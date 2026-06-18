House Of The Dragon Family Tree Explained: How Every Targaryen Is Related

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With dozens of kings, queens, princes, and dragonriders spread across generations, the Targaryen family tree can be one of the most confusing parts of HBO’s House of the Dragon.

Set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the hit fantasy series follows the powerful House Targaryen at the height of its rule over Westeros, where a bitter succession crisis ultimately sparks the devastating Dance of the Dragons.

Highlights House of the Dragon follows a succession dispute that reshaped the Targaryen family tree.

From intermarriages to rival heirs, the Targaryen bloodline is far more complicated in the prequel.

Key Targaryens from the show are directly connected to the wider Game of Thrones universe.

Given the show’s extensive political rivalries, shifting alliances, and shocking betrayals, understanding how the characters are related is essential for fans. Here’s a complete guide to the Targaryen family tree and every major relationship that shapes the story.

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Every major Targaryen family member in House of the Dragon

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In George R.R. Martin’s The World of Ice & Fire, Aegon I Targaryen is credited with conquering the Seven Kingdoms and establishing the Targaryen dynasty.

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The prequel series opens with Jaehaerys I Targaryen, Aegon I’s grandson, sitting on the Iron Throne. Before his death, he selected Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) as his successor.

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Viserys was married to his cousin, Queen Aemma, who passed away during a complicated childbirth. They had a daughter, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), and a son, Baelon, who passed away a day after his birth.

Viserys’s younger brother, Daemon (Matt Smith), was second in line to the throne and later became commander of the City Watch in King’s Landing. He was first married to Rhea Royce, then to Laena Velaryon, before eventually marrying his niece, Rhaenyra.

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Despite being Viserys’s chosen heir, Rhaenyra’s claim was challenged when her half-brother, Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney), was crowned king after Viserys’s death. He is married to his sister, Helaena (Phia Saban), and has a younger brother, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell).

Aegon’s coronation instead of Rhaenyra sparked the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, which split the House into two factions: the Greens, who supported Aegon, and the Blacks, who backed Rhaenyra.

Here is a complete breakdown of the two factions:

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House Targaryen’s connection to the Velaryons and Dragonseeds

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Jaehaerys I’s granddaughter, Rhaenys (Eve Best), was passed over in favor of Baelon and, later, Viserys, in the line of succession. She married her cousin, Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), helping make House Velaryon a major force in the Dance of the Dragons.

The Targaryens originally hail from the Valyrian peninsula and are one of the Valyrian bloodlines. After the cataclysmic event known as the Doom of Valyria, the Targaryens relocated to Westeros, making Dragonstone their stronghold.

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Over centuries, they intermarried with surviving members of House Velaryon, creating close familial ties between the two houses. Rhaenys’ daughter, Laena, was married to Daemon, making their children, Baela and Rhaena, legitimate Targaryens.

Meanwhile, Dragonseeds such as Ulf and Hugh, who fight for the Blacks, are illegitimate descendants of Valyrian nobles. Those with Targaryen ancestry can often form bonds with dragons despite being born outside the main family line.

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How is Daenerys related to the Targaryens in House of the Dragon?

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By the time Game of Thrones begins, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and her brother, Viserys, are among the few surviving Targaryens.

Daenerys is the daughter of Aerys II Targaryen, also known as the “Mad King.” She is a direct descendant of Rhaenyra and Daemon through their son Viserys II, whose chain of succession can be traced to Aerys II.

As a result, Rhaenyra is Daenerys’s sixth great-grandmother, while Daemon is her sixth great-grandfather. Their connection is further emphasized in House of the Dragon season 2 through Daemon’s prophetic vision of the future.

How is Egg related to the Targaryens in House of the Dragon?

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Aegon V Targaryen, also known as Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell) and later remembered as Aegon the Unlikely, is a central character in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The series takes place roughly 75 to 80 years after House of the Dragon.

Egg is the grandson of Daeron II Targaryen, who was the grandson of Viserys II, the son and heir of Rhaenyra and Daemon. He is also the grandfather of the Mad King, making him a direct ancestor of Daenerys.

House of the Dragon is currently streaming on HBO Max.