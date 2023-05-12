90 Fascinating Before And After Beard Pics, As Shared By Guys Who Ditched The Razor And Let It Grow Wild And Free
The effect of seeing a smooth-faced person come out from the shadows sporting a full-fledged beard is undeniable. Think about the first time we, as a society, saw what wonders a handful of tactically-shaped hair on Keanu Reeves or Chris Hemsworth can do to already charming features. And don't get us started on George Clooney... Although, we still aren't sure about Prince Harry (then again, it's not totally surprising he was ordered to shave that 'thing' off his face).
Whether inspired by curiosity or the lack of razors, many men across the world have tried to see if their faces are suited to rock a sexy lumberjack look. Similar to leather jackets and Aviators, it's definitely not for everyone. But when a guy pulls it off, the world has to see it as well. And with that, dear pandas, we present to you a handful of men who let testosterone do its magic and showed us their transformations from baby-faced to stubbly.
I Woke Up With A Hangover After The Article About My Personal Journey Went Viral Around The World. Before vs. After
August 2014 vs. August 2018 Hard Work And Dedication. Passion, Not Aesthetics, Is The Best Motivation
My Girlfriend Told Me: "Puberty Hit You Like A Truck"
Before And After. What Do You Think About My Transformation?
Beard vs. No Beard
Before And After UPS Lifted The Beard Ban
Before And After I Lost Weight, Grew A Beard, And Started Modeling In My 30s
Before vs. After Of My Beard
Beard, Long Hair, And Gaining A Bit Of Weight Made All The Difference
A Little Less Weight And A Little More Beard. My Before And After
Pandemic Beard
My Beard-Growing Journey. Month Zero To Nine Months
Before And After I Grew My Beard. Only Two Months Apart
19-Year-Old vs. 20-Year-Old. Beard Has Been A Total Game Changer For Me
Before And After. Exactly 4 Years Apart
So Here's My Identical Pose Before And After. Left Or Right?
The age difference looks huge. I feel like I cannot compare them correctly if I don‘t know how he would look without a beard at the same age as in the right pic. On the left he seams to be a child still
Beard Or No Beard? Be Honest Please, Because I Want To Know The Cold Truth
The Joy Of Growing It Again
7 Month Beard Progress. For All My Slower Growing Homies Out There
Before And After
Just Let It Grow. 1 Year Ago vs. Today
Me Exactly 5 Years Ago vs. Me Today. I Grew A Beard, Lost Some Weight, And Got Confidence. The Decision To Grow A Beard 2 Years Ago Was A Major Win
Should the Viking let his magnificent beard grow longer?