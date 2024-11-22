Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Gorgeous!”: Man Who Hasn’t Used Shampoo For 8 Years Reveals Remarkable Results
“Gorgeous!”: Man Who Hasn’t Used Shampoo For 8 Years Reveals Remarkable Results

A man vowed 8 years ago to avoid shampoo for a lifetime to solve what seemed like an incurable scalp disease that had him “covered in grotesque flakes,” causing him extreme itching.

Aidan started his YouTube channel by going viral with a video on May 11, 2016, showcasing the extreme level of dandruff present on his scalp. The video gained more than a million views and led to his first no-shampoo update two years later. 

Highlights
  • Aidan stopped using shampoo 8 years ago and found it solved his scalp disease.
  • He reported significant improvements in scalp health and hair quality.
  • Aidan advocates for 'no shampoo', attributing better hair health to natural oils.
  • Experts warn that not using shampoo may increase fungal growth on the scalp.

“Shampoo was only invented around 100 years ago, and human beings didn’t have disgusting hair before that point, so let’s just quit using it and see what happens,” he said in the video.

The change was almost immediate, with a healthy head of hair growing where there was none before and a scalp free of flakes or irritation. The video surpassed his first testimonial, generating over 10 million views and cementing a consistent trend of the man documenting his progress, urging others to follow in his footsteps.

A YouTuber showed the results of his 8-year-long journey using nothing but water to wash his hair, stating that it has “improved his hair” significantly

Image credits: Garden of Aidan

Aidan’s scalp problem forced him to endure restless nights, scratching his head to the point of self-injury and trying multiple shampoos with no success. “I eventually discerned that the shampoo was actually making this problem worse,” he explained.

Fed up with his condition, he decided to stop using hair products, including conditioner. “I very quickly found that this actually relieved my scalp,” he recalled. 

Image credits: Freepik

His renewed confidence led him to allow his hair to grow again, as he had been shaving it in hopes of stopping the itching. Its quality surprised him. “It was a lot nicer without using shampoo,” he revealed, stating that it had grown thicker, softer, and healthier than when he was using haircare products.

Image credits: Garden of Aidan

Aidan, who kept his promise by uploading an update video celebrating 8 years without shampoo on September 9, finds shampoo so detrimental to hair health because it strips away the scalp’s natural oils.

Aidan wants others to try his method, stating that it cured his scalp condition and left him with healthier locks than ever before

He explains that when these oils are artificially removed, the body compensates by producing extra amounts, creating a vicious cycle that can lead to excess sebum production in people with naturally greasy skin.

“When you quit using shampoo, your scalp is still producing all this excess oil,” he says. Over time, however, the scalp adjusts. “You can break that cycle, and your scalp will adapt to produce the amount of oil it should.”

The YouTuber warned those interested in trying his method that the initial period would be uncomfortable, as the hair would be more oily than usual. Still, he urged them to stick with it, pointing to his progress as proof.

“I haven’t used shampoo, conditioner, or hair products for the last eight years. It improved my scalp condition—or completely fixed it—and it also improved my hair health,” he stated. “Why not try it?”

Experts state that not using shampoo can contribute to the proliferation of Malassezia, a fungus that can cause skin diseases and feeds on sebum

Aidan is not alone in his belief, as the rejection of shampoo has created a movement called “No Poo,” with online communities sharing their success stories of using only water to wash their hair.

On the other hand, a joint study conducted by dermatologists from the universities of Ohio and Minnesota concluded that decreased shampoo wash frequency resulted in longer accumulation times for secreted sebum, which, upon reaching the surface, gets chemically altered and irritating.

“In an epidemiological work studying Caucasian, Chinese, and African American individuals, lower shampoo wash frequency was associated with a higher prevalence of scalp issues such as dandruff,” the paper read. “Low wash frequency has also been observed to result in increased prevalence of seborrheic dermatitis in African Americans.”

The study points towards Malassezia, a fungus commonly found on the human scalp, as the main culprit behind scalp issues. The organism thrives in the oily environment created by accumulated sebum, significantly when shampoo use is reduced or eliminated, as it feeds on the lipids.

However, it’s important to note that Procter & Gamble, the company behind the popular shampoo brands Head & Shoulders and Pantene, funded the study.

Netizens gave mixed reactions to Aidan’s method, with some criticizing him for a perceived lack of hygiene and others advocating for it

Image credits: Karina Carvalho / Unsplash

“I can smell it from here,” one user joked. “I would be so itchy if I couldn’t wash my hair at least once weekly.”

“Yeah, the results were that he didn’t get laid,” another laughed.

“My son hasn’t washed his hair with shampoo for about 15 years, and it’s thick, curly, and gorgeous!” a reader shared.

While not fully agreeing with Aidan’s no-shampoo method, others shared the benefits they’ve experienced by washing their hair with less frequency.

“I hate that there is a ton of truth in this. I stopped washing my hair as often (once every week or two), and my hair is way less greasy,” one reader said.

“I wash my hair 2 times a week, and it’s so much healthier and less greasy,” another explained. “I had to switch from showering daily to every couple of days because I have psoriasis, and showering daily causes a flare-up.”

Abel Musa Miño

Abel Musa Miño

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

nooramasroor avatar
~nope~
~nope~
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Literally everyone has a different body, why is this even a debate 😭 just do what works for you and let’s not argue over it

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
abooth17 avatar
Woodsie
Woodsie
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wash my hair and lot less than I used to. Was washing it every other day and it was always oily. Now I wash it once a week, I may need to use dry shampoo on the 5th day or 6th day, I use a good quality dry shampoo and good shampoo and conditioner, wash my hair twice. It's much healthier than when I was washing it more frequently.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
hannahtaylor_2 avatar
BrownEyedPanda
BrownEyedPanda
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are so many schools of thought on this subject, it's difficult to align with just one. Some people find it necessary to wash their hair two or more times a week; others, once a week. For African-American hair (very coily), it's advised to wash the hair once a week or every two weeks, as excessive washing can dry out both scalp and hair, increasing irritation and reducing tensile strength in the hair.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
benazizaoussama avatar
Ben Aziza
Ben Aziza
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very sound advice whzt is left of my hair also react like that. But I got a serious question. What about American American hair? Wait if I go to America do I get African hair? Despite not being black but born in that continent? The magical land of America seems to have many abilities many consider to be unnatural! Ps: i am just making fun of the stupid identity politic pc words xd the advice is legit. And I mean no offence to you in particular just the stupid implications of the [thing here] American.

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
