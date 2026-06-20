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Dads. Their jokes make us groan, their footwear choices are questionable at best, and they will never stop asking who touched the thermostat. But they’re also the ones who will drive us to the airport at 4 a.m. without complaining and give us the best advice we didn’t know we needed. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

Below, we’ve put together a list of funny and wholesome fathers who deserve to be celebrated. Scroll down to see them in all their glory, and don’t forget to shout out your own dad in the comments!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mum Came Home After 8 Weeks Stuck In India. Here's Dad, The Least Romantic Man In The World Waiting

A happy father holding two bouquets of flowers, yellow and pink, in an airport terminal.

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    #2

    Just Got My Photos Back And Feeling So Soft Over My First Look Photos With My Father

    A split image of a father reacting emotionally to his daughter on her wedding day, an amazing father's joy.

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    #3

    My Girls Opened Up A Salon

    An amazing father with two young daughters, all wearing bows, sitting on a couch. The father has a small red bow in his beard.

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    seanbaron avatar
    Seán Baron
    Seán Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks adorable!

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    #4

    My Dad Fell Asleep With His New Kitten, Casper

    A dad napping on a couch with a kitten sleeping on his arm, portraying amazing fathers and their gentle side.

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    #5

    Dad Retired Today. He’s Been Home 5 Min

    An amazing father naps on a couch with a Fujifilm award for 28 years of service on his lap.

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    #6

    Pigeon Dad

    A father taking a close-up selfie with a pigeon, showing his face and the bird looking at the camera.

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    #7

    Was In My Room Studying When My Dad Sent Me This Photo

    A person with crossed legs relaxes on a couch next to a white cat with its paws up, showcasing an amazing father's relaxing moment.

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    #8

    My Dad Told Me To Take A Picture Of Him With A Giant Fork And Put It On The Website I Always Go On

    An amazing father holding a giant fork in a store aisle, looking seriously at the camera.

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    #9

    My Dad's Renovating His Kitchen, And He Called Me Out Of My Room To Help Him, But When I Came Out, I Couldn't See Him

    A two-part image showing home renovation, with an amazing father peeking from a ceiling hole, embodying unique parenting.

    He's just chilling on the roof. He didn't even need my help.

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    #10

    My Dad Taking In The View Of His Childhood City From My New Apartment

    A father sits on a window sill overlooking a city street, reflecting, an amazing parent in a peaceful moment.

    Moved into a new place in my dad’s hometown, and he was speechless for a while as he took in the new view of an old life.

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    #11

    My Dad Stops His Lawn Mower To Move Frogs On His Lawn

    A dad tending to his lawn with a riding mower, an example of amazing fathers maintaining their homes.

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    #12

    Adorable Dad

    Amazing fathers: A humorous text conversation where a dad explains his struggle with modern technology and his wife's location sharing, depicting funny parents.

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    #13

    How Many Dad Levels Did I Go Up After Building This?

    A wonderful playset in a backyard, showing the joy amazing fathers create for their children.

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    #14

    Father-In-Law Does This Every Year... Even Though His Daughter (My Partner) Is Now 26

    Footprints on the floor in front of a fireplace, left by an amazing father, celebrating the spirit of parents and dads.

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    #15

    Fly Guys

    A split image of amazing fathers, featuring a father with his inflatable tube man invention and a group of tube men at an event.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    My Dad Ordered A Salad To "Eat Healthier"

    A father's meal: a giant taco salad bowl filled with sliced steak, cheese, and lettuce.

    Tri-tip salad from Chuy's in Arizona.

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    #17

    Every Morning, Ruby (14) Sits At The Breakfast Table With My Dad (75), Who Makes Sandwiches For Her

    Four images showing a dad and his dog sharing meals, capturing moments of amazing fathers and companionship.

    They’ve done this for years and years. Always at the same time, the same places at the table, and the same sandwiches (liver pâté). If she wants another one, she’ll tap his arm with her paw. She usually eats three.

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    #18

    Adorable

    Adorable

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    #19

    Officially Inducted Into The Girl Dad Society

    A young child painting the toenails of their father, showcasing a moment between amazing fathers and their children.

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    #20

    My Dad Doesn’t Even Know What Being A Bro Means But Here He Is Running To Help Some Victims Of A Crazy Crash

    Man running on a highway after a multi-car accident, highlighting the protective instincts of amazing fathers.

    The picture was taken for the accident and not my father, but I’m glad he was in it. I’m proud of him for being selfless. I’m a little bit more selfish. I was following my dad to help HIM in case something happened and not the other people.

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    #21

    My Dad And I Found An Invisible Bench

    Two amazing fathers sit on an invisible bench, highlighting creative moments of parents and dads.

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    #22

    My Dad Has Always Been A Master Of Disguising Gifts, And This Year Drilled A Hole In A Piece Of Wood To Hide A Ring Box For My Mom

    An amazing father gift, a wooden plank with a small gift box, showcasing creative parents ideas.

    The look of "too many years of this nonsense" is strong with this one.

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    #23

    My 68-Year-Old Dad Has A “Safe Box”. He Won’t Give My Mom The Combination

    An amazing father gift, a black storage bin filled with various snacks and treats, showing true parents love.

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    #24

    My Dad After Realizing He Ate Half His Sandwich With The Wrapper On

    A father looking distressed and holding his head, with plates of food in front of him, at a restaurant.

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    #25

    My Dad Painted My Portrait! The Picture Doesn’t Do It Justice, But I Will Cherish It Forever

    A father and daughter proudly hold a framed portrait of the daughter, demonstrating the bond of amazing parents.

    You can’t really see the detail in the color. My dad studied in Spain and was known for his skill in color theory, and unfortunately, the photo doesn’t capture that is what I meant! The phone pic just kind of washes it out, sadly.

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    #26

    90s Xmas Undefeated

    A thoughtful father surprises his children with a telescope and presents on Christmas morning, showcasing amazing parents.

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    #27

    That's So Cute

    A proud dad's car decorated for Pride Month, showcasing amazing fathers and their supportive parenting.

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    #28

    That’s So Beautiful

    A pink birthday card with a handwritten message from a father to his child, showing the love of amazing fathers.

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    #29

    My Dad, Ladies And Gentlemen

    Two men sitting at a table, one helping the other with a job application, an example of amazing fathers.

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    #30

    You're Gonna Come Back From Vacation To See Doors Replaced By Airplane Doors

    A father showing off airplane parts he ordered for Christmas, a unique gift from amazing fathers.

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    #31

    My Dad And I Have Been Back To The Future Fans Since Day 1 (Well, I Was Only 3 When It Came Out)

    Amazing fathers: A father and two sons stand in a movie theater lobby, one holding popcorn, the other a toy car, representing amazing parents.

    We were super excited when it came back to theaters for the 40th anniversary. My son came with us too. Three generations of Back to the Future fans!

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    #32

    "My Mom Recently Discovered Facebook Marketplace And Today I Get This Text From My Dad"

    Amazing fathers: A text message from a dad humorously describes being in danger over a toaster, showing funny parents.

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    #33

    My Dad (Left) Got His Art Displayed In Public For The First Time, And I'm Super Proud Of Him

    Two amazing fathers posing proudly with abstract art on a gallery wall, reflecting their supportive parent roles.

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    #34

    My Dad Built Me This Velvet-Lined Coffin Since I Was Obsessed With Halloween, And I Used To Do My Homework In It

    A young woman relaxing in a coffin-shaped lounge chair, showcasing a unique parenting style from her amazing father.

    At the time, I thought it was comfortable, haha, it did have memory foam padding.

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    #35

    Look At Her Pops... Straight After Work. Respect

    A graduating daughter with her proud parents, an amazing father and mother celebrating her achievement.

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    #36

    My Dad And Brother Arrived In Canada As Immigrants On April 30th. I Am So Happy That They Got To See The Northern Lights For The First Time

    Two men silhouetted against the Northern Lights, capturing moments with amazing fathers.

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    #37

    After Helping With A Project At Our House, My Dad Accidentally Took My Husband's Drill Bit Home In His Pocket

    An amazing father makes a shushing gesture while his child has a nap, showcasing the joys of being a parent and dad.

    We asked him to just put it somewhere safe until the next time we see him... He obliged.

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    #38

    Asked My Dad For A Blank CD, Showed Me This Saying, “I’ve Got A Clear One”

    A dad holds a CD, demonstrating a simple yet amazing moment of a father being a parent.

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    #39

    My Parents Just Got Internet (It's A Semi-Rural Village) And My Dad Is Already Showing Videos To The Neighbors

    An amazing father takes a selfie with two horses, showcasing the joy of being a parent and dad.

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    #40

    My Doctor Told Me To Increase My Sodium Intake. So My Dad Sent Me A 4lb Rock Salt Lick

    An amazing father gift, a woman holding a large salt lamp on a rope, demonstrating unique parents gifts.

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    #41

    My Dad Hasn’t Touched A Video Game In 23 Years

    An amazing father gaming at a desk with two monitors, a keyboard, and a controller, focused on his game.

    I set up Game Pass on PC for him earlier, and I came out at around 2 AM to find him completely absorbed by Deliver Us the Moon.

    He has the controls copied and pasted on his 3rd monitor. (He’s not a gamer, so he needs the immediate reference for now, haha)
    Also, we spent about an hour just playing the game and solving the initial puzzles. Wholesome father and son time.

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    #42

    My Dad Listed This Pocket Mirror On Ebay. Said He Wanted People To Know That It Worked

    An amazing father with a beard and glasses reflected in a compact mirror, showcasing his unique personality.

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    #43

    My Daughter Has An Irrational Fear Of Bobby Pins, But She Said She Wouldn't Be Scared If I Did It First. And Here I Am

    A loving father with bobby pins in his hair, hugging his smiling young daughter with blonde hair.

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    #44

    My Dad Loves Neon Yellow Running Gear. People Always Joke That He Looks Like A Highlighter. So He Became One

    A father dressed in a bright neon yellow running outfit with a BIC logo on his shirt, standing outside for his kids.

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    #45

    My Uncle And Dad Found My Cousin's Hair Extensions, And Sent The Whole Family Glamour Pics

    A father wearing glasses with long blonde hair draped over his head and face, creating a humorous beard.

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    #46

    How My Dad Reads A Book

    A man, an amazing father, reads a book with a lampshade on his head for light, displaying his parenting skills.

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    #47

    My Dad Dressed Up As Sadness From Inside-Out For Halloween

    An elderly father in a blue wig and turtleneck, dressed as Sadness from Inside Out, an amazing parent.

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    #48

    My Dad Made A Lamp For Me That Made My Den 10x More Cozy

    A cozy living room with a unique wooden lamp, reflecting amazing fathers and their comfortable homes.

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    seanbaron avatar
    Seán Baron
    Seán Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooh, that is nice!

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    #49

    The World's Best Gravy Boat - The Puking Pig. My Dad Likes To Enhance The Experience With Sound Effects Whenever It’s Used

    An amazing father using a pig-shaped gravy boat to pour gravy onto a plate of food, showing caring parents.

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    #50

    My Dad’s Shield Against Chopped Onions

    An amazing father chops vegetables in a kitchen while wearing swim goggles, demonstrating his unique parenting style.

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    #51

    Bravo To These Fathers

    Fathers wearing Dads on Duty shirts patrol a school campus, showing commitment as amazing parents.

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    #52

    My Dad Holding My Daughter

    Amazing fathers: A black and white photo of a dad holding a baby, gazing at each other affectionately, highlighting amazing parents.

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    #53

    I'm The Dad Who Kept My Daughter's Sock In My Pocket While Working In The Oil Fields

    A tattooed arm holding a Nintendo Switch outdoors, a relaxed father enjoying his free time with dogs in the background.

    I quit working out of town 6 months ago and started my own contracting company. I just booked 7 months of work. Time to celebrate.

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    #54

    My Friend's Dad Grows His Beard And Dyes It So He Can Hand Out Presents To Kids In Hospital On Christmas Day. My Friend Dresses Up To Help

    Santa and an elf with a pile of toys, showing the generosity of amazing fathers during the holidays.

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    #55

    I Just Moved Away To University And My Dad Moved Halfway Across Canada (Ontario To British Columbia)

    Large Samsung TV box with Xbox games and accessories, a gift from amazing fathers.

    He told me he would buy an Xbox so we could play together, and sent me this the day after he moved.

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    #56

    My Dad Painted These Eggshells 35 Years Ago. Today I Thought Of A Safe Way To Pass Them On To My Kids

    A young girl admiring an intricately painted egg, celebrating amazing fathers and the kind of parents the world needs.

    My father is a talented artist, and he painted these hollow eggshells 35 years ago. I've always been afraid to display them because they're very fragile, but a solution popped into my head today. I made a nest globe for each of my four kids, and now the eggs can (hopefully) stay safe for many more decades!

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    #57

    I Told My Dad His Hair Looked Like Einstein's, And He Sent Me This

    An amazing father with wild hair and a beard sticking out his tongue, displaying fun parents personality.

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    #58

    Told My Dad To Grab The Sunscreen Before We Hit The Beach. Sit Down And He Hands Me This

    An amazing father uses Febreze Air Hawaiian on a sandy beach.

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    #59

    My Father, A 53 Yo Who Has Never Played Videogames Before, Just Won Dark Souls 3 After 132 Hours Of Pure Determination. It Truly Was An Epic Bonding Experience

    A happy father and his child smiling, taking a selfie while playing a video game together.

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    #60

    Will Ferrell, Is That You?

    A split image shows a son rating his amazing fathers fun deeds, one dressed as a medieval lord for prom.

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    #61

    This Is My Father-In-Law. He Fell Asleep Next To A Kangaroo

    Amazing fathers: A man in sunglasses lies on the ground next to a kangaroo, a heartwarming moment between parents and nature.

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    #62

    My Dad Made This Himself

    A toilet decorated like a reindeer, showing a creative and fun parent. This amazing father made a unique bathroom.

    And he’s very proud.

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