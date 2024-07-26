“This does not look like the picture,” I say after getting home from the beauty salon and staring at myself in the mirror. “Why can’t they ever do what I ask for?” was the second thought I uttered out loud. Perhaps my first mistake was bringing an inspiration photo found in the depths of Pinterest that, realistically, is impossible to achieve, or maybe not scrolling long enough through the salon reviews online. Whatever the reason might’ve been, chances are, I’m not the only one stuck asking these questions following every salon visit. However, some people are even less fortunate , having to go into hiding after falling into the hands of inexperienced professionals. Our team at Bored Panda has scoured the web and found the most chilling examples of beauty makeovers gone wrong . Hold onto your seats tight as we go through the rollercoaster that these pictures below are, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you felt bad for chuckling at.

#1 I Feel Sorry For The Pretty Girls That She Has Done Dirty Share icon

#2 Instagram Makeup Artist Trying To Add Back Natural Freckles Share icon

#3 It’s Definitely Ugly, Right? Is This Bad Enough That You Would Ask For A Refund? I Paid 290 For It And Didn’t Tip Share icon I felt so bad I almost cried but I couldn’t justify tipping when I hated it so much, maybe I’m being dramatic. The first picture was the haircut I wanted, the second picture was the color I wanted. All my friends said it was cute, and one even said it looked like the picture I gave.



#4 This Was Supposed To Be The Finished Product. This Amount Of Highlighter Is Completely Unnecessary, And The Makeup Artist Has Completely Changed The Entire Complexion Of This Client Share icon

#5 These Monstrosities. I Keep Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night, Thinking Maybe It Is A Nightmare Share icon

#6 This Was My Worst Moment Share icon

#7 I Paid $300 For Light Pink Ombre Hair And Got This Share icon What I asked for (my hair already looked like this but the brown was grown out too long) vs. what I got. Uneven, hard lines at the scalp rather than a soft fade from brown, streaks of unbleached hair, and streaks near the scalp.



#8 I Was Disappointed by The Hair Trial. It Looks like I Just Woke Up After Sleeping For 12 Hours With A Braid In My Hair Share icon

#9 What I Asked For vs. What I Got Share icon

#10 Back When I Used To Model, This Was What A "Makeup Artist" Did For A Shoot Share icon

#11 Bad Nails For A Worse Price Share icon

#12 I've Always Wanted My Nails To Look Like Baraka's Teeth Share icon

#13 A Haircut I Received From Sports Clips In Pennsylvania, No Refund Share icon

#14 I Can See Why They're Low-Priced, They're Unfinished Share icon

#15 Asked The Barber For A Razor Part. Here’s What I Got Share icon

#16 This Nail Salon Is Gaslighting Me Share icon I asked for color #17 in the book (background) while at the nail salon today. When she started painting my nails with the #17 in the bottle, I was surprised and asked if she accidentally grabbed the wrong one - since it was a completely different color.



They said nope, that was correct. I asked to swap out for a different color and politely suggested they double-check in case there was a labeling error.



The response: These #17 colors are the same, so they don’t need to be checked. It’s just that their colors “fade over time” like “because of the sun and stuff.”



#17 The Neck Does Not Match The Face Share icon

#18 Worst Haircut Ever. My Hair Before Versus What I Asked For And What I Got Share icon I’m devastated. My hair is thinned out and so uneven, I don’t even know what to do.



#19 Asked For Black Hair With Chunky Highlights. The First One Is Inspiration Pictures, The Second One Is The Outcome Share icon

#20 This Was The Absolute Worst Haircut Of My Life. How Does Someone Stay In Business When Stuff Like This Happens? I Wish I Could Warn Future Customers Share icon

#21 Nail Tech Did Gel, And They Look Like This. The Gel Underneath Is All Super Visible, And It Looks Sloppy Share icon

#22 Hair Stylist Messed Up My Hair And Blocked Me Share icon

#23 Asked For My Curtain Bangs To Be Trimmed Share icon

#24 Paid $42 For This Haircut Share icon

#25 I Can’t Stop Looking At It Share icon

#26 Should I Go Back And Request A Refund? Share icon I got these this afternoon and paid $90 AUD, the pictures on their reviews are really good so I decided to give them a try, I hated them when I walked out but I really struggle with confrontation. I asked for Gel-X with a black French tip but they don’t even look like a French tip and the application is extremely messy. Do I go back tomorrow and request a refund? I’m really unhappy with them, especially at that price point.



#27 Am I Being Picky? First Time Getting Acrylics, And It Feels Like The Shaping Is Off. They Seem To Get "Bulbous" Around The Tips Share icon

#28 The Top Photo Is The Nail Design I Asked For And The Bottom Photo Is What They Did For $65 Share icon

#29 Went To A New Barber Yesterday. Was Given A Bald Spot Share icon

#30 Asked For A Fade And Got This. One Side Is Kind Of Faded, The Other Isn't Share icon

#31 Asked For 3 Inches Off, She Cut Off 5 Inches. Come Home To Find Out It Isn’t Even Straight Or Even Share icon

#32 Should I Be Mad At My Nail Tech? Share icon

#33 Soft And Subtle Glam, Sure Share icon

#34 I Asked For A Low Fade And To Cut A Little Off The Top If It Needed To Be Blended Share icon

#35 The Picture I Showed To My Hairdresser And The Haircut I Got. Not To Mention He Layered My Hair To Bits So Now It's Paper-Thin Share icon

#36 What I Asked For vs. What I Got. I Told The Lady I Was Nervous, And She Thought It Would Be A Good Idea If I Didn't Look While She Did It And "Trust The Process". $300 For This Share icon

#37 I Asked For 8 Inches Off Share icon

#38 Manicure Before My Wedding. The First Set Almost Had Me Bridezillaing, But To Be Honest, I Just Cried A Bit In My Car Share icon

#39 I Got My Nails Done For My Wedding. Had To Immediately Go Somewhere Else Share icon

#40 Makeup Artist Near Me Share icon

#41 When The Stylist Says, "I'm Having A Tough Time With Your Hair Line" Share icon

#42 Parents Got Me A Well-Known, Posh Salon Voucher For My Birthday, This Was The Result Of A €250 Dye Job Share icon They also lied and told me it was all one color, then said it was my fault for dying my hair with semi-permanent dye three years ago (which I told them about in advance).



#43 What I Asked For vs. What I Got Share icon

#44 What I Asked For vs. What I Got. What Would Y’all Have Done If A Licensed Hair Stylist Did This? I Couldn’t Even Get It Corrected By Another Salon Share icon This is how my stylist let me leave after telling me it looked amazing. I paid $85. I ended up shaving it off. It was super dead and ugly and now I permanently wear wigs.



She and her coworkers were hyping me up that it looked great but look at all those patches.



#45 How Do I Ask For Better Layers? I Told The Girl She Could Go Up To An Inch And A Half For Layers But It Looks Like She Just Cut At That Mark Instead Of Making It Look Cohesive Share icon Does it really look as bad as I think it does and how would I go about fixing this?



#46 I Paid A Local Makeup Artist To Do My Makeup For A Navy Ball Share icon

#47 My Hair Stylist, During My Appointment, Had Another Client And Left Bleach In My Hair For Over An Hour. Now I Have Chemical Burns, And She Has No Advice Share icon

#48 What I Requested vs. What I Got. Went To A Japanese Gel Salon That Specializes In Designs Like This. Scheduled With The Best Tech There Share icon She was adamant and confident about the design. I asked for the purple nails but in red and squared. Yes, I understand that there's a filter being used, but c'mon.



#49 Are Good Acrylics Impossible? I’m Crying. Spent Nearly 3 Hours In The Salon. My Nails Look Awful. This Happens Every Time No Matter Where I Go Share icon Am I cursed or is doing acrylics difficult and I’m too picky? What the hell? I'm crying because I hate waste of time, money, and products.



#50 Salon Fail. I’m In Tears. What I Asked For Versus What I Got. I Had Virgin Hair. Guess I Won’t Leave My House Share icon

#51 This Is What I Asked For vs. What I Got, Is This A Bad Haircut Or My Thick Hair? I Can't Tell But I Don't Like It (2nd Picture Is Before) Share icon

#52 I Asked For A Lovely Red-Gold Color. I Got This... I Work In A Law Firm In A Client-Facing Role Share icon

#53 This Is The Second Time In Under A Year That A Professional Hair Stylist Has Left Me With A Horrendous Cut, And I'm So Frustrated﻿ Share icon

#54 I Can’t Believe I Let Myself Leave The Salon Like This Share icon What is wrong with me, I’m sure I’m not alone in being a non-confrontational person but these are embarrassing. I ended up calling five minutes after I left the salon (because I’m a wuss), spoke to the manager and she said I could get them fixed tomorrow. Phew.

To be fair, it was some new guy, my usual tech wasn't there and I needed nails pronto - always a hit or miss!



#55 Asked For Honey-Blonde Hair, Ended Up With Pink Share icon

#56 What I Asked For vs. What I Got. I’ve Had The Same Done Before. It Looked Great Share icon I chose a nail place closer to where my boyfriend’s workplace. So I could visit him and then get my nails done. Never doing that again.



#57 What I Asked For vs. What I Got. All Nails Were Of Different Shapes And Sizes. No Fingers On Both Hands Matched Share icon They were really thick, polish wasn't done correctly on the sides so the color was all jagged. I had them done for a wedding and was so embarrassed by them that I had my hands in my lap the entire time.



#58 I Asked For Something Similar To The First Picture. I Told Him He Could Be A Little Creative. I Guess That Was Probably My Fault Share icon

#59 Haircut I Wanted vs. What I Got Share icon