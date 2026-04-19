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There can be several reasons behind a hair transformation — whether you have recently been fired, are getting married or going through a break-up, are moving to a new city, or are feeling stuck in the same routine.

And sometimes, there’s no real reason at all. You might see a photo of someone with a sharp bob or a buzz cut, and suddenly you’re asking yourself if you can pull it off too.

People have been sharing online why they changed their hair, and what those changes actually looked like.

Bored Panda also spoke to London-based British hairstylist, hair health expert, and trend forecaster Tom Smith to understand the emotional pull behind hair changes.