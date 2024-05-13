ADVERTISEMENT

We have a special treat for all the dark humor enthusiasts in our Bored Panda community. If you enjoy inappropriate jokes, twisted endings, and peculiar characters, you might want to stick with us for the next few minutes and explore the comic series we're introducing today.

Daily Obstruction is infused with all the qualities mentioned above and offers a good dose of absurdity, sarcasm, and quirkiness. We reached out to the creators of the series and asked them to tell us a bit more about their comics. The artist said that drawing and making people laugh makes them happy and inspired them to start creating their series: “Comics are a great way to do both at the same time. Plus comics are just a lot of fun to create.”

