If there were a competition for the most scrutinized part of our appearance, hair would easily be a top contender. People always seem to have strong opinions on how it should look and the best way to care for it.

One college student on Reddit learned this the hard way. After admitting they don’t always wash their hair with shampoo, they were ridiculed by both their teacher and classmates. The harsh criticism left them feeling completely shattered. Scroll down for the full story.

The college student casually mentioned that they don’t always wash their hair with shampoo

The teacher, upon hearing this, publicly ridiculed them in front of the entire class

People in the comments were quick to defend the student, noting that each hair type has its own care needs

Some users even urged the student to report the teacher