I went to this new lash tech as mine didn't have any availability. I showed her reference photos and the results looked nothing like it. During the process my eyes kept getting stuck together and I could feel the lashes sticking together too as she tugged so many times on them, which l've never experienced before and the process was extremely uncomfortable. She tried to blame my eye shape and oriental eyes and said that it wont look the same as the reference but it looks nothing like it, and she did a terrible job.



My birthday is coming up and I wanted to treat myself and now I’m with this horrible set and £45 down the drain, along with my time (this set took 3.5 hours, maybe more) and the complicated journey. She did offer a free removal, but blocked me before I could confirm and I got an email that she booked one for me for today, but I did not even get to confirm this. I think I’m going to go get them removed as I cannot cope with them, it’s causing me more irritation and i can see them in my vision as they droop so low.



During the process i could feel that my eyes and lashes kept sticking together, and she kept tugging it to get it off and it was extremely uncomfortable. There was even a point that product got in my eye to which I compressed them because it burned and she told me not to, but I couldn’t help it. On the jounrey home I could feel something in my eye, and I saw that my natural lashes were twisted and bent and broken. I’m upset that she’s damaged my natrual eyelashes as I don’t have many to begin with. There were also fine white specs in between the lashes which I’m not sure where they occurred from.

