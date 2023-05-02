Bad haircuts can be an unfortunate reality for many, but sometimes they're so outlandish that there's no way to stifle a laugh. From uneven bangs to bizarre mullets and everything in between, these hair disasters can serve as both cautionary tales and sources of amusement. While no one sets out to be the subject of a hair-related joke, there's something about witnessing these unusual styles that brings out the chuckles. Whether they're the result of an inexperienced hairdresser or a brave, misguided attempt at a DIY cut, these unique hairdos will never cease to entertain.

For those who revel in the absurdity of truly jacked up haircuts, look no further than the "Just [Eff] My [Stuff] Up" subreddit. This online community is dedicated to showcasing the most bewildering haircuts from people of all backgrounds.

The God Of This Subreddit

The God Of This Subreddit

Na Schi
Looks legit for a cyber punk in the 2000s.

"We're All Born Bald, Baby."

"We're All Born Bald, Baby."

Pedantic Panda
Think the content under the image sums this up.

"Just A Bit Off The Back, Please" - Spotted At The Football

"Just A Bit Off The Back, Please" - Spotted At The Football

Goth Nurse
Their electric shaver broke in the middle of cutting :D

Zookeeper Did Him Dirty!

Zookeeper Did Him Dirty!

Hello it Smee
Looks like a Covid quarantine hair cut

You See My Thumb? Say No More, Fam

You See My Thumb? Say No More, Fam

Na Schi
He looks like a thumb with a hairy fingernail.

The Ultimate Beavertail Style

The Ultimate Beavertail Style

Hello it Smee
Looks like a car was flaps that spin to clean the car

Peeped On Some Random Show

Peeped On Some Random Show

Goth Nurse
Did't understand that the "rat tail" should be in the back, not front

Good Lord

Good Lord

Fucked Up Or Fucking Cool?

Fucked Up Or Fucking Cool?

This Photo Of Mickey Rourke Looks Like They're Prepping For An Offbrand Zoolander Movie

This Photo Of Mickey Rourke Looks Like They're Prepping For An Offbrand Zoolander Movie

This Is A Vibe

This Is A Vibe

How Millenials Appear To Old People

How Millenials Appear To Old People

Vintage Daniel Craig

Vintage Daniel Craig

Jaaawn
Hair far too thin to pull this look off.

Asked For A Fade On My Shaved Side And The Barber Took It All The Way To The Part. Half My Head Is Bald Now And I Work A Job Where I Can’t Put My Hair Down

Asked For A Fade On My Shaved Side And The Barber Took It All The Way To The Part. Half My Head Is Bald Now And I Work A Job Where I Can’t Put My Hair Down

The Scarfs One Thing But Jesus

The Scarfs One Thing But Jesus

Yikes

Yikes

CEO Of Mozilla

CEO Of Mozilla

Found This Ravashing Gentleman On My Fb Feed

Found This Ravashing Gentleman On My Fb Feed

Went Searching For Short Bobs That Won't Make Me Look Like A Karen, Found The Exact Opposite

Went Searching For Short Bobs That Won't Make Me Look Like A Karen, Found The Exact Opposite

October
There is a guineapig in there

Poor Baby

Poor Baby

Mugshot Of Lady Accused Of Trying To Smother A Child

Mugshot Of Lady Accused Of Trying To Smother A Child

October
Did she use her wig to smother with?

Why?

Why?

Do Eyebrows Count?

Do Eyebrows Count?

Somehow Looks Even Worse With A Hat

Somehow Looks Even Worse With A Hat

Just...the Whole Thing

Just...the Whole Thing

Apachebathmat
Comes with his own Wi-Fi signal

Give Me That Warm Neck, Cold Face Vibe

Give Me That Warm Neck, Cold Face Vibe

Best Behave
And here we see, in its natural environment, the greater neck beard searching for a mate

I Don't Even Know What's Going On Here

I Don't Even Know What's Going On Here

rs_adahl1971
Ummm I don't think that that's hair

In The Wild

In The Wild

That’s One Way To Tell Them Apart

That’s One Way To Tell Them Apart

How And Why

How And Why

Apachebathmat
Make me look like a sports logo

Do Beards Count?

Do Beards Count?

DustTea
looks like a cats tail-

Flashy And Useless

Flashy And Useless

Hello it Smee
Looks like a video game character

Gimme That World Cup Winner Look

Gimme That World Cup Winner Look

“Ultra Karen”

“Ultra Karen”

October
There is even a dog on her head

Spotted This Beauty On Dutch TV Tonight 🐐

Spotted This Beauty On Dutch TV Tonight 🐐

I Twist My Hair Into Little Knots In My Sleep.. This Is What It Looks Like When I Untwist Them

I Twist My Hair Into Little Knots In My Sleep.. This Is What It Looks Like When I Untwist Them

Katarzyna Drozd
I'm more disturbed by the lack of the eyebrows

Seen At The Bank Today

Seen At The Bank Today

DustTea
looks like a cheap barrette

When It Rains, It Pours

When It Rains, It Pours

Natural Haistyle

Natural Haistyle

OhnoI’vebeencensored
I think I saw this cat in Weezer in the '90s

I Think This Belongs Here

I Think This Belongs Here

DustTea
WDYM!? SHE’S GORGEOUS, THANK YOU.

Back From When I Had My First Cut After Growing It Out And Got That Colonial Treatment

Back From When I Had My First Cut After Growing It Out And Got That Colonial Treatment

Caucasian Hair (Region) Style From The Late 2000s

Caucasian Hair (Region) Style From The Late 2000s

Hello it Smee
He asked for duck dynasty meets Justin Bieber

Gimme Dat "Hey Mommy, I Found The Clippers" Look

Gimme Dat "Hey Mommy, I Found The Clippers" Look

green penguin <333
is it just me or does his head look like squidward

They Call Him Thorns

They Call Him Thorns

JoyfulZebra
That does not look healthy

Does This Count?

Does This Count?

The Shoe

The Shoe

Apachebathmat
Bet it smells like a blocked sink

This Is How My Mate Returned From Vacation In Albania

This Is How My Mate Returned From Vacation In Albania

It Might Be Cute If It Stopped At Her Shoulders

It Might Be Cute If It Stopped At Her Shoulders

Mmmm, Delicious…

Mmmm, Delicious…

Time To Show Off My Cringy Pictures Collage On My Hair

Time To Show Off My Cringy Pictures Collage On My Hair

Too Many Choices

Too Many Choices

Guys I Found Karen

Guys I Found Karen

Manomnomnom
If you don't stop taking pictures of her, she's going to call the police.

Mom, Will You Fuck My Shit Up?

Mom, Will You Fuck My Shit Up?

Super Fire

Super Fire

Chris Need Some Miracle Gro😭

Chris Need Some Miracle Gro😭

My Cat After His Allergy Test

My Cat After His Allergy Test

October
He's allergic to cats

Seen On Marketplace. Would You Hire Them?

Seen On Marketplace. Would You Hire Them?

This Subaru Salesman

This Subaru Salesman

Best Behave
Y’know Paul, selling cars is very much like making love to a beautiful woman…

No Hair? No Problem!

No Hair? No Problem!

scag$y
I'm not 100% sure this one should be on here. It may be a person trying to blend in after suffering the horrible side effects of chemotherapy.

This Guys Just Won A Nobel Prize In Economics

This Guys Just Won A Nobel Prize In Economics

Will Ferrell In A Fat Suit Lookin Ass

Will Ferrell In A Fat Suit Lookin Ass

MargyB
Will Ferrell's long lost cousin Bill

This Travesty My Son Suffered From Supercuts 4 Years Ago

This Travesty My Son Suffered From Supercuts 4 Years Ago

