Plenty of popular series and movies have a well-known fictional house that is more memorable than the media it appeared in. These places of living can play a vital role in the overall story. Fictional houses can take up multiple parts in the scenes they appear in. A paper-filled apartment might show that the character is a writer or clumsy. When it comes to famous fictional houses, each media explores them differently.

Since a series can span a season or more, we see houses and apartments for multiple episodes. TV show houses and other living spaces must be entertaining and not so dull — after all, we will see them for a long time. Movies can be more liberal when it comes to character living spaces. A movie house is usually present in a scene or two, so it's important to the character's image. Just don’t get too architectural when looking at it.

Even a cartoon house can be much more pleasant than a real one. Below, we compiled a list of the most famous fictional living spaces that are as memorable as they are unique. Leave an upvote on the houses and apartments of fictitious origin you like the most. On the other hand, if you have anything interesting to share, architecturally or otherwise, do so in the comments below.