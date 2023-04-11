Hello, friends! I am the creator of a little punny webcomic called Comedy Viking. I started this passion project in early 2021, and I've been enjoying making people cringe and laugh with the lamest puns I can come up with. I've always enjoyed dad humor and Norse mythology, so I figured "why not combine the two!?" I gathered a handful of my favorite comics to share, and I hope you enjoy/loathe them as much as I do! Just remember, a bad pun is inherently a good pun.

#1

Inspecting The Crops

#2

Meating New People

#3

Avoiding Trouble Makers

#4

Fishing Trip

#5

Getting A Leg

#6

Investigating Cattle

#7

Having Nightmares

#8

Baking Bread

#9

Correcting Grammar

#10

History Of The Gods

#11

Searching For Bees

panther
panther
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Must be on the road to Milfheim.

#12

Asking For Directions

#13

Explaining Types Of Chicken

#14

Observing The Elderly

#15

Etching Runes

#16

Trading Souls

#17

Starting Traditions

#18

Being Neighborly

#19

Fresh Prints

#20

Confusing Bridges

#21

Rocking Out

#22

Exploring The Fire Realm

#23

Safe Hiking Practices

#24

Horses For Sale

#25

Witnessing A Sign

#26

Having A Hoot

panther
panther
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was waiting for "Lars not here man"

#27

Werewolves?

#28

Jealousy

#29

Confusing Tasks

#30

Dead End

#31

Meeting A Dwarf

#32

Spooky Stories

#33

Crafting Friends

#34

Odin's Ravens

#35

Discovering New Empires

#36

Thor's Hammer

#37

Providing First Aid

#38

Holiday Sweater

#39

Shindig

#40

Checking Out Pumpkins

