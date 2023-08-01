"You would not believe what I've been through tonight," Mr. Potato Head cries to Woody and the other toys in Toy Story 3, recounting his 'survival' through the frenzy of chaotic toddlers. As we all know, kids can be quite a handful, and if toys could talk, their stories would probably echo the experiences of those of Vietnam War veterans.

Barbies, then, are not immune to a child's inclination to use them as a blank canvas for imaginative, often wild transformations. As Greta Gerwig's record-breaking Barbie riffs on in the movie, some of them are destined to encounter a fate similar to that of Mr. Potato Head, which itself became a hilarious and nostalgic trend.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

sinmineral Report

22points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jim Beam Barbie, up for a party

1
1point
reply
View more comments

In Gerwig's blockbuster, the 39-year-old SNL alum Kate McKinnon brings to life a disheveled doll who has clearly been played with "too hard." With her scribbled-on face and chaotically chopped blond hair, "Weird Barbie", who's frequently contorted into splits, stands out amid the array of perfectly manicured Barbies and Kens. Clearly, her presence resonated with the audience, as following the movie's massive success, viewers began sharing their own childhood botched dolls on TikTok.

"I feel so bad for my Barbie. She's walking around in barbie land like this!" one user wrote, accompanying a clip of a shaved doll head affixed to two plastic legs without a body or arms, while Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" plays in the background.
#2

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

kenlee.w4 Report

18points
POST
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

honestly, green is totes her color 💅

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Other notable videos showcase a doll trapped inside a beer can, one with a green dinosaur body, and another with a tiny picture of Eminem inexplicably taped over the face. Another clip displays Barbie in a creepy DIY "Hellraiser" mask adorned with needles. That poor thing - at least she had her head on...
#3

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

nezumi096 Report

18points
POST
View more comments

While many fans of the film giggled at the presence of "Weird Barbie", Gerwig, the film's director, has detailed the real story behind the doll - adding that it came from some of her experiences as a child.

"We grew up in a neighborhood where there were a lot of girls older than me," she told Rolling Stone. "So I had a lot of hand-me-down Barbies that had already gotten a haircut by the time I got them. It was like, 'Well, we have to do that.'"
#4

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

sushiiluver Report

18points
POST
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

she’s honestly slaying the look

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

vanorossi Report

16points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

where you been rubbing your face, Barbie, huh?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

gretavantastic Report

16points
POST
Alice_J
Alice_J
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG THE LAST OF US YESSS

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#7

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

mewreti Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

ahcheflr6i1 Report

14points
POST
#9

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

starrbreadd Report

12points
POST
#10

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

harrietlevi Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#11

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

iluvsofiacoppolaa Report

9points
POST
#12

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

sophiesophie_06 Report

8points
POST
#13

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

emilyy__003 Report

6points
POST
Fishy Seagull (she/they)
Fishy Seagull (she/they)
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No way! They have one of the Video Girl Barbies from before they were banned!

1
1point
reply
#14

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

e._.s._.m._.e Report

4points
POST
Marika
Marika
Community Member
38 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

0
0points
reply
#15

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

raychelemae Report

4points
POST
#16

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

nezumi096 Report

4points
POST
#17

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

nezumi096 Report

4points
POST
#18

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

e._.s._.m._.e Report

3points
POST
#19

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

e._.s._.m._.e Report

2points
POST
#20

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

laurakordova Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

gracieschlager Report

2points
POST
#22

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

e._.s._.m._.e Report

1point
POST
#23

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

e._.s._.m._.e Report

1point
POST
#24

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

e._.s._.m._.e Report

1point
POST
#25

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

e._.s._.m._.e Report

1point
POST
#26

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

e._.s._.m._.e Report

1point
POST
View more comments
#27

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

eva.meyer_ Report

1point
POST
#28

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

e._.s._.m._.e Report

0points
POST
#29

People-Showing-Their-Weird-Barbies-Tiktok

e._.s._.m._.e Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!