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Norwegian Soccer Star’s Hair Sparks Hilarious Comparisons As Fans Demand To Know His Hair Care Secrets
Norwegian Soccer Star with long blonde hair, smiling with his hands up, sparking questions about his hair care.
Entertainment, Sports

Norwegian Soccer Star’s Hair Sparks Hilarious Comparisons As Fans Demand To Know His Hair Care Secrets

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samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Erling Haaland has been making headlines for scoring goals, but this time, it’s his hair stealing the spotlight.

The Norwegian soccer star recently went viral after a video showed him flipping his long blonde locks, prompting fans to compare him to everyone from a 2023’s Barbie character to the Wilson sisters from 2004’s White Chicks.

Highlights
  • Manchester City striker Erling Haaland went viral after a video of him flipping his long blonde locks prompted fans to hilariously compare him to characters from Barbie, White Chicks, and House of the Dragon.
  • While many playfully joked about his "Viking aura," others were genuinely impressed by his well-maintained hair.
  • Meanwhile, some viewers expressed concern that his signature tightly tied ponytails and buns could cause scalp tension.

While some joked about his flowing hairstyle, others were genuinely impressed, with many asking how the Manchester City striker keeps his hair looking so perfect.

“What an absolutely gorgeous head of hair, for real,” one fan wrote.

RELATED:

    Fans compared Erling Haaland to Barbie, White Chicks, and even Game of Thrones characters

    Norwegian soccer star with slicked back blonde hair in a white jersey, showcasing his iconic hair care.

    Image credits: Bryan Berlin/Wikimedia

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    The viral clip quickly spread across social media, with viewers focusing less on Haaland’s soccer career and more on his striking blonde hair.

    Many joked that the video looked like it belonged in a movie rather than a sports campaign.

    “I was passing by quickly, and between the pink and the blonde hair, I thought it was some Barbie scene,” one person commented.

    Another wrote, “If you tell me it’s a scene from the Barbie movie, I’ll believe you.”

    Some viewers compared the Norwegian striker to Marcus and Kevin from White Chicks.

    “Same vibes,” one user wrote while sharing side-by-side images of Haaland and the film’s famous undercover characters.

    Close-up of a Norwegian soccer star with long, flowing blonde hair, highlighting his hair care secrets.

    Image credits: erling/Instagram

    A social media post about a Norwegian soccer star's hair, generating hilarious comparisons and discussions on hair care.

    Image credits: wherestappen

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    A social media post expressing awe for a Norwegian soccer star's hair and suggesting a shampoo line, about his hair care.

    Image credits: malexlikesfilms

    Others compared him to fantasy characters.

    “He is the exact description of Brienne from Game of Thrones in the books,” one commenter joked.

    “They could’ve called him to play Daemon in House of the Dragon.”

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    While many reactions were playful, many people were simply fascinated by how well-maintained his hair looked.

    “The Viking Aura,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I didn’t know I needed a shampoo commercial for him.”

    Erling Haaland’s hair has become almost as famous as his goals

    Norwegian soccer star with long blonde hair, smiling and touching his hair during a game, revealing his hair care secrets.

    Image credits: jkargento/X

    Haaland has spent years building a reputation as one of soccer’s most prolific goal scorers, but his hairstyle has developed a fanbase of its own.

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    The Manchester City striker is known for wearing his naturally light blonde hair tied back in a bun, ponytail, braids, or headband during matches.

    His flowing hair became one of the defining images of his early years at Manchester City.

    One of the most memorable moments came during a crucial match against Arsenal in 2023.

    Norwegian Soccer Star celebrating, his hair flying, sparking comparisons and questions about his hair care.

    Image credits: jkargento/X

    A tweet comparing the Norwegian Soccer Star to a princess, highlighting the hilarious comparisons about his hair.

    Image credits: eastgorteau

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    After removing his trademark hairband late in the game, Haaland sprinted through on goal and scored to seal a 4-1 victory. Images of him celebrating, his hair flying behind him, quickly went viral among soccer fans.

    The look became so popular that many supporters began referring to it as his “Viking” style.

    Over the years, Haaland has also experimented with braided pigtails, headbands, half-up buns, and shorter styles, though he has repeatedly returned to his signature long-haired look.

    When one social media user passionately told him to cut his hair, Haaland’s response was simple, “No.”

    A few fans also requested Haaland’s hair routine

    Two characters from White Chicks, exemplifying the hilarious comparisons made about the Norwegian Soccer Star's hair.

    Image credits: Sony Pictures Releasing

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    One question appeared repeatedly throughout the comments.

    “I want your hair routine, your hair is absolutely divine,” one fan wrote.

    The reality is that nobody knows exactly what Haaland’s personal routine looks like.

    However, the soccer star is currently promoting Clear Men Lemon Shampoo, a product marketed for dandruff protection and oily scalps.

    His hair accessories have also generated attention.

    A stylist working on the Norwegian Soccer Star's long hair, hinting at his hair care secrets.

    Image credits: erling/Instagram

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    A tweet about the Norwegian Soccer Star's hairstyle, showcasing some of the hilarious comparisons.

    Image credits: NachtGeher

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    Fans recently discovered that Haaland frequently uses hair ties made by Scandinavian brand KKNEKKI. The company gained unexpected publicity after close-up photos from matches revealed the accessory holding his famous ponytail in place.

    The brand revealed its hair ties are designed to prevent pulling, breakage, and damage while remaining strong enough for thick hair.

    Despite the admiration, some viewers expressed concern that Haaland’s tightly pulled hairstyles could eventually cause problems

    A meme comparing a Norwegian soccer star's long hair to various famous blonde characters, sparking hilarious hair comparisons.

    Image credits: Fanksqrak

    A social media post praising a Norwegian soccer star's strong, shiny locks of hair, highlighting his hair care.

    Image credits: fangirlingjoan2

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    “He’s gonna end up bald with less than 35,” one commenter predicted.

    Another wrote, “In 2-3 years it’ll be bald, that scalp is begging for less tension.”

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    “That jerk is gonna end up bald, tying his hair like that,” another added.

    Still, those concerns were drowned out by fans who continued celebrating his look.

    “The hair flip is better than most shampoo commercials. Pure elegance from Haaland!” one person wrote.

    Besides his hair, Haaland also went viral after making an unexpected Sydney Sweeney comment

    A social media comment suggesting a Norwegian soccer star's hair resembles JoJo Siwa, part of the hilarious comparisons.

    Image credits: closertocomfort

    The hair discussion isn’t the only reason Haaland has been trending lately.

    During a June 20 video with YouTube personality KSI, the pair were shown celebrity lookalikes and asked to rate how closely they resembled the real stars.

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    @mancity Looking sharp 👌🖤 #ErlingHaaland#ManCity#Football♬ LEGACY 2 – Ogryzek
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    When a Marilyn Monroe lookalike appeared on screen, Haaland unexpectedly admitted that he initially thought it was actress Sydney Sweeney.

    “I thought it was Sweeney at first,” he said.

    After KSI confirmed he meant Sydney Sweeney, Haaland laughed and replied, “I was thinking of her!”

    “Looking like Thor,” wrote one netizen

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This has nothing to do with football as I'm not even remotely interested... but did anybody else notice that the last *three* entries in the "Latest" list (as off of right now) use the word "sparks"? Marie Kondo, is that you?

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Long hair can look great on men. I'm a fan of it XD My now-ex has glorious long hair that's longer and better-looking than my hair, I've always been quite jealous XD Though there were a few times when we'd be having a meal out in a restaurant and the waiter would approach from behind and say "Hello, ladies, what can I get for - OH SORRY SIR!" XD

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    User avatar
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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This has nothing to do with football as I'm not even remotely interested... but did anybody else notice that the last *three* entries in the "Latest" list (as off of right now) use the word "sparks"? Marie Kondo, is that you?

    0
    0points
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Long hair can look great on men. I'm a fan of it XD My now-ex has glorious long hair that's longer and better-looking than my hair, I've always been quite jealous XD Though there were a few times when we'd be having a meal out in a restaurant and the waiter would approach from behind and say "Hello, ladies, what can I get for - OH SORRY SIR!" XD

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    0points
    reply
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