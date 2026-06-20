Below, we’ve put together a list of funny and wholesome fathers who deserve to be celebrated. Scroll down to see them in all their glory, and don’t forget to shout out your own dad in the comments!

Dads. Their jokes make us groan, their footwear choices are questionable at best, and they will never stop asking who touched the thermostat. But they’re also the ones who will drive us to the airport at 4 a.m. without complaining and give us the best advice we didn’t know we needed. We wouldn’t have it any other way.

#1 Mum Came Home After 8 Weeks Stuck In India. Here's Dad, The Least Romantic Man In The World Waiting

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#2 Just Got My Photos Back And Feeling So Soft Over My First Look Photos With My Father

#3 My Girls Opened Up A Salon

#4 My Dad Fell Asleep With His New Kitten, Casper

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#5 Dad Retired Today. He’s Been Home 5 Min

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#6 Pigeon Dad

#7 Was In My Room Studying When My Dad Sent Me This Photo

#8 My Dad Told Me To Take A Picture Of Him With A Giant Fork And Put It On The Website I Always Go On

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#9 My Dad's Renovating His Kitchen, And He Called Me Out Of My Room To Help Him, But When I Came Out, I Couldn't See Him He's just chilling on the roof. He didn't even need my help.



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#10 My Dad Taking In The View Of His Childhood City From My New Apartment Moved into a new place in my dad’s hometown, and he was speechless for a while as he took in the new view of an old life.



#11 My Dad Stops His Lawn Mower To Move Frogs On His Lawn

#12 Adorable Dad

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#13 How Many Dad Levels Did I Go Up After Building This?

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#14 Father-In-Law Does This Every Year... Even Though His Daughter (My Partner) Is Now 26

#15 Fly Guys

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#16 My Dad Ordered A Salad To "Eat Healthier" Tri-tip salad from Chuy's in Arizona.



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#17 Every Morning, Ruby (14) Sits At The Breakfast Table With My Dad (75), Who Makes Sandwiches For Her They’ve done this for years and years. Always at the same time, the same places at the table, and the same sandwiches (liver pâté). If she wants another one, she’ll tap his arm with her paw. She usually eats three.



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#18 Adorable

#19 Officially Inducted Into The Girl Dad Society

#20 My Dad Doesn’t Even Know What Being A Bro Means But Here He Is Running To Help Some Victims Of A Crazy Crash The picture was taken for the accident and not my father, but I’m glad he was in it. I’m proud of him for being selfless. I’m a little bit more selfish. I was following my dad to help HIM in case something happened and not the other people.



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#21 My Dad And I Found An Invisible Bench

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#22 My Dad Has Always Been A Master Of Disguising Gifts, And This Year Drilled A Hole In A Piece Of Wood To Hide A Ring Box For My Mom The look of "too many years of this nonsense" is strong with this one.



#23 My 68-Year-Old Dad Has A “Safe Box”. He Won’t Give My Mom The Combination

#24 My Dad After Realizing He Ate Half His Sandwich With The Wrapper On

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#25 My Dad Painted My Portrait! The Picture Doesn’t Do It Justice, But I Will Cherish It Forever You can’t really see the detail in the color. My dad studied in Spain and was known for his skill in color theory, and unfortunately, the photo doesn’t capture that is what I meant! The phone pic just kind of washes it out, sadly.



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#26 90s Xmas Undefeated

#27 That's So Cute

#28 That’s So Beautiful

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#29 My Dad, Ladies And Gentlemen

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#30 You're Gonna Come Back From Vacation To See Doors Replaced By Airplane Doors

#31 My Dad And I Have Been Back To The Future Fans Since Day 1 (Well, I Was Only 3 When It Came Out) We were super excited when it came back to theaters for the 40th anniversary. My son came with us too. Three generations of Back to the Future fans!



#32 "My Mom Recently Discovered Facebook Marketplace And Today I Get This Text From My Dad"

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#33 My Dad (Left) Got His Art Displayed In Public For The First Time, And I'm Super Proud Of Him

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#34 My Dad Built Me This Velvet-Lined Coffin Since I Was Obsessed With Halloween, And I Used To Do My Homework In It At the time, I thought it was comfortable, haha, it did have memory foam padding.



#35 Look At Her Pops... Straight After Work. Respect

#36 My Dad And Brother Arrived In Canada As Immigrants On April 30th. I Am So Happy That They Got To See The Northern Lights For The First Time

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#37 After Helping With A Project At Our House, My Dad Accidentally Took My Husband's Drill Bit Home In His Pocket We asked him to just put it somewhere safe until the next time we see him... He obliged.



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#38 Asked My Dad For A Blank CD, Showed Me This Saying, “I’ve Got A Clear One”

#39 My Parents Just Got Internet (It's A Semi-Rural Village) And My Dad Is Already Showing Videos To The Neighbors

#40 My Doctor Told Me To Increase My Sodium Intake. So My Dad Sent Me A 4lb Rock Salt Lick

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#41 My Dad Hasn’t Touched A Video Game In 23 Years I set up Game Pass on PC for him earlier, and I came out at around 2 AM to find him completely absorbed by Deliver Us the Moon.



He has the controls copied and pasted on his 3rd monitor. (He’s not a gamer, so he needs the immediate reference for now, haha)

Also, we spent about an hour just playing the game and solving the initial puzzles. Wholesome father and son time.



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#42 My Dad Listed This Pocket Mirror On Ebay. Said He Wanted People To Know That It Worked

#43 My Daughter Has An Irrational Fear Of Bobby Pins, But She Said She Wouldn't Be Scared If I Did It First. And Here I Am

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#44 My Dad Loves Neon Yellow Running Gear. People Always Joke That He Looks Like A Highlighter. So He Became One

#45 My Uncle And Dad Found My Cousin's Hair Extensions, And Sent The Whole Family Glamour Pics

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#46 How My Dad Reads A Book

#47 My Dad Dressed Up As Sadness From Inside-Out For Halloween

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#48 My Dad Made A Lamp For Me That Made My Den 10x More Cozy

#49 The World's Best Gravy Boat - The Puking Pig. My Dad Likes To Enhance The Experience With Sound Effects Whenever It’s Used

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#50 My Dad’s Shield Against Chopped Onions

#51 Bravo To These Fathers

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#52 My Dad Holding My Daughter

#53 I'm The Dad Who Kept My Daughter's Sock In My Pocket While Working In The Oil Fields I quit working out of town 6 months ago and started my own contracting company. I just booked 7 months of work. Time to celebrate.



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#54 My Friend's Dad Grows His Beard And Dyes It So He Can Hand Out Presents To Kids In Hospital On Christmas Day. My Friend Dresses Up To Help

#55 I Just Moved Away To University And My Dad Moved Halfway Across Canada (Ontario To British Columbia) He told me he would buy an Xbox so we could play together, and sent me this the day after he moved.



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#56 My Dad Painted These Eggshells 35 Years Ago. Today I Thought Of A Safe Way To Pass Them On To My Kids My father is a talented artist, and he painted these hollow eggshells 35 years ago. I've always been afraid to display them because they're very fragile, but a solution popped into my head today. I made a nest globe for each of my four kids, and now the eggs can (hopefully) stay safe for many more decades!



#57 I Told My Dad His Hair Looked Like Einstein's, And He Sent Me This

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#58 Told My Dad To Grab The Sunscreen Before We Hit The Beach. Sit Down And He Hands Me This

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#59 My Father, A 53 Yo Who Has Never Played Videogames Before, Just Won Dark Souls 3 After 132 Hours Of Pure Determination. It Truly Was An Epic Bonding Experience

#60 Will Ferrell, Is That You?

#61 This Is My Father-In-Law. He Fell Asleep Next To A Kangaroo

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#62 My Dad Made This Himself And he’s very proud.

