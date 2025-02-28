85 Before And After Pics That Prove A Hair Makeover Can Really Change Your Entire FaceInterview With Expert
If you’ve ever had a drastic but amazing hair transformation, you’ll know how refreshing it can feel. You walk out feeling like a brand new you, full of spunk and confidence. It’s almost like a literal weight has been lifted off your shoulders. Hairdressers really don’t get enough credit for their contribution to humanity. They’re like miracle workers, plastic surgeons, therapists and artists all rolled into one. The tributes that have poured in this week for late celebrity stylist Jesus Guerrero bear testament to just how much some clients cherish the keepers of their locks. And how a hairdresser can quickly and easily become a true friend.
In a nod to the incredible hairdressers out there, people have been sharing their before and after hair transformation photos online. And all we can say is “Wow!” From a “life-changing” shag cut, to a “mama makeover”, lots of big chops, and some clever and creative color, stylists out there have been doing the most.
Bored Panda has put together a compilation of our favorite radical hair transformations. And some might have you heading to the salon a lot sooner than you expected. We also spoke to Ronel van Vollenhoven, founder and Master Stylist of At Stylar to get some insight into the do's and don'ts of drastic hair makeovers.
Spent Over 2 Years Growing My Hair. Donated It In 13 Inch Locks In My Daughter’s Name. Feels Good
Ronel van Vollenhoven is no stranger to drastic hair transformations. She's the founder and Master Stylist of At Stylar. Her 28-year career has taken her across the Caribbean, Mexico, the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Van Vollenhoven has had the honor of making loads of people feel brand new.
"Clients usually seek drastic makeovers when they are going through something major in their life, like a breakup, career changes, new beginnings, simply wanting a confidence boost or when there’s a change in season, many from winter to summer. Some also feel stuck in a style rut and crave something fresh and exciting," she told Bored Panda during our chat. "I also find clients wanting a change when they reach big milestones in age, like 30, 40 and 50 years."
I Did The Big Chop & Went Ginger! I Love It, What Do We Think?
After 14 Years I Finally Chopped It Off. Goodbye 42 Inches
According to the expert, it's not always the right time to go big or go home when it comes to your hair. "I would advise against a drastic transformation if someone is going through a highly emotional period. A drastic change might not be the best decision," she cautioned.
"Also, if their hair is already damaged or compromised, extreme color changes or major cuts might not be advisable until their hair is healthier. It is, however, important that the client is one hundred percent sure and ready of the change."
I Was Scared, But I Did The Big Chop And Actually Love It. Just Not Ready For All The Upkeep
My hair was past my butt, arrow straight, all one length, never dyed or permed. I chopped it, wanted it almost as short as i have it now. They wouldn't cut it, saying I'd regret it. So i compromised and they said, cme back in two weeks if you still hate it. We'll do your original request then. I made it a week. My hair hasn't passed my chin in 22 years.
The Perfect Tone For November
Doctored photo. Yes, her hair color changed. But also the shape of her eyebrows, her nose got narrower and the mole or skin tag on her chest disappeared. Her cheek bones are more prominent which could be a good makeup job or filtering but either way it is way more than just a hair style change.
Beautiful Zuhra And Her New Hairstyle
Your hair is your crown, says van Vollenhoven. "It plays such an important role in a person's confidence levels. I’d recommend waiting till the next hair visit before making that change, as a drastic change can either boost or break one’s confidence."
The stylist says people should also practice caution when it comes to color. Don't overdo it. "For permanent color, every 6 to 8 weeks is ideal, for grey coverage, every 3 to 4 weeks is ideal," she advises. "If using bleach, stretching touch-ups to 8 to 12 weeks helps minimize damage, but should not exceed 12 weeks." She adds that deep conditioning treatments between sessions will help maintain hair health and shine.
My Husband Donated His Hair
My husband donated 17 inches of his hair to The Little Princess Trust.
"Wanna Be Blonde Meant To Be Redhead"
Those Peachy Tones Are Gorgeous
When it comes to cutting, van Vollenhoven suggests people visit the salon, on average, every 6 to 8 weeks for short styles to maintain shape, and every 10 to 12 weeks for longer hair to keep it healthy and prevent split ends. "Regular trims help maintain style and prevent hair from splitting and breaking," she says.
The stylist says there isn't a particular favorite cut among her clients, and she's always ready to do just about anything. "I am fortunate to get a wide variety of different lengths of cuts, from a long-layered style to a pixie cut or a textured bob even mullets in different lengths," she told Bored Panda.
"The most important is that the cuts should be flattering on most face shapes, low-maintenance, and offer versatility for styling. Many clients want something that looks effortlessly chic but still manageable."
This Glow Up From My Class In Poland Was Insane
Is It A Pixie? Is It A Baby Mullet? Couldn't Tell You, All I Know Is That It's Super Cute
This Stunning Transformation Features A Vibrant Fuchsia-Toned Purple Balayage, Blending Rich Hues For A Bold Yet Dimensional Look
We've heard some nightmare stories about hair makeovers gone wrong, and van Vollenhoven says it's always best to consult an experienced and trusted stylist. When your transformation involves color, she warns that the biggest risks are severe dryness, breakage, and uneven color.
"Dark hair requires multiple bleaching sessions to reach platinum, which can strip hair of moisture and weaken its structure. When lightened too fast you can be left with brassy," she reveals. "It is important to follow your stylist’s professional guidance and the use of intensive hair care treatments are crucial to prevent excessive damage as well as to maintain the color."
Omg Guys You Absolutely Have To Check Out This Before And After Transformation
Calico Hair
There are plenty of ways to change your look, even when you're too nervous to cut or color your hair. The expert suggests hair extensions and wigs as a fantastic, damage-free way to experiment with different styles, lengths, and color.
"Clip-in, tape-in or slim weft extensions can add instant volume and length without the commitment of cutting your hair, while colored extensions let you try bold shades without bleach or dye," van Vollenhoven told us.
The Sweetest Before And After
Colour Correction!! It’s Been Some Time Between Corrections This Big. It Is Hard To See In The Before Picture But The Client Is Naturally A Dark Auburn And Wanted To Match Her Mids And Ends As Close As Possible. Results Speak For Themselves
It’s Always A Bit Tricky Taking Good Quality Photos In The Evening Light, But Check Out This Transformation From Blonde To Bright Copper
While you're plucking up the courage to visit the salon for your extreme makeover, why not try out some temporary styles without any risk? And you'll be spoilt for choice, says the expert stylist.
"Wigs offer even more versatility, allowing you to switch up your look daily. If you’re considering bangs, a faux fringe piece can help you test the style before making the cut," she explained. "These options let you have fun with your hair while keeping it healthy and chemical-free—perfect for those who love change but want to avoid potential damage!"
Gorgeous Alright! This Mama Needed A Makeover.. Doesn't She Look Hot?!
Curls, Curls, Curls! It’s The Word On The Street At The Moment! It’s Surprising How Many Of Us Have Natural Curls. Looking Around The Salons, At Least Half Of Us Have Naturally Curly Hair. How About You?
Alma Hair Transformation
There are, of course, other benefits to visiting a hair salon besides the obvious... A 2023 survey of over a thousand salon-goers revealed that 1 in 3 Americans view their stylist as a therapist.
39% of those polled even reported discussing some topics with their stylist that they wouldn’t feel comfortable discussing with family or friends. “This may suggest that salon-goers view their stylists as supportive, non-judgemental allies in their lives,” noted the report. And it seems the relationship is reciprocal. 86% of people polled revealed that their stylist has shared personal information with them.
Goodbye For Now Besties
Got my first hair cut since I was a junior in high school, before that I was 11 for my last haircut. I’m 28 now. 💀 surprisingly not as sad as I thought I’d be.
I Cut 13 Inches Off But Its Still Long And I Feel Amazing :)
Another One Successfully Brought To The Copper Side
Brooke Jordan is the co-founder of The Bird House salon in Brooklyn, New York. When asked why she thinks clients and hairdressers get on so well, she had this to say. “I think a lot of it is just that we are in a business of people. We're building relationships. If I see someone, it's not in my nature to think that I'll see them never again. It's like, ‘You're my person that I take care of now.’"
And we'd like to say 'thank you' to our stylists for having our backs and our heads. And taking such good care of us, both in and out of the chair.
We Love A Good Before And After
This Transformation
Awesome Donation Chop To Kick Off Pride Month!
Ok Ok.. The Hair I've Been Excited To Do All Week. Eeek! Unicorn Hairrrrrr. This Baby Took 5/6 Hours, A Lot Of Product And A Lot Of Looooove
I Absolutely Love Bouncy Blowouts! Before And After On This Beauty
Now That Is What You Call A Restyle!
Screamingggg Over This Transformation On My Beautiful Kristine
Got The Pleasure Of Transforming This Beauty Today And Taking Her Back To Her Roots
I Love Doing Big Transformations But I’m Not Going To Lie. In The Thick Of Them I’m Often Questioning My Life
I Braced Myself And Got Rid Of The Very Dead Ends Today The Stylist Had Never Seen Hair So Long & Had To Crouch On The Floor For The Initial Chop
We’re Loving This Big Chop And Subtle Dimension
New Hair
It is more the lack of happiness in her face that took her from 20 to 40. Not as much the haircut but it sure didn't help. I really hope she does like it, and it's a great cut to be young and fun AND grown up and professional.
Our Longtime Client Wanted Something New - And Walked Out A Whole New Woman
Not Afraid To Play With Colors
Lived-In Shag
Style Change And Fresh Balayage After 2 Years
Extreme Length Change
Thriving In Change This Was Such A Fun Transformation!!
I’m Always Giddy When People Bring Pics Of The Mia Farrow Pixie Cut In For Their Inspo. Even Better When We Get To Cut Off Miles Of Hair 😈 Thank You For The Trust These Last 5 Years Katie
I Gave Myself A Shag Haircut Today!
Virgin Hair Transformation 🌈
It’s my first time going this short in 5 years I also got an undercut because my hair is really thick and it feels so much nicer.
Big Chop ( After Growing Out Japanese Straight) Feedback On Cut Wanted
We Live For These Before And Afters
Transformation From Today
Making Me Want To Jump And Do Color
Before And After. Absolutely Love The Look My Stylist Did!!! Haven't Gone Short In A Very Long Time!!!
The Internet Wanted A Before And After My Life Changing Shag
Don't say it. Don't say anything about "life-changing shag" Her hair is GORGEOUS in any case!💕
Gorgeous Reshape
Be As Bold As Your Hair
Look At This Cutie. She Wanted Bangs And A Layered Cut
I Love Doing Hair Transformations A Big Hair Makeovers Can Give You A Real Style Update And A Confidence Booster
Pink Dreams X Hush Cut
Red Velvet
It Was Such A Fun One. It’s Giving Volcano
Magical Transformation
We Are Obsessed With This Amazing Transformation
The Layers Of Rainbow
You Won’t Believe The Before Picture! Major Chop Into A Textured Bixie With Bangs
Mom Had A Pretty Big Chop Herself! She Said It’s Too Hot For All That Hair
Bestie Hair Appointments When The Besties Comes In To Get Her Vibe Back!
I Love These Bangs On Her So Much I Just Can’t Say It Enough
Boring January - Yuckkk Noooo!
Moon Goddess
I Made The Chop
What Hair Dreams Are Made Of
After 2 Years Of Not Colouring Her Hair She Was Finding Her Hair Mousy Looking. She Wanted Something Brighter And Low Maintenance At The Same Time
Don’t Be Afraid Of Change
She’s Vibrant
Before And After
What A Beautiful, Vibrant Color - And Those Curls
What Great Viewing Pleasure
This Is Your Sign To Bring A Little Copper Into Your Life
Huge Restyle For This Client! A Textured Bob To Create Thickness And Volume
Sweater Weather & Playful Hair
Ok But How Cute Is My Mom Y’all! With Her #alinebob She Looks Absolutely Stunning With Her New Haircut And Natural Grey Hair
Chestnuts Roasting
Before And After
The Most Stunning Dimensional Brunette Balayage With Caramel Hues
In Her Shiny Healthy Brunette Era
That After Hair Cut Feeling
A Big Transformation And Bringing These Curls To Life! Swipe To The End For The Before!
