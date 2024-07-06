ADVERTISEMENT

I personally don’t spend a lot of time browsing online marketplaces, as I’ll usually only check them out when I’m looking for a specific item. I might search for a gently used “Automatic Cat Feeder” or a “Full Length Vintage Mirror.” But as soon as I start scrolling through, I'm reminded that there are no limits when it comes to what people will try to sell online

We took a trip to the Uninspiring Adverts Facebook group, as well as their sister group Uninspiring Adverts Regenerated, and gathered some of their most entertaining posts below. Enjoy scrolling through these bizarre and hilarious listings, and keep reading to find a conversation with the creator of these groups, Owen Dawson!

#1

I'll Lose A Race Against You

I'll Lose A Race Against You

#2

"These Could Sell For A Lot More" Yeah, Maybe If They Were Half Decent!

"These Could Sell For A Lot More" Yeah, Maybe If They Were Half Decent!

henrylong_1 avatar
phase
phase
Community Member
1 hour ago

could do a flawless portrait of me, good luck trying to make me look any worse

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Only In America

Only In America

The Uninspiring Adverts Facebook group has been around for 6 years, but it’s still going strong. With over 45K members, including 20 new ones during the past week, this community is dedicated to “celebrating half hearted attempts to sell goods online.” Members are invited to send in uninspiring ads they spot, “so we can all marvel at the army of vendors out there who want to get rid of their stuff - but just can't be bothered.” From questionable items to hilarious titles on goods, there’s something for everyone in this group!

We’re big fans of Uninspiring Adverts here at Bored Panda, so it’s actually not the first time we’ve featured the group. And lucky for us, we were able to get in touch with the community’s creator, Owen Dawson, who was kind enough to share some background information about the group. 
#4

Hmmmm, I Don’t Think It Is

Hmmmm, I Don’t Think It Is

kittenlevelstokyo avatar
kitten levels tokyo
kitten levels tokyo
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Maybe they are offering to let you swing a hammer at their slide for £30.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#5

For All The Budding Bobby Crush Fans

For All The Budding Bobby Crush Fans

henrylong_1 avatar
phase
phase
Community Member
1 hour ago

this is actually cool looking, have it repaired but keep some of the plants and playing it in your backyard surrounded by nature would be amazing

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

*temu Version

*temu Version

annabellew avatar
Ur_Fav_Lazy_Panda🫶
Ur_Fav_Lazy_Panda🫶
Community Member
1 hour ago

“Mom can we watch iron man in theaters?” “No we have iron man at home” Iron Man at home:

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply

First, we asked Owen if he had any updates on the group to share since we spoke to him last spring. “Membership has leveled off at just under 46,000. Considering I only started the group to amuse myself and a handful of friends, it still surprises me how popular it has become, and I love that it continues to entertain so many people,” the creator shared.

“There are quite a few similar groups out there now, many of them started by Uninspiring Adverts members, which I take as a compliment. Trends that have emerged recently include home made "artworks" and furniture (amazing how versatile people think pallets are), which are of the quality and craftsmanship you would expect,” he continued.
#7

When The Weather Is Hot A Nice Dip Is Cool But I’m Not Sure I Want That Swimming Pool

When The Weather Is Hot A Nice Dip Is Cool But I’m Not Sure I Want That Swimming Pool

#8

No Small Antics Here. Go Large Or Go Home

No Small Antics Here. Go Large Or Go Home

#9

Why Waste Time Editing Photos?

Why Waste Time Editing Photos?

Owen added that he’s noticed people seem to like monetizing their cats. “Cat paintings, cat clay models, cushions with their cat's face on them… So many cats,” he shared. “Of course, our old friend Chester Draws regularly pops up in our members' posts. We love Chester and his colleague ‘Nesta Tables.’” 

#10

Can't Go Wrong For A Fiver... Right?

Can't Go Wrong For A Fiver... Right?

saralarca_2 avatar
sk23
sk23
Community Member
59 minutes ago

It's not that bad.. I've stayed in way worse for that price

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#11

Hand Slicer

Hand Slicer

#12

Look Like They've Been Out In The Garden For A While

Look Like They've Been Out In The Garden For A While

We also asked Owen about any of his favorite posts that have popped up over the last year. “Way too many to narrow down,” he says. “We have a 'Post of the Week' competition where my trusty team of admins nominate their favorite ads of the previous seven days, and the top three are celebrated in a pinned post. There have been some really special ads that have featured in that!”
#13

Legs Eleven!!!

Legs Eleven!!!

#14

Chanel Cheilonge? Anyone?

Chanel Cheilonge? Anyone?

#15

"Fighting People" By Cohen

"Fighting People" By Cohen

Next, the creator shared his best advice for anyone interested in trying to sell items online. “Sellers could use Uninspiring Adverts as a guide to how NOT to advertise their wares!” Owen says. “I suppose I'm more used to looking at awful ads, but if someone is serious about striking a good deal, a clear, sharp set of photos from all angles is key.”

#16

There's No Banana For Scale. *sad Face

There's No Banana For Scale. *sad Face

#17

Double Sided What Now?

Double Sided What Now?

#18

I Mean, If You're Using A Watermelon As A Helmet You're Probably Not The Brightest Spark In The First Place

I Mean, If You're Using A Watermelon As A Helmet You're Probably Not The Brightest Spark In The First Place

Owen also recommends including “a short but relevant title and description” and “noting any faults or damage to the item (honesty plays well with buyers)” in your listings. “And it's always worth consulting a dictionary to check that your ‘Crushed Velvet Cushions’ do not appear to buyers listed as ‘Crash Valvet Cousins,’” he added.
#19

I Finally Found A Chester! A Chester Of Dawers, None The Less

I Finally Found A Chester! A Chester Of Dawers, None The Less

#20

Plastic Milkshake? She Doesn’t Have The Machine But It’s In Excellent Condition

Plastic Milkshake? She Doesn’t Have The Machine But It’s In Excellent Condition

#21

Bottel? Bargain

Bottel? Bargain

Finally Owen noted that if you’re a fan of Uninspiring Adverts, you might also want to check out their sister groups: Completely Untrue Celebrity Facts and Completely Untrue Wildlife Facts. And don’t hesitate to join Uninspiring Adverts to start posting all of the madness that you encounter on Facebook Marketplace, eBay and beyond!

#22

What Everyone Needs, Dog Friendly Wi-Fi

What Everyone Needs, Dog Friendly Wi-Fi

#23

Speed Boot

Speed Boot

#24

This Sounds Like A Terrible Competition Prize

This Sounds Like A Terrible Competition Prize

We hope you’re enjoying scrolling through all of these questionable and hilarious ads, pandas! Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and feel free to share in the comments below what the most ridiculous thing you’ve ever spotted being sold online was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more silly ads from Bored Panda, we recommend reading this article next!
#25

The Thing!

The Thing!

#26

Love Me Tander

Love Me Tander

#27

Soft Sculpture Pet Likeness

Soft Sculpture Pet Likeness

lwolf1952 avatar
lwolf1952
lwolf1952
Community Member
38 minutes ago

If your cat came back to haunt you as Inspector Clouseau wearing a dress.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#28

For Want Of An "E"

For Want Of An "E"

#29

So Generous… Marks??

So Generous… Marks??

#30

I’m Not Sure How She Feels About Being Called A French Style Unit. However Attractive

I’m Not Sure How She Feels About Being Called A French Style Unit. However Attractive

#31

This Will Not Only Amuse My Toddler As She Prepares For Bedtime, It Will Also Act As A Handy Night Light. Thanks, Marketplace!

This Will Not Only Amuse My Toddler As She Prepares For Bedtime, It Will Also Act As A Handy Night Light. Thanks, Marketplace!

#32

Stop Laughing, Can't You See How "Curated" This Is?

Stop Laughing, Can't You See How "Curated" This Is?

#33

Cursed Shoes Anyone

Cursed Shoes Anyone

#34

Anyone Need A Dont Know Don't Know 2000?

Anyone Need A Dont Know Don't Know 2000?

#35

Relly Nice

Relly Nice

#36

If I Stick It On The Pavement In Front Of My House, Will I Never Have To Go To The Post Office Again?

If I Stick It On The Pavement In Front Of My House, Will I Never Have To Go To The Post Office Again?

#37

Wonder How Many Offers They've Got So Far...?

Wonder How Many Offers They've Got So Far...?

#38

Those Accurate Prices Per Gram 👀 Raggae Vibes

Those Accurate Prices Per Gram 👀 Raggae Vibes

#39

Otter Man Bed

Otter Man Bed

#40

Exactly What You Need For Storing Your Spell And Her Ingredients

Exactly What You Need For Storing Your Spell And Her Ingredients

#41

It Is A Lovely Loger

It Is A Lovely Loger

#42

Only Needs A New Coat Of Paint!!

Only Needs A New Coat Of Paint!!

#43

Fruit Bowl

Fruit Bowl

#44

Damn, I Was Looking For An Unstable Liver

Damn, I Was Looking For An Unstable Liver

#45

"He Won't Be Needing Them Where He's Going"

"He Won't Be Needing Them Where He's Going"

#46

Gorillas In The Mist. With No Pants

Gorillas In The Mist. With No Pants

#47

Umm... No, Thank You

Umm... No, Thank You

#48

Hmm, I Suppose This Is More Accurate Than A Banana Or Soup Can For Scale

Hmm, I Suppose This Is More Accurate Than A Banana Or Soup Can For Scale

#49

Never Would Have Guessed It Had Been Torn Up

Never Would Have Guessed It Had Been Torn Up

#50

My Cat Would Never Talk To Me Again, I Think

My Cat Would Never Talk To Me Again, I Think

#51

Sleg Bells Ring, Are You Listening?

Sleg Bells Ring, Are You Listening?

#52

No Words

No Words

#53

Size 16 Wom, Anybody?

Size 16 Wom, Anybody?

#54

I Thought It Was Dave But I Wasn’t Wearing My Glasse

I Thought It Was Dave But I Wasn’t Wearing My Glasse

#55

For Planting Records

For Planting Records

#56

So It's Not A Manual Then?

So It's Not A Manual Then?

#57

So You Glued A Toy Car To A Photo Frame Then Sprayed Paint Everywhere?

So You Glued A Toy Car To A Photo Frame Then Sprayed Paint Everywhere?

#58

Enigmatic

Enigmatic

#59

Yeah, I Have To Wear A Lot Of Hats In My Job Too. I Hear You Bro

Yeah, I Have To Wear A Lot Of Hats In My Job Too. I Hear You Bro

saralarca_2 avatar
sk23
sk23
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Aww.. this will probably be us in 30 years with that eraser technology

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#60

Maybe It’s Stroppy Because It Was Called Scrappy

Maybe It’s Stroppy Because It Was Called Scrappy

#61

Oh No Thank You 😨 Hears Buzzing Clicky Mechanical "Crawling" Sound In The Dark Of Night For Next 3 Weeks

Oh No Thank You 😨 Hears Buzzing Clicky Mechanical "Crawling" Sound In The Dark Of Night For Next 3 Weeks

#62

This Thing Looks More Like It's Preying

This Thing Looks More Like It's Preying

#63

1) Churchill Hooked On Buckfast 2) John Peel's Favourite Band

1) Churchill Hooked On Buckfast 2) John Peel's Favourite Band

#64

I’ve Herd This Is A Great Freebie

I’ve Herd This Is A Great Freebie

#65

Amazing. Absolutely Amazing

Amazing. Absolutely Amazing

#66

I Mean, Who Wouldn't Want A Nice And Good Moroccan Living Room?

I Mean, Who Wouldn't Want A Nice And Good Moroccan Living Room?

#67

You Just Know That This Person Frequently Features In A Regional Newspaper As A "Colourful Local Character."

You Just Know That This Person Frequently Features In A Regional Newspaper As A "Colourful Local Character."

#68

The Other One Doesn't Dry Hair Either

The Other One Doesn't Dry Hair Either

#69

Sleep Tight, Don’t Have Nightmares

Sleep Tight, Don’t Have Nightmares

#70

Anyone For A Game!!

Anyone For A Game!!

#71

Things Could Get A Bit Hairy If You Try Using This PA

Things Could Get A Bit Hairy If You Try Using This PA

#72

Who Doesn't Love A Turdis

Who Doesn't Love A Turdis

#73

Boy George - Hangs His Head

Boy George - Hangs His Head

#74

Robin Relliant Jigsaw For Sale

Robin Relliant Jigsaw For Sale

#75

Expandable Fence

Expandable Fence

#76

Sir A Ferguson

Sir A Ferguson

