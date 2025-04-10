ADVERTISEMENT

As much as some people would want it, there isn’t one universal beauty routine that would make everyone feel and look great. But each person usually finds something that works for them, be it a seven-step skincare routine or splashing water on their face.

Some beauty hacks can get rather unconventional, though. If you’re looking for examples, just check out the comments under this TikToker’s video, who asked netizens to share their “most unhinged beauty hacks.” Covering everything from cucumbers and lime to cutting men out of their lives, the netizens delivered, so scroll down to find their two cents on the list below and see if there’s anything that might work for you, too.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Elderly woman outdoors, wearing a magenta vest and patterned scarf, embodying unique beauty hack style. I’m a nurse and I’ve asked some of the best looking 90-100 year old women I’ve met and they all haven’t had kids, no husband and loreal or ponds cold cream.

Jessica Jackson , Benjamin Brunner/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Older woman smiling outdoors, embodying unique beauty hacks. my grandma says she take prenatal vitamins to boost her hair and skin. people often mistake her for my mom, so i'm taking her word for it

    alex jay , Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Woman in a black coat and beret reading a book, showcasing unique beauty hacks on a train journey. Don’t get married don’t have babies

    Miiraaay227 , Mesut çiçen/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Person brushing teeth with a wooden toothbrush as a unique beauty hack. I put baking soda on top of my toothpaste 3 times a week since I was a kid. People always compliment how white my teeth are.

    Gwood85 , Faruk Tokluoğlu/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Woman in leopard print top drinks water outdoors, showcasing unhinged beauty hacks concept. drinking lots of water and not smoking/vaping.

    user4997334113301 , Daniele La Rosa Messina/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Person sleeping peacefully in a cozy bed with a wooden side table, illustrating a moment of relaxation. Go-to-bed-early

    mmc , Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Person reading in a deck chair, surrounded by flowers, with a glass of wine nearby, embodying relaxing beauty hacks. I stopped caring about my appearance and ive never felt more free

    Heyyy , Jubéo Hernandez/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Hair spray being applied to a woman's hair, showcasing an unhinged beauty hack in a busy salon setting. not sure how unhinged this is but the best setting spray is hairspray

    𝔞𝔳𝔢𝔯𝔶 , Zoe Applbaum/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    A woman with minimal makeup and natural beauty, showcasing a calm expression, embodying unhinged beauty hacks. My advice- stay single and don’t let anyone’s undiagnosed son waste your time. Believe me…should see what I looked like with that last one I’m said no one called a intervention

    _maia , Yoad Shejtman/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Person sleeping peacefully in bed, illustrating a relaxed moment amidst unhinged beauty hacks exploration. I invested in a $2000 mattress because beauty sleep is real

    Thalía Diaz , Slaapwijsheid.nl/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Woman sleeping peacefully on a blue pillow, showcasing a beauty hack for relaxation and better sleep. when i start breaking out, i sleep in a full face of makeup & it clears right up lol

    TayDillzz , bruce mars/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Hands holding fresh cucumbers in a rusty bucket, suggesting unconventional beauty hacks. i eat an absolute obscene amount of cucumbers with lime

    user8539353658042 , Klara Kulikova/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    A gloved hand holds a bottle pouring yellow liquid, showcasing an unhinged beauty hack. Once a month I wash my hair with dish soap, works better than any clarifying shampoo

    Daph , Kateryna Hliz/Unsplash (not the actual photo)nitsova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Close-up of a woman applying cream on her cheek, showcasing an unhinged beauty hack. I started using Nivea Firm and toning gel ($15) on my face and neck area and noticed how taught and sculpted my face got. I had spent so much previously on $$$ skincare

    Kristina , Karolina Grabowska/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Woman relaxing on a couch with eye patches, a towel on her head, trying unconventional beauty hacks. No men = no stress. And oil of Olay. And sunscreen. Got it

    Dey , Faruk Tokluoğlu/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Woman with long hair in a white robe, reclining in a serene setting, highlighting unhinged beauty hacks potential. Dissociating constantly has made me age beautifully. No grey hair or wrinkles. But u never know what’s going on (great!). Autopilot until I get home

    K , George Dagerotip/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Woman in a plaid skirt holding deodorant, exploring unique beauty hacks in a pink-lit room. I put deodorant on my forehead / hairline because I sweat a lot and it prevents sweat

    treasurefest111111111 , cttonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Young woman with tattoos and colorful nails, posing playfully against a blue background. Hold grudges, keeps the skin firm

    Rio , Ben Iwara/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Person trying an unhinged beauty hack by holding a small orange item near their lips. prenatal gummies. plastic surgeon told me this. has every vitamin u need so u don’t need to buy multiple supplements

    Thalia , Elsa Olofsson/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Vaseline Lip Therapy Aloe tin on green background, highlighting beauty hacks for dry lips. i SLATHER vaseline all over my face (and eyelashes) before going to bed

    izzy ~♡ , Opollo Photography/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Bowl of oatmeal topped with kiwi, orange slices, cashews, and star anise. I eat fiber like I must really enjoy pooping. But I swear, my skin has never been better.

    np.michelle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Person applying a beauty hack with cream on face, hair wrapped in towel, against a red background. SPF 50+ every 3 hours every day regardless of the UV. Never ever tan. Tretinoine 2-3 days a week. Nivea moisturizer. Azelaic acid. Alternate running, lifting and stretching. You will look 30 at 50

    as55398 , Roberta Sant'Anna/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Woman on beach applying spray sunscreen, exploring unhinged beauty hacks. Sunscreen. No boyfriend. Cutt people off when they start stressing you out. Water. No alcohol.

    Gi , Leandro Crespi/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Woman with vintage hairstyle and bold makeup, wearing a sparkling necklace, showcasing unique beauty hacks. Dita von Teese only sleeps on her back because pillows give you wrinkles

    Fafa Hahn , CHANNELS & SHOWS Technology Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Colorful market stall with an array of fruits and vegetables, featuring scales above. People hate to hear it, but fruits and veggies are quite literally the fountain of youth!

    the0racleReads , Jacopo Maiarelli/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Woman in a white sweater looking into a round mirror, illustrating an unhinged beauty hack exploration. Lowkey narcissistic of me but I’ve started to aggressively ask myself why I’m so pretty every time I look in the mirror. It hypes me up before stepping out of the house

    chunkygirlie , Kateryna Hliznitsova/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Shadow hand heart on wall near sofa, showcasing unhinged beauty hacks. Avoid getting in a relationship.

    Ressa , n Hinrichsen/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Woman outside sneezing into arm, holding phone; example of unhinged beauty hack against pollution. if I have stress and anxiety at job I quit. if can't sleep quit. if I'm sad at job I quit if I have physical pain during job. I quit

    Melissa , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    A woman in a white coat looking frustrated on a sidewalk, representing unhinged beauty hacks. Cut people off the minute they are weird or stress you you’ll look young forever

    christine_TayM , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    A woman trying out a beauty hack, using a pillowcase near a bright window. Wash your pillow cases every week…especially if you struggle with acne

    Frenchie_Bell , Blake Cheek/Unsplash (Not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    clove tea, i gained 52 pounds when i was pregnant and lost 40 since i had my baby 2 months ago lol

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Crest whitening strips sorry i panicked

    kaz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    sinus rinse. make sure you use distilled water. the way my face is so much less swollen and puffy looking and it's made my tear troughs less severe

    Sid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Celibacy and an occasional good cry gives you a beautiful clean glow

    kriste Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    In summary: water, fiber, sunscreen, oil of olay, stay single and sleep more. I’m 1 for 6! Explains a lot.

    ms_zwaal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Not a beauty hack but a period hack, pads shorten the length of your period. I used tampons for years, switched to only pads, period is 1-2 days shorter

    GoodWitch_Network Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Mascara hack —Run hot water from the sink over the tube for a minute or two before applying. The heat softens the formula, making it smoother, easier to apply, and clump-free—giving you perfectly separated, luscious lashes 👏 every 👏 time

    sugarmeggnolia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    My mom is in her 70's and looks 20 years younger than she is. Her beauty routine: wesr sunscreen, don't drink alcohol, and divorce men that stress you out.

    Teddy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Don’t use whitening toothpaste - it weakens your enamel. Instead use an enamel protective toothpaste- it strengthens the enamel and your teeth won’t stain as easily

    crochetcroshea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Yelling at men who deserve it, replacing every cream and serum with Vaseline, and doing makeup that suits my face rather than following trends

    Jenna Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    I use straight cornstarch as dry shampoo it works better

    blink18443 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    I mix body wash and coffee grounds together to make a body scrub. every time it instantly makes my skin look smoother and tighter

    sam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    minimum 10k steps, 120oz of water, and some added electrolytes, tretinoin, hyaluronic acid/collagen supplements

    kristi.m.lopez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Oil of Olay. I just turned 50. A plastic surgeon thought I was 28, & suggested in 20 yrs I'd need a fresher up. I've used it from 16yrs old. Nothing outside of water touches my skin.

    AllShadesOfPink Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    *Adds 3 tubs of Oil of Olay to the cart*

    Joybird Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Sunscreen, tretinoin, WITCHCRAFT. When you acknowledge the metaphysical, and speak your intentions into the ethers, the ethers will respond in kind. Do with that info as you will.

    cheapy93 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    move. look for a warm climate, extra points if it's close to water. walkable city and nice people. trust, you're waist will be snatched, skin clear, hair luscious and your skin will be tan and glowy

    . Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Avoid men at all costs! I'm 42, haven't had a bf in over 10 years, and look like I'm 25!!

    user2950117065930 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    NO SUGAR, NO ALCOHOL. As little fried/processed foods as possible. Fresh veggies & fruit. Protein for every meal/snack. Don't eat when you're not hungry. Don't overeat. Protect your skin from the sun. Drink lots of water throughout the day. Prioritize sleep. Avoid stress as much as possible. The body needs movement to remain healthy, do what you can. Toxic people/relationships aren't worth it, cut them out. Protect your peace at all costs. Marriage and children aren't the only path to a fulfilling life. They can make some people incredibly miserable/stressed/sick, ask yourself if that's really what you need. Also ask yourself what your values are and do your best to live according to them, that's where self-esteem comes from. Don't base your worth on your physical appearance, don't compare yourself to what you've internalized you "should" look like. The version of you that doesn't wear makeup/flattering clothes/hairstyles deserves the same amount of love and respect. You're allowed to take space regardless of how much time you've spent in front of the mirror. You don't owe other people the "prettier" version of you. You owe them a certain level of physical hygiene (if that's accessible to you) and to behave like a decent human being, that's it. On that note, as an adult, you are responsible for your own mental health, take care of it & protect it. Stop caring about external beauty/societal pressures, and focus that money & energy on fulfilling activities that interest you & enrich your life

    tatie Amélie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    you probably don't want to hear this, but drink water! it helps very much

    user5441166723340 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Care for your spirit & soul as much as outward beauty. Those who are lost, evil, in bad spots of their life all age faster and have poor skin. Take care of your spirit before anything

    NinaN9ne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    If foundation doesn’t sit well on your nose and you have a more oily nose, put down the thinnest layer of eyeshadow primer first then gently press foundation on top!

    Dazh Naumann Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    I stay out of the sun, I don’t drink alcohol, I moisturize and use spf everyday! People always think I’m younger than I am by like 10 years. I think the sun is the biggest one though

    pamela Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Mint tea at bedtime satisfying and good for you gut

    Bekah Dunbar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Electric toothbrush, coconut oil pulling, symmetrical posture, mewing, nose breathing, Korean skin care, Japanese hair care, face muscle practice, 1hr of sunlight and sunscreen daily

    yumispammmmm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    I wash my hair with Cerave SA cleanser once a week and it removes all the old buildup (and helps my scalp)

    Mandy Awoo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    I sleep on my back like a vampire and I don’t smile.. smile lines won’t catch me slipping

    mariawith_anm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    you guys are sleeping on subliminals

    strawbass Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!