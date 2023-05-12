The effect of seeing a smooth-faced person come out from the shadows sporting a full-fledged beard is undeniable. Think about the first time we, as a society, saw what wonders a handful of tactically-shaped hair on Keanu Reeves or Chris Hemsworth can do to already charming features. And don't get us started on George Clooney... Although, we still aren't sure about Prince Harry (then again, it's not totally surprising he was ordered to shave that 'thing' off his face).

﻿Whether inspired by curiosity or the lack of razors, many men across the world have tried to see if their faces are suited to rock a sexy lumberjack look. Similar to leather jackets and Aviators, it's definitely not for everyone. But when a guy pulls it off, the world has to see it as well. And with that, dear pandas, we present to you a handful of men who let testosterone do its magic and showed us their transformations from baby-faced to stubbly.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Woke Up With A Hangover After The Article About My Personal Journey Went Viral Around The World. Before vs. After

I Woke Up With A Hangover After The Article About My Personal Journey Went Viral Around The World. Before vs. After

gwilymcpugh Report

31points
POST
François Bouzigues
François Bouzigues
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some say beard is a man make-up. I mean...

0
0points
reply
#2

August 2014 vs. August 2018 Hard Work And Dedication. Passion, Not Aesthetics, Is The Best Motivation

August 2014 vs. August 2018 Hard Work And Dedication. Passion, Not Aesthetics, Is The Best Motivation

filippomelloni Report

27points
POST
#3

My Girlfriend Told Me: "Puberty Hit You Like A Truck"

My Girlfriend Told Me: "Puberty Hit You Like A Truck"

FlashTheorie Report

27points
POST
#4

Before And After. What Do You Think About My Transformation?

Before And After. What Do You Think About My Transformation?

dave.vendetta Report

26points
POST
#5

Beard vs. No Beard

Beard vs. No Beard

brandonborsch Report

25points
POST
#6

Before And After UPS Lifted The Beard Ban

Before And After UPS Lifted The Beard Ban

RatBastard57 Report

24points
POST
#7

Before And After I Lost Weight, Grew A Beard, And Started Modeling In My 30s

Before And After I Lost Weight, Grew A Beard, And Started Modeling In My 30s

johnnyzli Report

23points
POST
#8

Before vs. After Of My Beard

Before vs. After Of My Beard

GSP2973 Report

23points
POST
David
David
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good guy / Taliban /S lol

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Beard, Long Hair, And Gaining A Bit Of Weight Made All The Difference

Beard, Long Hair, And Gaining A Bit Of Weight Made All The Difference

RedSquirrelFtw Report

21points
POST
#10

A Little Less Weight And A Little More Beard. My Before And After

A Little Less Weight And A Little More Beard. My Before And After

dustinkdkl Report

20points
POST
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

a little less weight? That's impressive!

1
1point
reply
#11

Pandemic Beard

Pandemic Beard

poonchinello Report

20points
POST
#12

My Beard-Growing Journey. Month Zero To Nine Months

My Beard-Growing Journey. Month Zero To Nine Months

enfofan Report

20points
POST
David
David
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get off my lawn! / thou shall not pass! :)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#13

Before And After I Grew My Beard. Only Two Months Apart

Before And After I Grew My Beard. Only Two Months Apart

lil_nicker Report

20points
POST
#14

19-Year-Old vs. 20-Year-Old. Beard Has Been A Total Game Changer For Me

19-Year-Old vs. 20-Year-Old. Beard Has Been A Total Game Changer For Me

mxdusza Report

20points
POST
#15

Before And After. Exactly 4 Years Apart

Before And After. Exactly 4 Years Apart

raytreflip Report

19points
POST
#16

So Here's My Identical Pose Before And After. Left Or Right?

So Here's My Identical Pose Before And After. Left Or Right?

beardarmor Report

19points
POST
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The age difference looks huge. I feel like I cannot compare them correctly if I don‘t know how he would look without a beard at the same age as in the right pic. On the left he seams to be a child still

0
0points
reply
#17

Beard Or No Beard? Be Honest Please, Because I Want To Know The Cold Truth

Beard Or No Beard? Be Honest Please, Because I Want To Know The Cold Truth

Sulth Report

19points
POST
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think I like this one better without a beard

0
0points
reply
#18

The Joy Of Growing It Again

The Joy Of Growing It Again

Paul_Cinnabunyan Report

19points
POST
#19

7 Month Beard Progress. For All My Slower Growing Homies Out There

7 Month Beard Progress. For All My Slower Growing Homies Out There

coltise Report

19points
POST
#20

Before And After

Before And After

IamTomSays Report

19points
POST
#21

Just Let It Grow. 1 Year Ago vs. Today

Just Let It Grow. 1 Year Ago vs. Today

Jack__Fearow Report

19points
POST
#22

Me Exactly 5 Years Ago vs. Me Today. I Grew A Beard, Lost Some Weight, And Got Confidence. The Decision To Grow A Beard 2 Years Ago Was A Major Win

Me Exactly 5 Years Ago vs. Me Today. I Grew A Beard, Lost Some Weight, And Got Confidence. The Decision To Grow A Beard 2 Years Ago Was A Major Win

Should the Viking let his magnificent beard grow longer?

valva-iama Report

19points
POST
#23

Which Looks Better On Me? Before vs. After

Which Looks Better On Me? Before vs. After

Boring-Ad4355 Report

19points
POST
#24

Here's My 5 Months Progress. I Absolutely Love My Beard And Hair

Here's My 5 Months Progress. I Absolutely Love My Beard And Hair

Codeeena Report

18points
POST
#25

Here's A Before And After Of My Beard

Here's A Before And After Of My Beard

HarleyPlays Report

18points
POST
#26

I Grew A Beard And Changed The Hairstyle. Small Changes Big Differences

I Grew A Beard And Changed The Hairstyle. Small Changes Big Differences

Brownfudge27 Report

18points
POST
#27

6 Months Of Growth. October To Today

6 Months Of Growth. October To Today

DirectorOne Report

18points
POST
#28

From 2014 To 2020. I Lost A Leg But Acquired A Beard. Starting To Feel More Positive And Optimistic Than Ever

From 2014 To 2020. I Lost A Leg But Acquired A Beard. Starting To Feel More Positive And Optimistic Than Ever

stalnoypirat Report

18points
POST
#29

Beard Or No Beard?

Beard Or No Beard?

oldmatethegreat Report

18points
POST
#30

Still A Work In Progress But I Grew Myself A Chin

Still A Work In Progress But I Grew Myself A Chin

OWN1883 Report

18points
POST
#31

These Photos Are Exactly 1 Year Apart

These Photos Are Exactly 1 Year Apart

logankendell Report

18points
POST
David
David
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That dude you met on tinder / Aquaman :)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#32

I Lost 230 Lbs And Gained A Beard To Cover Up My Turkey Neck Of Loose Skin

I Lost 230 Lbs And Gained A Beard To Cover Up My Turkey Neck Of Loose Skin

twiztedtrav Report

17points
POST
#33

Before And After Quarantine

Before And After Quarantine

119258 Report

17points
POST
#34

My Face And Beard Comparison Before vs. After

My Face And Beard Comparison Before vs. After

taylortrees Report

17points
POST
#35

Beardless And With A Beard. Which Looks Better?

Beardless And With A Beard. Which Looks Better?

dbano Report

17points
POST
#36

I Had A Hair Loss But Acquired A Beard

I Had A Hair Loss But Acquired A Beard

lukeman3000 Report

17points
POST
#37

Where Would I Be Without My Beard?

Where Would I Be Without My Beard?

Kooky-Warning Report

17points
POST
#38

Today After A Long Time Of Insecurity With My Hair Loss, I Decided To Cut It All Off And Grow A Thicker Beard. I Recommend It To Anyone Who Needs A Boost In Confidence

Today After A Long Time Of Insecurity With My Hair Loss, I Decided To Cut It All Off And Grow A Thicker Beard. I Recommend It To Anyone Who Needs A Boost In Confidence

Purplesnakeemi Report

17points
POST
#39

I Lost Some Weight But, I Gained A Beard. First Time I've Been Under 200 Lbs Since I Was In My 20s. Loving The Beard Too

I Lost Some Weight But, I Gained A Beard. First Time I've Been Under 200 Lbs Since I Was In My 20s. Loving The Beard Too

Beerbrewing Report

17points
POST
#40

I Used A Product For Hair Growth, And This Is The Result. Before Minox vs. One Year Of Minox

I Used A Product For Hair Growth, And This Is The Result. Before Minox vs. One Year Of Minox

orfi95 Report

17points
POST
#41

Before And After. Zero Trim

Before And After. Zero Trim

LycanVan Report

17points
POST
#42

Almost 3 Months After The Last Time I Shaved

Almost 3 Months After The Last Time I Shaved

StavitheNob Report

17points
POST
#43

I Was So Close To Getting Accurate Before And After Photos. 3 Months In

I Was So Close To Getting Accurate Before And After Photos. 3 Months In

LoganMWells Report

17points
POST
#44

My Before And After. Beards Are Really A Makeup For Men

My Before And After. Beards Are Really A Makeup For Men

FastEddie36 Report

17points
POST
#45

I Decided Two Years Ago To Let It All Just Grow Out

I Decided Two Years Ago To Let It All Just Grow Out

Toysolja13 Report

17points
POST
#46

Just Hit 6 Months Of Growth, And Really Contemplating Going Back To The Mustache Only

Just Hit 6 Months Of Growth, And Really Contemplating Going Back To The Mustache Only

digbaddyjack Report

17points
POST
#47

Around 7 Months Of Growth And The Longest I've Ever Let It Grow. Not Sure If I'll Be Able To Let It Keep Going During The Summer Or Not, But I Just Want A Big Viking Beard

Around 7 Months Of Growth And The Longest I've Ever Let It Grow. Not Sure If I'll Be Able To Let It Keep Going During The Summer Or Not, But I Just Want A Big Viking Beard

Neat_Peak1878 Report

17points
POST
#48

Beardless And With A Beard

Beardless And With A Beard

brendenbryant Report

16points
POST
#49

Patchy Beards Start To Look Less Patchy As You Let It Grow. 1 Month To A 5.5 Months

Patchy Beards Start To Look Less Patchy As You Let It Grow. 1 Month To A 5.5 Months

Kanitzo Report

16points
POST
#50

The Difference A Beard Makes

The Difference A Beard Makes

GuruKannak Report

16points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Beard Evolution. 8 Weeks After Shaving

Beard Evolution. 8 Weeks After Shaving

cgferreira Report

16points
POST
#52

Loving What The Beard Has Done For Me

Loving What The Beard Has Done For Me

Trlouden Report

16points
POST
#53

Before And After. I Grew A Beard And Shaved My Hair For A Charity

Before And After. I Grew A Beard And Shaved My Hair For A Charity

kostilicious42 Report

16points
POST
#54

I'm 26 Years Old And First Time Growing A Beard

I'm 26 Years Old And First Time Growing A Beard

jay-b88 Report

16points
POST
#55

Before And After. First Time Growing A Beard

Before And After. First Time Growing A Beard

reddit.com Report

16points
POST
#56

My Face Before And After I Grew A Beard

My Face Before And After I Grew A Beard

jlcurtis4 Report

16points
POST
#57

Here's A Before And After Shot Of When I Didn't Have A Beard To Now

Here's A Before And After Shot Of When I Didn't Have A Beard To Now

q_u_i_r_k Report

16points
POST
#58

Nine Months Of Growth

Nine Months Of Growth

dpcasey74 Report

16points
POST
ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
27 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like the left one more

0
0points
reply
#59

My Beard Advice: Let It Grow

My Beard Advice: Let It Grow

HombreDomZ Report

16points
POST
#60

I'm Never Going Clean Shaven Again. Before vs. After

I'm Never Going Clean Shaven Again. Before vs. After

Cottonsoft Report

15points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Still Going Strong On The Beard, But I Found A Picture Of My Stubblier Beard, And It's Probably My Best Form

Still Going Strong On The Beard, But I Found A Picture Of My Stubblier Beard, And It's Probably My Best Form

LucefieD Report

15points
POST
#62

This Is The Difference Between Weeks And Months. If You Want To Know If You Should Keep It Or Shave It, Then Let It Grow And Keep It Neat

This Is The Difference Between Weeks And Months. If You Want To Know If You Should Keep It Or Shave It, Then Let It Grow And Keep It Neat

Psychofanatical Report

15points
POST
#63

I'm Starting Growing My Big Beard Back. Before And After

I'm Starting Growing My Big Beard Back. Before And After

bandholz Report

15points
POST
#64

This Is Why I Don't Shave

This Is Why I Don't Shave

rukbukus Report

15points
POST
#65

Before And After. Google Photos Made Me A "Progress Pictures"

Before And After. Google Photos Made Me A "Progress Pictures"

dicarbondioxide101 Report

15points
POST
#66

3 Months Into The Beard Progress Pictures

3 Months Into The Beard Progress Pictures

txby432 Report

15points
POST
#67

I Shouldn't Have Waited So Long To Grow A Beard. I Look Like Two Different People

I Shouldn't Have Waited So Long To Grow A Beard. I Look Like Two Different People

Sirguydude Report

15points
POST
#68

I Decided To Grow A Beard, And I'm Really Happy With It

I Decided To Grow A Beard, And I'm Really Happy With It

GinoBrowsingTheWeb Report

15points
POST
#69

I Didn't Think I Was Able To Grow A Beard, But I Did. Before And After

I Didn't Think I Was Able To Grow A Beard, But I Did. Before And After

WinSomeDimSum Report

15points
POST
#70

Weak Chin? No Problem. Grow A Beard

Weak Chin? No Problem. Grow A Beard

Kkonabur Report

15points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

My 6 Months Beard Growing Journey

My 6 Months Beard Growing Journey

phvianna Report

15points
POST
#72

I've Been Growing This Beard Since September

I've Been Growing This Beard Since September

tittyglidefxd Report

15points
POST
#73

4 Month Before And After. I Haven't Grown A Beard Before, So I Was Feeling Pretty Accomplished

4 Month Before And After. I Haven't Grown A Beard Before, So I Was Feeling Pretty Accomplished

Vape-N-Gape Report

14points
POST
#74

I Never Grew A Beard Because My Ex Thought It Was Too Thin. I Gave It A Shot After We Split, And Had Nothing But Compliments Since. Let It Grow, Boys

I Never Grew A Beard Because My Ex Thought It Was Too Thin. I Gave It A Shot After We Split, And Had Nothing But Compliments Since. Let It Grow, Boys

coleisgreat Report

14points
POST
#75

I Lost Some Weight, Grew A Beard, And Feel Better Than I Have In My Entire Adult Life

I Lost Some Weight, Grew A Beard, And Feel Better Than I Have In My Entire Adult Life

mikencapo Report

14points
POST
#76

My Beard Growth Pattern At 23 vs. 28 Years Old. It Just Shows That There's A Hope Even For The Latest Of Bloomers

My Beard Growth Pattern At 23 vs. 28 Years Old. It Just Shows That There's A Hope Even For The Latest Of Bloomers

folklore Report

14points
POST
#77

To Beard, Or Not To Beard? That Is The Question

To Beard, Or Not To Beard? That Is The Question

NMHFan Report

14points
POST
#78

Before And After My Beard. About Six Months But Constantly Trimmed

Before And After My Beard. About Six Months But Constantly Trimmed

srroberts07 Report

14points
POST
#79

I Had To Wear An N95 For Work, So I Had To Shave My Beard

I Had To Wear An N95 For Work, So I Had To Shave My Beard