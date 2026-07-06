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Pandas, be honest… have you ever walked out of a salon and immediately wished you could walk right back in and ask for a refund? Maybe the bangs ended up way shorter than you imagined, the color looked nothing like the photo you showed, or your stylist decided to add a little extra flair. It usually starts with excitement (you sit down dreaming of a fabulous new look) and ends with you staring into the mirror, wondering if wearing a hat every day is suddenly a reasonable lifestyle choice. In moments like these, all you can really do is laugh, avoid taking too many selfies, and patiently wait for your hair to grow back.

But some people? They fully embrace the chaos. They step out into the world with hairstyles so questionable they're almost impressive. And that's exactly what today's collection is all about. We rounded up some of the funniest, wildest, and most unforgettable hair disasters shared in an online community dedicated to unfortunate hairstyles. Some of these looks will make you laugh, others might leave you speechless, and a few could even make you feel a whole lot better about your own bad haircut. So grab a seat and keep scrolling—this is one hair journey you won't forget anytime soon.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Apologies If This Has Already Been Posted Here

Apologies If This Has Already Been Posted Here

stuphanie Report

6points
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RELATED:
    #2

    Give Me That Berlin Party Haircut

    Give Me That Berlin Party Haircut

    EndOfTheDigitalAge Report

    6points
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    #3

    Posting Another Pic Of My Local Newsman In The Hopes That He Sees This And Gets A Better Haircut

    Posting Another Pic Of My Local Newsman In The Hopes That He Sees This And Gets A Better Haircut

    Community_Standard Report

    6points
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    “You have such long, beautiful hair!” “I love your hair color!” Compliments like these are pretty common because, let's be honest, our hair is often one of the first things people notice about us. For many of us, hair is much more than something that simply grows on our heads—it's a form of self-expression. We spend hours deciding whether to cut it, grow it out, dye it, curl it, or straighten it. A new hairstyle can make us feel like a completely different person. It's also why so many people rush to the salon after a major life event, especially a breakup. Contrary to popular belief, it's not always about being dramatic. Sometimes, changing your hair is really about changing how you feel.

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    #4

    Like A Bird

    Like A Bird

    aivlysplath Report

    6points
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    #5

    Wth Is This?

    Wth Is This?

    vivalamullet Report

    5points
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    #6

    Give This Hair A Name

    Give This Hair A Name

    RafiY Report

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    In fact, this phenomenon is far more common than you might think. A survey highlighted by All Things Hair US found that many people intentionally change their hair after a breakup because it creates a clear "before and after" moment in their lives. It's a physical marker of emotional change—a way of saying, "That chapter is over, and a new one is beginning." Whether it's chopping off several inches, trying bangs for the first time, or going from brunette to platinum blonde, a new hairstyle can feel like hitting the reset button. It's visible, immediate, and often surprisingly therapeutic.

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    #7

    Give This Hair A Name

    Give This Hair A Name

    beef_curtainss Report

    5points
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    #8

    What Is Her Name?

    What Is Her Name?

    Currently talking to a lawyer over this..

    Feaselbf6 Report

    5points
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    #9

    “Bro Said Give Me The Ratatouille Fade”

    “Bro Said Give Me The Ratatouille Fade”

    Feaselbf6 Report

    5points
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    Clinical psychologist Dr. Jaime Zuckerman explored this idea in detail in a piece for Harper's Bazaar. She explains that a sudden or significant hair change during a transitional period often acts as a kind of "rebirth," symbolizing a new stage in life. Relationships can become deeply intertwined with our sense of identity. Over time, we create routines, habits, and even versions of ourselves that exist within that relationship. So when it ends, many people feel the need to rediscover who they are as individuals. And surprisingly enough, changing your hairstyle can become part of that journey of self-discovery.

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    #10

    The Barber Is The Real Public Enemy

    The Barber Is The Real Public Enemy

    AlwaysKindaAnonymous Report

    5points
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    #11

    Today I Discovered A Skullet

    Today I Discovered A Skullet

    burning_halo Report

    5points
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    #12

    This Cop

    This Cop

    jrr_53 Report

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    As Dr. Zuckerman puts it, "Our hair is very personal. It is one of only a few aspects of our body that we can outwardly convey our style, personality, and identity." Because of that, changing our hair can carry a lot of emotional meaning. According to her, a dramatic haircut or color change can represent several things: a loss of control, an attempt to avoid painful emotions, a desire for reinvention, or simply a need for a confidence boost. Sometimes, it's all four at once. After all, our relationship with our hair is often much deeper than we realize.

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    #13

    Just Slap A Bowl On My Head And Take It From There!

    Just Slap A Bowl On My Head And Take It From There!

    BoogerDrawers Report

    4points
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    #14

    6 Little Strands That Start 6 Inches Back From The Hairline Turn Into 2 Fat Dookies

    6 Little Strands That Start 6 Inches Back From The Hairline Turn Into 2 Fat Dookies

    Ur-Fav0rite_Dream Report

    4points
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    #15

    Peaches In A New Interview

    Peaches In A New Interview

    Jason_Tail Report

    4points
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    In a nutshell, Dr. Zuckerman explains that human beings are creatures of habit who like feeling in control of their lives. During a breakup or another major life event, that sense of control can disappear almost overnight. When that happens, many people instinctively look for ways to reclaim some sense of agency. This can sometimes lead to impulsive decisions, like shopping sprees or dramatic makeovers. But hair is unique because it's something we can change almost immediately. One salon appointment can provide an instant feeling of transformation, even if the emotional healing takes much longer.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Mugshot Of A Guy That Looks Like He Makes Good Life Decisions

    Mugshot Of A Guy That Looks Like He Makes Good Life Decisions

    Character_Switch5085 Report

    4points
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    #17

    Gimme That Emoji Trim

    Gimme That Emoji Trim

    constipated-rodent Report

    4points
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    #18

    Maga Thug For Life!

    Maga Thug For Life!

    BoogerDrawers Report

    4points
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    And interestingly, these changes can have a genuinely positive impact. According to a survey, many people who changed their hair after a breakup reported feeling more confident, beautiful, empowered, and free afterward. While a haircut can't magically solve heartbreak, it can provide a much-needed emotional boost. Sometimes, seeing a different version of yourself in the mirror helps you believe that a new chapter really is possible. It's a small change that can carry a surprisingly big emotional impact.
    #19

    The Filter Can’t Hide It

    The Filter Can’t Hide It

    Browserof Report

    4points
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    #20

    🥴

    🥴

    EmptyCelebration6716 Report

    4points
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    #21

    I Thought New Wave Was The Music Not A Description Of The Hairdo

    I Thought New Wave Was The Music Not A Description Of The Hairdo

    No-Rope8229 Report

    4points
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    #22

    You Certainly Did!

    You Certainly Did!

    Phoenixf1zzle Report

    4points
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    Of course, hair can be incredibly meaningful, but it's not the only thing that defines who we are. Whether it's a fresh haircut, a new wardrobe, or simply taking time to focus on yourself, everyone heals and moves forward differently. And while changing your appearance can sometimes feel empowering, it's important to remember that confidence and self-worth ultimately come from within. Hair grows back, trends change, and bad dye jobs eventually fade. But the experiences that help us learn more about ourselves often stay with us much longer.
    #23

    Cooli-No

    Cooli-No

    meldiane81 Report

    4points
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    #24

    There’s A Lot Going On Besides The “Hair”

    There’s A Lot Going On Besides The “Hair”

    J4RheadROOM Report

    4points
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    #25

    Come To Me, My Little One

    Come To Me, My Little One

    -_Redan_- Report

    4points
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    #26

    This Dude

    This Dude

    shart_attak Report

    4points
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    And sometimes, despite our best intentions, things simply don't go according to plan. You might walk into the salon with a photo of your dream hairstyle and walk out wondering whether hats can become a permanent accessory. But that's okay—at least for the time being. The posts in today's collection are filled with hilariously questionable hairstyles, and hair decisions that probably seemed like a good idea at the time. They're funny, a little chaotic, and perhaps even educational. If nothing else, they serve as a reminder of what not to do at your next salon appointment. So, Pandas, which of these hair disasters made you laugh the most? And have you ever had a haircut that didn't turn out quite the way you expected?
    #27

    Did This To Himself

    Did This To Himself

    PlasticDowntown9921 Report

    4points
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    #28

    Bedazzled Fade

    Bedazzled Fade

    jessealegro Report

    4points
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    #29

    Name This Style

    Name This Style

    SoCrazyItMustBeTrue Report

    4points
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    #30

    Cartoon Villain On Linkedin

    Cartoon Villain On Linkedin

    PM_ME_YOUR_FFMPORN Report

    4points
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    #31

    ✂️✂️✂️

    ✂️✂️✂️

    _Concrete_Shaman_ Report

    4points
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    #32

    I Honestly Dont Know What To Call This Hair

    I Honestly Dont Know What To Call This Hair

    IcyMike1782 Report

    4points
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    #33

    Do Ducks Count?

    Do Ducks Count?

    thesadbudhist Report

    4points
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    #34

    Before And After

    Before And After

    TiuOgro Report

    4points
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    #35

    I’m Guessing He Was Arrested For This Haircut

    I’m Guessing He Was Arrested For This Haircut

    morenito222 Report

    3points
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    #36

    Jerry Jones

    Jerry Jones

    DSchof1 Report

    3points
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    #37

    Hit Me With That Colonial Drip

    Hit Me With That Colonial Drip

    echtoo Report

    3points
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    #38

    I Was Trimming My Own Hair With Clippers And Didn’t Realize The Guard Fell Off Till It Was Just A Little Bit Too Late. Think I Can Save It?

    I Was Trimming My Own Hair With Clippers And Didn’t Realize The Guard Fell Off Till It Was Just A Little Bit Too Late. Think I Can Save It?

    davidlowie Report

    3points
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    #39

    First Time On This Sub, Does Bro Qualify?

    First Time On This Sub, Does Bro Qualify?

    Due-Stock2774 Report

    3points
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    #40

    Sminem

    Sminem

    Katomon-EIN- Report

    3points
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    #41

    This Lovely Chap Was Arrested In My Town The Other Day

    This Lovely Chap Was Arrested In My Town The Other Day

    untrustableskeptic Report

    3points
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    #42

    What Style Is This Called?

    What Style Is This Called?

    Caos1627 Report

    3points
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    #43

    Fire. Hairdo With Bonus Whybrows

    Fire. Hairdo With Bonus Whybrows

    doublebarreldarrel Report

    3points
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    #44

    This Lady From The Murdaugh Documentary On Netflix

    This Lady From The Murdaugh Documentary On Netflix

    The_Last_W0rd Report

    3points
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    #45

    Yeah Guy From To Catch A Predator

    Yeah Guy From To Catch A Predator

    lifegoeson2702 Report

    3points
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    #46

    Man, I Don't Even Have An Opinion

    Man, I Don't Even Have An Opinion

    Sad_Peak755 Report

    3points
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    #47

    If You Look Closely, You Can See A Platypus

    If You Look Closely, You Can See A Platypus

    _Tetraider_ Report

    3points
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    #48

    Interesting

    Interesting

    Independent_Roof_179 Report

    3points
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    #49

    An Ad For An Assisted Living Center

    An Ad For An Assisted Living Center

    BioKemikalSF Report

    3points
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    #50

    Antique Wedding Photoi Found At An Estate Sale

    Antique Wedding Photoi Found At An Estate Sale

    ReliableStan Report

    3points
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    #51

    Just...i Have No Words

    Just...i Have No Words

    Big-Community-317 Report

    3points
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    #52

    Landon Donovan

    Landon Donovan

    baldheadedstranger Report

    3points
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    #53

    A Mobile Ecosystem

    A Mobile Ecosystem

    Sure_Distance1 Report

    3points
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    #54

    If Your Head Is Shaped Like *that* I Don’t Think This Haircut Is It, Baby

    If Your Head Is Shaped Like *that* I Don’t Think This Haircut Is It, Baby

    cicada_noises Report

    2points
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    #55

    Seen On The Price Is Right

    Seen On The Price Is Right

    TheMFKC Report

    2points
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    #56

    Vice President John C. Calhoun

    Vice President John C. Calhoun

    JosiahWillardPibbs Report

    2points
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    #57

    Where Are The Sideburns Supposed To Be Again?

    Where Are The Sideburns Supposed To Be Again?

    Scrolf Report

    2points
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    #58

    Chief Deputy To The Sheriff, Gibson County TN

    Chief Deputy To The Sheriff, Gibson County TN

    backwoodsbatman Report

    2points
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    #59

    Let Me Get That Chico De Pelo

    Let Me Get That Chico De Pelo

    _Concrete_Shaman_ Report

    2points
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    #60

    What In Holy Hell Is Happening Here?

    What In Holy Hell Is Happening Here?

    SinatraVIP Report

    2points
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    #61

    This Reporter's Beard And Eyebrows

    This Reporter's Beard And Eyebrows

    Nukispooki Report

    2points
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    #62

    1960s Family Photos

    1960s Family Photos

    SoftDreamer Report

    2points
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    #63

    This Lion Needs A New Barber

    This Lion Needs A New Barber

    silent1mezzo Report

    2points
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    #64

    The Soul Patch Really Brings Everything Together

    The Soul Patch Really Brings Everything Together

    Impossible_War4488 Report

    2points
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    #65

    This Government Bureaucrat

    This Government Bureaucrat

    Station51 Report

    2points
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    #66

    Wasn’t Cosplay….wasn’t Halloween…

    Wasn’t Cosplay….wasn’t Halloween…

    XROOR Report

    2points
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    #67

    Bro…

    Bro…

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #68

    This Looks Painful

    This Looks Painful

    BoogerDrawers Report

    2points
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    #69

    This Guy

    This Guy

    KakaoFugl Report

    2points
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    #70

    Found This Dude While Scrolling On Ig

    Found This Dude While Scrolling On Ig

    alex_203 Report

    2points
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    #71

    Throwback To The Time My Girlfriend Cut My Hair In The Early Days Of The Covid Pandemic

    Throwback To The Time My Girlfriend Cut My Hair In The Early Days Of The Covid Pandemic

    Stock_Strategy1668 Report

    2points
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    #72

    His Hair Looks Like A Barcode

    His Hair Looks Like A Barcode

    Affectionate_Ad_2215 Report

    2points
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    #73

    Homo Hut Cut

    Homo Hut Cut

    TeddyTheEpicDoodle Report

    2points
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    #74

    Not A Grey Hair In Sight

    Not A Grey Hair In Sight

    LoFiBeats Report

    2points
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    #75

    Before/After - How Scuffed Is It?

    Before/After - How Scuffed Is It?

    nano_peen Report

    2points
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    #76

    He Apparently Wanted A Mullet

    He Apparently Wanted A Mullet

    HedgehogNo8361 Report

    2points
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    #77

    Suggested Friend Needs A New Barber

    Suggested Friend Needs A New Barber

    dustygreenbones Report

    2points
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    #78

    “When Your Mustache Has Its Own Zip Code”

    “When Your Mustache Has Its Own Zip Code”

    Feaselbf6 Report

    2points
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    #79

    Ive Never Seen Eyebrows As Part Of Someone's Edges!

    Ive Never Seen Eyebrows As Part Of Someone's Edges!

    Rob_Marc Report

    2points
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    #80

    What Do You Call This

    What Do You Call This

    AhmedAlNawab Report

    2points
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    #81

    This Is The Lawyer Who Got Me 20 Years To Life

    This Is The Lawyer Who Got Me 20 Years To Life

    unknown Report

    2points
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    #82

    Nero, Shown As He May Have Appeared Based On Surviving Statues. One Of Ancient Rome’s Most Infamous Rulers, He Became Emperor In Ad 54 At Just 16 And Was Later Remembered For His Cruelty And Excess

    Nero, Shown As He May Have Appeared Based On Surviving Statues. One Of Ancient Rome’s Most Infamous Rulers, He Became Emperor In Ad 54 At Just 16 And Was Later Remembered For His Cruelty And Excess

    whyisitallsotoxic Report

    2points
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    #83

    Leader Of Amish Cult

    Leader Of Amish Cult

    casuslucifer Report

    2points
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    #84

    Anthony Bourdain Pictured At His High School Graduation In New Jersey, 1974

    Anthony Bourdain Pictured At His High School Graduation In New Jersey, 1974

    Successful-Stop8799 Report

    2points
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    #85

    Saw This Guy Live-Streaming On Youtube. He Gets Very Defensive When People Mention It

    Saw This Guy Live-Streaming On Youtube. He Gets Very Defensive When People Mention It

    DanglingDong69 Report

    2points
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    #86

    Totally A Prodigy Fan

    Totally A Prodigy Fan

    KakaoFugl Report

    2points
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    #87

    That's Some Solid Line Work Though

    That's Some Solid Line Work Though

    kenhooligan2008 Report

    2points
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    #88

    Honestly She Wears It Well Though

    Honestly She Wears It Well Though

    hightechythingymajig Report

    2points
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