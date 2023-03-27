To learn more about how the fascinating world of Uninspiring Adverts came to be, we reached out to the group’s creator, Owen Dawson, and he was kind enough to have a chat with us. “In September 2017, I was a new father with all the irregular sleeping patterns and lack of time that entails. Facebook was my escape; I used Marketplace quite a lot for second hand baby stuff but quickly found myself distracted by the weird and bad quality ads that kept popping up on my feed,” he told Bored Panda.

“I started Uninspiring Adverts mostly for my own amusement, thinking a few friends would be tickled by the ads I shared, but it grew rapidly from the start, so I guess it struck a chord!” Owen continued. “I think creating something that makes people smile is one of the most positive things anyone can do, so I'm delighted that so many people are enjoying it. I do have a lovely team of admins as well who help keep the group a friendly and funny corner of the web.” The group has certainly been a success, amassing an impressive 45k members over the past few years.