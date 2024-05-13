43 Brutally Hilarious Comics For People Who Like Dark HumorInterview With Artist
We have a special treat for all the dark humor enthusiasts in our Bored Panda community. If you enjoy inappropriate jokes, twisted endings, and peculiar characters, you might want to stick with us for the next few minutes and explore the comic series we're introducing today.
Daily Obstruction is infused with all the qualities mentioned above and offers a good dose of absurdity, sarcasm, and quirkiness. We reached out to the creators of the series and asked them to tell us a bit more about their comics. The artist said that drawing and making people laugh makes them happy and inspired them to start creating their series: “Comics are a great way to do both at the same time. Plus comics are just a lot of fun to create.”
Asked about the recurring themes or motifs in their work, the cartoonist mentioned: “Well, I like drawing people that look upset or scared. I've always found that super funny, especially if a character is afraid for a dumb/silly reason.”
For some this comic makes me think of “then i saw her face” by smash mouth.
The artist has also shared with us some more information about their new series, which they have recently spent the most time working on. We learned more about the characters featured in the Potatomancer comics: “There's Wimbert, a young wizard who can only summon potatoes. Froggy, a rabbit that desperately wants to be a frog. The Emotional Bros are two gym bros that find out they have emotions. And of course, there's also the Chimney F**ker who, uh... well, he's the Chimney F**ker.”
We found out how the comic creator comes up with ideas for their new strips: “I sit and think and I think for a really long time and eventually I come up with something that I hope isn't terrible. Very rarely an idea will come to me in a dream, like my piss goblin comic, but that almost never happens.”
Lastly, the artist shared with us some of their influences in the world of comedy and humor: “SpongeBob was maybe my favorite show growing up and is a big influence. I also was a huge fan of all the Newgrounds animators back in the day and that greatly shaped my sense of humor.”
Do not underestimate the title these are very disturbing but hilarious comics.
