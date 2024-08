Below, we’ve gathered some striking before-and-after photos of men who discovered the power of great facial hair . Scroll through to see their transformations, and upvote the ones that impress you the most!

Fast forward to today, and while beards might not carry the same social weight, they’re still a surefire way to make a man look effortlessly cool.

In ancient Egypt, a beard was a symbol of high status , while in Greece, it was seen as a mark of wisdom and strength. Knights in the Middle Ages wore beards as a badge of honor.

#1 I Guess I Will Keep The Beard For The Rest Of My Life Share icon

#2 Whenever I’m Tempted To Shave, I Look At The First Picture Share icon

#3 No Beard vs. Beard. Which One Suits Me Better? Share icon

#4 My First Real Beard. Any Thoughts? Share icon

#5 6 Months Of Progress. I Can't Even Convince Myself That This Is The Same Person Share icon

#6 Started Growing A Beard As A Way To Heal Myself. Here's 5 Months Progress Share icon

#7 Mustache Or Beard? Share icon

#8 I Think My Beard Looks Good Share icon

#9 Lots Of Change In 9 Years. Never Going Back Share icon

#10 2,5 Months In. I'm Going For 6 Months At Least To Grow My Beard Share icon

#11 3 Years Since I Last Shaved And Got A Haircut Share icon

#12 Clean-Shaven vs. With Beard Share icon

#13 The First Real Attempt At Growing A Beard Share icon

#14 My Transformation Share icon

#15 To Beard Or Not To Beard... That Is The Question? Share icon

#16 First Time Growing A Beard. It's Been 3 Months Share icon

#17 From Thinking I Couldn’t Grow A Full Beard To This Ginger Mess Share icon

#18 4 Years Apart. I'm Never Shaving Again. Also, I Don't Miss The Old Haircut Either Share icon

#19 Which Is Better, Clean-Shaven Or Full-Bearded? Share icon

#20 A Little More Beard And Belly Never Hurt Nobody Share icon

#21 20 vs. 30 Years Old. I Lost A Lot Of Weight And Gained A Lot Of Tattoos. Grew A Beard And Quite The Mane Share icon

#22 Before And After Growing A Beard Share icon

#23 Before And After. Is It Better With No Beard Or With Beard? Share icon

#24 Throwback To 2014 Share icon

#25 Clean-Shaven vs. With Beard. It’s Crazy How A Haircut Or Facial Hair Can Completely Change Your Look Share icon

#26 6,5 Months Of Growth. Enjoying The Journey Share icon

#27 Maybe My Beard Journey Will Inspire And Give Someone Hope. If Your Beard Is Not Strong Or Patchy, Stay Patient. I Had No Idea That My Beard Could Look Like That Share icon

#28 I'm 16 Years Old And Don't Know Which Suits Me Better. No Beard Or With Beard? Share icon

#29 2007 vs. 2022 With My Wife (Wife Since 2011) Share icon

#30 So Much Regret Share icon It's been nine years since I last saw my clean-shaven face. I'll never shave again, I swear.



#31 2 Years Difference Share icon

#32 One-Year Difference Share icon

#33 Which Is Better, No Beard Or Beard? Share icon

#34 3 Years Difference Share icon

#35 Before vs. After Growing My Hair And Beard Share icon

#36 1st Beard After A Handful Of Months Of Growing It Out. Keep It, Or Go Back To A Stubble? Share icon

#37 No Mustache Or Mustache? Share icon Been rocking it for 3 years, not sure whether to rock the Van Dyke, just the mustache or shave it off. Also, how does one trim a mustache? I always want to touch it up, but I’m worried about ruining it.



#38 Shaven vs. Some Hair. Should I Go Back Or Keep It? Share icon

#39 One-Year Progression Share icon

#40 I Get Asked All The Time What My Beard Goal Is. Easy, The Journey Is The Goal. Love Every Step And Every Look Share icon

#41 One-Year Difference. I Get Mixed Emotions, But I Like It Share icon

#42 Before vs. After. It's Already Been 10 Years Share icon

#43 I Aged 4 Years In 4 Months Share icon

#44 My 8-Month Beard Journey Share icon

#45 One Year Of Beard Growth Share icon

#46 90 Days Of Beard Growth Share icon I recently completed 90 days of beard growth without trimming or shaving. Here are the results. This was my first time letting everything grow out without trimming or shaving.



#47 From The Age Of 24 To 29. I'm 15 Kg Lighter, Teeth Are Straightened, And I Grew A Beard Share icon

#48 No Beard vs. Beard Share icon

#49 From A 1-Week Stubble To A 14-Month Beard. Any Recommendations For A Style Change, Or Is The Natural Beard The Way To Go? Share icon

#50 Without Beard vs. With Beard Share icon

#51 Late Bloomers There Is Always Hope! Pictures Of Me Aged 24 And 28 Share icon

#52 From Shaved To Trimmed To Full On Sparta Mode. Should I Continue Or Let It Get Faded Again? Share icon

#53 A Year And A Half Makes A Massive Difference Share icon

#54 I Already Had A Longer Beard, But I Am Going For Something Different Now And Don't Know If I Should Return To The Mustache Or Keep The Beard Share icon

#55 The Last Time I Was Clean-Shaven vs. The Beard I've Been Growing Since The Beginning Of This March. What Do You People Think? Share icon

#56 19-Year-Old Me Without A Beard vs. 23-Year-Old With A Beard Share icon

#57 Stubble Or Full Beard And A Man Bun? Share icon

#58 So Crazy How A Beard Changes Your Whole Look. This Is 9 Months Of Beard Growth Share icon

#59 Maybe It's The Fever, But I Started To Second-Guess My Beard Share icon

#60 Without Beard Or With Beard? Share icon

#61 From Baby Face To A Bearded Man Share icon

#62 Keep Growing The Beard Or Go Back To Mustache? Share icon

#63 Without Or With Beard? Need Your Opinions Share icon

#64 17-Month Update Share icon

#65 3 Months Of Beard Growth. I Can’t Decide Whether Or Not It Is Too Patchy Share icon

#66 These Are About 3 Weeks Of Growth. Should I Keep It Or Shave It? Share icon

#67 My Beard Is 2 Years Old Today Share icon

#68 Already 9 Weeks Share icon

#69 I Wanted To Show You How One Year Can Change Your Beard Share icon

#70 What Do You All Think, Beard Or Mustache And Stubble? Share icon

#71 Receding Hair And Short Beard vs. Bald And Grown Out Beard Share icon

#72 Two Completely Different People Share icon

#73 My Beard Is Already 10 Years Old Share icon

#74 2022 Character Change: Lost 50 Lbs, Buzzed Down My Hair (Balding), And Lastly, Tried Growing A Beard Share icon

#75 Who's That Guy On The Left?! I Can't Even Recognize Myself Share icon

#76 Before And After I Grew A Normal Beard Share icon

#77 Should I Grow It Out More Or Shave It? Beard For Fall/Winter And Clean-Shaven Through Spring/Summer Was Another Suggestion A Female Friend Gave Me Share icon

#78 No Beard Or With Beard? That Is The Question Share icon

#79 A Little Bit Of Hard Work And Puberty Share icon

#80 Clean Shaved Or With Beard? Share icon

#81 My Journey Throughout The Years. Shaved vs. Beard Share icon

#82 First Time Growing A Beard, Should I Shave Or Keep It? Share icon Hi, I stopped shaving over the summer but have started trimming for the last few weeks. This is my first time with a beard, but I am unsure whether to keep it after the summer or go back to shaving, and would appreciate your input. Also, the neckline is not trimmed. Any advice on how to do this would be appreciated.



#83 2015 vs. 2022 Share icon

#84 I Stopped Shaving My Head And Grew A Beard. Also, Lost Weight From 220 Lbs To 171 Lbs After I Started Lifting Share icon

#85 I'm 26 Years Old, And I've Always Had A Baby Face, But Now I Grew A Little Beard. Before vs. After Share icon

#86 First Time Growing A Beard. I Think I Will Keep It. What Do You Guys Think? Share icon

#87 My Evolution So Far Share icon

#88 Before And After. This Is About Two Weeks Of Growth Share icon

#89 The Power Of A Good Beard Share icon

#90 2,5 Months Of Beard Growth. Need Opinions. Shave Or Keep? Share icon

#91 I’m Trying To Grow A Beard For The First Time Share icon

#92 No Beard Or With Beard? I'm 34 And Feeling Aged. I've Been Thinking Of Shaving For A Little While, But I Haven't Shaved In Like 3 Years Share icon

#93 Should I Shave Or Not? Share icon

#94 Should I Keep The Beard Or Shave It? Share icon

#95 Beard At 19 vs. Beard Now At 25. I Still Have Work To Do, But I'm Glad It Looks So Much Better Than When I Started Share icon

#96 I Decided To Grow A Beard And Accepted The Bald Look Share icon

#97 23 vs. 23 And Beard Share icon

#98 No Beard vs. With Beard Share icon

#99 After A Year And A Half, I Had To Shave My Beard Before I Went Into Surgery. Happy To Report That It's Back And This Is My Now 2-Month-Old Beard Share icon

#100 First Ever Beard, Aged 40. Worth Keeping? Share icon Photos five months apart. Always assumed it was too sparse to grow out, but actually pretty pleased with how it's filled in.



#101 Never Stop, Boys Share icon

#102 6-Month Progress Share icon

#103 Month 28. Before vs. After Share icon

#104 Baby Face Or Beard? 7 Weeks Of Growth Share icon

#105 I’d Say The Beard Made Quite The Difference. Losing A Few Pounds Also Helped, I Guess. 8 Months Of Growth Share icon

#106 I'm Growing Out My Beard Share icon My cheeks are quite patchy and won't fill in from past attempts. Does stubble or a short beard suit me best? Or should I try and grow it out further?



#107 My Beard Over The Years. From 17 Years Old To 38 Years Old Share icon

#108 Beard Progression Over Almost A Year. I Was 15 In The First Picture, And Now I'm 16 Share icon

#109 Left Or Right? Share icon

#110 Before vs. After. I Used To Smile A Lot More Back Then Share icon

#111 From Stubble To Beard. Patience Is The Key Share icon

#112 16 To 23. A Beard And Puberty Makes A World Of Difference Share icon

#113 What 10 Years Does To You Share icon

#114 From July 2022 To May 2023 Share icon

#115 How It Started vs. How It's Going (1-Year Update) Share icon

#116 Keep The Longer Beard Or Go Back To Short? Share icon

#117 About A Year Of Growth Share icon

#118 My 5-Month Beard Journey. I Feel Like A Whole New Man Share icon

#119 The Beard Has Been A Huge Help. Ages 19-22 Share icon

#120 For Most Of My Adult Life, I've Had A Shaved Head And Face, Within The Past 6 Months I've Decided To Try Something New Share icon

#121 This Is My First Time Trying To Grow A Beard. Wondering If I Should Go Back To Short, Keep As Is, Or Keep Growing? 3 Months Of Growth Share icon