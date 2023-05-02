116 Bad Haircut Ideas That, For Whatever Reason, Were Actually Tried Out (New Pics)
Bad haircuts can be an unfortunate reality for many, but sometimes they're so outlandish that there's no way to stifle a laugh. From uneven bangs to bizarre mullets and everything in between, these hair disasters can serve as both cautionary tales and sources of amusement. While no one sets out to be the subject of a hair-related joke, there's something about witnessing these unusual styles that brings out the chuckles. Whether they're the result of an inexperienced hairdresser or a brave, misguided attempt at a DIY cut, these unique hairdos will never cease to entertain.
For those who revel in the absurdity of truly jacked up haircuts, look no further than the "Just [Eff] My [Stuff] Up" subreddit. This online community is dedicated to showcasing the most bewildering haircuts from people of all backgrounds.
The God Of This Subreddit
"We're All Born Bald, Baby."
Think the content under the image sums this up.
"Just A Bit Off The Back, Please" - Spotted At The Football
Zookeeper Did Him Dirty!
You See My Thumb? Say No More, Fam
The Ultimate Beavertail Style
Peeped On Some Random Show
Did't understand that the "rat tail" should be in the back, not front
Good Lord
Fucked Up Or Fucking Cool?
This Photo Of Mickey Rourke Looks Like They're Prepping For An Offbrand Zoolander Movie
This Is A Vibe
How Millenials Appear To Old People
we're not all like this, guys, we swear!
Vintage Daniel Craig
Asked For A Fade On My Shaved Side And The Barber Took It All The Way To The Part. Half My Head Is Bald Now And I Work A Job Where I Can’t Put My Hair Down
The Scarfs One Thing But Jesus
Yikes
CEO Of Mozilla
Found This Ravashing Gentleman On My Fb Feed
Went Searching For Short Bobs That Won't Make Me Look Like A Karen, Found The Exact Opposite
Poor Baby
Mugshot Of Lady Accused Of Trying To Smother A Child
Why?
Do Eyebrows Count?
Somehow Looks Even Worse With A Hat
Just...the Whole Thing
Give Me That Warm Neck, Cold Face Vibe
And here we see, in its natural environment, the greater neck beard searching for a mate
I Don't Even Know What's Going On Here
In The Wild
That’s One Way To Tell Them Apart
How And Why
Flashy And Useless
Gimme That World Cup Winner Look
“Ultra Karen”
I Twist My Hair Into Little Knots In My Sleep.. This Is What It Looks Like When I Untwist Them
Seen At The Bank Today
When It Rains, It Pours
Natural Haistyle
I Think This Belongs Here
Back From When I Had My First Cut After Growing It Out And Got That Colonial Treatment
Caucasian Hair (Region) Style From The Late 2000s
Gimme Dat "Hey Mommy, I Found The Clippers" Look
They Call Him Thorns
Does This Count?
The Shoe
This Is How My Mate Returned From Vacation In Albania
It Might Be Cute If It Stopped At Her Shoulders
Mmmm, Delicious…
Time To Show Off My Cringy Pictures Collage On My Hair
Too Many Choices
Guys I Found Karen
If you don't stop taking pictures of her, she's going to call the police.
Mom, Will You Fuck My Shit Up?
Super Fire
Chris Need Some Miracle Gro😭
Seen On Marketplace. Would You Hire Them?
This Subaru Salesman
Y’know Paul, selling cars is very much like making love to a beautiful woman…