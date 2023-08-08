51 Of The Most Unexpected Barbies Out There
The recently released Barbie movie started a renaissance of the iconic doll, sending quite a few of us down memory lane. Kids for generations were dying to lay their hands on a Barbie at their time, some being lucky enough to become the proud owners of one or two.
Since the first Barbie was introduced in 1959, there have been an abundance of variations of the doll; some more bizarre than others. We have gathered some of its most unusual or unexpected types for you to familiarize with in case they weren’t popular when you were a Barbie fan. Scroll down to find them and enjoy the quick trip back in time.
This post may include affiliate links.
Haunted Beauty Mistress Of The Manor Barbie 2014
Midge Pregnant Doll With Magnetic Baby Bump And Newborn Infant
Barbie Haunted Beauty Ghost Doll
Barbie Video Girl Doll 2009
1994 Shaving Fun Ken
Star Wars Barbie Chewbacca
Rollerblade Barbie Flicker N’ Flash Actually Created Sparks And Got Recalled. I Loved Playing With Her And Will Remember The Smell From The Skates
Barbie Doll As Medusa
Barbie And Pooping Tanner Dog 2006
George Washington Barbie
Barbie's Kid Sister Skipper Growing Up
Kids could actually make Skipper's boobs grow by rotating her left arm. The doll also got taller in the process
Sugar Daddy Palm Beach Ken
Lounge Kitties Barbie 2003
Earring Magic Ken (1992)
It was discontinued almost as soon as it came out. But still the best-selling Ken of all time.
Tattoo's Butterfly Art Ken1998
Birthing Dog Barbie Playset
Barbie Happy Family Neighborhood Grandpa Doll
Becky, Barbie's Wheelchair-Using Friend, Couldn't Fit Through The Doors Of Barbie's Dreamhouse, And It Also Didn't Fit Into The Dreamhouse's Elevator
Why does the disabled friend of Barbie have Frankenstein elbows?
McDonald's Fun Time Barbie And Kelly Dolls 2001
Don't look now Barbie, but their is a creepy clown following you!
Special Edition 1995 Kool-Aid Wacky Warehouse Barbie Doll
Barbie And Ken Star Trek 1996 30th Anniversary Dolls Gift Set
Vintage Barbie Baywatch Teresa 1994
When mid-90s is considered "vintage". Sigh. ::cries in old person::
Teen Talk Barbie 1991
The dolls contained a voice box programmed with a random assortment of four phrases out of 270 possibilities, including "Will we ever have enough clothes?", "Let's plan our dream wedding!", "Want to go shopping?" and "Math class is tough", which was objected by the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics as detrimental to the effort to encourage girls to study math and science
ALL of those listed phrases are hideously misogynistic. Ugh.
Barbie Little Red Riding Hood And The Wolf
I thought Little Red Riding Hood was a child and... not supposed to be sexy? :( I'll take the wolf toy, though! I'm gonna just pretend he's licking his lips because he's hungry and wants that... mysterious... orange... square... sandwich?
Empress Of The Aliens Barbie
This is a power rangers villain and you can’t convince me otherwise.
Rappin' Rockin' Ken Doll 1991
"Yo!" -as a child of the 90s, I can confirm that we did, indeed, often use the word "Yo!" Thus, this is an authentic doll.
Barbie Totally Stylin' Tattoos 2008
Kissing Barbie Doll 1978
Karl Lagerfeld Barbie
Elvis And Priscilla 2008 Barbie Doll
Rendezvous Barbie Masquerade 1998
Rappin' Rockin' Barbie Doll 1991
Friend Of Barbie Rosie O'Donnell Doll 1999
Barbie Collector Doll “Shoe Obsession“
Yes, I totally also keep my extra pairs of shoes in my mesh laundry bag, which I am also wearing as a dress for some reason.
2010 Barbie Twilight Jane
Elton John Barbie
Barbie Scooby-Doo Ken As Shaggy
Barbie Wash & Watch 1991
Hello Barbie
She talked and she listened and responded to what she heard through a microphone, sophisticated electronics and a Wi-Fi connection. The doll’s functions raised privacy violation concerns. Mattel discontinued the doll two years later
Ken & Barbie As Romeo And Juliet Together Forever 1997
Now you are able to act out the murder/suicide of two teenage characters!