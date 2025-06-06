ADVERTISEMENT

It is said that hairdressers are like plastic surgeons. You can walk out of a salon looking completely different. And sometimes, feeling like a million bucks. But just like cosmetic surgery, hair makeovers don't always go as planned. You might arrive armed with a Pinterest photo, loads of confidence, and oodles of hope that you'll emerge feeling like a brand new me. But somewhere between “just a trim,” “make it edgy,” or "just like the photo," things go south. And take a detour through the land of “what in the fresh fried noodles happened here?”

Yep, expectation does not always meet reality. Especially at the hands of a hairdresser having a bad day. People have been sharing their (sometimes hilariously disastrous) examples of "What I Asked For Versus What I Got." And a few might leave you laughing, or crying, or both. Bored Panda has put together a list of the top ones, for you to scroll through while you nervously await your next hairdressing appointment. Feel free to take it along to the salon so you can say "*not* like the picture."

#1

Comparison of hair fails showing requested blowout versus actual curly hair results outdoors and indoors.

maxi.michelle_ Report

    #2

    Side-by-side comparison of hair fails showing the difference between desired butterfly cut and disappointing salon results.

    kailawenn Report

    #3

    Before and after hair fail showing curly hair ruined by stylist, illustrating common hair fails people experienced.

    mefrallys Report

    #4

    Side-by-side comparison of a stylish asymmetrical haircut versus a hair fail showing a disappointing result.

    cleangir_ly Report

    #5

    Side-by-side comparison of braided hairstyles showing hair fails and what people actually got versus what they asked for.

    peachyjamillaa Report

    #6

    Comparison of hair fails showing the difference between desired highlights and actual hair color results.

    blanchannmarie Report

    #7

    Two side-by-side hair fails showing braided styles with captions expressing frustration five hours later.

    angiemaclove Report

    #8

    Comparison of hair fails showing expected hairstyle versus actual hair results in a salon setting.

    astlyslav Report

    #9

    Young woman with uneven blonde hair looking upset in car, illustrating hair fails people got versus what they asked for.

    ultimatebykomi Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe cut the bangs at a shorter to longer angle until it seems to blend into the longer hair?

    #10

    Side-by-side comparison of hair fails showing requested hairstyle with curls versus straight, flat results in a salon setting

    seeyuspacecowboy Report

    #11

    Comparison of hair fails showing what people asked for versus what they actually got with curly, dyed hairstyles outdoors and close-up.

    K1ddGhost Report

    #12

    Side-by-side images showing hair fails with wavy highlighted hair versus flat dull hair results indoors.

    Interesting-Sea-142 Report

    #13

    Side-by-side comparison of hair fails showing what people asked for versus what they actually got.

    NambuyaConn-i Report

    #14

    Side-by-side comparison of hair fails showing what people asked for versus what they actually got with color and style differences.

    meowliky Report

    #15

    Side-by-side comparison of hair fails showing what people asked for versus what they actually got after a salon visit.

    Kitchen-Fox-673 Report

    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cut and volume look nice but if wanted that colour - then waaaaaaay off the mark

    #16

    Side-by-side comparison of hair fails showing expected haircut versus actual result with messy uneven styling.

    intrinsically_inclin Report

    #17

    Side-by-side comparison of desired red and black hairstyle versus an uneven, shorter red hair fail outcome.

    papayazizek Report

    #18

    Side-by-side comparison of a hair fail showing the difference between requested hairstyle and actual outcome.

    alansbdu Report

    #19

    Side-by-side comparison of hair fails showing what people asked for vs what they actually got in layered haircuts.

    Accomplished-Brain70 Report

    #20

    Five images showing hair fails with different hairstyles, illustrating the difference between expected and actual hair results.

    Narrow-Condition3197 Report

    #21

    Side-by-side comparison of requested trendy hairstyles versus hair fails showing unexpected results.

    transboyuwu Report

    #22

    Side-by-side comparison of requested hairstyle versus actual hair fail results on two women indoors

    DotsNnot Report

    #23

    Side-by-side photos showing hair fails with curly hairstyles, illustrating what people asked for versus what they actually got.

    shitassmoneyman Report

    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You cant get the look when your your is not like that of the model

    #24

    Side-by-side comparison of hair fails showing what people asked for versus what they actually got in messy and styled looks.

    LumaBones Report

    #25

    Side-by-side comparison of hair fails showing what people asked for versus what they actually got results.

    Eden_East Report

    #26

    Side-by-side comparison of hair fail showing what people asked for versus the haircut they actually got.

    Puzzled-Gap-7908 Report

    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hairdressers are not magical sorcerers... they can only work with the hair you have and they cannot magically tirn ur hair to match the model

    #27

    Side-by-side comparison of hair fails showing requested hairstyles versus actual results on two women.

    23cmh1 Report

    #28

    Side-by-side comparison of hair fails showing what was requested versus the actual haircut result on a blonde bob style.

    Lower-Divide3402 Report

    #29

    Side-by-side comparison of curly hair inspiration versus straight hair fail showing hair transformation disappointment.

    [deleted] Report

    #30

    Side by side comparison of requested stylish haircut versus unexpected hair fail result on two women indoors.

    Fair-Mongoose-8763 Report

