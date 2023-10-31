ADVERTISEMENT

Last night, the Ballon d’Or awards were held at Paris’ Theatre du Chatelet. The annual awards ceremony presented by the French news magazine Football France honors the most talented names in the men’s and women’s game.

The big winner of the night was the Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, who lifted his eighth Golden Ball trophy after winning the World Cup for his national team back in December 2022.

But it was the 36-year-old footballer’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, who stole the limelight at the red carpet of one of football’s most prestigious events.

Last night, Antonela Roccuzzo accompanied her husband, football legend Lionel Messi, to receive his eighth Ballon d’Or award in Paris

Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Antonela arrived looking nothing short of spectacular in a gorgeous black gown that had everyone talking. The natural beauty accessorized her dress with simple gold hoop earrings and rings, and opted for a subtle makeup look consisting of a smokey eye and winged eyeliner.

The lovebirds met in the 90s in their home city, Rosario. Antonela was the cousin of Messi’s childhood friend, Lucas Scaglia, which led them to spend lots of time together when they were young kids.

The natural beauty stunned in a black gown paired with gold accessories and a subtle makeup look

The Argentine beauty was accompanied by the three children she shares with Messi: Thiago (10), Mateo (7), and Ciro (5). The boys were equally stylishly attired for this grand occasion, pairing their suits with white sneakers. Their presence added a touch of family warmth to the otherwise competitive atmosphere.

In her elegant black gown and radiant smile, Antonela looked proudly from the crowd as the children joined their father onstage to receive his prestigious award.