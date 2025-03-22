#1 A Building In Singapore Share icon

#2 A Man Takes Bath As The Water Leaks From A Pipeline On A Smoggy Morning In New Delhi, India Share icon

#3 A Photo Of Hashima Island, Japan Share icon

#4 Kowloon Walled City Share icon

#5 Diamond Mine In Mirny Share icon

#6 Abandon Apartment Buildings In Tehran Iran Share icon

#7 Hong Kong Share icon

#8 Destroyed Apartment Blocks Of Bakhmut After Its Capture By Russian Forces Share icon

#9 Block 17 Norilsk, Russia Share icon

#10 Life In Burundi,the Poorest Country In The World Share icon

#11 Saint-Petersburg, Russia Share icon

#12 Greymouth, UK Share icon

#13 The View From My Friend's House In Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Share icon

#14 Georgia's Soviet Heritage Share icon

#15 New York, Bronx In The 1970's Share icon

#16 Dubai Frame Share icon

#17 Another Newly Built Chinese Village Share icon

#18 Pyongyang, North Korea Before Dawn Share icon

#19 Pyongyang, Capital Of North Korea Share icon

#20 Bishkek, The Capital Of Kyrgyzstan, Is The City With The Worst Air Quality In The World Share icon

#21 Hong Kong Share icon

#22 Smog In Gurugram, India Share icon

#23 Sphinx Looking At Egypt Ubranhell, This Is What He Sees All Day. Giza, Egypt Share icon

#24 Kyoto, Japan Share icon

#25 Saudi Arabia Begins Construction On ‘The Line’ Skyscraper City In The Desert Share icon

#26 Look What They Did To My Boy Share icon

#27 Aboriginal Rez/Hoods In Canada Share icon

#28 Dubai Share icon

#29 Soviet Scientific Institutions Share icon

#30 Chkalovsk, Tajikistan Share icon

#31 The State Of Syria Due To The War Share icon

#32 1970s Houston Downtown With Mostly Parking Spaces Share icon

#33 Los Angeles Is A Wasted Opportunity Share icon

#34 The Unfinished Oceanwide Plaza Development In Downtown Los Angeles Share icon

#35 Bucharest In 1994, After The 45 Years Long Golden Age Of Central Planning Share icon

#36 A Shanty Town In Paris Share icon

#37 Naberezhnye Chelny,russia Share icon

#38 Hong Kong Share icon

#39 Gary, Indiana Share icon

#40 Urban Shadow Share icon

#41 Playground In Russia Share icon

#42 Detroit Share icon

#43 I Live In Brazil And People Here Often Say That Brazil "Is Just Like The Us, But It's Poor And Tropical". I Don't Think They're Completely Wrong Share icon

#44 Business District In Egypt's New Administrative Capitol From Plane View Share icon

#45 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Share icon

#46 When Big Brother Is Watching Share icon

#47 Islamabad, Pakistan Share icon

#48 San Diego River Homeless Encampment Share icon

#49 Homelessness Problem In The Big Canadian Cities Share icon

#50 Kampala, Uganda Share icon

#51 Some Views I Took Of Cairo Driving Around Share icon

#52 Wrocław, Poland Share icon

#53 The Dark Side Of Edinburgh Share icon

#54 Kirovsk, Russia 2025 Share icon

#55 Nairobi, Kenya Share icon

#56 Shopping Malls In Finland Share icon

#57 This Building In Milan Share icon

#58 Welch, Wva Share icon

#59 Bakhmut Share icon

#60 Equality In Face, But In Reality: Poverty Kills Dignity In Hong Kong Share icon

#61 Quebec City Destroyed Centenary Victorian Houses To Build This Monstrosity Share icon

#62 Bouddhanath, Nepal. Then vs. Now Share icon

#63 Montreal's Eyesore Graffities Share icon

#64 Beach Day In Mumbai ☀️⛱️ Share icon

#65 Chinese Apartment Buildings Share icon

#66 A Shocking Amount Of Filth Behind An Apartment Block In Marseille, France ( Parc Kalliste) Share icon

#67 Moscow, Russia Share icon

#69 Urban Hell? Or Cool Brutalist Architecture? Share icon

#70 Belgrade, Serbia Share icon

#71 The New Presidential Palace In Egypt's Administrative Capital [ 10 Times The Size Of The White House ] Share icon

#72 Looks Lovely, Makes For A Wonderful View. Absolute Urban Hell Share icon

#73 Playground In Łódź, Poland Share icon

#74 Seattle-Tacoma Airport Parking Share icon

#75 Residential Complex In Krasnodar, Russia Share icon

#76 The (Lack Of) Urban Planning Share icon

#77 Tokyo. Endless City Share icon

#78 The State Of Neglected Properties In The Canadian Prairie Cities "Ghettos" Is Alarming Share icon

#79 Hong Kong Share icon