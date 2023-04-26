For this article, we collected some fictional jobs that could become great career opportunities. Could you find dream jobs on this list? Vote for the ones you would gladly take up, and if there is another fictional job you’d love to be doing, tell us about it in the comments.

While there are a lot of popular jobs that are relevant to our age, from AI creation to writing jobs, have you ever thought about what it would be like to take up one of those fictional jobs you only find in movies and books? The majority of them probably won’t have any practical application in our world, but it is fun to imagine a life where you could earn a living and build a career through one of these occupations.

Another popular belief is that you find your career path while you are still very young and then stick to it — you may change jobs, but you carry on doing the same thing. And nothing can be more wrong than this. It is perfectly fine to keep changing your career aspirations throughout your life. People change, and so do their goals and the things they enjoy. Remember that it is always better to start anew than get stuck with something that makes you unhappy.

Every job has its routine, and some days are more fun than others, so if someone tells you that a dream job is one where you never get tired, frustrated, or bored, don’t believe them. However, finding your ideal job does mean that doing it day in, day out makes you happy and you take pride in what you do.

#1 "Pokemon trainer."



Packers_Fan comments: "Came in to say Pokemon gym leader, but I'd go for Pokemon trainer as well!



... Gonna go dream now."

#2 "Whatever Hagrid's job is. Groundskeeper/Care of Magical Creatures Professor? Hanging out in a hut and taking care of neat animals all day."



DtrollMC replied: "Headmaster at Hogwarts school of Witchcraft and Wizardry."

#3 Dragon Trainer sounds like the coolest job for those who love animals and are very patient. And if you also enjoy flying, that’s definitely your dream job.

#4 "Men in Black, it’s like being a cop but the victims and perpetrators are mostly aliens."

#5 "Gardener, in Hobbiton. Living that peaceful life."

#6 "Hogwarts professor. You get free room and board and no one seems to care whether you're actually a good teacher or not."

#7 "A professional dream thief like in Inception."

#8 Drugs are bad, but Walter White — a chemistry teacher turned drug supplier — finally found his true calling and an application for his knowledge that brought him professional satisfaction.

#9 "Pretty much every job on Jurassic Park."

#10 "Ghostbuster."



user comment: "Dude, there's something weird in my neighborhood! Should I text or just call?"

#11 This may sound like a regular job at any burger joint, but being a fry cook at the Krusty Krab means you do it underwater! Also, it is the most famous restaurant in Bikini Bottom.

#12 Being a professional scarer may not have many practical applications in our world, but in the universe of Monsters, Inc. this was the main way of generating energy. It probably also requires lots of creativity to make sure children don’t get used to your scare tactics and stop being afraid.

#13 "Professional letter writer for other people in Her."

#14 "Space explorer. When I was four, I told my mom that my goal in life was to be the first person to walk on Mars. I haven't really done the things necessary to be the best candidate, but I still tell myself that one day I'll get to space. Sometimes that's what it takes to get through the days.



Maybe space exploration won't be fictional in a hundred years, but right now it is a far-off dream. I would give anything to devote my life to exploring the vast expanses of space. The surprises and mind-blowing experiences would never end.



So basically I want to be Captain Kirk."

#15 Toy tester, as played by Tom Hanks in Big. You get to not only play with every toy imaginable and get paid for it, but you also get to decide which toys will eventually appear in stores.

#16 What if your two biggest passions are designing clothes and clearing the world of crime and villainy? The job you are looking for is “fashion designer for superheroes,” working to create their special costumes. Edna Mode’s got some career counseling advice for you.

#17 "I'd work in a teashop with Uncle Iroh."



AlizarinQ comments: "Me too. I just need him in my life to give me stage advice."

#18 "Assistant to the regional manager at the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin."

#19 Imagine being an avatar operator. It has all the cool parts of playing a video game, but it also feels very, very real, and your actions have consequences.

#20 Being a consulting psychologist for law enforcement is actually a real-life profession, but how about a serial killer turned consulting psychologist?

#21 "Whatever Barney Stinson does."



Jelal replied: "He's probably a lobbyist."

#22 "X-Men. Live an exciting life as an attractive, mutated person. I guess being an Avenger would work as well."

#23 "I'm thinking memory deleter in Eternal Sunshine would make a killing escape in 2018."

#24 The Doctor’s companion is probably more of a part-time gig than a full-time job, but traveling through time and space with one of the Time Lords who will always make sure justice prevails is worth every minute (or inch) of it. You could still keep your daytime job to pay the bills too!

#25 Oompa Loompas may do a lot of manual labor, but they do create chocolate and all other magnificent sweets. If this is not a dream job for every sweet tooth in the world, then what is?

#26 Becoming a professional assassin might not sit right with everyone, but the Faceless Men do seem cool, what with their fearlessness and own rules and beliefs. The cash is also pretty good.

#27 Do we even need to explain who a Jedi is or what he or she does? It is one of the most highly revered professions in the entire galaxy far, far away.

#28 The operators in The Matrix did everything they could to hack into the Matrix code and free the human race from the machines. An honorable path for anyone.

#29 "Custom-made luxury planet designer Slartibartfast, from Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. It was apparently fairly lucrative, so I imagine the pay would be decent."

#30 "Call me crazy, but I would totally be down with becoming a Looper Assassin. I understand the consequences, but just imagine the cash!"

#31 "For me, it was The Transporter movie with Statham. I always loved the idea of driving all over the country for work delivering stuff. So basically a criminal version of OnTrac?"

#32 "X-Files investigator. Of course, it would be pretty boring if the fictional aliens, vampires, etc. weren't real too."

#33 Being able to revive dead people with your touch but only for one minute may have very good practical applications in life. Ned from Pushing Daisies even combined this career path with running a successful pie shop.

#34 The intergalactic police officers from Green Lantern are the cooler version of law enforcement. Imagine patrolling the farthest corners of the galaxy to maintain peace and order.

#35 So you are good at designing buildings and landscapes, but working with real architecture is too boring. Try your hand at constructing dreamscapes like the ones from Inception.

#36 "Hotel manager at the Continental Hotel, John Wick movie."



riegspsych325 replied: "Even being a cook sounds just as nice. Getting the best, most varied ingredients so one could optionally never have the same meal twice yields endless culinary potential."

#37 "I'd like to be the vacuum cleaner guy from the TOS Star Trek films. The ship has been attacked, has gone to red alert, everyone is running around and this guy is still making sure the decks are dust free. That's a real hero right there."

#38 "In Shopgirl, Steve Martin plays a symbolic logician that is apparently hired by businesses for big bucks. I don't think that actually exists (at least not the highly-paid sort hired by businesses) but I sure wished it did after I watched it."

#39 "President of the Galaxy ala Zaphod Breeblebrox. I am a groovy frood and believe I could pull it off nicely."

#40 Not for the fainthearted, but being a replicant hunter could be a satisfying career path if you think of it as keeping your world safe. But the level of paranoia it can induce regarding your own identity is nothing to trifle with.

#41 Testing replicants from the Blade Runner universe requires a keen eye to be able to distinguish them from humans.

#42 "That guy at the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark who's handling the crate. I would just peek into boxes with weird stuff all day and the worst thing that could happen is witnessing events of Crystal Skull, but I already made peace with that."

#43 "Doctor Robert Langdon in the Dan Brown movies. Seeing conspiracies everywhere man. If I told people I see conspiracies everywhere, the office sends me on mental health leave again."

#44 The job of a professional car thief comes with its risks, but if like Memphis Raines you can pull off a heist of stealing 50 cars in 72 hours, you probably deserve to keep all of them.