We’re featuring some interesting life hacks that some creative people shared in an online thread that they believe everyone should at least be aware of . From hacks at home and tips for parents to thoughts on IT and safety, there’s something for everyone. Scroll down to check out some of the best bits of advice.

As every one of you goes through life, you pick up a bunch of little pearls of wisdom that make your day-to-day routines a bit easier. However, not many people besides you might be aware of these things. What sounds intuitive and common sense to you may be mind-blowing to someone else.

#1 Clean a pan/pot/cutting board etc. while my other stuff is cooking. By the end of cooking, the only other thing I need to clean is the dish that holds the final product. Makes it so I don't have a whole bunch of stuff to clean after I've eaten.



Also cook a large amount so I have dinner for most of the week.



Edit: so randomly this blew up I'll add an extra. Save your eggshells and grind them and save them. Use them with soap to get rid of tough grime on your pots.

RELATED:

#2 I keep an emergency $20 in my phone (in between the phone and its case). It's come in handy so many times when I've forgotten my wallet or been to a cash only place.

#3 Telling my toddler that tv show characters go on vacation so we can take a break from watching them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Life hacks can be very useful, not to mention fun just to learn about. However, a bunch of nifty pieces of advice won’t do you much good if the core parts of your life are out of balance. In other words, don’t forget to focus on the basics while you’re also testing out which hacks actually fit your life well. The most fundamental habits are nothing new, but they’re very important. If you get them right, you then have a much stronger position from which you can do, well, anything you want in life, really. There’s a huge difference in quality of life between being well-rested, energetic, and confident and exhausted, burned out, and out of shape. If you want to live a happy and healthy life, you should prioritize having a vibrant social life with positive people, getting plenty of movement throughout the day, eating nutritious food, sleeping lots, and generally doing things that make you feel like you have a purpose. And—obviously—avoid unhealthy habits like eating junk food (e.g., processed foods with high sugar or salt content), substance abuse, or a sedentary lifestyle. That’s the general gist of things. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I have a keyboard shortcut on all my devices where @@ automatically enters my email address.

#5 Mow the leaves. Still see people raking and bagging... Why?

#6 You can put a few band-aids in the note section of your purse or wallet. They take up no room, and are easy to find when you need them, no matter if it’s in a week or in 4 years time.



Edit: A “note”(short for bank note) is the British English term for paper money. Equivalent of an American English “bill” - $5 note = $5 bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most engaging books we’ve read over the past couple of decades is Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life, by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles. The book is quite short, very to the point, and sets out what living a meaningful life entails. In brief, your Ikigai is your reason for living. It’s found at the intersection of four areas of your life: what you love, what the world needs, what you can be paid for, and what you are good at. Your Ikigai is something more than just your job, passion, or vocation. According to the authors, you should stay active throughout your life and avoid retiring. That being said, you also should do things in a rush. Do things slowly, take your time. Meanwhile, avoid overeating, surround yourself with good friends, and exercise daily. Furthermore, try to be grateful for what you already have and also spend time in nature. And, of course, follow your Ikigai, whatever it may be.

#7 Bidet or bum hose. After spending time with these in Asia, it shocks me that this isn't the world wide standard.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I keep a list of joyful moments every year. I track the date and the moment. These can be big and small: a great holiday, or the way a friend looks when they tell you something and they're vulnerable but trust you. I used to think I could just remember everything, but I'm 41 now and rereading these lists always cheers me up.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Freezing leftover coffee in an ice cube tray is a game-changer for iced coffee, no more watered-down drinks!

What are the most useful life hacks that you’ve ever found, dear Pandas? How have they improved your routines? If you had to pick just one piece of advice that you’d want everyone to follow next year, what would it be? What habits do you hope to develop in 2025? We’d love to hear from you, so be sure to share your thoughts in the comments. And enjoy the start of a brand new year. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 The “no empty hands” method when cleaning up or organizing. Do not go from room to room with empty hands. Saves a lot of back and forth trips.

#11 We have a load of spare toothbrushes, still in wrapping obviously, for when people come stay and they forget theirs. It's only been of use three maybe four times, but at a couple of quid for a brush, it's totally worth it.

#12 Making it clear to your employer that your family is important to you and that you prioritize them outside of work.



Then work really hard from 9-5. (Plus a few exceptions when work requires it, balanced with formally requested time off for family)



You become an A- (minus) asset to the company. Every one respects you and the people/customers you serve enjoy your work. Making work mostly enjoyable. You’ll have job security.



Let the crazy person who wants to give their life away in exchange for being the A+ employee.

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Sit to pee (at home) as a man. It keeps our bathrooms clean and odor-free for longer. Our two sons sit too.



As a bonus, it makes my wife very happy.

#14 Once I found a pair of socks that are comfortable and don’t get holes, I bought 20 pairs of the same color. No matching on laundry day, if the dryer eats one I’ll never notice.

#15 In my car, I always keep a lighter, canned/bottled water, a change of clothes, an old (but functional) pair of shoes, and a phone charging cord. Can't tell you how many times one of those items has saved my a*s.

#16 I know everyone wants to go serious life hack mode here but





Eat muffins upside down because it won’t fall apart and you get that sweet muffin top last.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 When you find an article of clothing that you like better than all other items in that category. Buy a second item.



For me it was some blue Nathan's from Fluevog. Loved them so much I bought a second pair for when the first wear out in a decade.



Same goes for pants etc.

#18 Book flights using a VPN to make yourself appear from a different country. It often means a cheaper flight. And no, before you ask, you don't have to book or be FROM the country or going to it to book a flight from another country.



I saved 1600 on a flight from the US to Australia by doing this.

#19 I buy my socks all at once, all identical. When I need socks I grab any 2 because they all match.



When one gets a hole, I throw one sock away, not a pair. When I start to run low I throw them all out, and start over.



The idea that people actually spend time sorting, pairing, and folding socks is insanity to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 I got tired of looking for my reading glasses so just got a pair for each room of the house (Kitchen, family, bedroom, bathroom, garage).

#21 Very simple but the amount of people don’t know that Control/Command + Shift + T brings back the tab you closed by accident on chrome or whatever is crazy. It’ll even bring back entire windows if you accidentally close everything.

#22 You know those salad spinner things that you use to dry your lettuce etc. leaves after you wash them so you don't get a soggy mess, right? You know you can also use them to actually do the washing, right? Just fill the basket inside with the leaves you want to wash, fill the thing with water and gently swish the leaves inside both clockwise and counterclockwise until they're thoroughly washed. Then take the water out, THEN do the furiously spinning centrifuge thing that they're actually famous for.



The amount of sand and dirt that was floating around in the water the first time I did that to some baby spinach was a life-changing sight I'll never forget.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 I love brushing my teeth in the shower. Extra time in a hot shower while completing another task before bed/work.



Also I squeegee off excess water before using a towel to dry myself and means my towel is much cleaner before a second use.



Although I can definitely believe other people don't do these.

#24 Use hand sanitizer to remove ink stains. .

#25 Don’t throw away the veggie bits you peel or cut off. Put them in a bag and save it in the freezer. Keep adding to the bag, and use it for a broth when ready.



I learned this a couple months ago in a cooking sub and was surprised at how fast my first one filled up. We made a very flavorful broth from it and already have a second bag ready to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Put together bags to organize stuff you need when you go places. I have a gym bag, a work bag, a roller skate bag, a dance bag, you get the idea. I buy inexpensive bags at thrift stores. I just grab the bag for the activity. No gathering things up and hoping I remember it all. I just grab the bag and go.





Also, bidets.

#27 Buy a bulk pack of nail trimmers and hide them everywhere you can think of possibly needing to trim a hang nail - every bathroom, car, work bag / purse, etc.

#28 Going for a walk first thing. Literally, bed-pee-clothes-leave the house. No matter the weather.



It’s life changing for folks that usually have a groggy morning. For a while I had to be at work for 6am so I’d be up at 4:30 to walk.



An early bed time is certainly difficult social life wise but when I’m religious about this routine I’ve never felt better and anyone who does similarly says the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 My wife and I take out a certain amount of cash each week. Say it’s $125 each so $250 total. This is our personal spending money each week. Want lunch? Comes out of your cash. Same for online purchases, whatever the cost gets set aside.



Then at the end of the week, we put all our leftover cash in a jar and it becomes our communal fund. We use it for groceries, dinners out, vacations, etc. it’s helped us tremendously cut down our personal spending each week. .

#30 Buy non-fresh Christmas food ahead of Christmas. I start adding little bits to my weekly food shop from around October. Think cupboard food with a long shelf life like crackers, pringles etc. I have a food spreadsheet (among others) that I use to track what food I've bought. Then when Christmas comes I just have to buy fresh food.



I appreciate that not everyone has any spare change from their food budget each week, and that I'm in a very privileged way position to be able to do this. This comment is more aimed at those people who do their food shopping on chr eve and wonder why there's nothing ava.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 My spouse and I each have our own blankets in bed. Other people find this weird….

#32 Roll/ Shape/ Scoop your cookie dough BEFORE chilling. Saves so much time and hassle.

#33 I keep one of those dish cleaning wands you fill with soap in my shower. It’s filled with Dawn soap and vinegar. I scrub my shower walls and tub basically every other shower, just while I’m in there. It takes less than 2 minutes and I never have to clean my tub/shower otherwise. About 2x/yr I’ll do a Comet tub clean scrub, but I can’t even see/tell a difference, it’s mostly just for peace of mind.

#34 I have a Google account for the house. I email things that I need to remember. Have photos of various things around the property (including plants because I always forget what is a weed and what is a plant). In Drive I have saved all the paint colours, documents related to renovations and house plans etc. If we ever sell the house I can change the Password to the new owners and they will effectively have a house manual.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Sounds really weird, but whenever i wear a dress or a skirt with tights, i put a second pair of (clean of course) underpants on top of the tights. Keeps them in place and there is no annoying pulling them back to place every five minutes.

#36 When you order Chinese food and get anything that has a fried component, i.e. General Tso's chicken or orange beef or anything like that, order the sauce on the side.



That way if you have it delivered or pick it up the fried part will still be crispy because it hasn't sat in the sauce for too long and gotten soggy.

#37 *Placing a common item in its assigned place;* car keys, cell, purse, wallet ... whatever. The moment I come home car keys go *there,* cell beside my chair, purse hung on the coat rack, sunglasses in the car pocket. Never again will you ask, "Anyone seen my car keys?!" ;-)



I haven't misplaced anything like that in literal decades. I don't hunt for *"it"* I go to its "place."



This is a habit leftover as an AF medic. The supply closet was always strictly organized. If you have a patient in the midst of a crisis you have to find supplies quickly. Packing for a wound, run to the closet, grab it, back to the patient ... seconds. Critical meds in a cabinet, you have the key, need epinephrine, stat.



I continued that lifelong habit in my studio; untold supplies; brushes here, paint there, tools in their drawer, all organized by task and medium ... I've been doing this for 50 + yrs.



It's a wonderful time saving habit to develop.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Using an airline’s app. I’m shocked at the amount of people I know who check in online but just rely on the screens at the airport to tell them if there’s delays, a new gate, etc.

#39 Roll intead of fold my clothes. It saves space in my suitcase during the travel.

#40 Take the time to load the cutlery section of the dishwasher, grouping by types of items.



When it’s done, just grab handfuls of the same implement and chuck in your already-compartmentalised cutlery drawer, instead of picking one of each a dozen times.



EDIT Today I learned there are LOTS of different dishwasher cutlery compartment designs. I have been looking at photos of dishwashers online for longer than I expected today.



This tip is for the ones with a plastic grid over the cutlery basket (which you may have thrown away because it comes in the ‘mystery bag’ of optional hoses, clips and pamphlets).

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Simply not buying the textbook that is "required" for a university course. I'm only speaking for STEM majors though - can't comment for other majors.



Every year I see university students lamenting the excessive cost of textbooks but never questioning if the book is truly "needed" - and for over 80% of my engineering courses, the answer was no.



Math and science concepts are the same whether you learn them from a textbook or from lecture notes and past exams posted on MIT Opencourseware and similar websites. Most of my classmates who blindly bought the "required" textbook barely even read it outside of the practice problems and solution manual.



If you're one of those keeners who genuinely wants to learn the lowest-level details beyond what's required to ace your final exam, you can still learn that off YouTube, scientific research publications, or just pirating the book (and if the "required" book isn't on torrent sites, just pirate a different book that covers the same topics!).



I saved thousands of dollars by outright ignoring the textbook "requirement" where possible, and it had zero impact on my academic performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 If you search Amazon for rechargeable hand warmers, they come right up. Palm-size gadgets who's primary purpose is to be warm. Battery lasts 6-8 hours. They come in pairs. The obvious use is to put them in your jacket pocket when you're out, but I like to keep one with me relaxing on the couch when it's chilly. I work in grocery, which means cold back rooms and sometimes working in coolers/freezers.

I don't know why everyone doesn't have these. They're seriously personal mobile warm spots. They're cheap ($30ish for a pair).

Mine have a flashlight on them and can also be used in reverse as a battery bank to charge a phone. They were my gift to darn near everyone this year.

#43 If you are constantly grabbing a tool from point A to use it at point B, just get a second one for point B.





For example, it is great to have a sharps drawer where you keep scissors, but if you are always looking for scissors while at your desk, just get a second pair to keep in your desk. If you have to go find an Allen wrench from the garage to tighten a stubborn kitchen faucet, get one of the correct size to keep in the kitchen.





Instead of moving a phone charger between bedroom and living room, just get a second one for your living room.





Obviously financial and space limitations can apply. But pay attention to what you waste frustration looking for, where you actually use it, and if possible just get a second one to keep in that location.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 After Christmas, not only do I buy wrapping paper when it's cheap, but I buy it according to the background color. Red, white, green, blue. (You can use whatever color plan works for you.)



When I get gifts, I box them, wrap them, and when I wrap them I wrap them in a color indicating where they're going. All presents in red paper are to the three of us and are staying home. All presents in green paper are going to my mom's house. All presents in white are going to work and other friends. All presents in blue are going to my husband's parents. This makes sorting things out in a hurry when you're ready to go a lot easier.



I also keep box cutter, good paper scissors, box tape, and regular tape as well as a pen that will write on the tags packed with the wrapping paper. That way I don't have to go look for anything, it's all right there and it stays right there when I'm done.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Meal prepping. Save a ton of money and time. You can meal prep for a week, for a month, hell even for a year for some specific things. What really blows my mind is people who will buy walmart frozen dinners and then refuse to meal prep because "idk it wont taste the same as fresh".

#46 I work from home 100% of the time and all meetings are via Zoom. I wear a $25 clip-on synthetic hairpiece (a "topper") over my regular hair for work. I can literally roll out of bed and pin my "hair" on in seconds. It doesn't need to be styled, it always looks great, and it actually looks better on Zoom because it's fuller and denser than my real hair. I honestly think it's the greatest life hack and I'm mystified that it hasn't caught on as the ultimate Zoom-era workaround. (See also: turtleneck sweaters can go on over pajamas and no one is the wiser.).

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Here's a big cooking hack I never see talked about: You are not a restaurant.



When prepping ingredients, it's okay to be wasteful. If you can get 90% of the onion easily and spend just as much time and effort getting another 5% of the onion... who cares? Just use 90% of the onion. You are not a restaurant. You are not prepping a hundred onions a day. That 5% wastage adds up to like a buck over the course of a year. It's *okay.* You can cut your prep time and effort by like half by realizing you are not a restaurant and it's okay to not put in the extra effort for that last 5%.

#48 I fill ice cube trays by holding them at a 45 degree angle and holding them still with the top end under the tap. Water automatically flows down to fill all the compartments and they don’t overfill.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 The notes section of my phone's contact list. Meeting my kids' friends' parents? Good thing I can use that section to tell me who are Emily's mom and dad. Distant friends had a new baby? Great, I won't forget their name or birthday for when we get in touch in the future.

#50 Something I still do even though technology has rendered it less effective is put groups of people in your phone's contact list starting with a less used letter.



All my employees first and last names have a small X before them, former employees have z's.



All my kids' friends had a small q before each name, and their parents.



When I was dating, women that I saved had a small V before their name and their city.



That way you can always sort by the letter when you can't remember a kid's friends mom's name, and look that way.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Upstairs-downstairs basket.



Put it at the bottom or top of the stairway, put things as you realize they need to go up or down. Next person to climb the stairs carries it.

#52 Crushing garlic cloves with the flat of the blade before chopping the top off. It means the outside comes off in one piece, and it always surprises me whenever I someone peeling it in little pieces.

#53 Backing into a parking space when at a crowded event. It's much easier to see cross traffic and nose into a line of cars as opposed to trying to back out. I also choose to park close to the exit and walk further to save a significant amount of time and frustration when everyone is trying to get out later.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Since a bunch of my coworkers were unaware- if you hold down Shift, you can Tab backwards.

#55 My general hack is how little people do simple and proven methods and instead seek short cuts.



Consistency over time doing simple and proven things is the thing that I cite that I can’t believe people do not do.

#56 If you need to remember to go somewhere or do something, picture yourself doing it. Imagine yourself getting off the bus at the earlier stop, or taking the other turn, whatever it might be. Guaranteed you'll remember to do it instead of sticking to your routine and forgetting.

#57 Keep a logbook for valuable items. Car, RV, house, etc.





When did you last replace the furnace filter, and what was its type? How long has the car been rattling like that when shifting from 2nd to 3rd? What was the brand and color of paint you used to do the bathroom walls? What's your typical MPG? Which breaker goes to the basement again?





All these are perfectly easy to answer with a quick flip through the logbook. People act like this is weird, but to me it makes perfect sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Breaking the vaccum seal on jars with a teaspoon and then opening the jar like a normal person instead of banging it on the counter, running it under water, using weird contraptions from the home shopping network or trying to open it with brute force.

#59 Networking tips from a non-IT person:



-Instead of adding something to WiFi, if it can be wired, wire it.



Saves so much drama and downtime, and I don’t have the stats, but I swear WiFi is faster for everything else.



-disable IPV6. Everything I have slows down when trying to use it.



-create / disestablish a wifi network for guests. Most routers allow this, have it able to use for them and then limit/disable it.



Make super simple passwords for grandparents/parents so that you don’t have to worry about anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 Wash your armpits with a little bit of shampoo. Way more effective than soap for resetting smell (maybe only if you have hairy armpits?).

#61 I use acne pads to clean behind my ears.

#62 Peeling open a banana by the blossom end (the end opposite the stem). Your nail has to go through so much less skin and stays much cleaner this way. I think I learned this from TV.



Apes and monkeys do this as well, and if anything, they’re the experts on how to efficiently peel bananas, though I have had it that friends called me an ape for peeling my bananas like this.

#63 I use autocorrect to avoid typing out common sentences over and over again at work, or to quickly enter info* like my email address and the office address.



As examples:



letme = Let me know if you need any more information.



needinfo = I need some more information before I can help you with your request, please could you confirm:



regoff = (our registered office address).

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Have an emergency car tool that breaks your glass and can cut your seatbelt. Especially if you drive over a body of water regularly.

#65 I'm surprised more people don't buy store-branded items at the grocery. I only buy name-brand stuff when they're on sale.

#66 If you want to feel the temperature of water coming out the tap don't feel the water, feel the tap.



The metal of the tap is more or less the same temperature as the water. It lets you know the water temperature without getting your hand wet.

#67 Eating dessert before dinner for optimal happiness levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 Say no to their boss. I mean, not literally say "no", but just set boundaries for themselves at work and hold themselves to it. Like, that classic office scene where the boss is like, "I need that report on my desk by Monday," and the worker is like, "I don't have time to do it by then," and then the boss is like, "I don't care, I expect it it be there," so the employee works over the weekend to meet the boss's unreasonable demands.



As a manager myself, I promise you, my options if you fail to meet my unrealistic expectations are minimal. Especially if you're super clear (bonus points for a paper trail) about what is and is not a reasonable expectation. I think we're indoctrinated in every aspect of our lives to believe that if an authority figure orders you to do something you simply *have* to do it. There actually is another option which is to simply not do it. If you're fairly confident that you're roughly in line with what most people would consider to be reasonable expectations, a power tripping authority figure like that has very little real power. They get their power from most people simply doing what they're told without really questioning it.