The recently released Barbie movie started a renaissance of the iconic doll, sending quite a few of us down memory lane. Kids for generations were dying to lay their hands on a Barbie at their time, some being lucky enough to become the proud owners of one or two.

Since the first Barbie was introduced in 1959, there have been an abundance of variations of the doll; some more bizarre than others. We have gathered some of its most unusual or unexpected types for you to familiarize with in case they weren’t popular when you were a Barbie fan. Scroll down to find them and enjoy the quick trip back in time.