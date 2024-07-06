76 Times People Listed Hilariously Absurd Ads And Expected To Actually Sell Something (New Pics)Interview
I personally don’t spend a lot of time browsing online marketplaces, as I’ll usually only check them out when I’m looking for a specific item. I might search for a gently used “Automatic Cat Feeder” or a “Full Length Vintage Mirror.” But as soon as I start scrolling through, I'm reminded that there are no limits when it comes to what people will try to sell online.
We took a trip to the Uninspiring Adverts Facebook group, as well as their sister group Uninspiring Adverts Regenerated, and gathered some of their most entertaining posts below. Enjoy scrolling through these bizarre and hilarious listings, and keep reading to find a conversation with the creator of these groups, Owen Dawson!
I'll Lose A Race Against You
"These Could Sell For A Lot More" Yeah, Maybe If They Were Half Decent!
Only In America
Who tested it out to see if it really was bulletproof?
The Uninspiring Adverts Facebook group has been around for 6 years, but it’s still going strong. With over 45K members, including 20 new ones during the past week, this community is dedicated to “celebrating half hearted attempts to sell goods online.” Members are invited to send in uninspiring ads they spot, “so we can all marvel at the army of vendors out there who want to get rid of their stuff - but just can't be bothered.” From questionable items to hilarious titles on goods, there’s something for everyone in this group!
We’re big fans of Uninspiring Adverts here at Bored Panda, so it’s actually not the first time we’ve featured the group. And lucky for us, we were able to get in touch with the community’s creator, Owen Dawson, who was kind enough to share some background information about the group.
Hmmmm, I Don’t Think It Is
Maybe they are offering to let you swing a hammer at their slide for £30.
For All The Budding Bobby Crush Fans
*temu Version
“Mom can we watch iron man in theaters?” “No we have iron man at home” Iron Man at home:
First, we asked Owen if he had any updates on the group to share since we spoke to him last spring. “Membership has leveled off at just under 46,000. Considering I only started the group to amuse myself and a handful of friends, it still surprises me how popular it has become, and I love that it continues to entertain so many people,” the creator shared.
“There are quite a few similar groups out there now, many of them started by Uninspiring Adverts members, which I take as a compliment. Trends that have emerged recently include home made "artworks" and furniture (amazing how versatile people think pallets are), which are of the quality and craftsmanship you would expect,” he continued.
When The Weather Is Hot A Nice Dip Is Cool But I’m Not Sure I Want That Swimming Pool
No Small Antics Here. Go Large Or Go Home
Why Waste Time Editing Photos?
Owen added that he’s noticed people seem to like monetizing their cats. “Cat paintings, cat clay models, cushions with their cat's face on them… So many cats,” he shared. “Of course, our old friend Chester Draws regularly pops up in our members' posts. We love Chester and his colleague ‘Nesta Tables.’”
Can't Go Wrong For A Fiver... Right?
Look Like They've Been Out In The Garden For A While
We also asked Owen about any of his favorite posts that have popped up over the last year. “Way too many to narrow down,” he says. “We have a 'Post of the Week' competition where my trusty team of admins nominate their favorite ads of the previous seven days, and the top three are celebrated in a pinned post. There have been some really special ads that have featured in that!”
Chanel Cheilonge? Anyone?
Next, the creator shared his best advice for anyone interested in trying to sell items online. “Sellers could use Uninspiring Adverts as a guide to how NOT to advertise their wares!” Owen says. “I suppose I'm more used to looking at awful ads, but if someone is serious about striking a good deal, a clear, sharp set of photos from all angles is key.”
There's No Banana For Scale. *sad Face
Double Sided What Now?
It is a three dimensional object so technically it is triple sided.
I Mean, If You're Using A Watermelon As A Helmet You're Probably Not The Brightest Spark In The First Place
Owen also recommends including “a short but relevant title and description” and “noting any faults or damage to the item (honesty plays well with buyers)” in your listings. “And it's always worth consulting a dictionary to check that your ‘Crushed Velvet Cushions’ do not appear to buyers listed as ‘Crash Valvet Cousins,’” he added.
I Finally Found A Chester! A Chester Of Dawers, None The Less
Plastic Milkshake? She Doesn’t Have The Machine But It’s In Excellent Condition
Bottel? Bargain
Finally Owen noted that if you’re a fan of Uninspiring Adverts, you might also want to check out their sister groups: Completely Untrue Celebrity Facts and Completely Untrue Wildlife Facts. And don’t hesitate to join Uninspiring Adverts to start posting all of the madness that you encounter on Facebook Marketplace, eBay and beyond!
What Everyone Needs, Dog Friendly Wi-Fi
Speed Boot
This Sounds Like A Terrible Competition Prize
We hope you're enjoying scrolling through all of these questionable and hilarious ads, pandas! Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and feel free to share in the comments below what the most ridiculous thing you've ever spotted being sold online was.