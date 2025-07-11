There is nothing like the feeling of having a fresh haircut. Even if you have nothing to do after your appointment, you can’t go home! You have to show off your fabulous new do and take photos before it inevitably returns back to normal the next day. But drastically transforming your look will always come with a bit of risk. You’re putting the fate of your appearance in the hands of someone else. So you better trust them, or you might end up on a list like this in the future!

Bored Panda has searched far and wide to find some of the most tragic salon fails of all time. From butchered bobs to lamentable lashes, enjoy scrolling through these painfully bad services. And be sure to upvote the looks that would have sent you out of the salon sobbing!

#1

I Thought They Were Joking. I Thought The First Post I Saw Was A Joke, But They Have Dozens Of People With These Lashes

Six close-up portraits of people with exaggerated, uneven eyelash extensions after salon glow-ups resulting in cosmetic breakdowns.

ProfessorCupcake Report

denisequinby avatar
Crystalwitch60
Crystalwitch60
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just why , would you wanna look like these idiots just WHY 🤦‍♀️

    #2

    Dear Lord

    Close-up of a man’s uneven haircut at a salon, highlighting a disappointing glow-up and salon breakdown experience.

    BTDMKZ Report

    #3

    Never Going To Sports Clips Again (Me)

    Before and after salon photos showing a man’s hair transformation with glow-up results and emotional breakdown moments.

    Burnerrrrrmf Report

    How do you know when it’s time for a haircut? Personally, I wait until my split ends are driving me crazy or when I start to feel like I drastically need some change in my life. Nothing makes a person feel more alive than chopping their hair in half! But according to Byrdie, expert hair stylists say we should be getting trims every 6 to 8 weeks if we want to keep our locks looking fresh.

    You can tell that it’s time for a cut when you can no longer achieve your desired look with styling or the ends of your hair become visibly damaged, they explain. However, if you have a more high-maintenance hairstyle, such as a fade, bangs or a buzz cut, you might need to visit the salon once or twice a month. So you better find a hairstylist that you can trust!  

    #4

    No Words LOL

    Salon haircut gone wrong on a woman with uneven, patchy hair revealing a dramatic glow-up breakdown before and after fail.

    Suspicious-Papaya580 Report

    #5

    I Would Cry

    Person with curly hair before and after a salon glow-up, depicting unexpected breakdown reactions from styling results.

    filthyflipflops Report

    #6

    My Barber Cooked Me. I Got Cooked So Bad, What Shoud I Do?

    Young man with a disappointing haircut after a salon visit, showing an unexpected glow-up breakdown inside a car.

    SnooPickles4285 Report

    Going to the salon can be scary. Whether you’re getting your hair, nails, lashes or brows done, there’s always a risk that things won’t go according to plan. You might hope to walk out a blonde but end up with green hair. Or if you're really unlucky, you may get a painful cut on your finger while your manicurist's mind starts to wander.

    There are a million ways things can go wrong at the salon, so it’s best to do everything you can to accurately communicate what you want at the beginning of your appointment. To prevent any mishaps, Sunday Salon recommends having visual aids to convey the look you’re going for to your stylist.  
    #7

    What Name Could Best Describe This Haircut ?

    Man with unusual haircut at salon, showcasing a unique glow-up that led to a surprising breakdown reaction

    1ceRaven Report

    #8

    I Wanted A Little Off The Sides

    Young man showing before and after salon photos, illustrating a glow-up and emotional breakdown experience.

    kat_loveli Report

    #9

    Help!! Should I Get My Eyebrows Removed Via Emergency Removal?

    Close-up of a woman’s eyebrow after a salon glow-up but resulting in a surprising and disappointing beauty breakdown.

    Help!! I’ve been panicking for hours. I asked for a very natural look because I don’t wear much makeup, and this is what I look like after the procedure. I don’t think this is normal. Please give me your most honest opinions and recommendations for places that can help me remove this before more time goes by.

    HiBettz Report

    When explaining what kind of look you’re going for, it’s also helpful to know the lingo that a hairstylist would use. Sunday Salon notes that using terms like fade, taper, blend, razor, etc. can ensure that everyone’s on the same page. And if you’re unsure about what any of the jargon means, don’t be afraid to ask your stylist questions. They want to be sure that they know what you’re looking for going into the appointment, so you leave satisfied and ready to book your next cut!

    #10

    Got A Haircut 3 Days Before My Wedding

    Young man with a haircut mistake taking a selfie in the mirror, illustrating salon glow-up gone wrong stories.

    Zeb_ra_ Report

    Happy_Pandalover
    Happy_Pandalover
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no. But they sell Fake Hair spray for people with balding hair.

    #11

    Oh. No. Not Even If You Pay To Boost Your Listing. Nope

    Close-up of a person with dramatic makeup showing a salon glow-up that led to a breakdown.

    Horatio_the_Punk Report

    #12

    My $85 ~layered~ Haircut. She Curled It At The Salon So I Didn’t Notice Till I Straightened It Out

    Close-up of damaged blonde hair showing uneven lengths and frizz after a salon visit, highlighting a glow-up gone wrong.

    anaxp Report

    It’s wise to be clear about your hair’s texture and your personal styling routine as well. The stylist may only see you once every few months, so they have no idea how your hair looks on the average day or what you’re doing at home to style it. Make sure that they give you a look that will be sustainable and conducive to your current routine. Of course, you want to turn heads when you walk out of the salon. But you also want to feel confident that you know what you’re doing with your hair after you wash it a couple days later. 

    #13

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Young man showing a sharp fade haircut from multiple angles, part of a salon glow-up and breakdown collection.

    99Ghoster Report

    Expectations vs. Reality. Let’s Just Say That The Barber Had No Idea How To Do An Undercut

    Two photos showing people with salon haircuts featuring uneven geometric shaved designs causing a glow-up breakdown.

    OneYearInGulag Report

    My New Haircut

    Close-up of uneven hair ends on a woman in a white shirt showing a salon glow-up gone wrong.

    Nova_Voltaris Report

    So what should you do when tragedy strikes and you’re sitting in a salon chair staring into the mirror regretting your choices? As difficult as it may be, try not to panic. Worst case scenario, hair always grows back. Keep your composure, and try to express your concerns to your stylist. Real Simple recommends asking if there’s anything they can do to adjust or fix the aspects of the cut that you don’t like. For example, if there are too many layers, you might be able to just ask them to take off some length. 

    #16

    The Luxury I Ordered vs. The Indulgence I Unwrapped. Goldilocks Always Gets Her Way

    Before and after photos showing dramatic salon glow-up results that led to unexpected disappointment and breakdowns.

    Made_invietnam Report

    $350 Hairstyle. Specifically Said, “I Don’t Want To Even Approach Mullet Territory”. 1st Pic Is My Hair Before The Appointment, 2nd Is What I Asked For, The Last 2 Pics Is The Result

    Four photos showing a blonde woman’s hair transformation from a longer to a shorter, layered glow-up haircut at a salon.

    The real kicker? I had been going to this person for 2 years already and never had any problems before this. But they were really weird about getting this appointment scheduled (had to ask a few times) and then were very atypically quiet the entire appointment. Lesson learned I guess.

    zivara Report

    Guy At Work Gets This Haircut Regularly. No Pic Of The Back.. It’s Not Straight Either… And Yes He Pays For That

    Man with uneven bowl haircut and glasses, showcasing a salon glow-up gone wrong in a workshop setting.

    filthychuck Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's the haircut my dad would give me in the 80s because "we don't need to pay for a barber, get me a bowl"

    If you’re terrified because your hair is much shorter than you anticipated, we've all been there. But don't freak out; adding some extensions might save the day. This won’t always be cheap, and it might make your styling routine a bit more complicated. But getting extensions can be a great way to still have “long hair” while you patiently wait for the rest of your locks to grow out. 

    #19

    Nail Tech Did Gel X And They Look Like This. The Gel Underneath Is All Super Visible And It Looks Goopy! Any Way I Can Fix This?

    Close-up of broken purple French tip nails showing a salon glow-up gone wrong with damaged nail polish.

    Bitter_Panic2873 Report

    #20

    Got My Hair Done

    Person with wet, unevenly bleached hair from the back, showing a salon glow-up gone wrong with a breakdown.

    I’ve done my own hair for years and finally decided to let someone else do it. My hair is so fried and damaged it feels like pasta noodles when wet.

    Went to a salon with a newer stylist, I’ve been in her spot. I know how it goes. You don’t learn if you don’t get experience. A few months back we did a hair roulette and it was super cute just faded really quickly. This time we wanted to do Beetlejuice inspired hair and I ended up really liking the blonde. Today we tone it out and I’m missing half a head of hair.

    I could just cry

    Electronic-Sea-4866 Report

    sindhuja avatar
    Mreoww
    Mreoww
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP says she’ll get a short cut done for the summer and then a buzz cut. There’s not much else to do here.

    #21

    This Haircut That I Paid $60 For

    Person with medium-length straight brown hair shown from multiple angles after a salon experience that led to an emotional breakdown.

    rainstorm22 Report

    The next time you get a haircut after having a bad experience, make sure that you find a new reference photo. Dig a little deeper into what exactly you want, and find a way to communicate that clearly to your stylist. It can be scary to enter a salon again after being burned (sometimes even literally) in the past, but try to remember all of the great haircuts you’ve had before. And just in case anything goes wrong, try not to schedule any plans right after your appointment. Just in case!
    #22

    Nails: Expectation vs. Reality

    Close-up of fingernails with uneven and imperfect blue glow-up nail art after a salon visit.

    Went to a nail salon. What I asked for vs what I got. Made an appointment to get it removed.

    iKoalabear Report

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nails aren't the same shape anyway-of course it wouldn't match. What did she expect?

    #23

    These Cats Have Seen Some Things

    Black cat nail art design examples showing creative salon glow-up attempts and nail breakdowns.

    Two weeks ago, I got my nails done professionally for the first time in almost a decade and this is what I got.

    I just wanted to share these beautiful cats before I take these nails off. I actually think I’m going to miss them staring up at me.

    Skr000 Report

    What I Expected vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side images showing light brown ombre hair transformations with one resulting in a damaged salon glow-up breakdown.

    bigtunacat Report

    But if you take the time to get used to your new look and learn how to style it, there’s a huge chance that you’ll actually end up happy with it! Just take a deep breath, and remember that all of the people on this list survived their salon nightmares. 
    #25

    This Haircut I Got Recently

    Person with uneven haircut and straight dark hair showcasing a salon glow-up gone wrong experience.

    riggsmir Report

    Before, What I Wanted, What I Got

    Three young people showing different hairstyles and emotions after salon glow-ups and breakdowns.

    SpaceSyncMusic Report

    #27

    Welp They Just Messed Me Totally Up

    Person with bright orange and pink hair in a car after a salon visit, capturing a glow-up and breakdown moment.

    Pandabears1229 Report

    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You look fine. I hear orange is in right now :)

    We hope you’re enjoying your scroll through these comically bad haircuts and beauty treatments, pandas. Keep upvoting the photos that you can’t help but laugh at, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever had a similar experience at a salon. Then, if you’re looking for even more photos that might convince you to cancel your upcoming haircut, we’ve got the perfect Bored Panda list for you to check out next right here!
    #28

    Reference Pic vs. What The Barber Gave Me. Is This Salvagable?

    Collage showing different haircuts with mixed reactions, highlighting salon glow-up and breakdown experiences.

    charleadev Report

    Yeah I Asked For This And Got This

    Two men showing unusual haircut designs at the back of their heads after salon glow-up attempts.

    reddit.com Report

    Example Pic vs. What I Got. Does Anyone Know How To Fix It

    Before and after photos of young men showing salon glow-up haircuts that led to emotional breakdowns.

    reddit.com Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    I Guess That’s What I Get For Asking For A Thick-Hair Hairstyle When My Hair Is Pathetically Thin

    Side-by-side photos of a person before and after a salon glow-up, showing a dramatic hair transformation and expression change.

    Souhwhyarewehere-lol Report

    Help! Eyebrow Lamination

    Close-up before and after photos showing dramatic eyebrow transformation in a salon glow-up and breakdown series.

    How can I fix this? Eyebrow lamination. The top is what i normally get it, the bottom is what i got. It looks terrible! I just got it done and i did not want the same person trying to fix it so I left!

    Sunnygirltx Report

    #33

    Hair Salon Fail, What I Wanted vs. What I Got

    Collage of brunette and gray hair color ideas with shoulder-length wavy and straight hairstyles for a salon glow-up.

    I had what I thought was a good consultation with expectations set on both sides. She made it clear that I couldn’t go that bright on the ends without damaging and I was ok with that, as long as we could go as bright and ashy as possible. Somehow I ended up with darker ends than I had before that are caramel in color. I also HATE how harsh the line is to me when my hair is straight. How can this be fixed?

    Sunnygirl89 Report

    #34

    Asked For The Haircut On The Left, Received The Haircut On The Right

    Before and after salon photos of a man showing unexpected results from a glow-up that led to a breakdown reaction.

    I’m a dude, not particularly fussy about my hair, but I’m hosting Thanksgiving with my GF next week for both our families and she butchered me.

    Pkyankfan69 Report

    #35

    Horrible Omg

    Close-up before and after salon beauty treatment showing altered makeup and facial features in a glow-up transformation.

    ISA2130953 Report

    What I Asked For In The Hair Salon vs. What I Got. Asked For A Warm Chocolate Brown Balayage And Got This Rusty Copper Global?

    Before and after salon photos showing a dramatic glow-up transformation of long brown hair with waves and shine.

    krishi2202 Report

    My Nails

    Before and after photos showing a salon glow-up with manicured nails and a disappointing nail breakdown.

    bethandknee Report

    #38

    Picture I Showed Nail Tech And What I Got

    Close-up of manicured hands with light-colored nail polish and small black design, illustrating salon glow-up results.

    I'm going to Disney and I asked for Mickey ears and everyone looked at this and was like: yeah that looks great. She left a bunch of nail polish around my fingers as well, the background was poorly applied and since I don't have a confrontational bone in my body and I didn't want to embarrass the lady I just paid, tipped and left. But unfortunately I'll never come back.

    Deep-Permission7845 Report

    #39

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Before and after photos of nails showing a salon glow-up gone wrong with uneven and damaged red French tips.

    They didn’t quite nail it. (Pun intended) I went back and they were very nice about it and we just settled on a solid nail color, no extra charge.

    trauma_kween Report

    #40

    The Colour I Asked For vs. The Colour I Got. I Just Wanted Teal Hair For My Wedding

    Two photos showing hair with vibrant blue and purple colors, illustrating salon glow-up results and hair transformations.

    IjustwantaMartini Report

    Went For A Haircut And This Was The Result

    Woman in yellow floral top sitting at a wooden table with phone, representing salon glow-up and emotional breakdown experience.

    ronniegonzalez123 Report

    Don’t Go To Supercuts

    Compilation of salon glow-up hair transformations showing diverse hairstyles and colors before and after styling breakdowns.

    Asked for a kind of shaggy style with curtain bangs and showed the first 3 pics, she gave me this wretched old lady cut with awful bangs. I tried styling it differently, and it doesn’t help. Yes, I cried.

    Juicy_jos1 Report

    #43

    They Said My Nails Were Too Short For 5 Colours But Said They Could Do 3…

    Close-up of hands showing gradient purple and pink nails with a glow-up design from a salon experience.

    I’m so upset! I have a trip on Monday so I’m going to have to get them repainted (by a different tech and salon) before I leave.
    They tried two different techniques and both looked horrible, so they tried this third one, by which time I just wanted to leave and cry (slight exaggeration, I know it’s not the end of the world), but I have been to this salon over 20 times over the past few years and never had a bad experience.
    I wanted the dark and light purple and the bright pink, aka the middle part of the nail, and I can’t believe how wrong they got it.

    holly948 Report

    Nail Art Is Always Such A Roll Of The Dice. What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Comparison of two nail designs showing glow-up and disappointing salon results on manicured hands.

    12characterlimit Report

    #45

    I Have To Be The Unluckiest Guy When It Comes To Barbers

    Before and after men's hair glow-up in salon with burst fade haircut, showcasing dramatic hairstyle transformation and breakdown reaction.

    3rd and hopefully last Reddit post about getting screwed by my barbers. I really can’t seem to find a good one that can cut medium-length hair. Looks better without the gel in it though. Y’all let me know what you think.

    Straight-Pound-3180 Report

    I Asked Sports Cuts To Cut My Boy's Hair

    Young boy in car seat before and after salon haircut showing a few strands of hair pulled out highlighting salon glow-up breakdown.

    It cost $23. My mom insisted on getting their hair cut when I’ve done better on his hair with dad’s clippers before. Since we PAID for it I expected something like the first picture, and that cut was $20.

    Soul_Taker_69 Report

    #47

    My Mother Took Up A Hair Cutting Course 9 Years Ago. With Just Little Practice She Confidently Lured My Brother In For A Haircut. This Is The Result

    Man with uneven and patchy haircut in salon, illustrating a glow-up attempt that led to a breakdown experience.

    GuccimyBoi Report

    Got A Haircut At My Local Barber And Got Bad Razor Burn

    Man taking a mirror selfie showing a fresh haircut and red skin irritation after a salon glow-up experience.

    J-man-Big Report

    My Barber Moved So I Had To Try Someone New. What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side photos showing a man's haircut before and after a salon glow-up with uneven and patchy results.

    kumanjr Report

    Oh No No No (Saline Removal Works!) Before During After

    Close-up collage of a woman's eyebrow glow-up attempts showing varied salon results and facial expressions.

    Never answer an ad for someone looking to “fill out their portfolio “…immediate regret! 24 hours later I got saline removal. Three months later they were literally gone. Thank God! I screenshot all these so they’d have the dates for Timelapse reference.

    CandySprinkles4U Report

    #51

    12 Hours In I Am Crying And Regretting This So Much

    Woman covering her face, showing emotional breakdown after a salon glow-up experience in before and after photos.

    So I went to get my eyebrows nano blades because I wanted natural she did powder … I hate them, I hate the darkness, I miss my shotty eyebrows, I want them gone.

    MathAggravating7824 Report

    My Best Friend Asked For A Glitter Hombre

    Before and after images of nails showing a failed glow-up at a salon resulting in a broken down manicure.

    ThisJaeGirl Report

    Decided To Try Something New At The Hairdresser Today

    Before and after salon hair glow-up photos showing orange and red dyed hair with wavy and straight styles.

    1) Inspiration picture, 2) what I started with, 3) initial results, and 4) after going back and asking for better blending.

    The tones are still all off, but the ends are fashion colors so I'm hopeful that they'll fade a lot when I next wash.

    AlexInWondrland Report

    #54

    I Was Charged $62 For A Haircut And It Wasn’t Even Cut Correctly

    Close-up of a short, uneven haircut showing a salon glow-up fail with messy hair strands.

    Apprehensive_Berry79 Report

    #55

    Manicured Nails

    Close-up comparison of freshly done nails and poorly executed French manicure from a salon glow-up gone wrong.

    Nearly two years ago, I asked for a french tip manicure at a salon for my cousin's wedding. I knew my nails were short and that might be an issue but goddamn. The next page is what I got.

    Want to know the best part of this? This was after she had “fixed” her mistakes.

    rrerjhkawefhwk Report

    I Usually Have Good Nail Experiences But This Ain’t It

    Before and after photos of a nail salon glow-up showing a polished manicure that resulted in a disappointing breakdown.

    ghertigirl Report

    #57

    What I Asked For V. What I Got

    Two men with fresh haircuts showing different salon glow-up results and reactions after their haircuts.

    leviathaniticus Report

    I Asked For An Undercut LOL

    Before and after photos of a young man showing a dramatic glow-up after a salon haircut transformation.

    mewzickk Report

    #59

    They Did Me Dirty

    Before and after salon glow-up showing a woman with short hair and glasses, highlighting dramatic transformation results.

    Jesus Christ it was the worst haircut I ever received. August 2024 at Supercuts vs. today what I got done at a professional studio.

    reddit.com Report

    My Lash Tech Won’t Give Me A Refund

    Close-up comparison of eyelash extensions showing salon glow-up results versus disappointing breakdown outcomes.

    I went to this new lash tech as mine didn't have any availability. I showed her reference photos and the results looked nothing like it. During the process my eyes kept getting stuck together and I could feel the lashes sticking together too as she tugged so many times on them, which l've never experienced before and the process was extremely uncomfortable. She tried to blame my eye shape and oriental eyes and said that it wont look the same as the reference but it looks nothing like it, and she did a terrible job.

    My birthday is coming up and I wanted to treat myself and now I’m with this horrible set and £45 down the drain, along with my time (this set took 3.5 hours, maybe more) and the complicated journey. She did offer a free removal, but blocked me before I could confirm and I got an email that she booked one for me for today, but I did not even get to confirm this. I think I’m going to go get them removed as I cannot cope with them, it’s causing me more irritation and i can see them in my vision as they droop so low.

    During the process i could feel that my eyes and lashes kept sticking together, and she kept tugging it to get it off and it was extremely uncomfortable. There was even a point that product got in my eye to which I compressed them because it burned and she told me not to, but I couldn’t help it. On the jounrey home I could feel something in my eye, and I saw that my natural lashes were twisted and bent and broken. I’m upset that she’s damaged my natrual eyelashes as I don’t have many to begin with. There were also fine white specs in between the lashes which I’m not sure where they occurred from.

    Human_Classic_8417 Report

    #61

    Paid $42 For A Haircut And It’s Uneven. She Didn’t Shampoo Or Style It. Cut It Dry. Put It Into A Ponytail When She Was Done

    Person wearing a stained Taylor Swift Midnights sweatshirt after a salon visit, reflecting a glow-up gone wrong moment.

    livesuddenly Report

    Since We're Posting Bad Haircuts Today. I Paid $48 Dollars For This

    Man showing a poorly done haircut with uneven fading and patchy scalp from a salon glow-up fail.

    reddit.com Report

    #63

    A Post I Saw On Instagram. What Is This, The Forehead Blush

    Close-up of a woman with salon makeup highlighting a glow-up transformation and beauty look after a salon visit.

    Dissentientt Report

    Birthday Nails. Couldn’t Book An Appointment With My Regular Nail Tech So I Went To A Nail Salon That I’ve Gone To Before But Haven’t Been To In A While… Yeah, Never Again

    Close-up of manicured nails with glittery glow-up design shown on two different hands in salon setting.

    jeramith Report

    #65

    Went And Got My Nails Done

    Close-up of two hands with blue and gold nail art, highlighting salon glow-up results and creative nail designs.

    I paid $96 for these. after I left i immediately went to Sally’s to buy stuff to fix them.

    SadInvestment4050 Report

    Great Clips Got Me Good Today

    Close-up comparison of neck irritation and redness before and after a salon visit that led to a glow-up and breakdown experience.

    The lady said she just had her clippers sharpened and the guy must have made them too sharp? I’ve never bled from a haircut. Needless to say never again.

    johnnyutah30 Report

    #67

    Just Got The 25$ Sports Clips Bowl Cut. The Hairdresser Was Such An Insufferable Lady To Top It All Off. Hope I Can Get Refunded

    Man taking a selfie showing a poorly done haircut after a salon visit, highlighting a glow-up gone wrong.

    reddit.com Report

    #68

    Live And Love In Denver, Don’t Try To Get A Haircut Where I Did Though (The Cutting Room Did Me So Dirty)

    Person with short hair and a gray knitted sweater taking a selfie, illustrating salon glow-up and breakdown experiences.

    SensitiveEconomics46 Report

    This Showed Up In My Memories. Sport Clips Did Me Dirty

    Young man smiling with messy hair after a salon visit, illustrating glow-up and emotional breakdown experiences.

    guyute2112 Report

    Went To Sports Clips.. Came Home With With Some Bang Bangs

    Man in red shirt holding phone and smiling while lounging on a couch, representing salon glow-up and breakdown stories.

    Aerosean Report

    #71

    Picture I Showed Nail Tech vs. What I Got. I Don’t Like Them

    Side-by-side images of natural ombre nail designs showing salon glow-up results on well-manicured hands.

    Major_Donut2093 Report

    #72

    My Engagement Nails

    Close-up of hands with glossy nude French tip nails featuring small white heart designs, showcasing a salon glow-up style.

    What I asked for vs. what I got…

    They did start out the same length but they filed for so long.

    okleah Report

    A "Very" Expensive Hair Color Job

    Three women show hair salon glow-up results with varying reactions, highlighting salon makeover breakdown moments.

    I was excited to see this highly recommended colorist. This is just about color, not cut or styling. The photos show my hair before, my inspo photo (I was extremely specific that the two strands framing my face should be white blonde) and my hair after. I won’t even post what this cost me because it’s mortifying. Feel like I just threw a huge amount of money in the trash.

    Nica-sauce-rex Report

