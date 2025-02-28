ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever had a drastic but amazing hair transformation, you’ll know how refreshing it can feel. You walk out feeling like a brand new you, full of spunk and confidence. It’s almost like a literal weight has been lifted off your shoulders. Hairdressers really don’t get enough credit for their contribution to humanity. They’re like miracle workers, plastic surgeons, therapists and artists all rolled into one. The tributes that have poured in this week for late celebrity stylist Jesus Guerrero bear testament to just how much some clients cherish the keepers of their locks. And how a hairdresser can quickly and easily become a true friend.

In a nod to the incredible hairdressers out there, people have been sharing their before and after hair transformation photos online. And all we can say is “Wow!” From a “life-changing” shag cut, to a “mama makeover”, lots of big chops, and some clever and creative color, stylists out there have been doing the most.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of our favorite radical hair transformations. And some might have you heading to the salon a lot sooner than you expected. We also spoke to Ronel van Vollenhoven, founder and Master Stylist of At Stylar to get some insight into the do's and don'ts of drastic hair makeovers.