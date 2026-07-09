Erling Haaland’s Look Becomes Talking Point As Visagism Expert Drops Controversial Insights About His Image

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Erling Haaland has spent the 2026 FIFA World Cup doing what he does best, scoring goals and leading Norway’s attack.

But while the Manchester City striker has remained one of the tournament’s biggest stars, his appearance has also become a talking point online.

Between viral memes, AI-edited videos, and countless jokes about his “Viking” look, Haaland’s long blonde hair and unique facial features have attracted almost as much attention as his performances on the pitch.

Highlights Erling Haaland became the subject of a viral visagism analysis that suggested changing his hairstyle and beard.

Fans were divided, with many arguing Haaland’s signature look is part of his identity, while others supported the makeover.

The discussion came as Haaland starred at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he remained in the Golden Boot race.

Now, a visagism expert has weighed in with his own analysis, suggesting that a few changes to Haaland’s hairstyle and beard could make him look even more commanding.

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A visagism expert suggested a new hairstyle and beard to make Haaland look more “commanding”

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The viral video wasn’t about criticizing Haaland’s looks. Instead, it focused on visagism, a technique that examines how hairstyles, facial hair, and facial proportions influence how someone is perceived.

Using a close-up photo of the Norwegian striker, the expert drew lines across Haaland’s face to analyze his facial proportions before creating a digital makeover.

According to him, Haaland’s facial thirds are already well balanced.

However, he argued that the striker’s signature hairstyle, long blonde hair tied tightly back, draws even more attention to the upper part of his face and makes his forehead appear larger.

“I’d recommend a hairstyle with more movement, something looser and more effortless,” he explained.

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The expert also suggested that Haaland stop trimming parts of his beard.

“I’d also keep the beard to give him a stronger appearance, helping him project authority and command more respect on the pitch,” he said.

The final edited image showed Haaland with fuller facial hair and a looser hairstyle designed to create what the expert described as a more intense and aggressive appearance.

Image credits: CHOQUEI

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:rotating_light:ASSISTA: Especialista em visagismo revela como Haaland poderia transmitir uma imagem mais imponente com mudanças no cabelo e na barba. pic.twitter.com/w41Hs9WO2b — CHOQUEI (@choquei) July 1, 2026

The timing of the discussion was interesting, as Haaland has been one of the standout players at the World Cup.

The Norwegian captain has already scored seven goals in his first-ever World Cup and remains locked in a thrilling Golden Boot race alongside Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Harry Kane.

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His remarkable finishing has helped Norway make a historic run in the tournament, making him one of soccer’s biggest stars this summer.

The makeover sparked plenty of debate, but many fans felt Haaland’s appearance was already part of what made him unique

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“Haaland is a root center forward. Uses that appearance to instill terror,” one person joked.

Another wrote, “As if a nearly 2m-tall Viking horse needed to convey a more imposing image.”

Several viewers argued that changing his appearance would take away part of his identity.

“Nope, he’s perfect just the way he is; if you change him, he’ll just start to become some guy who’s like so-and-so and what’s-his-name,” one fan commented.

Others questioned why people wanted to change him at all.

“What is the difficulty in accepting the person’s appearance?” one person asked.

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Erling Haaland comments on fans comparing him to ‘Dragon Ball Z’ character Majin Buu “I mean I don’t disagree” pic.twitter.com/jCCaXcARr6 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 7, 2026

“The best is for him to seem 100% unbothered about being the way he is,” another added.

Some agreed with parts of the expert’s advice.

“If he has a beard, just let it grow out fully and stop shaving the sides of his hair. That’ll give him a more mature man’s face,” one commenter suggested.

Others dismissed the entire discussion.

“Visagismo is a thing for ugly guys with no personality. Haaland doesn’t need that,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “Leave the guy alone! He’s young, rich, and fulfilled in the profession he chose, and if he couldn’t care less about his appearance, why are people who have nothing to do with him so bothered?”

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Haaland’s hair has become almost as famous as his soccer goals

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This isn’t the first time Haaland’s appearance has gone viral.

As reported by Bored Panda, just days before the visagism video, the striker became an internet sensation after footage of him flipping his long blonde hair went viral on social media.

Many viewers joked that he looked more like a movie character than a footballer.

“I was passing by quickly, and between the pink and the blonde hair, I thought it was some Barbie scene,” one person commented.

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Others compared him to characters from White Chicks, House of the Dragon, and Game of Thrones.

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Alongside the jokes came genuine admiration.

“What an absolutely gorgeous head of hair, for real,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “The Viking Aura.”

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Many viewers even wanted to know how he keeps it looking so healthy.

“I want your hair routine, your hair is absolutely divine,” one person commented.

Although Haaland has never publicly shared his complete hair routine, he currently promotes Clear Men Lemon Shampoo and regularly wears KKNEKKI hair ties during matches.

The Scandinavian brand says the accessories are designed to reduce pulling and hair breakage while securely holding thick hair in place.

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Haaland’s face has also become the center of countless memes throughout the World Cup.

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I’m seriously going to die laughing at Haaland. pic.twitter.com/1Wfcbz2qza — Crazy Moments (@Crazymoments01) June 29, 2026

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One widely shared clip appeared to show the striker startling after catching his own reflection while eating in a restaurant.

The video quickly racked up millions of views, with many believing it showed Haaland reacting to his own appearance.

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It’s AI edited. Here’s the original video. pic.twitter.com/2KpWeh8ckT — Ken W (@kenw_2) June 29, 2026

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However, fact-checkers later confirmed the footage had been digitally altered using face-swapping technology.

The original video actually featured Chinese comedian Jin Long performing one of his comedy sketches.

Editors simply replaced Long’s face with Haaland’s while leaving everything else in the clip, including the restaurant, clothing, food, and movements, completely unchanged.

“Did he say he wants to look more imposing?” questioned one user

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