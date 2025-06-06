ADVERTISEMENT

It is said that hairdressers are like plastic surgeons. You can walk out of a salon looking completely different. And sometimes, feeling like a million bucks. But just like cosmetic surgery, hair makeovers don't always go as planned. You might arrive armed with a Pinterest photo, loads of confidence, and oodles of hope that you'll emerge feeling like a brand new me. But somewhere between “just a trim,” “make it edgy,” or "just like the photo," things go south. And take a detour through the land of “what in the fresh fried noodles happened here?”

Yep, expectation does not always meet reality. Especially at the hands of a hairdresser having a bad day. People have been sharing their (sometimes hilariously disastrous) examples of "What I Asked For Versus What I Got." And a few might leave you laughing, or crying, or both. Bored Panda has put together a list of the top ones, for you to scroll through while you nervously await your next hairdressing appointment. Feel free to take it along to the salon so you can say "*not* like the picture."