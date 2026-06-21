Norwegian Soccer Star’s Hair Sparks Hilarious Comparisons As Fans Demand To Know His Hair Care Secrets

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Erling Haaland has been making headlines for scoring goals, but this time, it’s his hair stealing the spotlight.

The Norwegian soccer star recently went viral after a video showed him flipping his long blonde locks, prompting fans to compare him to everyone from a 2023’s Barbie character to the Wilson sisters from 2004’s White Chicks.

Highlights Manchester City striker Erling Haaland went viral after a video of him flipping his long blonde locks prompted fans to hilariously compare him to characters from Barbie, White Chicks, and House of the Dragon.

While many playfully joked about his "Viking aura," others were genuinely impressed by his well-maintained hair.

Meanwhile, some viewers expressed concern that his signature tightly tied ponytails and buns could cause scalp tension.

While some joked about his flowing hairstyle, others were genuinely impressed, with many asking how the Manchester City striker keeps his hair looking so perfect.

“What an absolutely gorgeous head of hair, for real,” one fan wrote.

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Fans compared Erling Haaland to Barbie, White Chicks, and even Game of Thrones characters

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The viral clip quickly spread across social media, with viewers focusing less on Haaland’s soccer career and more on his striking blonde hair.

Many joked that the video looked like it belonged in a movie rather than a sports campaign.

“I was passing by quickly, and between the pink and the blonde hair, I thought it was some Barbie scene,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “If you tell me it’s a scene from the Barbie movie, I’ll believe you.”

Some viewers compared the Norwegian striker to Marcus and Kevin from White Chicks.

“Same vibes,” one user wrote while sharing side-by-side images of Haaland and the film’s famous undercover characters.

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Others compared him to fantasy characters.

“He is the exact description of Brienne from Game of Thrones in the books,” one commenter joked.

“They could’ve called him to play Daemon in House of the Dragon.”

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While many reactions were playful, many people were simply fascinated by how well-maintained his hair looked.

“The Viking Aura,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I didn’t know I needed a shampoo commercial for him.”

Erling Haaland’s hair has become almost as famous as his goals

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Haaland has spent years building a reputation as one of soccer’s most prolific goal scorers, but his hairstyle has developed a fanbase of its own.

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The Manchester City striker is known for wearing his naturally light blonde hair tied back in a bun, ponytail, braids, or headband during matches.

His flowing hair became one of the defining images of his early years at Manchester City.

One of the most memorable moments came during a crucial match against Arsenal in 2023.

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pero qué linda que está esa rubia -flaca soy haaland pic.twitter.com/f1e3mOpnkW — agus 24/10 🇦🇷 (@jkargento) June 19, 2026

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After removing his trademark hairband late in the game, Haaland sprinted through on goal and scored to seal a 4-1 victory. Images of him celebrating, his hair flying behind him, quickly went viral among soccer fans.

The look became so popular that many supporters began referring to it as his “Viking” style.

Over the years, Haaland has also experimented with braided pigtails, headbands, half-up buns, and shorter styles, though he has repeatedly returned to his signature long-haired look.

When one social media user passionately told him to cut his hair, Haaland’s response was simple, “No.”

A few fans also requested Haaland’s hair routine

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One question appeared repeatedly throughout the comments.

“I want your hair routine, your hair is absolutely divine,” one fan wrote.

The reality is that nobody knows exactly what Haaland’s personal routine looks like.

However, the soccer star is currently promoting Clear Men Lemon Shampoo, a product marketed for dandruff protection and oily scalps.

His hair accessories have also generated attention.

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Rapunzel is that you? pic.twitter.com/A3Al5EfqhC — Orang Stress ID (@OrangStressID) June 20, 2026

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Fans recently discovered that Haaland frequently uses hair ties made by Scandinavian brand KKNEKKI. The company gained unexpected publicity after close-up photos from matches revealed the accessory holding his famous ponytail in place.

The brand revealed its hair ties are designed to prevent pulling, breakage, and damage while remaining strong enough for thick hair.

Despite the admiration, some viewers expressed concern that Haaland’s tightly pulled hairstyles could eventually cause problems

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“He’s gonna end up bald with less than 35,” one commenter predicted.

Another wrote, “In 2-3 years it’ll be bald, that scalp is begging for less tension.”

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“That jerk is gonna end up bald, tying his hair like that,” another added.

Still, those concerns were drowned out by fans who continued celebrating his look.

“The hair flip is better than most shampoo commercials. Pure elegance from Haaland!” one person wrote.

Besides his hair, Haaland also went viral after making an unexpected Sydney Sweeney comment

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Me hizo acordar a esta🌚 JAJAJAJ pic.twitter.com/zwunnmZW1g — ♓️ (@27_Anita_) June 20, 2026

The hair discussion isn’t the only reason Haaland has been trending lately.

During a June 20 video with YouTube personality KSI, the pair were shown celebrity lookalikes and asked to rate how closely they resembled the real stars.

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When a Marilyn Monroe lookalike appeared on screen, Haaland unexpectedly admitted that he initially thought it was actress Sydney Sweeney.

“I thought it was Sweeney at first,” he said.

After KSI confirmed he meant Sydney Sweeney, Haaland laughed and replied, “I was thinking of her!”

“Looking like Thor,” wrote one netizen

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