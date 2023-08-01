"You would not believe what I've been through tonight," Mr. Potato Head cries to Woody and the other toys in Toy Story 3, recounting his 'survival' through the frenzy of chaotic toddlers. As we all know, kids can be quite a handful, and if toys could talk, their stories would probably echo the experiences of those of Vietnam War veterans.

Barbies, then, are not immune to a child's inclination to use them as a blank canvas for imaginative, often wild transformations. As Greta Gerwig's record-breaking Barbie riffs on in the movie, some of them are destined to encounter a fate similar to that of Mr. Potato Head, which itself became a hilarious and nostalgic trend.