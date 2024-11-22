“Gorgeous!”: Man Who Hasn’t Used Shampoo For 8 Years Reveals Remarkable Results

ADVERTISEMENT

A man vowed 8 years ago to avoid shampoo for a lifetime to solve what seemed like an incurable scalp disease that had him “covered in grotesque flakes,” causing him extreme itching.

Aidan started his YouTube channel by going viral with a video on May 11, 2016, showcasing the extreme level of dandruff present on his scalp. The video gained more than a million views and led to his first no-shampoo update two years later.

“Shampoo was only invented around 100 years ago, and human beings didn’t have disgusting hair before that point, so let’s just quit using it and see what happens,” he said in the video.

The change was almost immediate, with a healthy head of hair growing where there was none before and a scalp free of flakes or irritation. The video surpassed his first testimonial, generating over 10 million views and cementing a consistent trend of the man documenting his progress, urging others to follow in his footsteps.

Image credits: Garden of Aidan

Aidan’s scalp problem forced him to endure restless nights, scratching his head to the point of self-injury and trying multiple shampoos with no success. “I eventually discerned that the shampoo was actually making this problem worse,” he explained.

Fed up with his condition, he decided to stop using hair products, including conditioner. “I very quickly found that this actually relieved my scalp,” he recalled.

Image credits: Freepik

His renewed confidence led him to allow his hair to grow again, as he had been shaving it in hopes of stopping the itching. Its quality surprised him. “It was a lot nicer without using shampoo,” he revealed, stating that it had grown thicker, softer, and healthier than when he was using haircare products.

Image credits: Garden of Aidan

Aidan, who kept his promise by uploading an update video celebrating 8 years without shampoo on September 9, finds shampoo so detrimental to hair health because it strips away the scalp’s natural oils.

Aidan wants others to try his method, stating that it cured his scalp condition and left him with healthier locks than ever before

Image credits: Garden of Aidan

He explains that when these oils are artificially removed, the body compensates by producing extra amounts, creating a vicious cycle that can lead to excess sebum production in people with naturally greasy skin.

“When you quit using shampoo, your scalp is still producing all this excess oil,” he says. Over time, however, the scalp adjusts. “You can break that cycle, and your scalp will adapt to produce the amount of oil it should.”

The YouTuber warned those interested in trying his method that the initial period would be uncomfortable, as the hair would be more oily than usual. Still, he urged them to stick with it, pointing to his progress as proof.

“I haven’t used shampoo, conditioner, or hair products for the last eight years. It improved my scalp condition—or completely fixed it—and it also improved my hair health,” he stated. “Why not try it?”

Experts state that not using shampoo can contribute to the proliferation of Malassezia, a fungus that can cause skin diseases and feeds on sebum

Image credits: Garden of Aidan

Aidan is not alone in his belief, as the rejection of shampoo has created a movement called “No Poo,” with online communities sharing their success stories of using only water to wash their hair.

On the other hand, a joint study conducted by dermatologists from the universities of Ohio and Minnesota concluded that decreased shampoo wash frequency resulted in longer accumulation times for secreted sebum, which, upon reaching the surface, gets chemically altered and irritating.

“In an epidemiological work studying Caucasian, Chinese, and African American individuals, lower shampoo wash frequency was associated with a higher prevalence of scalp issues such as dandruff,” the paper read. “Low wash frequency has also been observed to result in increased prevalence of seborrheic dermatitis in African Americans.”

Image credits: Freepik

The study points towards Malassezia, a fungus commonly found on the human scalp, as the main culprit behind scalp issues. The organism thrives in the oily environment created by accumulated sebum, significantly when shampoo use is reduced or eliminated, as it feeds on the lipids.

However, it’s important to note that Procter & Gamble, the company behind the popular shampoo brands Head & Shoulders and Pantene, funded the study.

Netizens gave mixed reactions to Aidan’s method, with some criticizing him for a perceived lack of hygiene and others advocating for it

Image credits: Karina Carvalho / Unsplash

“I can smell it from here,” one user joked. “I would be so itchy if I couldn’t wash my hair at least once weekly.”

“Yeah, the results were that he didn’t get laid,” another laughed.

“My son hasn’t washed his hair with shampoo for about 15 years, and it’s thick, curly, and gorgeous!” a reader shared.

While not fully agreeing with Aidan’s no-shampoo method, others shared the benefits they’ve experienced by washing their hair with less frequency.

“I hate that there is a ton of truth in this. I stopped washing my hair as often (once every week or two), and my hair is way less greasy,” one reader said.

“I wash my hair 2 times a week, and it’s so much healthier and less greasy,” another explained. “I had to switch from showering daily to every couple of days because I have psoriasis, and showering daily causes a flare-up.”

“I would be so itchy.” While some users agreed with the idea of washing less frequently, most were skeptical about quitting shampoo altogether

