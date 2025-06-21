Internet user u/Imllo sparked a very helpful thread on the ‘Frugal’ subreddit. They asked everyone to share their cheapest habits and best small life hacks that have drastically improved the quality of their lives. We’ve collected the most useful ones to make your lives a bit easier and more pleasant, Pandas. Keep scrolling to check them out! Bored Panda also reached out to the author of the thread, u/Imllo , and you'll find their insights below.

The smallest changes can have the biggest impact on your life. However, at first glance, it’s not always obvious what you could stand to improve. Often, it takes an outsider’s experience and a fresh, creative perspective to make you think outside the box.

#1 Before you run the dishwasher, run the hot water in the sink until it is hot THEN turn the dishwasher on! That way the first rinse it does is with super hot water- My dishes get so much cleaner with this hack even though I use cheap powder dishwasher detergent!

#2 Not planning out meals more than 2 days in advanced. I've seen so many tricks and hacks that meal prep will save you money, time & make your life better. However every time I've tried I end up wasting food and being mad at everything. I do not like leftovers, and I do not (usually) like eating the same thing repeatedly. I used to plan everything out for the week on Sundays and I always ended up wasting food bc I'd make what I planned on Weds regardless of whether we actually ate what I planned on Tuesday or not.



Now I only plan things out 1-2 days in advanced, or essentially the next meal. Sometimes things come up and a box of mac and cheese is more convenient, or perhaps you realize on Monday that you actually hate the meatloaf you meal prepped and now you have 4 more servings left. I pick out our next meal and **only** plan for that. After it's cooked, I move onto our next planned meal.



I rarely throw away food anymore, and I've gotten real good at taking one days leftovers and reimagining it to something else. I've also learned to love cooking, so this doesn't seem like a daily chore, but something I *get* to do.



This will def be lifestyle/personal preference dependant, but for me enjoying cooking and planning my life out less has saved me so much, both in terms of money & sanity.

#3 Volunteer at a food pantry or fundraisers. You get to help a cause and there's often free snacks and stuff for volunteers. .

Incremental changes to your routine can massively alter the trajectory of your entire life as they quickly compound over time. Celebrated author James Clear, who wrote the widely acclaimed book ‘Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,’ argues that if you’re having trouble changing your habits, the problem isn’t you, it’s your systems. “Bad habits repeat themselves again and again not because you don't want to change, but because you have the wrong system for change. You do not rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your systems.”

#4 Buying one kind of sock. I don't have to waste a single sock just because I lost his mate, and I never have to match socks when folding laundry.



makinentry:

Every couple of years, I have a sock-pocalypse. I throw away all of my socks and buy new ones. I bought about 20 pairs, and I'm going on three years with this batch. I switch to a new batch when I start wearing holes in them. I try to put clean socks in the back of the drawer so I rotate them pretty evenly.

#5 Cleaning frequently but half a*sed adds up to pretty clean over time.



Quick wipe of the stove and counters, clean a few dishes, walk away. Do this once or twice per day and it adds up to a pretty clean kitchen. Then if you want an even shinier kitchen you're already most of the way there.



Ronscat:

I play a game with myself to see how much kitchen cleaning I can do in the two minutes it takes to heat my water up in the microwave for coffee. I usually can empty the dishwasher in about two minutes!

#6 Buy multiples of a clothing item that fits me. I stopped caring if people noticed it's the same cut or style. Guys can wear the same thing over and over again and no one really bata an eye. So if I find pants that fit. I'm buying 5. Shirt that fits well. I'm buying multiples of that color or other colors.



Also table cloth over the table I do work on with a space heater blowing towards the underside of it. My own little "kotatsu".



Own-Tea-4836:

I make my own clothing, and yes, I will make a dress six times in different fabrics because I love it.

In a nutshell, Clear states in ‘Atomic Habits’ that changes that we might initially think are insignificantly small can actually compound to produce powerful results. However, you have to be willing to stick with these habits, routines, and practices for years to see the payoff. Broadly speaking, when deciding that you want to change your habits, you should focus on the person you wish to become, not on what you want to achieve. Changing your behavior can be quite challenging, but you can make things smoother by making the habits obvious, attractive, easy, and satisfying.

#7 Someone mentioned this in another thread and I couldn't agree more: read the instructions/manual for your new items! The instructions on new electronics, kitchen gadgets, etc. outline exactly how to care for the item and how to troubleshoot issues. It takes like 5-10 minutes and definitely ensures longevity on most items.



Whimsical_Adventurer:

We have a Google Drive folder. As soon as something new comes into the house, I Google it and find the PDF of the manual and save it to that folder. We always have the manual to troubleshoot. And I don’t need to find a place to keep the papers.

#8 Practicing Gratitude. My misery was in defaulting to a 'victim' mindset, and things I dont have. It paralyzed me. By focusing on the things I am capable of doing, and the things I do have I was able to dig myself out of that hole.



I won't suggest its a mindset that works for everyone, because you really have to dig deep sometimes to focus on something to be happy about. So in that sense, it can feel unrealistic. There is value though in thinking "my hobby is fun" or "I enjoy the smell of this candle." It's just a nice reminder that things don't really suck so bad.

#9 Daily walk. Free to do. Already have what i need to do it. Reduces stress and anxiety. Let’s me eat an extra scoop of ice cream now and then.

Scientific American explains that, based on a 2009 study, new habit creation can take anywhere from a mere 18 days to a whopping 254 days. The average is around 66 days. The biggest factor that influenced whether a behavior would become part of a person’s automatic daily routine was, somewhat unsurprisingly, consistent daily repetition. Another major factor is the type of activity itself. For instance, forming some basic habits like washing your hands more can take just a few weeks. On the flip side, consistent exercise habits can take half a year.

#10 Many meal plan and then go to the store but I do it backwards. I only buy what meat and produce is on sale and then cook for my week around that.



mzzd6671:

I do this too, but I check all the grocery stores around me to see what's on sale, then I meal plan.

#11 I just posted about this on another thread about something else, but it's top of my mind so - replacing my phone/screen time with reading in its place. I feel a lot happier with less scrolling, and I've been talking to a lot more people about reading since I'm reading a lot more books with the new time I've found haha.

#12 Buying the same sized reusable containers. I've got 1 liters, half liters and quarter liters, they all use the same lid and stacked together neatly. Tupperware puzzle difficulty 0.



Chance-Dot162:

I did that, and mine are collapsible, so they take up barely any space. They are stacked up container, lid, container, lid, so you just pull a complete pair out. I love it so much. I got my mother a set, but she just mixed them in with all the previous decades' hodgepodge of containers.

Bored Panda got in touch with redditor u/Imllo, who sparked the entire discussion on the 'Frugal' subreddit in the first place. We were interested to find out what had inspired them to pose the question online. "I've always found Reddit to be a very interesting place where you can learn and share different perspectives, lifestyles, and routines," they opened up to us. ADVERTISEMENT "So, I decided to ask users about their daily tricks," they said, explaining that they were curious to get a peek at other people's experiences.

#13 Drinking a full glass of water first thing every morning. It’s ridiculously simple and costs next to nothing, but it wakes me up better than coffee sometimes, helps my skin, and just makes me feel less sluggish all day.

#14 Repairing clothes and darning socks! I am a crafty person, but I absolutely hate the idea that you need to buy craft supplies. So instead of buying c**p, I darn socks, fix up old T-shirts, and repair clothes that need repairing. I've been doing this for a few years now and I've saved maybe $100 to $200 and only spent $10 on scissors and thread. It feels great to lessen my environmental impact and it helps my loved ones hold onto their favorite T-shirts, sweatshirts, socks, etc. I am so happy when I can mend something for a friend.

#15 Getting a library card. I went years without reading a book. Slowly got back into it and now I read about a book a week. I put books on hold online and it's always nice getting a notification that a book I've been waiting for is ready. And the library is pretty close by so going to pick up/return a book is a good excuse to go for a walk.

Meanwhile, we asked the author of the thread about the behaviors that they personally believe might have the biggest impact on a person's quality of life. "I think it's the small habits that help you in your daily life," u/Imllo told Bored Panda, emphasizing that it's important to focus on the small things in your routine. "Like when you're doing mundane tasks like preparing meals, cleaning the house, or getting dressed," they said. "In short, whatever makes your day-to-day life much easier." ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Cooking from scratch. I like to cook anyway and it’s SOOOO much cheaper. I batch cook on the weekends and then coast through the week. Got a cheap bread machine from amazon a couple of years ago and use it to make dough for single serve pizza crusts. Pre Covid I couldn’t feed myself for a week on $20 easy. Now it’s more like $40 but I moved too and groceries are more expensive here.

#17 I work in the insurance brokerage industry so I preach this frequently…use your annual wellness check up, bloodwork, colonoscopy and other preventive benefits! Get your two dental cleanings, get your eye exam, etc. Those preventive visits can save you SO much in the long-run. You can easily identify things before they’re a real emergent problem.



As an adult (36 now), I’ve always done the visits like clockwork and feel like my health is better for it.



Also, check for manufacturer coupons and patient assistance programs for your more expensive medications. They can help offset your co-pays and often still count toward your max out of pocket (not all insurance plans track if you paid or coupons paid).

#18 Ordering my groceries online then picking up. This saves so much time and money. My list is always pretty boring, but with the $$ I save, I can afford to do an in-person Trader Joe run every couple months. I look forward to that.

What are the cheapest habits that you have that have genuinely changed your life for the better, dear Pandas? What are the best small life hacks that you practice? What is the most difficult habit you’ve ever formed? Grab a snack and tell us all about your experiences in the comments below.

#19 Keeping my phone out of the bedroom at night and using a real alarm clock.

#20 I buy second hand name brand clothing at thrift store (Goodwill), when i get tired of it I sell it to a second hand store (Uptown Cheapskate) for more than I paid for it originally.



Example: Purchase a Tommy Bahama summer shirt for $6 at Goodwill in the spring, Sell it to Uptown Cheapskate for $8 in the fall. 3 to 4 months of use, and $2 richer.

#21 Before I go buy an expensive appliance, I go to Facebook and ask my friends an family if anyone has one of what I need (think things like mixer, table, sewing machine). We live in a society of over consumption so most people know someone that has something extra. You can get stuff at discounted prices or even free. And you can also borrow so the storage doesn’t become a problem. A lot of big libraries have rooms of stuff you can check out as well!

#22 When I feel like buying something I don’t need, I organize my tools, cables, gardening seeds/prune, pantry, or closet, related area of storage first and usually find a project there instead.



If I am still thinking about the item a month later and making mental plans for it, then I will buy it to also free up mental space.

#23 Running. I was never a runner but when I turned 40 and started to add some pounds, I somehow managed to train myself up to running a 5k alone. After several years of that, I met running friends in my city and it is now the most fulfilling and enjoyable part of my life. I spend plenty of money on it but all that’s really necessary is a good pair of shoes and some discipline. Can’t imagine my life without it now.

#24 Floss. There's a bunch of different products that can be more expensive but once you're addicted to it you can't go back. You will notice if you skip days. I started with just the roll kind but now use a toothbrush looking kind. Never tried the water pick kind but curious if it's any good.



petrastales:

I cannot even fathom sleeping without gliding floss between my teeth, or I feel extreeeemely uncomfortable lol.

#25 Purchasing older models of stoves/washer/dryer. The ones you can actually work on that were made to last a long time. Absolutely nothing with a mother board !

#26 Almost always, lemon + salt + sunshine will remove small stains from clothes.

#27 Stopped wearing make-up.

#28 Journaling. I always stumble across a realization that I wouldn't have noticed if I wasn't going through to process of talking it through with myself through writing.

#29 Small spray bottle of vodka for clothes that smell a bit musty coming out of the drawer. It gets rid of the odor and I don’t have to rewash already clean clothes.

#30 Cutting my own hair….

#31 **Actually using reusable grocery bags EVERY place I shop.** I make it a habit to hang them on the hook by the door for the next time I go to my car & I store them there all folded in 1 bag (vs. in the house) so they're ready to go wherever I go.



I bought some years back when CA implemented their bs no plastic bags law bc of litter. It's bs bc they basically just came back w/ even THICKER plastic bags they just now charge customers 10¢ ea for. The price is not a deterrent either--I rarely ever see ppl using reusable bags when I'm in line. My grandmother has stacks and stacks of these "reusable" plastic bags. Buy yourself some $1 fabric bags (I like the ones at World Market or the larger, sturdier ones from TJ Maxx / Marshall's / Home Goods / Ross & I have a couple $1 insulated ones (Walmart & Dollar Tree both have them). Or hell just reuse the thicker plastic ones (I have some of those folded up too I do reuse).

#32 I bought a four sided sponge with various grits on each side for doing my nails. I have issues with my finger and toe nails chipping easily. 30 seconds a day now, and no broken nails or ingrown nails. Removing the ridges stopped the splits that became chips. Being an old man, polishing seemed silly.

#33 I buy 2 chickens from Costco for 16 dollars (they come in a set). Thats several meals for two using the chicken and then I boil the bones for broth for future soups. Usually I freeze a whole chicken at a time.

#34 Staying in the clothing department, I fold clothes KonMari-style and stack them horizontally instead of on top of each other. Now I can actually see all my t-shirts when picking one.

#35 Picking up your bath mat / other cloth items that end up on the floor using your toes. Cause strengthening your foot muscles in this manner is exactly what you’re told to do to help fix plantar fasciitis.. and plantar fasciitis sucks so best to avoid it in the first place.

#36 When I buy meat in bulk, I divide it all up and divvy it into portions before freezing.



When I buy ground beef, I make it all into burger patties. I separate each patty with 2 pieces of cut parchment paper, flash freeze, stack them in freezer bags and freeze.



It makes it really easy to just pull out however many I need for the meal. If I need a certain weight, I just weigh out however many patties that is and break up the patties as they cook. They don't even have to be thawed to cook. I just start the cast iron out hot then lower the temp to allow the inside to cook before raising the temp to flip and cook the other side.



Instead of buying pork chops I buy a pork loin and cut it into chops at home and do them like I do the ground beef. Again, they don't have to be thawed to fry.

#37 I gotta say it's my refillable water bottle (a borosilicate one I carry in a neoprene sleeve). I drink water from my Brita filter, and drink a lot more than when I had to buy water bottles. The quality of life improvement is ostentatiously drinking from my water bottle while lecturing a fellow boomer with their Aquafina about loving the planet and saying "amiright!?" to a nearby gen-z'er much to the annoyance of both.

#38 Tennis and/or pickleball when you can play outside! Gets you moving, out in the sun, and will get you talking to strangers and joining in on their games when they need a fourth!

#39 Not buy weeks worth of food (common in the US) but stop at the store on my way home from work.. buy what I need for the day or food prep for max 3 days.. also only buy what’s on sale and on my list



My pantry is not as cluttered .. I eat what I buy and virtually no food waste.. my fridge is clean.

#40 **Switching to bar soap.**



I used to go through bottles of body wash like nothing — $5 here, $8 there, every few weeks.

Then I bought a $3 bar of good-quality soap (like Dr. Bronner’s or a local artisan kind), and it lasted over a month. Zero plastic waste, takes up less space, and somehow makes my shower feel more... intentional?



Bonus: I feel like an old-school minimalist monk, which is weirdly satisfying.

#41 Simply waking up earlier and giving myself time before leaving for work.

#42 Going to bed early to wake up feeling rested.

#43 The only thing that works for me even if I’m shattered after a long day is whenever I leave a room, I’ll pick up one thing to take back with me like rubbish or a cup or whatever.. and since I move around quite a bit, a surprising amount of mess disappears and makes me feel a little more put together.

#44 Buying a quality matcha powder and having a matcha every day! It’s not expensive, and (I think) it’s a healthy and happy thing to add to your routine. My friend who got me into it insists that Japanese matcha is the best, so that’s what I buy.

#45 Meditation. I appreciate everything in life so much more after a few days of meditation. Colours are more vibrant, time with loved ones feels more connected, and I just feel so much more grateful for the moment I'm in.

#46 Walking to the office.



Takes the better part of an hour but avoids the commute stress and I can estimate to the minute when I'll arrive. Add a good audiobook and it changed the worst part of the morning to my favorite part of the morning while also ticking the daily exercise box. Also saves me roughly 100 € a month not paying for transport.



Albeit I suppose my wear and tear for shoes has increased.

#47 Exercising at home with a yoga mat and 2 sets of dumbells, drinking more water and snacking less, and just cooking at home. Having healthy habits also improves your quality of life and reduces medical bills/expenses in the long run.



An arguably less healthy habit I have is playing video games, the $/hr entertainment value is unmatched by any other activity. You don't even need a fancy PC/console and there are tons of free games out there.

#48 I air-dry my pants and my bras. They've lasted for years.

#49 Cut my restaurant visits after the prices nearly doubled, breakfast became more expensive than lunch, and expected tips jumped to 20% on the much higher prices. Now I eat better and cheaper, I don’t get served food that I’m allergic to, and when my glass is empty I don’t have to wait to get it refilled. A win all around.

#50 Put stuff in my Amazon basket that I (mostly) don't end up buying.

#51 Gym membership. Life saving, life changing, QoL improvement in every area. Cheaper than a few bottles of wine a month. (Ditch the alcohol too).

#52 Nice coffee. I genuinely dislike going to coffee shops now since I make much better coffee at home. I prefer pourover since it’s not about the gear like espresso is, and I definitely spend a lot of money on nice beans, but it’s so d**n worth it. As an added bonus I get to be known as a great brunch host!

#53 Toilet paper by the case. I also buy consumables items if on sale even if we don’t need them.



My rational is the toilet paper is cheaper by the case and I never run out. And buying stuff on sale even if I have enough I figure I’m eventually going to have to buy it, might as well save now vs spending more later.

#54 A dash of pink salt in my water instead of buying electrolyte drinks.

#55 Ride a bike!

Regular biles cost $50 on marketplace. It can be relaxing, exciting, exercise, social, grounding, meditative, educational, convenient, freeing...





I dont understand why people dont ride bikes.

#56 Generally fixing most things on my cars, industrial equipment, my home, rentals. I've saved somewhere over six figures just by being mechanically proficient.

#57 Changing where I get my drinking water.



Every week I would buy the WM 40 case of bottle water for ~$5, ~5.28gal.



Lost my job, realized a nearby Water Drop/Watermill offered nearly the same amount of water for $1.75 (5gal).



Invested in two 5gal jugs and a personal pump.

Now for less than that original cost of $5, I get 10g of water and significantly cut back on waste, reducing frequency of taking out the trash.



Aside: I don’t trust water from the tap even after filtration.

#58 Buying used George Foreman grills at the thrift store and cooking hamburgers at home. Cheap, easy to clean, if it breaks…a new one is $5.

#59 Use a mesh laundry bag for undies and socks, they don't get lost and I don't have a random thong clinging onto my pants.

#60 Not using the dryer.



I have laundry line hanging next to the dryer in the basement where I dehumidifier is also running.



Hanging the clothes makes a big difference in both the electric bill and the longevity of the clothing. It's a win win.

#61 Keto or very low carbs is extremely cheap and feels fantastic (YMMV). It also reduces your cravings for other things. This confused me the first time I went on keto and lost 20 lbs., I thought I just felt great for achieving something that was very, very difficult for me to do before which was lose weight.



Nope, it's actually a big thing where eating carbs also activates the same dopaminergic pathways as other high dopaminergic activities for video games, social media, Reddit, etc. There's some cross-sensitization, blood sugar and insulin spikes, etc. For someone who loves chips, noodles, rice, and can demolish 1.5 lbs. of pasta for decades, on keto maybe two or three days in, it'll be easy to avoid carbs. I don't even crave them now. Note: That isn't to say carbs don't taste fantastic - they taste AMAZING. But after eating a bit, I can stop which I was never able to do before. Take that Pringles!







Keto is also super cheap if you add roughage / vegetables. I tend to do a 9 oz. romaine lettuce salad ($2-3) with a bit of croutons, bit of shredded parmesan cheese, and some dressing with maybe 0.2-0.3 lbs. of chicken thigh. I get boneless, skinless chicken thigh for $2/lb. Plenty of water. At night, some eggs, some fruit, and maybe soup or some more chicken thigh, pork ribs, or chuck roast. You simply eat a LOT less and still feel decently full.

#62 Use old single socks on the Swiffer instead of buying the disposable sheets. If the sock is to tall cut the top off.





Use white vinegar to clean the coffee maker. Didn't forget to run water through after. Use the chilled down vinegar to remove the toilet ring or the soap scum off the tub mat or shower curtain. One giant bottle of white vinegar is cheaper than a separate coffee pot cleaner, toilet bowl cleaner and bathroom cleaner.



Use kitchen scissors to cut pizza. No scared up pans to replace over and over.

#63 Using a milk frother that was gifted to me. Now I prefer home lattes because I can add whatever sugar & spice I’m in the mood for, and still have the fancy foam.

#64 Planting fruit trees and berry bushes. I've always had a food garden and an herb garden, but I planted 18 fruit trees and 77 berry bushes back in 2019, and every year I have delicious fresh fruit to share with my family and neighbors. There's nothing better than fresh raspberries! Yum!

#65 This is small but making my own hand soap from water and whatever dish soap i currently have. my mom did this when i was growing up so i’ve just gotten to the point where i detest having to spend money specifically on hand soap. until i bought fancy foam bottles to refill we would just buy a foaming soap from the store and reuse the bottle for as long as possible



edit to add: i even have dry skin and i don’t find it to be a problem because i just make sure moisturize my hands after.

#66 I don’t know if this qualifies but I love eating out and trying new cuisines. It’s prohibitively expensive now. I use a couple of apps that offer 50pc off food if you eat at weird times. Love it. I still get to go out but with less worries about the bill.

#67 The habit of not smoking and drinking alcohol. I quit those years ago. When I quit smoking I quit drinking.

#68 I spray my shower with “clean shower” cleaner every time before I get out of the shower. I barely have to clean my shower anymore “maybe once a month” because cleaning my shower is my least favorite chore in the world. I have hard water (well water) and I never have any mold, mildew, or spots. I wish I could figure out something to make that cleans this good, but I also kinda like the smell of it.

#69 Fasting on my work days. I work 3p-3a 3-4 times a week. On those days I don’t eat until I get home from work. It helps me maintain my weight and makes getting ready for work easier.

#70 Old-fashioned razor and razor blades, then a brush and soap for the face. Have saved hundreds over just a few years and such a better experience.

#71 Whenever you plan to have a phone call, e.g. with your mom, use a headset or AirPods etc. so you have your hands free and you can clean up, work out, cook, fold clothes etc. safes soo much time...

#72 Picking up trash while walking around.. it makes feel i am contributing something to my community and nature.

#73 Hiking. Some national and state parks I don’t have to pay a fee, so it’s just gas and food.

#74 If you like candles, buy one big one. It’ll last forever.

#75 Taking plants cutting - is so rewarding seeing a new plant growing from a tiny bit pinched there and there.

#76 Not "cheap" but good ceiling fans. I've yet to run the AC this year yet. The ceiling fan in the living room at max speed makes me want to grab a blanket. And our electric bill went from $260 last May to $130 last month.

#77 I finally learned that $4 lipstick is just fine. Thanks, Wet n Wild.

