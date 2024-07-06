We took a trip to the Uninspiring Adverts Facebook group, as well as their sister group Uninspiring Adverts Regenerated , and gathered some of their most entertaining posts below. Enjoy scrolling through these bizarre and hilarious listings, and keep reading to find a conversation with the creator of these groups, Owen Dawson!

I personally don’t spend a lot of time browsing online marketplaces , as I’ll usually only check them out when I’m looking for a specific item. I might search for a gently used “Automatic Cat Feeder” or a “Full Length Vintage Mirror.” But as soon as I start scrolling through, I'm reminded that there are no limits when it comes to what people will try to sell online .

#1 I'll Lose A Race Against You Share icon

#2 "These Could Sell For A Lot More" Yeah, Maybe If They Were Half Decent! Share icon

#3 Only In America Share icon

The Uninspiring Adverts Facebook group has been around for 6 years, but it’s still going strong. With over 45K members, including 20 new ones during the past week, this community is dedicated to “celebrating half hearted attempts to sell goods online.” Members are invited to send in uninspiring ads they spot, “so we can all marvel at the army of vendors out there who want to get rid of their stuff - but just can't be bothered.” From questionable items to hilarious titles on goods, there’s something for everyone in this group! We’re big fans of Uninspiring Adverts here at Bored Panda, so it’s actually not the first time we’ve featured the group. And lucky for us, we were able to get in touch with the community’s creator, Owen Dawson, who was kind enough to share some background information about the group.

#4 Hmmmm, I Don’t Think It Is Share icon

#5 For All The Budding Bobby Crush Fans Share icon

#6 *temu Version Share icon

First, we asked Owen if he had any updates on the group to share since we spoke to him last spring. “Membership has leveled off at just under 46,000. Considering I only started the group to amuse myself and a handful of friends, it still surprises me how popular it has become, and I love that it continues to entertain so many people,” the creator shared. “There are quite a few similar groups out there now, many of them started by Uninspiring Adverts members, which I take as a compliment. Trends that have emerged recently include home made "artworks" and furniture (amazing how versatile people think pallets are), which are of the quality and craftsmanship you would expect,” he continued.

#7 When The Weather Is Hot A Nice Dip Is Cool But I’m Not Sure I Want That Swimming Pool Share icon

#8 No Small Antics Here. Go Large Or Go Home Share icon

#9 Why Waste Time Editing Photos? Share icon

Owen added that he’s noticed people seem to like monetizing their cats. “Cat paintings, cat clay models, cushions with their cat's face on them… So many cats,” he shared. “Of course, our old friend Chester Draws regularly pops up in our members' posts. We love Chester and his colleague ‘Nesta Tables.’” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Can't Go Wrong For A Fiver... Right? Share icon

#11 Hand Slicer Share icon

#12 Look Like They've Been Out In The Garden For A While Share icon

We also asked Owen about any of his favorite posts that have popped up over the last year. “Way too many to narrow down,” he says. “We have a 'Post of the Week' competition where my trusty team of admins nominate their favorite ads of the previous seven days, and the top three are celebrated in a pinned post. There have been some really special ads that have featured in that!”

#13 Legs Eleven!!! Share icon

#14 Chanel Cheilonge? Anyone? Share icon

#15 "Fighting People" By Cohen Share icon

Next, the creator shared his best advice for anyone interested in trying to sell items online. “Sellers could use Uninspiring Adverts as a guide to how NOT to advertise their wares!” Owen says. “I suppose I'm more used to looking at awful ads, but if someone is serious about striking a good deal, a clear, sharp set of photos from all angles is key.” ADVERTISEMENT

#16 There's No Banana For Scale. *sad Face Share icon

#17 Double Sided What Now? Share icon

#18 I Mean, If You're Using A Watermelon As A Helmet You're Probably Not The Brightest Spark In The First Place Share icon

Owen also recommends including “a short but relevant title and description” and “noting any faults or damage to the item (honesty plays well with buyers)” in your listings. “And it's always worth consulting a dictionary to check that your ‘Crushed Velvet Cushions’ do not appear to buyers listed as ‘Crash Valvet Cousins,’” he added.

#19 I Finally Found A Chester! A Chester Of Dawers, None The Less Share icon

#20 Plastic Milkshake? She Doesn’t Have The Machine But It’s In Excellent Condition Share icon

#21 Bottel? Bargain Share icon

Finally Owen noted that if you’re a fan of Uninspiring Adverts, you might also want to check out their sister groups: Completely Untrue Celebrity Facts and Completely Untrue Wildlife Facts. And don’t hesitate to join Uninspiring Adverts to start posting all of the madness that you encounter on Facebook Marketplace, eBay and beyond! ADVERTISEMENT

#22 What Everyone Needs, Dog Friendly Wi-Fi Share icon

#23 Speed Boot Share icon

#24 This Sounds Like A Terrible Competition Prize Share icon

We hope you’re enjoying scrolling through all of these questionable and hilarious ads, pandas! Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and feel free to share in the comments below what the most ridiculous thing you’ve ever spotted being sold online was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more silly ads from Bored Panda, we recommend reading this article next!

#25 The Thing! Share icon

#26 Love Me Tander Share icon

#27 Soft Sculpture Pet Likeness Share icon

#28 For Want Of An "E" Share icon

#29 So Generous… Marks?? Share icon

#30 I’m Not Sure How She Feels About Being Called A French Style Unit. However Attractive Share icon

#31 This Will Not Only Amuse My Toddler As She Prepares For Bedtime, It Will Also Act As A Handy Night Light. Thanks, Marketplace! Share icon

#32 Stop Laughing, Can't You See How "Curated" This Is? Share icon

#33 Cursed Shoes Anyone Share icon

#34 Anyone Need A Dont Know Don't Know 2000? Share icon

#35 Relly Nice Share icon

#36 If I Stick It On The Pavement In Front Of My House, Will I Never Have To Go To The Post Office Again? Share icon

#37 Wonder How Many Offers They've Got So Far...? Share icon

#38 Those Accurate Prices Per Gram 👀 Raggae Vibes Share icon

#39 Otter Man Bed Share icon

#40 Exactly What You Need For Storing Your Spell And Her Ingredients Share icon

#41 It Is A Lovely Loger Share icon

#42 Only Needs A New Coat Of Paint!! Share icon

#43 Fruit Bowl Share icon

#44 Damn, I Was Looking For An Unstable Liver Share icon

#45 "He Won't Be Needing Them Where He's Going" Share icon

#46 Gorillas In The Mist. With No Pants Share icon

#47 Umm... No, Thank You Share icon

#48 Hmm, I Suppose This Is More Accurate Than A Banana Or Soup Can For Scale Share icon

#49 Never Would Have Guessed It Had Been Torn Up Share icon

#50 My Cat Would Never Talk To Me Again, I Think Share icon

#51 Sleg Bells Ring, Are You Listening? Share icon

#52 No Words Share icon

#53 Size 16 Wom, Anybody? Share icon

#54 I Thought It Was Dave But I Wasn’t Wearing My Glasse Share icon

#55 For Planting Records Share icon

#56 So It's Not A Manual Then? Share icon

#57 So You Glued A Toy Car To A Photo Frame Then Sprayed Paint Everywhere? Share icon

#58 Enigmatic Share icon

#59 Yeah, I Have To Wear A Lot Of Hats In My Job Too. I Hear You Bro Share icon

#60 Maybe It’s Stroppy Because It Was Called Scrappy Share icon

#61 Oh No Thank You 😨 Hears Buzzing Clicky Mechanical "Crawling" Sound In The Dark Of Night For Next 3 Weeks Share icon

#62 This Thing Looks More Like It's Preying Share icon

#63 1) Churchill Hooked On Buckfast 2) John Peel's Favourite Band Share icon

#64 I’ve Herd This Is A Great Freebie Share icon

#65 Amazing. Absolutely Amazing Share icon

#66 I Mean, Who Wouldn't Want A Nice And Good Moroccan Living Room? Share icon

#67 You Just Know That This Person Frequently Features In A Regional Newspaper As A "Colourful Local Character." Share icon

#68 The Other One Doesn't Dry Hair Either Share icon

#69 Sleep Tight, Don’t Have Nightmares Share icon

#70 Anyone For A Game!! Share icon

#71 Things Could Get A Bit Hairy If You Try Using This PA Share icon

#72 Who Doesn't Love A Turdis Share icon

#73 Boy George - Hangs His Head Share icon

#74 Robin Relliant Jigsaw For Sale Share icon

#75 Expandable Fence Share icon