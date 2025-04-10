Some beauty hacks can get rather unconventional, though. If you’re looking for examples, just check out the comments under this TikToker’s video , who asked netizens to share their “most unhinged beauty hacks.” Covering everything from cucumbers and lime to cutting men out of their lives, the netizens delivered, so scroll down to find their two cents on the list below and see if there’s anything that might work for you, too.

As much as some people would want it, there isn’t one universal beauty routine that would make everyone feel and look great. But each person usually finds something that works for them, be it a seven-step skincare routine or splashing water on their face.

#1 I’m a nurse and I’ve asked some of the best looking 90-100 year old women I’ve met and they all haven’t had kids, no husband and loreal or ponds cold cream.

#2 my grandma says she take prenatal vitamins to boost her hair and skin. people often mistake her for my mom, so i'm taking her word for it

#3 Don’t get married don’t have babies

#4 I put baking soda on top of my toothpaste 3 times a week since I was a kid. People always compliment how white my teeth are.

#5 drinking lots of water and not smoking/vaping.

#6 Go-to-bed-early

#7 I stopped caring about my appearance and ive never felt more free

#8 not sure how unhinged this is but the best setting spray is hairspray

#9 My advice- stay single and don’t let anyone’s undiagnosed son waste your time. Believe me…should see what I looked like with that last one I’m said no one called a intervention

#10 I invested in a $2000 mattress because beauty sleep is real

#11 when i start breaking out, i sleep in a full face of makeup & it clears right up lol

#12 i eat an absolute obscene amount of cucumbers with lime

#13 Once a month I wash my hair with dish soap, works better than any clarifying shampoo

#14 I started using Nivea Firm and toning gel ($15) on my face and neck area and noticed how taught and sculpted my face got. I had spent so much previously on $$$ skincare

#15 No men = no stress. And oil of Olay. And sunscreen. Got it

#16 Dissociating constantly has made me age beautifully. No grey hair or wrinkles. But u never know what’s going on (great!). Autopilot until I get home

#17 I put deodorant on my forehead / hairline because I sweat a lot and it prevents sweat

#18 Hold grudges, keeps the skin firm

#19 prenatal gummies. plastic surgeon told me this. has every vitamin u need so u don’t need to buy multiple supplements

#20 i SLATHER vaseline all over my face (and eyelashes) before going to bed

#21 I eat fiber like I must really enjoy pooping. But I swear, my skin has never been better.

#22 SPF 50+ every 3 hours every day regardless of the UV. Never ever tan. Tretinoine 2-3 days a week. Nivea moisturizer. Azelaic acid. Alternate running, lifting and stretching. You will look 30 at 50

#23 Sunscreen. No boyfriend. Cutt people off when they start stressing you out. Water. No alcohol.

#24 Dita von Teese only sleeps on her back because pillows give you wrinkles

#25 People hate to hear it, but fruits and veggies are quite literally the fountain of youth!

#26 Lowkey narcissistic of me but I’ve started to aggressively ask myself why I’m so pretty every time I look in the mirror. It hypes me up before stepping out of the house

#27 Avoid getting in a relationship.

#28 if I have stress and anxiety at job I quit. if can't sleep quit. if I'm sad at job I quit if I have physical pain during job. I quit

#29 Cut people off the minute they are weird or stress you you’ll look young forever

#30 Wash your pillow cases every week…especially if you struggle with acne

#31 clove tea, i gained 52 pounds when i was pregnant and lost 40 since i had my baby 2 months ago lol

#32 Crest whitening strips sorry i panicked

#33 sinus rinse. make sure you use distilled water. the way my face is so much less swollen and puffy looking and it's made my tear troughs less severe

#34 Celibacy and an occasional good cry gives you a beautiful clean glow

#35 In summary: water, fiber, sunscreen, oil of olay, stay single and sleep more. I’m 1 for 6! Explains a lot.

#36 Not a beauty hack but a period hack, pads shorten the length of your period. I used tampons for years, switched to only pads, period is 1-2 days shorter

#37 Mascara hack —Run hot water from the sink over the tube for a minute or two before applying. The heat softens the formula, making it smoother, easier to apply, and clump-free—giving you perfectly separated, luscious lashes 👏 every 👏 time

#38 My mom is in her 70's and looks 20 years younger than she is. Her beauty routine: wesr sunscreen, don't drink alcohol, and divorce men that stress you out.

#39 Don’t use whitening toothpaste - it weakens your enamel. Instead use an enamel protective toothpaste- it strengthens the enamel and your teeth won’t stain as easily

#40 Yelling at men who deserve it, replacing every cream and serum with Vaseline, and doing makeup that suits my face rather than following trends

#41 I use straight cornstarch as dry shampoo it works better

#42 I mix body wash and coffee grounds together to make a body scrub. every time it instantly makes my skin look smoother and tighter

#43 minimum 10k steps, 120oz of water, and some added electrolytes, tretinoin, hyaluronic acid/collagen supplements

#44 Oil of Olay. I just turned 50. A plastic surgeon thought I was 28, & suggested in 20 yrs I'd need a fresher up. I've used it from 16yrs old. Nothing outside of water touches my skin.

#45 *Adds 3 tubs of Oil of Olay to the cart*

#46 Sunscreen, tretinoin, WITCHCRAFT. When you acknowledge the metaphysical, and speak your intentions into the ethers, the ethers will respond in kind. Do with that info as you will.

#47 move. look for a warm climate, extra points if it's close to water. walkable city and nice people. trust, you're waist will be snatched, skin clear, hair luscious and your skin will be tan and glowy

#48 Avoid men at all costs! I'm 42, haven't had a bf in over 10 years, and look like I'm 25!!

#49 NO SUGAR, NO ALCOHOL. As little fried/processed foods as possible. Fresh veggies & fruit. Protein for every meal/snack. Don't eat when you're not hungry. Don't overeat. Protect your skin from the sun. Drink lots of water throughout the day. Prioritize sleep. Avoid stress as much as possible. The body needs movement to remain healthy, do what you can. Toxic people/relationships aren't worth it, cut them out. Protect your peace at all costs. Marriage and children aren't the only path to a fulfilling life. They can make some people incredibly miserable/stressed/sick, ask yourself if that's really what you need. Also ask yourself what your values are and do your best to live according to them, that's where self-esteem comes from. Don't base your worth on your physical appearance, don't compare yourself to what you've internalized you "should" look like. The version of you that doesn't wear makeup/flattering clothes/hairstyles deserves the same amount of love and respect. You're allowed to take space regardless of how much time you've spent in front of the mirror. You don't owe other people the "prettier" version of you. You owe them a certain level of physical hygiene (if that's accessible to you) and to behave like a decent human being, that's it. On that note, as an adult, you are responsible for your own mental health, take care of it & protect it. Stop caring about external beauty/societal pressures, and focus that money & energy on fulfilling activities that interest you & enrich your life

#50 you probably don't want to hear this, but drink water! it helps very much

#51 Care for your spirit & soul as much as outward beauty. Those who are lost, evil, in bad spots of their life all age faster and have poor skin. Take care of your spirit before anything

#52 If foundation doesn’t sit well on your nose and you have a more oily nose, put down the thinnest layer of eyeshadow primer first then gently press foundation on top!

#53 I stay out of the sun, I don’t drink alcohol, I moisturize and use spf everyday! People always think I’m younger than I am by like 10 years. I think the sun is the biggest one though

#54 Mint tea at bedtime satisfying and good for you gut

#55 Electric toothbrush, coconut oil pulling, symmetrical posture, mewing, nose breathing, Korean skin care, Japanese hair care, face muscle practice, 1hr of sunlight and sunscreen daily

#56 I wash my hair with Cerave SA cleanser once a week and it removes all the old buildup (and helps my scalp)

#57 I sleep on my back like a vampire and I don’t smile.. smile lines won’t catch me slipping

#58 you guys are sleeping on subliminals