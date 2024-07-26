ADVERTISEMENT

“This does not look like the picture,” I say after getting home from the beauty salon and staring at myself in the mirror. “Why can’t they ever do what I ask for?” was the second thought I uttered out loud. Perhaps my first mistake was bringing an inspiration photo found in the depths of Pinterest that, realistically, is impossible to achieve, or maybe not scrolling long enough through the salon reviews online. 

Whatever the reason might’ve been, chances are, I’m not the only one stuck asking these questions following every salon visit. However, some people are even less fortunate, having to go into hiding after falling into the hands of inexperienced professionals. 

Our team at Bored Panda has scoured the web and found the most chilling examples of beauty makeovers gone wrong. Hold onto your seats tight as we go through the rollercoaster that these pictures below are, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you felt bad for chuckling at.

#1

I Feel Sorry For The Pretty Girls That She Has Done Dirty

I Feel Sorry For The Pretty Girls That She Has Done Dirty

psychicpeachbagel Report

#2

Instagram Makeup Artist Trying To Add Back Natural Freckles

Instagram Makeup Artist Trying To Add Back Natural Freckles

drakesmua Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why would you do makeup and cover them then add them back?

View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

It’s Definitely Ugly, Right? Is This Bad Enough That You Would Ask For A Refund? I Paid 290 For It And Didn’t Tip

It’s Definitely Ugly, Right? Is This Bad Enough That You Would Ask For A Refund? I Paid 290 For It And Didn’t Tip

I felt so bad I almost cried but I couldn’t justify tipping when I hated it so much, maybe I’m being dramatic. The first picture was the haircut I wanted, the second picture was the color I wanted. All my friends said it was cute, and one even said it looked like the picture I gave.

Rottmntbones Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The chopped ends definitely aren't the desired result and neither is the colour.

View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

This Was Supposed To Be The Finished Product. This Amount Of Highlighter Is Completely Unnecessary, And The Makeup Artist Has Completely Changed The Entire Complexion Of This Client

This Was Supposed To Be The Finished Product. This Amount Of Highlighter Is Completely Unnecessary, And The Makeup Artist Has Completely Changed The Entire Complexion Of This Client

OpalsAndViolets Report

#5

These Monstrosities. I Keep Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night, Thinking Maybe It Is A Nightmare

These Monstrosities. I Keep Waking Up In The Middle Of The Night, Thinking Maybe It Is A Nightmare

Ok-Singer9904 Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand why a lot of people have this done in the first place

#6

This Was My Worst Moment

This Was My Worst Moment

V_y_z_n_v , jimmyoutsold Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kinda prefer the right TBH. Looks like the dude out of Ratatouille on the left

#7

I Paid $300 For Light Pink Ombre Hair And Got This

I Paid $300 For Light Pink Ombre Hair And Got This

What I asked for (my hair already looked like this but the brown was grown out too long) vs. what I got. Uneven, hard lines at the scalp rather than a soft fade from brown, streaks of unbleached hair, and streaks near the scalp.

Heather_Bea Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe stylists should be required to have a folio of their work before the customer gets stuff done? This style obviously requires a skillset the stylist does NOT have.

#8

I Was Disappointed by The Hair Trial. It Looks like I Just Woke Up After Sleeping For 12 Hours With A Braid In My Hair

I Was Disappointed by The Hair Trial. It Looks like I Just Woke Up After Sleeping For 12 Hours With A Braid In My Hair

heyho2023 Report

#9

What I Asked For vs. What I Got

What I Asked For vs. What I Got

Responsible-Archer21 Report

#10

Back When I Used To Model, This Was What A "Makeup Artist" Did For A Shoot

Back When I Used To Model, This Was What A "Makeup Artist" Did For A Shoot

reddit.com Report

#11

Bad Nails For A Worse Price

Bad Nails For A Worse Price

madammayorislove Report

#12

I've Always Wanted My Nails To Look Like Baraka's Teeth

I've Always Wanted My Nails To Look Like Baraka's Teeth

willowhispers Report

mariahermida2016 avatar
María Hermida
María Hermida
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It reminds me of a photo I saw some days ago of an eagle's claws. This is gross. Did you pay for it? Ask for a refund!

#13

A Haircut I Received From Sports Clips In Pennsylvania, No Refund

A Haircut I Received From Sports Clips In Pennsylvania, No Refund

gtank12 Report

teufl-janine avatar
Polterbean
Polterbean
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't there a department in the US to report this to? They hurt you

#14

I Can See Why They're Low-Priced, They're Unfinished

I Can See Why They're Low-Priced, They're Unfinished

ronnyian Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thursdays 3-8? 🤔 I am busy for the next 45 years Thursdays 3-8

#15

Asked The Barber For A Razor Part. Here’s What I Got

Asked The Barber For A Razor Part. Here’s What I Got

SupportLocalShart Report

#16

This Nail Salon Is Gaslighting Me

This Nail Salon Is Gaslighting Me

I asked for color #17 in the book (background) while at the nail salon today. When she started painting my nails with the #17 in the bottle, I was surprised and asked if she accidentally grabbed the wrong one - since it was a completely different color.

They said nope, that was correct. I asked to swap out for a different color and politely suggested they double-check in case there was a labeling error.

The response: These #17 colors are the same, so they don’t need to be checked. It’s just that their colors “fade over time” like “because of the sun and stuff.”

aspiring_nomad Report

#17

The Neck Does Not Match The Face

The Neck Does Not Match The Face

Chance_Librarian2204 Report

#18

Worst Haircut Ever. My Hair Before Versus What I Asked For And What I Got

Worst Haircut Ever. My Hair Before Versus What I Asked For And What I Got

I’m devastated. My hair is thinned out and so uneven, I don’t even know what to do. 

SadSangwich444 Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Go to a different stylist and go shoulder length. That's about all you can do. At least hair grows.

#19

Asked For Black Hair With Chunky Highlights. The First One Is Inspiration Pictures, The Second One Is The Outcome

Asked For Black Hair With Chunky Highlights. The First One Is Inspiration Pictures, The Second One Is The Outcome

reddit.com Report

#20

This Was The Absolute Worst Haircut Of My Life. How Does Someone Stay In Business When Stuff Like This Happens? I Wish I Could Warn Future Customers

This Was The Absolute Worst Haircut Of My Life. How Does Someone Stay In Business When Stuff Like This Happens? I Wish I Could Warn Future Customers

Ready-Position5467 Report

#21

Nail Tech Did Gel, And They Look Like This. The Gel Underneath Is All Super Visible, And It Looks Sloppy

Nail Tech Did Gel, And They Look Like This. The Gel Underneath Is All Super Visible, And It Looks Sloppy

Bitter_Panic2873 Report

#22

Hair Stylist Messed Up My Hair And Blocked Me

Hair Stylist Messed Up My Hair And Blocked Me

FingerTiny2275 Report

#23

Asked For My Curtain Bangs To Be Trimmed

Asked For My Curtain Bangs To Be Trimmed

notyour-bonnie Report

#24

Paid $42 For This Haircut

Paid $42 For This Haircut

dtrechak Report

#25

I Can’t Stop Looking At It

I Can’t Stop Looking At It

stakkyjay Report

#26

Should I Go Back And Request A Refund?

Should I Go Back And Request A Refund?

I got these this afternoon and paid $90 AUD, the pictures on their reviews are really good so I decided to give them a try, I hated them when I walked out but I really struggle with confrontation. I asked for Gel-X with a black French tip but they don’t even look like a French tip and the application is extremely messy. Do I go back tomorrow and request a refund? I’m really unhappy with them, especially at that price point.

seikoshi Report

#27

Am I Being Picky? First Time Getting Acrylics, And It Feels Like The Shaping Is Off. They Seem To Get "Bulbous" Around The Tips

Am I Being Picky? First Time Getting Acrylics, And It Feels Like The Shaping Is Off. They Seem To Get "Bulbous" Around The Tips

exhaustedspice Report

#28

The Top Photo Is The Nail Design I Asked For And The Bottom Photo Is What They Did For $65

The Top Photo Is The Nail Design I Asked For And The Bottom Photo Is What They Did For $65

Lillian822 Report

rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My 4 year old niece did a better job on my nails yesterday and it only cost me a chocolate bar

#29

Went To A New Barber Yesterday. Was Given A Bald Spot

Went To A New Barber Yesterday. Was Given A Bald Spot

Glittering_Fig6468 Report

#30

Asked For A Fade And Got This. One Side Is Kind Of Faded, The Other Isn't

Asked For A Fade And Got This. One Side Is Kind Of Faded, The Other Isn't

J-man-Big Report

#31

Asked For 3 Inches Off, She Cut Off 5 Inches. Come Home To Find Out It Isn’t Even Straight Or Even

Asked For 3 Inches Off, She Cut Off 5 Inches. Come Home To Find Out It Isn’t Even Straight Or Even

madronacreek Report

#32

Should I Be Mad At My Nail Tech?

Should I Be Mad At My Nail Tech?

reddit.com Report

#33

Soft And Subtle Glam, Sure

Soft And Subtle Glam, Sure

EfficientChoice4415 Report

#34

I Asked For A Low Fade And To Cut A Little Off The Top If It Needed To Be Blended

I Asked For A Low Fade And To Cut A Little Off The Top If It Needed To Be Blended

2_chengzz Report

#35

The Picture I Showed To My Hairdresser And The Haircut I Got. Not To Mention He Layered My Hair To Bits So Now It's Paper-Thin

The Picture I Showed To My Hairdresser And The Haircut I Got. Not To Mention He Layered My Hair To Bits So Now It's Paper-Thin

naptunezy Report

#36

What I Asked For vs. What I Got. I Told The Lady I Was Nervous, And She Thought It Would Be A Good Idea If I Didn't Look While She Did It And "Trust The Process". $300 For This

What I Asked For vs. What I Got. I Told The Lady I Was Nervous, And She Thought It Would Be A Good Idea If I Didn't Look While She Did It And "Trust The Process". $300 For This

babbjb Report

#37

I Asked For 8 Inches Off

I Asked For 8 Inches Off

bluenighthawk Report

#38

Manicure Before My Wedding. The First Set Almost Had Me Bridezillaing, But To Be Honest, I Just Cried A Bit In My Car

Manicure Before My Wedding. The First Set Almost Had Me Bridezillaing, But To Be Honest, I Just Cried A Bit In My Car

reddit.com Report

#39

I Got My Nails Done For My Wedding. Had To Immediately Go Somewhere Else

I Got My Nails Done For My Wedding. Had To Immediately Go Somewhere Else

giraffeossicone Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't believe people are expecting to be paid for these monstrosities.

#40

Makeup Artist Near Me

Makeup Artist Near Me

RazzmatazzSharp6758 Report

#41

When The Stylist Says, "I'm Having A Tough Time With Your Hair Line"

When The Stylist Says, "I'm Having A Tough Time With Your Hair Line"

cleanshoes30 Report

#42

Parents Got Me A Well-Known, Posh Salon Voucher For My Birthday, This Was The Result Of A €250 Dye Job

Parents Got Me A Well-Known, Posh Salon Voucher For My Birthday, This Was The Result Of A €250 Dye Job

They also lied and told me it was all one color, then said it was my fault for dying my hair with semi-permanent dye three years ago (which I told them about in advance).

Deadanddugup Report

corwin02 avatar
Corwin 02
Corwin 02
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah you gave them an excuse and they used it, go back and get your money back

#43

What I Asked For vs. What I Got

What I Asked For vs. What I Got

reddit.com Report

kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It just needs to be styled? Do they not show people how to do that anymore? My bff used to get styled cuts and they’d show her how to style it like the picture etc so she could do it at home

#44

What I Asked For vs. What I Got. What Would Y’all Have Done If A Licensed Hair Stylist Did This? I Couldn’t Even Get It Corrected By Another Salon

What I Asked For vs. What I Got. What Would Y’all Have Done If A Licensed Hair Stylist Did This? I Couldn’t Even Get It Corrected By Another Salon

This is how my stylist let me leave after telling me it looked amazing. I paid $85. I ended up shaving it off. It was super dead and ugly and now I permanently wear wigs.

She and her coworkers were hyping me up that it looked great but look at all those patches.

K1ddGhost Report

#45

How Do I Ask For Better Layers? I Told The Girl She Could Go Up To An Inch And A Half For Layers But It Looks Like She Just Cut At That Mark Instead Of Making It Look Cohesive

How Do I Ask For Better Layers? I Told The Girl She Could Go Up To An Inch And A Half For Layers But It Looks Like She Just Cut At That Mark Instead Of Making It Look Cohesive

Does it really look as bad as I think it does and how would I go about fixing this?

saucethebeans Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get another stylist to 'feather' layer it. It'll be shorter for a while but at least it will look better than the blunt cuts.

#46

I Paid A Local Makeup Artist To Do My Makeup For A Navy Ball

I Paid A Local Makeup Artist To Do My Makeup For A Navy Ball

megagooch Report

#47

My Hair Stylist, During My Appointment, Had Another Client And Left Bleach In My Hair For Over An Hour. Now I Have Chemical Burns, And She Has No Advice

My Hair Stylist, During My Appointment, Had Another Client And Left Bleach In My Hair For Over An Hour. Now I Have Chemical Burns, And She Has No Advice

Kayy2222 Report

aliciawan avatar
LALALand
LALALand
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She better get some advice from her lawyer because she hurt you!

#48

What I Requested vs. What I Got. Went To A Japanese Gel Salon That Specializes In Designs Like This. Scheduled With The Best Tech There

What I Requested vs. What I Got. Went To A Japanese Gel Salon That Specializes In Designs Like This. Scheduled With The Best Tech There

She was adamant and confident about the design. I asked for the purple nails but in red and squared. Yes, I understand that there's a filter being used, but c'mon.

bettietheripper Report

#49

Are Good Acrylics Impossible? I’m Crying. Spent Nearly 3 Hours In The Salon. My Nails Look Awful. This Happens Every Time No Matter Where I Go

Are Good Acrylics Impossible? I’m Crying. Spent Nearly 3 Hours In The Salon. My Nails Look Awful. This Happens Every Time No Matter Where I Go

Am I cursed or is doing acrylics difficult and I’m too picky? What the hell? I'm crying because I hate waste of time, money, and products.

Successful_Sundae906 Report

#50

Salon Fail. I’m In Tears. What I Asked For Versus What I Got. I Had Virgin Hair. Guess I Won’t Leave My House

Salon Fail. I’m In Tears. What I Asked For Versus What I Got. I Had Virgin Hair. Guess I Won’t Leave My House

reddit.com Report

#51

This Is What I Asked For vs. What I Got, Is This A Bad Haircut Or My Thick Hair? I Can't Tell But I Don't Like It (2nd Picture Is Before)

This Is What I Asked For vs. What I Got, Is This A Bad Haircut Or My Thick Hair? I Can't Tell But I Don't Like It (2nd Picture Is Before)

maeve_xoxo Report

corwin02 avatar
Corwin 02
Corwin 02
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The inspirational picture is styled to perfection for one shot, that said, your haircut looks like c**p and does not even come close to the base of the inspirational shot , go back and get your money back

#52

I Asked For A Lovely Red-Gold Color. I Got This... I Work In A Law Firm In A Client-Facing Role

I Asked For A Lovely Red-Gold Color. I Got This... I Work In A Law Firm In A Client-Facing Role

Catmeow82 Report

#53

This Is The Second Time In Under A Year That A Professional Hair Stylist Has Left Me With A Horrendous Cut, And I'm So Frustrated﻿

This Is The Second Time In Under A Year That A Professional Hair Stylist Has Left Me With A Horrendous Cut, And I'm So Frustrated﻿

kittenfloof Report

#54

I Can’t Believe I Let Myself Leave The Salon Like This

I Can’t Believe I Let Myself Leave The Salon Like This

What is wrong with me, I’m sure I’m not alone in being a non-confrontational person but these are embarrassing. I ended up calling five minutes after I left the salon (because I’m a wuss), spoke to the manager and she said I could get them fixed tomorrow. Phew.
To be fair, it was some new guy, my usual tech wasn't there and I needed nails pronto - always a hit or miss!

Savvy290 Report

#55

Asked For Honey-Blonde Hair, Ended Up With Pink

Asked For Honey-Blonde Hair, Ended Up With Pink

kqnuka Report

kylie_2 avatar
Kylie
Kylie
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm starting to think an awful lot of stylists are colour blind.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#56

What I Asked For vs. What I Got. I’ve Had The Same Done Before. It Looked Great

What I Asked For vs. What I Got. I’ve Had The Same Done Before. It Looked Great

I chose a nail place closer to where my boyfriend’s workplace. So I could visit him and then get my nails done. Never doing that again.

kayleemariek Report

#57

What I Asked For vs. What I Got. All Nails Were Of Different Shapes And Sizes. No Fingers On Both Hands Matched

What I Asked For vs. What I Got. All Nails Were Of Different Shapes And Sizes. No Fingers On Both Hands Matched

They were really thick, polish wasn't done correctly on the sides so the color was all jagged. I had them done for a wedding and was so embarrassed by them that I had my hands in my lap the entire time.

Goddess-Persephone_ Report

#58

I Asked For Something Similar To The First Picture. I Told Him He Could Be A Little Creative. I Guess That Was Probably My Fault

I Asked For Something Similar To The First Picture. I Told Him He Could Be A Little Creative. I Guess That Was Probably My Fault

CraftyLog152 Report

#59

Haircut I Wanted vs. What I Got

Haircut I Wanted vs. What I Got

Top-Concentrate5157 Report

stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it makes you feel any better, this is not the worst result in this thread

#60

Hair Salon Fail, What I've Wanted vs. What I've Got. It Took Her 4 Hours Just For That. She Said That She Couldn't Bleach My Hair Lighter Because It Would Look Trashy

Hair Salon Fail, What I've Wanted vs. What I've Got. It Took Her 4 Hours Just For That. She Said That She Couldn't Bleach My Hair Lighter Because It Would Look Trashy

I requested as light as possible. She was even toning it with grey... It turned out very warm. I went to the salon because I was afraid of ruining my own hair at home, sure they knew what they were doing in the hair salon. This was 200€ hair.

Capybarar Report

rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would of walked the min the hairdresser said i woild look trashy with lighter hair

