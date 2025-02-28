ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever had a drastic but amazing hair transformation, you’ll know how refreshing it can feel. You walk out feeling like a brand new you, full of spunk and confidence. It’s almost like a literal weight has been lifted off your shoulders. Hairdressers really don’t get enough credit for their contribution to humanity. They’re like miracle workers, plastic surgeons, therapists and artists all rolled into one. The tributes that have poured in this week for late celebrity stylist Jesus Guerrero bear testament to just how much some clients cherish the keepers of their locks. And how a hairdresser can quickly and easily become a true friend.

In a nod to the incredible hairdressers out there, people have been sharing their before and after hair transformation photos online. And all we can say is “Wow!” From a “life-changing” shag cut, to a “mama makeover”, lots of big chops, and some clever and creative color, stylists out there have been doing the most.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of our favorite radical hair transformations. And some might have you heading to the salon a lot sooner than you expected. We also spoke to Ronel van Vollenhoven, founder and Master Stylist of At Stylar to get some insight into the do's and don'ts of drastic hair makeovers.

#1

Spent Over 2 Years Growing My Hair. Donated It In 13 Inch Locks In My Daughter’s Name. Feels Good

Man with long hair on the left and short hair on the right, showing a hair transformation.

KungPowChicken23 Report

Ronel van Vollenhoven is no stranger to drastic hair transformations. She's the founder and Master Stylist of At Stylar. Her 28-year career has taken her across the Caribbean, Mexico, the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Van Vollenhoven has had the honor of making loads of people feel brand new.

"Clients usually seek drastic makeovers when they are going through something major in their life, like a breakup, career changes, new beginnings, simply wanting a confidence boost or when there’s a change in season, many from winter to summer. Some also feel stuck in a style rut and crave something fresh and exciting," she told Bored Panda during our chat. "I also find clients wanting a change when they reach big milestones in age, like 30, 40 and 50 years."
    #2

    I Did The Big Chop & Went Ginger! I Love It, What Do We Think?

    Before and after hair transformations of a woman with long brown hair changing to shorter, wavy, blonde hair.

    ThatKozmicHistory Report

    #3

    After 14 Years I Finally Chopped It Off. Goodbye 42 Inches

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing long blonde hair to short styled cut.

    NixisTM Report

    According to the expert, it's not always the right time to go big or go home when it comes to your hair. "I would advise against a drastic transformation if someone is going through a highly emotional period. A drastic change might not be the best decision," she cautioned.

    "Also, if their hair is already damaged or compromised, extreme color changes or major cuts might not be advisable until their hair is healthier. It is, however, important that the client is one hundred percent sure and ready of the change."
    #4

    I Was Scared, But I Did The Big Chop And Actually Love It. Just Not Ready For All The Upkeep

    Before and after hair transformations showing a change from long hair to a sleek bob.

    reddit.com Report

    jessica-bertram1 avatar
    Jess Bertram
    Jess Bertram
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My hair was past my butt, arrow straight, all one length, never dyed or permed. I chopped it, wanted it almost as short as i have it now. They wouldn't cut it, saying I'd regret it. So i compromised and they said, cme back in two weeks if you still hate it. We'll do your original request then. I made it a week. My hair hasn't passed my chin in 22 years.

    #5

    The Perfect Tone For November

    Before and after hair transformations showing a woman with long black hair dyed light brown with styled curls.

    glamourbycee Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doctored photo. Yes, her hair color changed. But also the shape of her eyebrows, her nose got narrower and the mole or skin tag on her chest disappeared. Her cheek bones are more prominent which could be a good makeup job or filtering but either way it is way more than just a hair style change.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Beautiful Zuhra And Her New Hairstyle

    Before-and-after hair transformations showcasing stylish short haircut with glasses, wearing a green top and patterned shirt.

    senad_image Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Your hair is your crown, says van Vollenhoven. "It plays such an important role in a person's confidence levels. I’d recommend waiting till the next hair visit before making that change, as a drastic change can either boost or break one’s confidence."

    The stylist says people should also practice caution when it comes to color. Don't overdo it. "For permanent color, every 6 to 8 weeks is ideal, for grey coverage, every 3 to 4 weeks is ideal," she advises. "If using bleach, stretching touch-ups to 8 to 12 weeks helps minimize damage, but should not exceed 12 weeks." She adds that deep conditioning treatments between sessions will help maintain hair health and shine.
    #7

    My Husband Donated His Hair

    Before-and-after hair transformations of a man, showing long to short hair change, smiling in a casual setting.

    My husband donated 17 inches of his hair to The Little Princess Trust.

    General_Answer_9913 Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    "Wanna Be Blonde Meant To Be Redhead"

    Before and after hair transformations showing a vibrant color change from dull brown to rich red with styled waves.

    shearsandsass Report

    #9

    Those Peachy Tones Are Gorgeous

    Before-And-After-Hair-Transformations showing a woman with a new layered haircut and bangs.

    belinda_lee_mills Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    When it comes to cutting, van Vollenhoven suggests people visit the salon, on average, every 6 to 8 weeks for short styles to maintain shape, and every 10 to 12 weeks for longer hair to keep it healthy and prevent split ends. "Regular trims help maintain style and prevent hair from splitting and breaking," she says.

    The stylist says there isn't a particular favorite cut among her clients, and she's always ready to do just about anything. "I am fortunate to get a wide variety of different lengths of cuts, from a long-layered style to a pixie cut or a textured bob even mullets in different lengths," she told Bored Panda.

    "The most important is that the cuts should be flattering on most face shapes, low-maintenance, and offer versatility for styling. Many clients want something that looks effortlessly chic but still manageable."
    #10

    This Glow Up From My Class In Poland Was Insane

    Before and after hair transformations showing a shift from long blonde hair to vibrant pink hair on a woman in a salon.

    belinda_lee_mills Report

    #11

    Is It A Pixie? Is It A Baby Mullet? Couldn't Tell You, All I Know Is That It's Super Cute

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing a woman with long hair and then with a short haircut.

    miamihairmel Report

    #12

    This Stunning Transformation Features A Vibrant Fuchsia-Toned Purple Balayage, Blending Rich Hues For A Bold Yet Dimensional Look

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing wavy brown hair changed to sleek, vibrant red hair.

    artisanhaircary Report

    We've heard some nightmare stories about hair makeovers gone wrong, and van Vollenhoven says it's always best to consult an experienced and trusted stylist. When your transformation involves color, she warns that the biggest risks are severe dryness, breakage, and uneven color.

    "Dark hair requires multiple bleaching sessions to reach platinum, which can strip hair of moisture and weaken its structure. When lightened too fast you can be left with brassy," she reveals. "It is important to follow your stylist’s professional guidance and the use of intensive hair care treatments are crucial to prevent excessive damage as well as to maintain the color."
    #13

    Same Hair, Same Day. Say What?

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing a change from dull, uneven color to shiny, smooth blonde waves.

    hairbychenoaa Report

    #14

    Omg Guys You Absolutely Have To Check Out This Before And After Transformation

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing a woman with long hair turned into a wavy bob hairstyle.

    hairbyjasminekara Report

    #15

    Calico Hair

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing dark brown to multi-tonal hairstyle change with highlights.

    savmurphyhair Report

    There are plenty of ways to change your look, even when you're too nervous to cut or color your hair. The expert suggests hair extensions and wigs as a fantastic, damage-free way to experiment with different styles, lengths, and color.

    "Clip-in, tape-in or slim weft extensions can add instant volume and length without the commitment of cutting your hair, while colored extensions let you try bold shades without bleach or dye," van Vollenhoven told us.
    #16

    The Sweetest Before And After

    Woman holding a dog, showcasing a before-and-after hair transformation with subtle bangs and layered styling.

    torrie.hart.hair Report

    #17

    Colour Correction!! It’s Been Some Time Between Corrections This Big. It Is Hard To See In The Before Picture But The Client Is Naturally A Dark Auburn And Wanted To Match Her Mids And Ends As Close As Possible. Results Speak For Themselves

    Before and after hair transformations showing dramatic color and style changes from dark roots to vibrant red waves.

    the_littlehairroom Report

    #18

    It’s Always A Bit Tricky Taking Good Quality Photos In The Evening Light, But Check Out This Transformation From Blonde To Bright Copper

    Before-and-after hair transformation showing natural brown to vibrant red hairstyle change.

    oscarandco_ Report

    While you're plucking up the courage to visit the salon for your extreme makeover, why not try out some temporary styles without any risk? And you'll be spoilt for choice, says the expert stylist.

    "Wigs offer even more versatility, allowing you to switch up your look daily. If you’re considering bangs, a faux fringe piece can help you test the style before making the cut," she explained. "These options let you have fun with your hair while keeping it healthy and chemical-free—perfect for those who love change but want to avoid potential damage!"

    #19

    Gorgeous Alright! This Mama Needed A Makeover.. Doesn't She Look Hot?!

    Blonde woman showcasing before and after hair transformations with a new stylish short haircut.

    hairbychenoaa Report

    #20

    Curls, Curls, Curls! It’s The Word On The Street At The Moment! It’s Surprising How Many Of Us Have Natural Curls. Looking Around The Salons, At Least Half Of Us Have Naturally Curly Hair. How About You?

    Before and after hair transformations, showing long straight hair turning into short curly hairstyle indoors.

    oscarandco_ Report

    #21

    Alma Hair Transformation

    Woman showcasing her hair transformations, before with long gray hair and after with styled short cut, wearing sunglasses.

    senad_image Report

    There are, of course, other benefits to visiting a hair salon besides the obvious... A 2023 survey of over a thousand salon-goers revealed that 1 in 3 Americans view their stylist as a therapist.

    39% of those polled even reported discussing some topics with their stylist that they wouldn’t feel comfortable discussing with family or friends. “This may suggest that salon-goers view their stylists as supportive, non-judgemental allies in their lives,” noted the report. And it seems the relationship is reciprocal. 86% of people polled revealed that their stylist has shared personal information with them.

    #22

    Goodbye For Now Besties

    Before and after hair transformations showing long straight hair turned into shoulder-length wavy style.

    Got my first hair cut since I was a junior in high school, before that I was 11 for my last haircut. I’m 28 now. 💀 surprisingly not as sad as I thought I’d be.

    sameezyy Report

    #23

    I Cut 13 Inches Off But Its Still Long And I Feel Amazing :)

    Before and after hair transformations showing long hair cut to shoulder length in a salon setting.

    star_pwr Report

    #24

    Another One Successfully Brought To The Copper Side

    Side-by-side hair transformations showing a woman with blonde hair before and red hair after.

    artistrybybrie Report

    Brooke Jordan is the co-founder of The Bird House salon in Brooklyn, New York. When asked why she thinks clients and hairdressers get on so well, she had this to say. ​​“I think a lot of it is just that we are in a business of people. We're building relationships. If I see someone, it's not in my nature to think that I'll see them never again. It's like, ‘You're my person that I take care of now.’"

    And we'd like to say 'thank you' to our stylists for having our backs and our heads. And taking such good care of us, both in and out of the chair.
    #25

    We Love A Good Before And After

    Before and after hair transformations showing long red hair cut to shoulder length with layers.

    sage.honey.hairco Report

    #26

    This Transformation

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing a sleek, new brunette hairstyle with blonde highlights.

    madd_looks Report

    #27

    Awesome Donation Chop To Kick Off Pride Month!

    Person with glasses showing hair transformations, left with long hair, right with a stylish short cut, smiling.

    cutsbycassandra Report

    #28

    Ok Ok.. The Hair I've Been Excited To Do All Week. Eeek! Unicorn Hairrrrrr. This Baby Took 5/6 Hours, A Lot Of Product And A Lot Of Looooove

    Before and after hair transformations showcasing a change from natural brown to vibrant rainbow colors.

    hairbychenoaa Report

    #29

    I Absolutely Love Bouncy Blowouts! Before And After On This Beauty

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing a brunette to vibrant redhead makeover in a salon setting.

    kristina_colors_ Report

    #30

    Now That Is What You Call A Restyle!

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing long gray hair cut into a short, stylish pixie in a salon setting.

    sienna_hairven Report

    #31

    Screamingggg Over This Transformation On My Beautiful Kristine

    Before and after hair transformations showing a woman with long hair, changing from dark blonde to burgundy red.

    _manebymarisa_ Report

    #32

    Got The Pleasure Of Transforming This Beauty Today And Taking Her Back To Her Roots

    Woman with blonde to brunette hair transformation showcasing before-and-after hair change.

    larissa_sojastudios Report

    #33

    I Love Doing Big Transformations But I’m Not Going To Lie. In The Thick Of Them I’m Often Questioning My Life

    Woman with brunette to peach hair transformation, smiling in both before-and-after photos.

    belinda_lee_mills Report

    david2074 avatar
    David
    David
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another one where I prefer the before. But at least the hair dye removed the puffiness from under her eyes. (/s)

    #34

    I Braced Myself And Got Rid Of The Very Dead Ends Today The Stylist Had Never Seen Hair So Long & Had To Crouch On The Floor For The Initial Chop

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing a woman with long red hair trimmed in a kitchen setting.

    theredgoldlady Report

    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very brave, but I hope this was just the initial chop. Otherwise I think they need to go back for the rest of the haircut.

    #35

    We’re Loving This Big Chop And Subtle Dimension

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing a long to medium length haircut with added highlights.

    opalandmay Report

    #36

    New Hair

    Woman with long hair before, and after hair transformation to a short style, wearing a burgundy coat.

    a.n.n.am.a.u Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jessica-bertram1 avatar
    Jess Bertram
    Jess Bertram
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is more the lack of happiness in her face that took her from 20 to 40. Not as much the haircut but it sure didn't help. I really hope she does like it, and it's a great cut to be young and fun AND grown up and professional.

    #37

    Our Longtime Client Wanted Something New - And Walked Out A Whole New Woman

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing long to sleek bob haircut in a salon setting.

    strandsalonct Report

    #38

    Not Afraid To Play With Colors

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing a change from blonde to vibrant pink hair.

    belinda_lee_mills Report

    #39

    Lived-In Shag

    Before and after hair transformations showing a woman with long hair and a mask, then with a shorter layered style.

    wallacesquared_ Report

    #40

    Style Change And Fresh Balayage After 2 Years

    Before and after hair transformations featuring long straight hair changed to wavy with bangs.

    emimckennahair Report

    #41

    Extreme Length Change

    Before and after hair transformations; long curly hair to short bob haircut in a salon setting.

    primrosehairsalon Report

    #42

    Thriving In Change This Was Such A Fun Transformation!!

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing a woman with curly hair before and after a new styling and color.

    manes_by_mia Report

    #43

    I’m Always Giddy When People Bring Pics Of The Mia Farrow Pixie Cut In For Their Inspo. Even Better When We Get To Cut Off Miles Of Hair 😈 Thank You For The Trust These Last 5 Years Katie

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing long to short haircut on a person wearing a colorful sweater.

    torrie.hart.hair Report

    #44

    I Gave Myself A Shag Haircut Today!

    Before and after hair transformation showing a woman with dark hair styled differently.

    RandomRedditUser1337 Report

    #45

    Virgin Hair Transformation 🌈

    Before and after hair transformations showing long brown hair turned vibrant rainbow colors.

    It’s my first time going this short in 5 years I also got an undercut because my hair is really thick and it feels so much nicer.

    KayPlayz17 Report

    #46

    Big Chop ( After Growing Out Japanese Straight) Feedback On Cut Wanted

    Before and after hair transformations showing a woman with long straight hair and then with short curly hair, both wearing glasses.

    Fine_Marsupial590 Report

    #47

    We Live For These Before And Afters

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing dark wavy hair changed to vibrant curly magenta hairstyle.

    blacksheepcouturesalon Report

    #48

    Transformation From Today

    Before-and-after hair transformations show a woman with long brown hair changed to a vibrant, multicolored short style.

    sarahflahairerty Report

    #49

    Making Me Want To Jump And Do Color

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing a woman with short blonde hair and long orange and black hair, wearing sunglasses.

    belinda_lee_mills Report

    #50

    Before And After. Absolutely Love The Look My Stylist Did!!! Haven't Gone Short In A Very Long Time!!!

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing long blonde hair cut to a stylish shoulder-length bob, woman smiling in both.

    ART_kg Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks great in either style, but the after pic is a glow up.

    #51

    The Internet Wanted A Before And After My Life Changing Shag

    Before and after hair transformations showing a woman with long hair and then with a short bob hairstyle.

    ipiem113 Report

    jessica-bertram1 avatar
    Jess Bertram
    Jess Bertram
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't say it. Don't say anything about "life-changing shag" Her hair is GORGEOUS in any case!💕

    Vote comment up
    #52

    Gorgeous Reshape

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing a woman with long hair, then styled with bangs and waves.

    wildoffering Report

    #53

    Be As Bold As Your Hair

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing long ombre hair to short curly bob with pink highlights.

    blacksheepcouturesalon Report

    #54

    Look At This Cutie. She Wanted Bangs And A Layered Cut

    Before and after hair transformations showing a young woman with a fresh haircut and bangs in a salon setting.

    dollface0584 Report

    #55

    I Love Doing Hair Transformations A Big Hair Makeovers Can Give You A Real Style Update And A Confidence Booster

    Before and after hair transformations showing a woman with medium brunette hair changing to a shaggy mullet style.

    torrie.hart.hair Report

    #56

    Pink Dreams X Hush Cut

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing long blonde hair to pink and blonde highlights.

    hair.by.karenm Report

    #57

    Red Velvet

    Before and after hair transformations showing wavy, light brown hair turned into sleek, straight dark brown hair.

    thebeauty_oasis_ Report

    #58

    It Was Such A Fun One. It’s Giving Volcano

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing long brown to vibrant red waves.

    ashleyortonartistry Report

    #59

    Magical Transformation

    Before-and-after hair transformations show a change from blonde to vibrant pink, both styled in a short cut.

    belinda_lee_mills Report

    #60

    We Are Obsessed With This Amazing Transformation

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing a dramatic change from dull brown to vibrant red wavy hair.

    hairplaysalonwinnipeg Report

    #61

    The Layers Of Rainbow

    Hair transformations showing a change from natural brown to vibrant rainbow colors with a hairpin accessory.

    happyhairdrake Report

    #62

    You Won’t Believe The Before Picture! Major Chop Into A Textured Bixie With Bangs

    Before and after hair transformations showing dramatic haircut change from long to short style.

    anne.doeshair Report

    #63

    Mom Had A Pretty Big Chop Herself! She Said It’s Too Hot For All That Hair

    Before and after hair transformations, showcasing a woman with long hair, followed by a shorter, styled haircut.

    dollface0584 Report

    #64

    Bestie Hair Appointments When The Besties Comes In To Get Her Vibe Back!

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing long brown hair changed to a wavy, shorter style.

    staceywrighthairdesign Report

    #65

    I Love These Bangs On Her So Much I Just Can’t Say It Enough

    Before and after hair transformations showing a woman with straight brown hair and then wavy hair with bangs.

    thatreadinghairstylist Report

    #66

    Boring January - Yuckkk Noooo!

    Before and after hair transformations showing long blonde hair turned into vibrant purple and pink waves.

    libertiewestwoodhair Report

    #67

    Moon Goddess

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing a woman with straight blonde hair and wavy platinum locks.

    mastersofbalayage Report

    #68

    I Made The Chop

    Before-and-after hair transformations with long black hair cut into a short bob style, self-portraits in mirror.

    crassula_lula Report

    #69

    What Hair Dreams Are Made Of

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing a long hairstyle changed to a short, wavy bob in a salon setting.

    lucyhammond_hair Report

    #70

    After 2 Years Of Not Colouring Her Hair She Was Finding Her Hair Mousy Looking. She Wanted Something Brighter And Low Maintenance At The Same Time

    Before and after hair transformations showing long brown hair turned into a sleek, styled look with subtle highlights.

    hairbydianacoleman Report

    #71

    Don’t Be Afraid Of Change

    Before and after hair transformations: long brown hair to short wavy dark hairstyle in salon setting.

    blacksheepcouturesalon Report

    #72

    She’s Vibrant

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing a change from brown to vibrant red with styled waves.

    bornvoguesalon Report

    #73

    Before And After

    Before-and-after hair transformation showing darker straight hair transformed to light wavy hair.

    honourwithheather Report

    #74

    What A Beautiful, Vibrant Color - And Those Curls

    Before and after hair transformations showing curly hair revitalized from dull brown to vibrant orange.

    milossalon Report

    #75

    What Great Viewing Pleasure

    Before and after hair transformations showing a shift from dark brown with pink highlights to vibrant red waves.

    belinda_lee_mills Report

    #76

    This Is Your Sign To Bring A Little Copper Into Your Life

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing long brown hair changed to vibrant red hair.

    hairadddict Report

    #77

    Huge Restyle For This Client! A Textured Bob To Create Thickness And Volume

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing long to short wavy hairstyle change in a salon setting.

    hairbynicholasjohn Report

    #78

    Sweater Weather & Playful Hair

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing a woman with curly hair styled into smooth, flowing locks.

    elenadoesmyhair Report

    #79

    Ok But How Cute Is My Mom Y’all! With Her #alinebob She Looks Absolutely Stunning With Her New Haircut And Natural Grey Hair

    Before-and-after hair transformations, showing a smiling woman in glasses with a fresh haircut in front of a decorated tree.

    feli_hair Report

    #80

    Chestnuts Roasting

    Before-and-after hair transformations featuring a woman with long straight hair and then styled with bangs and waves.

    amberjoyandco Report

    #81

    Before And After

    Before and after hair transformations showing long dark hair styled into softer waves from a straight look.

    cutiepieplants Report

    #82

    The Most Stunning Dimensional Brunette Balayage With Caramel Hues

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing a dramatic color and style change in a salon setting.

    hairmiaout Report

    #83

    In Her Shiny Healthy Brunette Era

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing a woman's transition to sleek, styled brunette waves in a salon setting.

    upsanddos Report

    #84

    That After Hair Cut Feeling

    Before-and-after hair transformations showing long straight hair transformed into shoulder-length wavy style.

    blacksheepcouturesalon Report

    #85

    A Big Transformation And Bringing These Curls To Life! Swipe To The End For The Before!

    Before and after hair transformation, showcasing a curly haircut change, with a woman in a blue striped shirt, smiling.

    chlo.wee.yuh Report

