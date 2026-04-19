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There can be several reasons behind a hair transformation — whether you have recently been fired, are getting married or going through a break-up, are moving to a new city, or are feeling stuck in the same routine.

And sometimes, there’s no real reason at all. You might see a photo of someone with a sharp bob or a buzz cut, and suddenly you’re asking yourself if you can pull it off too.

People have been sharing online why they changed their hair, and what those changes actually looked like.

Bored Panda also spoke to London-based British hairstylist, hair health expert, and trend forecaster Tom Smith to understand the emotional pull behind hair changes.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Long Hair vs. Short Hair?

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    madeleinefitzsimons avatar
    madeleine f
    madeleine f
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amazing how a bad haircut can distract a nice face.

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    Different cultures and studies prove that hair matters in how others see us and how we see ourselves. Even small changes in hair density or style can shift how people perceive age, health, personality, and the overall beauty of a person.

    There’s also this trope in movies and TV shows where a character’s haircut often signals a turning point: a breakup, a new job, or a fresh start.

    “Hair is so deeply tied to identity. It’s one of the few things about your appearance that you genuinely have control over, and people feel that. When something in life shifts like a relationship, a job, or a difficult period, the urge to change your hair tends to follow almost automatically,” British hairstylist Tom Smith tells us.

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    “I think what people are really reaching for is a way to signal to themselves, and to others, that something has changed. It’s rarely just about the hair.”
    #3

    I Did My Own Haircut At Home ... Slay Or Bomb In The Comments

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    #4

    My Hair Transformation: From Extremely Damaged And Colored To Natural And Healthy

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    Stylists say that hair transformation is more about gradually adjusting to a slightly new version of yourself, rather than being about a big first reveal.

    Smith believes a hairstyle can definitely change how someone feels about themselves.

    “In almost 20 years of my work, I’ve watched it happen thousands of times in the chair. There’s something that shifts the moment someone sees themselves and it feels right. It’s hard to articulate exactly what that is, it’s not like vanity, it’s more like recognition and sometimes appreciation of novelty, it’s like they can see themselves clearly again."

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    “That said, I’m always more interested in the longer game. Feeling good about your hair on day one is one thing, feeling good about it on day 60 when it’s grown out and the condition’s held up — that’s what we’re building towards at AEVUM,” he adds, referring to his luxury hair and wellness salon in London.
    #5

    Didn't Cut My Hair For 5 Years And I Was Okay With It Do You Think It Looks Better Now?

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

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    #6

    Needed To Feel Better After My Miscarriage

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    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No smile vs smile. Gosh what looks better.

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    #7

    Update. It's Me, The Cat Lady. I Chopped It All Off And I Love It!

    Before and after haircut showing a woman’s transformation with a shorter, styled blonde haircut highlighting the power of a haircut.

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    Expectations have changed a lot. Clients come to salons fully prepared with screenshots and saved reels of the looks they want to replicate.

    Smith notes that social media videos and posts have increased people’s appetite for dramatic, almost “magical” hair transformations.

    “People arrive having watched a transformation video that morning, and sometimes have the expectation can be that the same thing will happen to them in two hours. What social media doesn’t show you is the two years of consistent care that got someone’s hair to the point where it could handle that change,” he says.

    “I spend a lot of time in consultations reframing what a meaningful transformation actually looks like. Sometimes it’s dramatic. Often the more powerful version is subtler and takes longer, but it’s one that lasts. Of course, day-long celeb style transformations are still part of my work, but this isn’t always the best option for everyone. Most people do better with a gradual evolution rather than an overnight change.”
    #8

    Shoutout To Sis.. The Growth One And A Half Years Post Treatment 🥹

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    #9

    My Hair Donation

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    #10

    Short, Med, Or Long?

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    madeleinefitzsimons avatar
    madeleine f
    madeleine f
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks great. Short haor suits her better. Long hair is not for every woman even if society always told us long hair is more feminine/attractive etc. Clearly it's not true.

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    A study found that dissatisfaction with hairdressing services is strongly linked to a gap between expected service and actual outcome, and this directly affects whether clients return or complain.

    In many cases, it is not the technical quality of the work that causes disappointment, but the difference from the imagined outcome.

    Smith believes that Instagram and TikTok influence salon expectations enormously.

    “I’d say most new clients arrive with a visual reference before they arrive with a description. Which isn’t inherently a problem, a good image communicates a lot. Sometimes if the reference has been filtered, lit specifically, and shot on someone with completely different hair that can be challenging to address.”

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    He explains that his job is to decode what someone actually wants from what they’ve brought in on their phone. “Usually what they’re responding to is a feeling the image gives them and that’s actually a much more useful starting point than trying to replicate the exact color or cut.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
    #11

    Post Haircut Blues

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    #12

    With Or Without Bangs?

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    #13

    Before & After. Finally Cut It, Thoughts?

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    The hair transformation trend picked up during the Covid pandemic.

    With salons closed, and way too much time at home, people started experimenting with their hair in ways they probably wouldn’t have before.

    Social media was filled with DIY bangs, at-home bleaching, full-head shaves, and people finally letting their natural texture grow out after years of styling. Media reports at the time also highlighted a surge in “quarantine hair” changes such as color experiments and dramatic makeovers.

    Experts say that hair became one of the easiest ways to feel some kind of control during a very uncertain time.

    “For many, a hair transformation can represent a new version of themselves. A transformation in our appearance is a way of reflecting our inner world… The lockdown ushered in a wave of restrictions, monotony and a lack of control. It’s not surprising, then, that people have felt the urge to create change in something that they have freedom to control — their appearance,” says psychological coach Lucy Spicer.

    She said the trend could also be credited to the extended periods of time we spent looking at ourselves on Zoom calls.
    #14

    I Did The Wolf Cut! Thank You For Being Kind You Guys, I Feel So Much Better!

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    #15

    I Went From Long Bob To Pixie (Again)!

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    New Change

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    Across different cultures and histories, hair has carried meaning far beyond just style or aesthetics.

    In some places, long hair is linked with youth or vitality, while cutting it short or shaving it off can mark rituals of mourning, grief, or a fresh start.

    Braids and dreadlocks can also speak volumes about heritage and history.

    In everyday life, these ideas still show up. Back where I am from, for example, women wearing long hair loose instead of tied or braided can sometimes be read as being “wild” or less traditional, even if that’s not intended at all.

    Even in folklore, hair often reflects a person’s inner life. Think of Rapunzel’s long locks symbolizing freedom and growth, or Medusa’s serpentine hair representing power and fear.

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    #17

    First Time Having Short Hair In Over 25 Years

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    #18

    Decided To Go Pixie!!

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    #19

    So Much Doubt About Hair Color

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    Hair grows, changes texture, gets cut, colored, grown out again… it’s constantly in motion, and that’s what makes it so interesting.

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    Unlike a lot of other things about appearance, it’s one of the few areas where change is easy, and entirely in our control.

    Which also means there’s plenty of room for trial and error. In a way, it becomes a simple, low-pressure way of figuring out how you feel about yourself in the moment.

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    #20

    Did I Make A Mistake Getting A Bob And How Do I Style It?

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    #21

    No Bangs Or Bangs?

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    #22

    Before V After, Most Drastic Thing I’ve Ever Done!!

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    #23

    I Did It! ✂️💗

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    #24

    Finally Got A Haircut. Is It Better Now?

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    iequal2d avatar
    spacer
    spacer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this guy need some advice and care for his curly hair its so frizzy

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    #25

    Bangs Or No Bangs?!?be Real

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    #26

    Cut It Into Bob Or Let It Grow?

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    #27

    Shorter Or Longer Hair?

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    #28

    I Finally Did It.. I Got A Bob!

    Before and after haircut transformation showing the powerful effect of a stylish new haircut on appearance.

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, and a lot of make-up and different lighting, but you know . . . .

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    #29

    Just Had My Hair Cut Into A French Bob. Does It Suit Me Better Than The Longer Hair With Layers?

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing the powerful transformation of a haircut on a woman.

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    iequal2d avatar
    spacer
    spacer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the long hair was better, it made her look more youthful

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    #30

    I Impulse Cut Myself Bangs…

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    #31

    Do I Look Better With Long Hair?

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    #32

    Finally Got My Hair Back To A Deep Blue!

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    #33

    Always Wanted To Cut My Hair Short And Finally Made The Leap. Feeling Like A Cool Girl 🥺😎 After -> Before

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    #34

    Was Getting My Hair Cut A Mistake?

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    beebe2112 avatar
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Grape Walls of Ire
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He could make a bigger difference by straightening his neck.

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    #35

    Did The Choppy Chop

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    #36

    Update: After Unpopular Opinion, I Still Went For A Pixie. And I Love It!

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    #37

    New Haircut :)

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    #38

    Decided To Buzz All My Hair Yesterday

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    #39

    Decided To Change Things Up After Growing Out For Two Years

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    #40

    Got A Shag Today, Absolutely Loving It

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    #41

    Why Does Everyone Hate My Hair?

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    #42

    Anyways I Did Just Need Literally One Person To Tell Me To Do It LOL

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    #43

    Before vs. After! Short Hair Feels So Much More Like Me

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    #44

    Which Hairstyle Suits Me The Best

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    #45

    Decided To Dye It Cuz Why Not

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    #46

    A Little Embarrased But I Need Help

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    #47

    Did I Make A Mistake Cutting My Hair Off?

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    #48

    What Hair Length Suits Me Best

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    #49

    The Bang Impulse Won

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    #50

    Update- I Buzzed It!

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    #51

    Do My Bangs Work For Me Or Did I Make The Wrong Choice? Is The Cut Okay?

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    u/grumpyasian Report

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    #52

    Never Thought I’d Cut It Shorter But Now I’m Kind Of Obsessed ☺️

    Side-by-side before and after pics showing the powerful transformation a haircut can achieve on long blonde hair.

    u/livviecakes Report

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    #53

    Does Blonde Or Black Hair Look Best ?

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    #54

    Did I Make The Wrong Choice?

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    #55

    I’ve Had Many Hair Colors - Truly Not Sure What Suits Me Best?

    Before and after haircut transformation showing the powerful impact of a fresh hairstyle on appearance and confidence.

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    #56

    Update! Did The Big Chop !

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    #57

    Cut My Hair And I Feel Like I Ruined Everything

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    u/lookthisgrl Report

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    #58

    Before / After Big Chop

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    #59

    Bangs Or No Bangs?

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    #60

    So After Asking 3 Hours Ago To Get Bangs Or Not 😂

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    #61

    Finally Shaved My Head!!

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    #62

    Had Red Hair For Years But I Finally Changed It! Didn’t Bleach Out Easily So It’s Pink Now

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    #63

    You Convinced Me I Can Get Away With Bangs, So… I Got Ultra Short Ones! (Before & After)

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    #64

    Think I Finally Found The Perfect Cut For Me

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