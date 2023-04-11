Hello, friends! I am the creator of a little punny webcomic called Comedy Viking. I started this passion project in early 2021, and I've been enjoying making people cringe and laugh with the lamest puns I can come up with. I've always enjoyed dad humor and Norse mythology, so I figured "why not combine the two!?" I gathered a handful of my favorite comics to share, and I hope you enjoy/loathe them as much as I do! Just remember, a bad pun is inherently a good pun.

More info: Instagram | comedyviking.com