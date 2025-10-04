ADVERTISEMENT

Not every bit of content we consume has to be profound or complicated. Sometimes all we need is a quick, innocent laugh, and that's exactly the vibe of the Facebook page Puns, which has already built a massive following of 2.1 million fans.

While the page definitely lives up to its name by making posts focused on wordplay, it's not limited to just that — you can also find other forms of corny dad jokes that make you groan and chuckle at the same time.

More info: Facebook

#1

You Have His Word

Tweet showing a dad joke about a stolen Microsoft Office license with a pun on the word "Word."

WowSoPunny , j_opdenakker Report

    #2

    Oh No

    Alt text: Funny cringy joke about burning calories by forgetting brownies in the oven, perfect for dad puns and laughs.

    WowSoPunny Report

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That made me laugh, which is very difficult to do. And no. I'm not British.

    #3

    He Feels Left Out Now

    Cringy dad joke about a guy losing his left side with a pun on being alright, perfect for sharing with your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #4

    Never Is

    Man aiming a violin like a bow and arrow in a funny dad joke about cringy jokes and puns about music and violins.

    WowSoPunny Report

    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He should be drummed out of the orchestra for cymbalizing violins against the world.

    #5

    I Can't Quite Wrap My Head Around This Joke

    Man with blue turban holding letter T in front of Urban Outfitters store, illustrating cringy jokes and puns to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sikh are great people. Rare to encounter them in the US but I had a bus driver with the head wrap and he was one of my favorites. I always knew when I got on his bus, it would be peaceful, and he drove the tough route.

    #6

    Must Have Been A Rough Draft

    Text-based dad joke about cold weather causing a computer to freeze, fitting hilariously cringy jokes and puns.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #7

    Plumber Of The Year

    Image of a clock humorously integrated with plumbing pipes illustrating a dad joke about a plumber working around the clock.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #8

    They Do Come In Handy

    Text-based joke about fingers being the most reliable body parts, fitting hilariously cringy jokes and puns for dads.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #9

    For Real Doe

    Deer standing under awnings in rain illustrating a hilariously cringy joke perfect for puns to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #10

    Not Watch She Was Expecting

    Text-based dad joke about taking a wife to an orchard, fitting hilariously cringy jokes and puns for dads.

    WowSoPunny Report

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would be mildly annoyed, possibly frustrated, but I would still appreciate the creativity.

    #11

    Why Just Why

    Text of a cringy dad joke about a funny bone becoming a laughing stock with a pun on humerus.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #12

    Nothing I Can Do

    Man in checkered shirt holding two large detergent bottles with a funny expression, illustrating cringy jokes and puns.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #13

    Gets Me Every Time

    Four wolves labeled Doctor, Mom, Dad, and baby with Dad making a hilariously cringy joke about delivering the baby.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #14

    Amazing

    Family dressed in Halloween costumes including a man in a sandwich costume, showcasing cringy dad jokes and puns for dads.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #15

    Oh Deer

    Meme showing a cringy pun with an eel on a musk deer, illustrating hilariously cringy jokes and puns for dads.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #16

    If Your Man Looks Like That, He's A Keeper

    Text message exchange showing a dad in a bee suit, sharing a cringy pun about his new Amazon purchase.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #17

    No Lies Detected

    Funny cringy joke showing a literal answer to defend your answer with a soldier holding a gun cartoon.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #18

    History Lesson

    Black and white photo with a cringy dad joke about Karl Marx's sister Onya in a vintage setting.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #19

    Otterly Amazing

    Otter holding pipes underwater with funny dad joke pun about collecting parts for his spaceship.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #20

    As The Coffee Just Came Out Of My Nose

    Alt text: A dad telling a dad joke about staring at an orange juice bottle because it says concentrate, illustrating cringy jokes and puns.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #21

    Please Don’t Resort To Violins And Anger

    Tuba lying on hallway floor with humorous dad joke caption about the cringy pun lost tuba and tubad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #22

    Talk About Brief Introductions…

    Text joke about dogs named Calvin and Klein, featuring a pun on boxer underwear, for cringy dad jokes and puns.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #23

    French Kiss

    Four people in French mime costumes holding baguettes and wine glasses, illustrating a hilariously cringy joke pun about dads.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #24

    Absolutely Zero Chance A Horse Drew This

    Sketch of an old-fashioned carriage with curtains in the windows, illustrating a cringy joke to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny , JonnyMicro Report

    #25

    Ke Nobi Do That

    Text-based dad joke about a doctor named Juan delivering a baby, part of cringy jokes and puns to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #26

    Now He Has Nobody To Go Out With

    Cringy joke about a skeleton being scared to ask a girl out because he didn't have the guts, perfect dad pun.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #27

    Seacow

    Cow standing in the ocean waves with a caption reflecting the mood, part of cringy jokes and puns to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny , KylePlantEmoji Report

    #28

    Czech Out This Baghdad Joke

    Text message exchange showing a dad sending cringy jokes and puns to his child about calling Tina.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #29

    Apparently, He’s A Dog Fancy-Er

    Classic cringy joke about a man throwing a ball for his dog dressed like a tuxedo in a vintage painting style.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #30

    It's Baloney

    Text joke about canned meat and spam, featuring a cringy pun for hilarious jokes and puns to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #31

    What A Plane Joke

    Blue button-up shirt with small white planes and a dad joke pun caption about cringy jokes and puns for dads.

    WowSoPunny Report

    jk_20 avatar
    JK
    JK
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For $6.24 I would snap it up but not wear it on an actual plane.

    #32

    Holy Cow

    Text message joke with a holy cow pun and a space-themed image, showcasing cringy jokes and puns for dads.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #33

    Might As Well Pack It In

    Cringy joke about damaged luggage and a pun on having much of a case with a battered red suitcase.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #34

    Iron Man Straightens Them Out

    Text joke comparing Iron Man and Aluminum Man, a cringy pun perfect for sharing dad jokes and humorous puns.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #35

    Exactly

    Text joke about Halloween fear highlighting hilariously cringy jokes and puns to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #36

    Lifelong Dream Achieved

    Hand holding a box labeled dish rack with text joking about a "Platestation 5" in a cringy pun style.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #37

    I'm Surprised She Hasn't Left Me Yet

    Text joke about a wife’s 32nd birthday shared as part of hilariously cringy jokes and puns to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #38

    Was The Prize Taxable

    Woman wearing a mask and homemade net prophet costume sharing cringy jokes and puns for dads in an office Halloween setting.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #39

    Now That's A Large Pooh

    BBC News headline showing a cringy joke about a blocked sewer caused by a large Pooh teddy bear.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #40

    Eye See What She Did There

    Cyclops telling a cringy joke about spelling Hawaii, featured in hilariously cringy jokes and puns to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #41

    He Eight Seconds

    Text joke about a time traveler going back four seconds, featuring a hilariously cringy pun to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #42

    Why Is This Funny

    Three sushi pieces shaped like sneakers on a wooden board, illustrating a pun for hilariously cringy jokes.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #43

    It's Knight Time

    Text meme showing a cringy joke about an average night and suits of armor, fitting dad jokes and puns humor.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #44

    Wood You Merry Me

    Boat names with hilarious cringy jokes and puns perfect to send to your dad for a laugh and fun gift ideas.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #45

    I Can't

    Text-based joke about library books being long overdue, fitting hilarious cringy jokes and puns to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #46

    Oh That's Bad

    Tweet with a hilariously cringy pun about buying oars, perfect for sending to your dad for a laugh.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #47

    Then I Was Going Through Withdrawals

    Text-based pun about a persistent banker asking for a loan, illustrating hilariously cringy jokes and puns to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #48

    Me: But, I Can!

    Text joke about a broken can opener with a pun, illustrating hilariously cringy jokes and puns to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #49

    Hence The Silence

    Funny movie review meme with a cringy joke, highlighting hilariously cringy jokes and puns to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #50

    Faceless Mountain

    Black and white image of Mount Rushmore before carving with a pun caption about natural beauty and presidents.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #51

    Does This Count

    Text exchange showing a pun about Roman numerals, highlighting the humor in cringy jokes and puns to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #52

    The Title Doesn't Really Cell It Accurately

    Tweet by Bob Golen with a hilariously cringy joke about a microbiologist being bigger than imagined for dad jokes and puns.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #53

    A Middle Aged Woman

    Woman in medieval armor with a sarcastic expression, illustrating a hilariously cringy joke or pun to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #54

    Gets Me Every Time

    Text joke about Murphy's law and Cole's law, featuring hilariously cringy jokes and puns to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #55

    Good Knight

    Photo of a handmade aluminum chainmail blanket with a cringy dad joke about getting a good knight's sleep.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #56

    Groan

    Dad telling a hilariously cringy joke about ladyfingers and Mentos while family reacts with laughter and facepalms.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #57

    Om

    Screenshot of a cringy joke about a magician making tea disappear, featuring cringy jokes and puns for dads.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #58

    Ding Dong Be Like

    Graphic showing letters G and D arranged as doorbells, illustrating a cringy joke perfect for dad humor and puns.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #59

    There Are Many Things That I Would Like To Say To You, But I Don’t Know How…

    Man playing guitar ignoring woman’s request, a funny dad joke about singing Wonderwall, illustrating cringy jokes and puns for dads.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #60

    Word

    Text joke about plagiarism, fitting hilariously cringy jokes and puns to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #61

    This Is Soupposed To Be Funny

    Bowl of soup shown right side up and upside down with a pun illustrating cringy jokes to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #62

    Finally Happened

    Football player with the name Fromm humorously linked to State Farm in a scoreboard, a cringy joke perfect for dads.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #63

    Some Would Say This Goes Against The Grain

    Comparison of original and cropped images showing a field, illustrating cringy jokes and puns about image cropping.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #64

    Shortcuts To Math

    Text joke about starting a business teaching short people math, a pun on making the little things count, cringy dad jokes.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #65

    Aggravated

    Text conversation joke about fear of random letters, showcasing a hilariously cringy joke to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #66

    Shockingly True

    Cringy joke about being a bad electrician, fitting perfectly with hilarious jokes and puns to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #67

    *slow Claps*

    Husky with a stuffed toy delivering a hilariously cringy pun about a water bill and a get well soon card.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #68

    This Hertz

    Screenshot of a dad joke about a son eating electrical cords with a pun about grounding him, showcasing cringy jokes and puns.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #69

    I Love This

    Man drawing a pun sketch of a drawbridge ahead with a sign, illustrating hilariously cringy jokes and puns to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #70

    How Dairy Do Such A Thing

    Text joke about cows producing more milk when talked to, featuring a cringy pun related to dad jokes and puns.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #71

    There’s A Price Toupe

    Text joke about hair stolen from a wig factory with police combing the area, featuring cringy jokes and puns.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #72

    That's A Well Seasoned Pun

    Bottle and can of Dr Salt soda with a salt shaker, a pun joke about being better than Dr Pepper for cringy jokes and puns.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #73

    Had Me In Stitches

    Cringy dad joke about a friend who writes songs about sewing machines, punning on singer songwriter and sew it seems.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #74

    Pasta La Vista Baby

    Cringy dad joke about building a car from spaghetti and making a pasta pun to share hilarious laughs.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #75

    Not As Whisky As Wobbing A Bank

    Cringy dad joke about stealing kitchen utensils with a pun on the word whisk as a hilariously funny pun to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #76

    Souljaboardtellem

    Tweet showing a cringy pun using a Ouija board, relevant to hilariously cringy jokes and puns to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #77

    Hay-Larious

    Text image with a cringy joke asking what you call a happy farmer followed by the punchline a jolly rancher for dad jokes and puns.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #78

    Ive Got A Secret

    Cringy joke text about accidentally spraying deodorant in mouth causing a weird axe scent, perfect for dad jokes and puns.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #79

    Clearly He Had Some Tres-Mendous Skills

    Text joke about a Spanish magician disappearing with a pun, fitting cringy jokes and puns to send to your dad.

    WowSoPunny Report

    #80

    The Perfect Sign Doesn't Exi-

    Sign for shoe repair with cringy puns including heel, sole, and dye, fitting hilariously cringy jokes and puns for dads.

    WowSoPunny Report

