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #25

    Saudi Arabia Begins Construction On ‘The Line’ Skyscraper City In The Desert

    Futuristic urban landscape with a massive structure enclosing a green space, illustrating a surreal urban hell concept.

    Few_Simple9049 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If this is genuine, I'm very impressed. I was expecting another flash in the pan.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Look What They Did To My Boy

    Urban hellscape: two views of high-rise buildings with trees and scaffolding, illustrating urban density and decay.

    Heatseeker_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I though this type 'remodelling' was well and truly in the past. Like 1970s.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    Aboriginal Rez/Hoods In Canada

    Group of people in a rural area with unpaved road, highlighting an urban hell scene with isolated houses and cloudy sky.

    invfogj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Dubai

    Aerial view of extraordinary urban development resembling a palm and world map in the sea.

    TwinkLifeRainToucher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Soviet Scientific Institutions

    Futuristic urban architecture with complex metal structures and grids.

    Patriarch99 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Chkalovsk, Tajikistan

    Dilapidated urban building with damaged balconies and overgrown trees under a clear blue sky, showcasing urban hell.

    Ill_Engineering1522 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously that year's poppy harvest was particularly bountiful.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    The State Of Syria Due To The War

    Ravaged urban landscape with collapsed buildings and debris, depicting urban hell in a cityscape setting.

    MeeranQureshi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    1970s Houston Downtown With Mostly Parking Spaces

    Aerial view of dense urban cityscape with tall buildings and packed streets, depicting urban hell environment.

    kevinbevindevin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Los Angeles Is A Wasted Opportunity

    Aerial view of an urban hell with sprawling highways and dense buildings under a cloudy sky.

    SovietPropagandist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    The Unfinished Oceanwide Plaza Development In Downtown Los Angeles

    Urban buildings covered in colorful graffiti, showcasing an intense urban landscape.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Bucharest In 1994, After The 45 Years Long Golden Age Of Central Planning

    Urban hell scene with decaying high-rise buildings and a desolate street at sunset.

    Apprehensive-Ad186 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    A Shanty Town In Paris

    Urban hell scene with makeshift huts, graffiti-covered walls, and people amidst scattered belongings in a bleak environment.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Naberezhnye Chelny,russia

    Urban landscape with dense high-rise buildings and greenery under a cloudy sky.

    Ill_Engineering1522 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Hong Kong

    Urban hell scene with towering overpass and narrow winding street.

    MrTorrecelli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Gary, Indiana

    Abandoned urban hellscape featuring a decaying Gothic structure with graffiti and overgrown vegetation.

    harry_txd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Urban Shadow

    Dog on a rooftop at night under a cloudy moonlit sky, representing urban hell.

    MoosNatedog Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Playground In Russia

    Rusty yellow rocket playground equipment, exemplifying urban hell amid overgrown vegetation and decaying structures.

    Opp-Contr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gabbymonteiro avatar
    Always Tired
    Always Tired
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are definitely some ghosts haunting that playground.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Detroit

    Aerial view of dense urban landscape showcasing 'urban hell' with endless rows of houses.

    NyxAperture Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    I Live In Brazil And People Here Often Say That Brazil "Is Just Like The Us, But It's Poor And Tropical". I Don't Think They're Completely Wrong

    Aerial view of dense urban housing, showcasing uniform streets and identical homes, a depiction of urban hell.

    Solid_Function839 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Business District In Egypt's New Administrative Capitol From Plane View

    Aerial view of urban hellscape with dense skyscrapers casting long shadows over a barren landscape.

    mr_gooodguy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

    Aerial view of an expansive urban cityscape with high-rise buildings under a hazy sky, depicting urban hell.

    General_774 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    When Big Brother Is Watching

    Urban hell: a massive tower framed by two buildings, creating a dystopian cityscape impression.

    coldsequence Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Islamabad, Pakistan

    Urban hell scene with densely packed houses, dirt paths, and people on motorcycles, surrounded by makeshift barriers.

    Dry_String8230 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    San Diego River Homeless Encampment

    Aerial view of urban hell with tents and debris under a highway overpass, illustrating harsh city living conditions.

    thinkB4WeSpeak Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Homelessness Problem In The Big Canadian Cities

    Urban landscape filled with clutter and debris, showcasing an intense scene of urban hell.

    Synonum22 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Kampala, Uganda

    Urban hell scene with heavy traffic and crowded streets under a clear sky.

    TribalSoul899 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Some Views I Took Of Cairo Driving Around

    Urban Hell: Deteriorating high-rise buildings under cloudy skies, with a parked car and graffiti-decorated wall in foreground.

    Big_Text7433 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Wrocław, Poland

    Colorful urban landscape with historic architecture and bustling square, showcasing a vibrant city scene.

    relaxitschinababy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    The Dark Side Of Edinburgh

    Urban landscape with deteriorating buildings and bare trees under a cloudy sky, illustrating urban hell.

    jimbob12345667 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Kirovsk, Russia 2025

    Snowboarder in pink suit in front of snow-covered urban buildings, illustrating an urban hellscape.

    beeyev Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Nairobi, Kenya

    Train navigating through crowded slum area, depicting urban hell reality.

    General_774 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jeffhunt avatar
    Jeff Hunt
    Jeff Hunt
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thomas wasn’t sure where he was, but he knew that m**h is a helluva d**g.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Shopping Malls In Finland

    A small, rundown urban supermarket with overcast skies, symbolizing urban hell.

    dronanist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    This Building In Milan

    Unusual architecture of an urban building on stilts, conveying an urban hell aesthetic.

    JojoGh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Welch, Wva

    Urban decay scene with cracked pavement, rundown buildings, and overgrown plants against a hilly backdrop.

    ElgdFwTaP1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Bakhmut

    Foggy urban landscape with decrepit buildings, resembling scenes of urban hell.

    Magnificent_5teiner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Equality In Face, But In Reality: Poverty Kills Dignity In Hong Kong

    Two individuals in cramped urban living spaces, one lying above and the other sitting below with a light. Urban hell depiction.

    DerDenker-7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Quebec City Destroyed Centenary Victorian Houses To Build This Monstrosity

    Brutalist urban architecture in winter, showcasing stark concrete design and leafless trees under a cloudy sky.

    Distinct-Ice-700 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Bouddhanath, Nepal. Then vs. Now

    Aerial view of urban landscape with historic stupa, surrounded by fields and buildings against a mountainous backdrop.

    happy_capybara1678 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apvenceslau avatar
    Pamina
    Pamina
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why don't you show us the two different pictures, "then vs now"?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Montreal's Eyesore Graffities

    Urban hell scene with construction cones, graffiti, and a red brick building featuring spiral stairs and cluttered balconies.

    GlworyStreet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Beach Day In Mumbai ☀️⛱️

    Urban hellscape showing a polluted shoreline with litter, an old building, and a distant city skyline.

    Revolutionary-Bee571 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Chinese Apartment Buildings

    Worker in front of densely packed high-rise buildings and greenery, illustrating urban hell scenes.

    I_Hate_Ronald_Reagan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    A Shocking Amount Of Filth Behind An Apartment Block In Marseille, France ( Parc Kalliste)

    Urban hell scene with trash scattered outside a deteriorating apartment building.

    KushKway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Moscow, Russia

    Urban hell scene with heavy traffic on city street at night, skyscrapers illuminating the background.

    General_774 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    L.A

    Aerial view of urban landscape showcasing dense cityscape and industrial areas, illustrating urban hell concept.

    kiessl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Urban Hell? Or Cool Brutalist Architecture?

    Urban hell scene with concrete buildings under a cloudy sky, evoking a dystopian atmosphere.

    WheatTrampler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    wookiee74 avatar
    Chewie Baron
    Chewie Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know where this is, in London. This is a picture to make it look bad, as it’s actually a decent place.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Belgrade, Serbia

    Aerial view of dense urban hell with identical high-rise buildings in a snowy landscape.

    Neither-Location-730 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    The New Presidential Palace In Egypt's Administrative Capital [ 10 Times The Size Of The White House ]

    Vast urban landscape featuring symmetrical concrete and green patterns, resembling an unreal cityscape in an urban hell theme.

    floofybasbosa Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Looks Lovely, Makes For A Wonderful View. Absolute Urban Hell

    Aerial view of urban landscape with unique palm-shaped islands and a central highway extending toward the horizon.

    Impressive_Ad7965 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gabbymonteiro avatar
    Always Tired
    Always Tired
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm wondering if the water is nice now that there's no current.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #73

    Playground In Łódź, Poland

    Urban hell: Desolate playground with yellow tiles, surrounded by old brick and concrete walls, featuring a lone bench.

    elbruus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Seattle-Tacoma Airport Parking

    Aerial view of sprawling urban infrastructure with intertwining roads and parking structures, evoking an 'urban hell' feel.

    _glocc9ineteen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Residential Complex In Krasnodar, Russia

    Geometric facade of an urban building creating an optical illusion, surrounded by cityscape.

    Few_Simple9049 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    The (Lack Of) Urban Planning

    Aerial view of dense urban hell with crowded buildings forming a chaotic pattern.

    sheva0210 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #77

    Tokyo. Endless City

    Overcast aerial view of an expansive urban landscape showcasing dense city infrastructure.

    No-Inevitable-5249 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    The State Of Neglected Properties In The Canadian Prairie Cities "Ghettos" Is Alarming

    Dilapidated urban house with boarded windows, overgrown greenery, and a dirt road reflecting urban hell conditions.

    PopulationNone0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Hong Kong

    Massive urban buildings surrounded by greenery on a hillside, showcasing an urban hell contrast.

    ParticularDentist191 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Church Of St. Mary's Assumption In Ahaus, Germany

    Urban hell: Aerial view of a stark modern building juxtaposed with historic brick rooftops and a church tower.

    Affectionate_Cat293 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!