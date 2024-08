The InStyle magazine survey has found that about 66% of women feel that their hairstyle is due for a makeover. 25% of those felt that a color change would make them more satisfied with their hairstyle. Meanwhile, 48% of women surveyed believed that they needed a good haircut to be more happy with their mane.

Men have their concerns about hair too, with 49% confessing to being very worried about how their hairstyle looked. Similar to women, 70% of male respondents reported that they would like to change something about their hair.