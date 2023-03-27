You never know what you’re going to find on sites like Facebook Marketplace and eBay. There could be a great deal on used electronics or a creepy doll that looks like it would make you the star of your very own, real-life horror film. There are plenty of people out there posting questionable ads on these sites, and no one knows that better than the members of “Uninspiring Adverts”.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the funniest and most bizarre offers that have been shared in this Facebook group for you pandas to enjoy. Be sure to upvote the ones you can’t imagine anyone actually purchasing, and keep reading to find an interview with Owen Dawson, the group’s creator.

#1

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Owen Dawson Report

11points
POST
SmartBaby
SmartBaby
Community Member
55 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have so many questions: 1. Why is the guy shirtless 2. Why is there a woman crying in the corner 3. Is she crying because he's selling the tommy girl? 4. Is her name tommy? 5. Wtf is wrong with his facial expression

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Chris Sulman Report

8points
POST
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm glad they have the certificate of ownership....I don't want to be buying no s**t.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Rachel Burton Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

To learn more about how the fascinating world of Uninspiring Adverts came to be, we reached out to the group’s creator, Owen Dawson, and he was kind enough to have a chat with us. “In September 2017, I was a new father with all the irregular sleeping patterns and lack of time that entails. Facebook was my escape; I used Marketplace quite a lot for second hand baby stuff but quickly found myself distracted by the weird and bad quality ads that kept popping up on my feed,” he told Bored Panda

“I started Uninspiring Adverts mostly for my own amusement, thinking a few friends would be tickled by the ads I shared, but it grew rapidly from the start, so I guess it struck a chord!” Owen continued. “I think creating something that makes people smile is one of the most positive things anyone can do, so I'm delighted that so many people are enjoying it. I do have a lovely team of admins as well who help keep the group a friendly and funny corner of the web.” The group has certainly been a success, amassing an impressive 45k members over the past few years.
#4

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Stuart Byrne Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#5

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Flora Cate Report

7points
POST
Clay S.
Clay S.
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who wouldn't want a life size stuffed tiger though?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#6

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Jessica Rose Report

7points
POST
Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a similar Gazebo, it's fantastic!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

We were also curious what the community of Uninspiring Adverts is like. “About 25% of the membership actively posts ads and comments/reacts,” Owen told Bored Panda. “We have a core of about 50 or so ‘regular UAers’ who have been with us since the early days. Generally, the members share the same rather ‘British’ sense of humor. They appreciate irony, wordplay, wit and surrealism, so seem to enjoy the group on those terms. Ads range from mildly amusing typos or misspellings, to the outright jaw dropping bizarre. You never know what's going to be waiting on the approval list next!”

Owen also broke down the several components that make for the perfect “uninspiring ad”. “Ideally, it should be for a low value or poor quality item and include a blurry or irrelevant photo,” he explained. “The description should have several spelling and grammatical errors, and an unrealistically high price tag. Bonus points if the seller confidently announces ‘I know what I've got.’ Ads for used clothing should state 'Never worn’ whilst accompanied by a photo of the garment clearly being worn. Elite level ads will offer buyers the chance to remove some awkward or large item from the seller's property (such as a derelict shed) that would otherwise be disposed of at a municipal tip, and pay them for the privilege.”
#7

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Owen Dawson Report

7points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ready for your album cover apparently

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#8

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Mike Heffernan Report

6points
POST
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like it. Also I'd advise the boyfriend to leave. Her attitude sucks.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#9

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Ruby Tuesday Kemp Report

6points
POST
View more comments

“The Holy Grail of UA, though, is a single ad featuring a ‘Chester Draws,’ ‘Nester Tables,’ ‘Otter Man’ and 'Walldrope’,” Owen shared. “We have a standing prize offer for anyone who posts that ad. A few have come close but so far, no joy. My own favorite ad was for a dog walking service, but a rather unfortunate typo gave it a whole different meaning. I can't really elaborate, but if you are British or Australian, you'll know why I still chuckle about it to this day.”
#10

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Owen Dawson Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice crimping on that dress.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#11

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Kirsty Bryan Report

6points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not creepy at all...

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#12

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Julia Meehan Report

6points
POST
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too many carrots in your diet

0
0points
reply
View more comments

“Like so many things, the Internet and social media have democratized the art of sales and marketing, which are otherwise skilled and complex sectors to operate in,” Owen told Bored Panda. “I guess everyone thinks they're an entrepreneur now, and why not? If you can persuade someone to part with £30 for your ‘TABEL WITH 1 LEG MiSSING’ then good on you. Business is business.”
#13

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Flora Cate Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#14

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Jessica LP Report

5points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Making a shrine to him with the candles is taking it a bit too far

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Rachel Kabambe Report

5points
POST
View more comments

In a previous Bored Panda article discussing Facebook Marketplace, we reached out to Olivia White, an Australian entrepreneur, mother, and speaker, who has detailed on her blog how she was able to make $15,000 selling items on Marketplace. As far as Olivia’s experiences on the platform go, she says they’ve been mostly positive. “We’ve sold so much over the last few years, especially through growing children and moving/renovating houses!” she told Bored Panda. “It’s been a great tool for both selling and buying. We’ve sold cars, baby furniture, even our shed we were knocking down, we sold and had taken away! Really, you just need to give it a go, as you never know what people see value in!”
#16

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Lisa Jane Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Next products have gone downhill of late.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Sarah Prattki Report

5points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Found in back of washing machine, some new, all odd

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Rob Tatton Report

5points
POST
Clay S.
Clay S.
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one of those people who hoarded toilet paper at the start of the pandemic?

2
2points
reply
View more comments

We also previously asked Olivia if she has ever encountered anything particularly shocking on Marketplace. “Of course, there are always going to be some dodgy dealings, like counterfeit products and scams, but I think the rule always needs to be, ‘If it seems too good to be true? It likely is!’” she shared.
#19

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Owen Dawson Report

5points
POST
Steve Robert
Steve Robert
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Doesn't the air bag go in front?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#20

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Owen Dawson Report

5points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Still fun 😂🤣 tell her face that

0
0points
reply
#21

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Mickety McSpangle Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it a large cutter for Popes? Or a cutter specifically for large Popes?

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

As far as why people attempt to sell ridiculous things on Facebook Marketplace, Olivia says, “I think sometimes people are obviously taking the piss and bit, but sometimes I truly believe that some people are looking to make a few bucks anyway they can. And you kind of can’t blame them for having a crack? I do find the ludicrous items pretty funny though!”
#22

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Owen Dawson Report

5points
POST
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like Jordon has sold all of his clothes!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#23

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Bea Morbidge Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#24

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Flora Cate Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cannot see the feet, but going by the legs I am gonna say this is a 2 foot Batman.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

We also asked Olivia if she had any tips for people interested in using the platform. “I think if you're serious, you need to communicate that to your audience and give as much information up front, and be quick to respond and help potential buyers and encourage confidence!” she previously told Bored Panda. “Take good photos, declare any defections or issues, and state your terms and conditions upfront. Facebook Marketplace is a wonderful tool, easy to use and free, making it accessible to everyone!” she added.
#25

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Jen Dabinett Report

5points
POST
#26

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Su Jones Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And so started Planet of the Chickens!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Al Bigg Report

5points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good thing they said "one of a kind", I hate to think there was another one like this around the place

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Are these photos making you interested in using online platforms like Facebook Marketplace yourself? You might not find what you’re looking for, but you’ll definitely come across something you weren’t expecting! Keep upvoting the adverts you find most uninspiring, and let us know in the comments what the worst ads you’ve ever seen online were. Then, if you’re interested in viewing another Bored Panda list featuring ads online that have threatening auras, you can find that article right here
#28

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Flora Cate Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brian you bell-end?

1
1point
reply
#29

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Jackie Holmes Report

5points
POST
#30

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Jon Bennett Report

4points
POST
#31

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Hannah Liddle Report

4points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Toby Kenchington Report

4points
POST
#33

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Shelly Bridden Report

4points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is wood hideously expensive in the UK or is this guy having a laugh? Still, nice mix of imperial and metric measurements in the description.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#34

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Nic Grainge Report

4points
POST
#35

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Kim Allibone Report

4points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm staggered this guy isn't paying someone to take this rusted, hole ridden piece of junk to the tip

1
1point
reply
#36

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Flora Cate Report

4points
POST
Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Believe legally they need to return it.

0
0points
reply
#37

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Susie Watts Report

4points
POST
#38

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Lindsey Rd Report

4points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To go with your new tanning bed! (See above)

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Kate Greene Report

4points
POST
#40

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Ingrid Allen Report

3points
POST
#41

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Andy Hiley Report

3points
POST
#42

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Sarah Loudon Report

3points
POST
Clay S.
Clay S.
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How to become single on valentine's day

0
0points
reply
#43

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Ellie Bennett Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Legit bargain if you buy both!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Rose ER Report

3points
POST
Clay S.
Clay S.
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A lot better than some modern "art"

0
0points
reply
#45

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Flora Cate Report

2points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a strange name for a cat.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#46

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Colin Berrisford Report

2points
POST
#47

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Owen Dawson Report

2points
POST
A Wild Bean
A Wild Bean
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, this could be useful for an elementary school or something like that

0
0points
reply
#48

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Andy Cameron Report

2points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seller is obviously optimistic that the thing will be sold before he needs to go out in the car

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#49

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Owen Dawson Report

2points
POST
#50

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Owen Dawson Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#51

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Ian Finlow Report

2points
POST
#52

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Sam Chappell Report

2points
POST
Clay S.
Clay S.
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wonder why he moved to his moms...

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#53

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Sally Lynch Report

2points
POST
Liz Clarke
Liz Clarke
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like the sort of art project you do when you're around 13

0
0points
reply
#54

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Emma Meen Report

2points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would suit a female buyer, 18-24 years of age.

0
0points
reply
#55

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Lisa Ormesher Report

2points
POST
#56

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Flora Cate Report

2points
POST
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess the human is there for scale but it wouldn't surprise me if they just wandered into shot

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#57

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Milz Batchelor Report

2points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't draining your dragon a PornHub category?

0
0points
reply
#58

People-Selling-Goods-Online-Uninspiring-Adverts

Emily Kate Smith Report