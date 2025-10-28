ADVERTISEMENT

Picture a Viking. What comes to mind? Probably a tall, fierce, blond warrior with braided hair and broad shoulders—someone you wouldn’t want to face in battle, but wouldn’t mind sharing a drink with in a crowded tavern.

We don’t blame you. Most of us imagine Vikings that way because that’s the version we’ve seen in movies, TV shows, and illustrations. But the real story is a bit different. For example, not all Vikings were actually that tall. And many of the lighter-haired ones? They dyed it.

So, if you’re curious to learn what their lives were really like, below is a list of interesting facts about Viking history, daily routines, and culture. Scroll down and see if it changes how you picture them now.