ADVERTISEMENT

We have a special treat for all the dark humor enthusiasts in our Bored Panda community. If you enjoy inappropriate jokes, twisted endings, and peculiar characters, you might want to stick with us for the next few minutes and explore the comic series we're introducing today.

Daily Obstruction is infused with all the qualities mentioned above and offers a good dose of absurdity, sarcasm, and quirkiness. We reached out to the creators of the series and asked them to tell us a bit more about their comics. The artist said that drawing and making people laugh makes them happy and inspired them to start creating their series: “Comics are a great way to do both at the same time. Plus comics are just a lot of fun to create.”

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook | tiktok.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

Asked about the recurring themes or motifs in their work, the cartoonist mentioned: “Well, I like drawing people that look upset or scared. I've always found that super funny, especially if a character is afraid for a dumb/silly reason.”
#2

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
rylandrock avatar
Enclave destroyer
Enclave destroyer
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For some this comic makes me think of “then i saw her face” by smash mouth.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The artist has also shared with us some more information about their new series, which they have recently spent the most time working on. We learned more about the characters featured in the Potatomancer comics: “There's Wimbert, a young wizard who can only summon potatoes. Froggy, a rabbit that desperately wants to be a frog. The Emotional Bros are two gym bros that find out they have emotions. And of course, there's also the Chimney F**ker who, uh... well, he's the Chimney F**ker.”
#4

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

We found out how the comic creator comes up with ideas for their new strips: “I sit and think and I think for a really long time and eventually I come up with something that I hope isn't terrible. Very rarely an idea will come to me in a dream, like my piss goblin comic, but that almost never happens.”
#6

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Lastly, the artist shared with us some of their influences in the world of comedy and humor: “SpongeBob was maybe my favorite show growing up and is a big influence. I also was a huge fan of all the Newgrounds animators back in the day and that greatly shaped my sense of humor.”
#8

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
rwtnuhkielf7 avatar
HTakeover
HTakeover
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sooooo, I gotta rub the guy's butt to make the genie come out?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Journey Into The Shadows: Exploring Dark Comics With Daily Obstruction

dailyobstruction Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!