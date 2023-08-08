The recently released Barbie movie started a renaissance of the iconic doll, sending quite a few of us down memory lane. Kids for generations were dying to lay their hands on a Barbie at their time, some being lucky enough to become the proud owners of one or two.

Since the first Barbie was introduced in 1959, there have been an abundance of variations of the doll; some more bizarre than others. We have gathered some of its most unusual or unexpected types for you to familiarize with in case they weren’t popular when you were a Barbie fan. Scroll down to find them and enjoy the quick trip back in time.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Haunted Beauty Mistress Of The Manor Barbie 2014

Haunted Beauty Mistress Of The Manor Barbie 2014

ebay Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#2

Midge Pregnant Doll With Magnetic Baby Bump And Newborn Infant

Midge Pregnant Doll With Magnetic Baby Bump And Newborn Infant

ebay Report

14points
POST
Maxi
Maxi
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Midge is married and not a teenager. It's a shame it couldn't be produced anymore because people think pregnancy ist scandalous.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#3

Barbie Haunted Beauty Ghost Doll

Barbie Haunted Beauty Ghost Doll

ebay Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#4

Barbie Video Girl Doll 2009

Barbie Video Girl Doll 2009

ebay Report

12points
POST
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nothing could go wrong with a video camera in a doll.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#5

1994 Shaving Fun Ken

1994 Shaving Fun Ken

ebay Report

11points
POST
Almost sunny
Almost sunny
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I got given this from my step dad when I was 7.🤣

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds Barbie Doll

Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds Barbie Doll

ebay Report

11points
POST
#7

Star Wars Barbie Chewbacca

Star Wars Barbie Chewbacca

ebay Report

11points
POST
Lavendar rose
Lavendar rose
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have the Vader, R2D2 and Leia Barbie's .

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Rollerblade Barbie Flicker N’ Flash Actually Created Sparks And Got Recalled. I Loved Playing With Her And Will Remember The Smell From The Skates

Rollerblade Barbie Flicker N’ Flash Actually Created Sparks And Got Recalled. I Loved Playing With Her And Will Remember The Smell From The Skates

EnigmaticDaze Report

11points
POST
Maya
Maya
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one was cool !

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

Barbie Doll As Medusa

Barbie Doll As Medusa

ebay Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#10

Barbie And Pooping Tanner Dog 2006

Barbie And Pooping Tanner Dog 2006

ebay Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

George Washington Barbie

George Washington Barbie

ebay Report

9points
POST
LazyPanda
LazyPanda
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Georgina Barbara Washington? 😆

1
1point
reply
#12

Barbie's Kid Sister Skipper Growing Up

Barbie's Kid Sister Skipper Growing Up

Kids could actually make Skipper's boobs grow by rotating her left arm. The doll also got taller in the process

ebay Report

8points
POST
Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So Puberty Skipper then

0
0points
reply
#13

Sugar Daddy Palm Beach Ken

Sugar Daddy Palm Beach Ken

Mattel Report

8points
POST
imontape
imontape
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like Baby Billy lol

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Lounge Kitties Barbie 2003

Lounge Kitties Barbie 2003

ebay Report

7points
POST
Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s like a car wreck. I’m trying to look away, but I can’t stop staring at it.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

Earring Magic Ken (1992)

Earring Magic Ken (1992)

ebay Report

6points
POST
Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was discontinued almost as soon as it came out. But still the best-selling Ken of all time.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Tattoo's Butterfly Art Ken1998

Tattoo's Butterfly Art Ken1998

ebay Report

6points
POST
#17

Birthing Dog Barbie Playset

Birthing Dog Barbie Playset

ebay Report

6points
POST
chloe 🇬🇷🥑
chloe 🇬🇷🥑
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what tanner is a boy what is this teaching kids

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Barbie Happy Family Neighborhood Grandpa Doll

Barbie Happy Family Neighborhood Grandpa Doll

ebay Report

6points
POST
Maxi
Maxi
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember these. Why can't dolls be old?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#19

Becky, Barbie's Wheelchair-Using Friend, Couldn't Fit Through The Doors Of Barbie's Dreamhouse, And It Also Didn't Fit Into The Dreamhouse's Elevator

Becky, Barbie's Wheelchair-Using Friend, Couldn't Fit Through The Doors Of Barbie's Dreamhouse, And It Also Didn't Fit Into The Dreamhouse's Elevator

ebay Report

6points
POST
QuirkyKittyGirl
QuirkyKittyGirl
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does the disabled friend of Barbie have Frankenstein elbows?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

McDonald's Fun Time Barbie And Kelly Dolls 2001

McDonald's Fun Time Barbie And Kelly Dolls 2001

ebay Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't look now Barbie, but their is a creepy clown following you!

0
0points
reply
#21

Special Edition 1995 Kool-Aid Wacky Warehouse Barbie Doll

Special Edition 1995 Kool-Aid Wacky Warehouse Barbie Doll

ebay Report

5points
POST
#22

Barbie And Ken Star Trek 1996 30th Anniversary Dolls Gift Set

Barbie And Ken Star Trek 1996 30th Anniversary Dolls Gift Set

ebay Report

5points
POST
QuirkyKittyGirl
QuirkyKittyGirl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Barbie’s wearing RED? We’ll miss you, Babs.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#23

Oreo Barbie 2001

Oreo Barbie 2001

ebay , ebay Report

5points
POST
MJ
MJ
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now I want Oreos

0
0points
reply
#24

Vintage Barbie Baywatch Teresa 1994

Vintage Barbie Baywatch Teresa 1994

ebay Report

5points
POST
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When mid-90s is considered "vintage". Sigh. ::cries in old person::

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#25

Barbie Signature Queen Elizabeth II

Barbie Signature Queen Elizabeth II

ebay Report

5points
POST
nari.
nari.
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

my aunt had this!

0
0points
reply
#26

Teen Talk Barbie 1991

Teen Talk Barbie 1991

The dolls contained a voice box programmed with a random assortment of four phrases out of 270 possibilities, including "Will we ever have enough clothes?", "Let's plan our dream wedding!", "Want to go shopping?" and "Math class is tough", which was objected by the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics as detrimental to the effort to encourage girls to study math and science

ebay Report

5points
POST
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ALL of those listed phrases are hideously misogynistic. Ugh.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

Barbie Little Red Riding Hood And The Wolf

Barbie Little Red Riding Hood And The Wolf

ebay Report

5points
POST
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought Little Red Riding Hood was a child and... not supposed to be sexy? :( I'll take the wolf toy, though! I'm gonna just pretend he's licking his lips because he's hungry and wants that... mysterious... orange... square... sandwich?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#28

Empress Of The Aliens Barbie

Empress Of The Aliens Barbie

ebay Report

5points
POST
Kiaya Thompson
Kiaya Thompson
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a power rangers villain and you can’t convince me otherwise.

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

Rappin' Rockin' Ken Doll 1991

Rappin' Rockin' Ken Doll 1991

ebay Report

4points
POST
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Yo!" -as a child of the 90s, I can confirm that we did, indeed, often use the word "Yo!" Thus, this is an authentic doll.

1
1point
reply
#30

Barbie Totally Stylin' Tattoos 2008

Barbie Totally Stylin' Tattoos 2008

ebay Report

4points
POST
#31

Kissing Barbie Doll 1978

Kissing Barbie Doll 1978

ebay Report

4points
POST
#32

Karl Lagerfeld Barbie

Karl Lagerfeld Barbie

ebay Report

4points
POST
Monty Is Fiennes
Monty Is Fiennes
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He'd have said, "Too fat, darling"

0
0points
reply
#33

Elvis And Priscilla 2008 Barbie Doll

Elvis And Priscilla 2008 Barbie Doll

Report

4points
Kotryna Brašiškytė
POST
#34

Rendezvous Barbie Masquerade 1998

Rendezvous Barbie Masquerade 1998

ebay Report

4points
POST
#35

Rappin' Rockin' Barbie Doll 1991

Rappin' Rockin' Barbie Doll 1991

ebay Report

3points
POST
#36

Friend Of Barbie Rosie O'Donnell Doll 1999

Friend Of Barbie Rosie O'Donnell Doll 1999

ebay Report

3points
POST
#37

Barbie Collector Doll “Shoe Obsession“

Barbie Collector Doll “Shoe Obsession“

ebay Report

3points
POST
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, I totally also keep my extra pairs of shoes in my mesh laundry bag, which I am also wearing as a dress for some reason.

0
0points
reply
#38

2010 Barbie Twilight Jane

2010 Barbie Twilight Jane

ebay Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

Elton John Barbie

Elton John Barbie

ebay Report

3points
POST
#40

Barbie Scooby-Doo Ken As Shaggy

Barbie Scooby-Doo Ken As Shaggy

ebay Report

3points
POST
#41

Barbie Wash & Watch 1991

Barbie Wash & Watch 1991

ebay Report

3points
POST
#42

Hello Barbie

Hello Barbie

She talked and she listened and responded to what she heard through a microphone, sophisticated electronics and a Wi-Fi connection. The doll’s functions raised privacy violation concerns. Mattel discontinued the doll two years later

mattel Report

3points
POST
#43

Ken & Barbie As Romeo And Juliet Together Forever 1997

Ken & Barbie As Romeo And Juliet Together Forever 1997

ebay Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now you are able to act out the murder/suicide of two teenage characters!

3
3points
reply
#44

Jude Deveraux The Raider Barbie & Ken

Jude Deveraux The Raider Barbie & Ken

ebay Report

3points
POST
#45

The Heart Family Barbie Kiss & Cuddle Set 1986

The Heart Family Barbie Kiss & Cuddle Set 1986

ebay Report

2points
POST
#46

Reba Mcentire Barbie

Reba Mcentire Barbie

ebay Report

2points
POST
#47

2009 Heidi Klum Barbie

2009 Heidi Klum Barbie

ebay Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

Vintage 1965 Slumber Party Barbie “How To Lose Weight” Miniature Book

Vintage 1965 Slumber Party Barbie “How To Lose Weight” Miniature Book

ebay Report

2points
POST
#49

Vintage Oreo Fun Barbie Doll 1997

Vintage Oreo Fun Barbie Doll 1997

ebay Report

1point
POST
#50

Coca-Cola Barbie Cheerleader Doll 2000

Coca-Cola Barbie Cheerleader Doll 2000

ebay Report

1point
POST
#51

Gigi Hadid Barbie

Gigi Hadid Barbie

ebay Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!