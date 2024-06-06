ADVERTISEMENT

Hair removal in women has long been linked with ideals of femininity and sexual appeal. Rebecca Herzig, author of Plucked: A History of Hair Removal, traces back the modern-day notion of body hair being unattractive in women to Charles Darwin's 1871 book Descent of a Man.



But why was the 19th-century idea about hairiness bringing "sexual inversion, disease pathology, lunacy, and criminal violence" not equally applied to all genders? According to Herzig, this had to do with the enforcement of "gendered social control" at a time when women were having a more prominent role in society.



Fast forward to the 21st century, when many women are increasingly challenging this cultural norm by choosing to control their own bodies and how they display them.



While some do so in private, others are bold enough to flaunt their natural body hair in front of millions, throwing historical beauty standards out the window to prioritize their comfort.



Below, Bored Panda invites you to take a look at 16 female celebrities who have ditched the razor and shown their unshaved bodies on the red carpet or social media.