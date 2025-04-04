ADVERTISEMENT

One of the things that our society seems to be extremely concentrated on is being productive. We're always urged to do as many things as possible, do all of them well, and things like that. So, it can get pretty overwhelming pretty fast. That's where various efficiency hacks come in.

The only problem with them is that not all of them are as useful as some claim them to be. Today, we're going to debunk some of these tips by using opinions from netizens who posted under a viral thread. So, let's jump in, shall we?

More info: Reddit

#1

Smartphone on desk with YouTube app, next to laptop and productivity tools like sticky notes, pen, and earbuds. I stopped reading productivity books and stopped watching productivity YouTube channels completely. Made a massive difference. Productivity “content” is a massive trap that makes you feel productive without actually doing anything worthwhile.

michellezssa , ijeab Report

    #2

    Person yawning on bed, illustrating unproductive morning routine. Getting up at 4 AM because all those productivity gurus swear by it. Ended up being exhausted and unproductive by 2 PM. Turns out my natural rhythm of waking up at 7 works just fine, and I actually get more done.

    DesirableCupcake , jet-po Report

    #3

    Empty to-do list in a notebook titled "Today," representing ineffective productivity tips. Making the perfect to-do list… then spending the whole day admiring it instead of actually doing anything.

    becksyxx , Suzy Hazelwood Report

    Quite often, it seems that we live in a society obsessed with hustle culture. It’s an idea that there’s always more to strive for, especially in regards to career – more money, higher title, and things like that. 

    There’s a whole discourse about the pros and cons of hustle culture to be had, but since it’s a rather overwhelming one, today, let’s focus on just the idea it promotes – productivity.  

    Wikipedia describes productivity as “the efficiency of production of goods or services expressed by some measure,” but that’s a rather abstract way to put it. 

    #4

    Modern office space with empty desks and computers, illustrating unproductive work environment. Open office design.

    EmceeStopheles , dit26978 Report

    sandicromer_1 avatar
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is largely financially driven. Four to five people can fit in the same space as one private office, greatly reducing the number of square feet required for office space.

    #5

    Person at a desk with a laptop and books, pondering productivity tips, in a home office setting. Multitasking - congrats, you’re now bad at two things at once.

    PeachyGlowBabe , Vlada Karpovich Report

    petersublett avatar
    MushroomHead22
    MushroomHead22
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this isn't a tip; you can either multitask or you can't. its that simple.

    #6

    Two people collaborating on colorful charts and notes, focusing on productivity tips. Imo spending too much time color coding and organizing tasks then lead to procrastination.

    emitheteacher , Monstera Production Report

    When we think of productivity in relation to the aforementioned hustle culture, we see it as the ways an individual can achieve as much as possible in the shortest possible time, using the least amount of energy

    If you Google something along the lines of “how to be productive,” you’re guaranteed to find plenty of advice, ranging from actually helpful to tips that have the opposite effect. 

    That’s what we’re focusing on today – poor productivity hacks. In our list, you'll find plenty of tips that netizens deem to be not only unhelpful but, in some cases, even harmful to efficiency (or a person’s well-being).

    #7

    Man sleeping peacefully, illustrating ineffective productivity tips. Not getting 8 hrs of sleep.

    mrfantastics , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #8

    Woman brushing teeth with bamboo toothbrush, emphasizing hygiene instead of productivity tips. I'm not convinced that brushing your teeth in the shower has ever saved anybody any time.

    SharkGenie , Greta Hoffman Report

    petersublett avatar
    MushroomHead22
    MushroomHead22
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    it hasn't, but i do it because im an idiot and drool toothpaste on my shirt. might as well do it in the shower where i can clean it off.

    #9

    Office workers at desks, collaborating, possibly discussing productivity tips on a project. Driving to an office for in person time at a job that is largely in front of a computer screen.

    SilencedObserver , fauxels Report

    For example, a suggestion that people should wake up around 4 AM or so to achieve the most. In the short story presented in this list, a cyber citizen revealed that such a schedule only made them exhausted by the middle of the day and not productive. 

    Interestingly, a study conducted by the University of Westminster found that people who wake up extremely early (they put a time stamp between 5:22 AM and 7:21 AM) tend to have higher levels of stress hormones than those who let themselves have leisurely mornings.

    Additionally, people’s bodies are usually more aligned with either early or later wake-ups – you know, the old-world tale of the early bird vs the night owl
    #10

    A person using ChatGPT on a laptop, exploring productivity tips and examples on the screen. I recently have found that utilizing AI when it comes to data projects ends up with me making more adjustments through the program, then actually receiving any decent output. I could’ve done most of it by myself and half the time.

    onetimeforguysinback , frimufilms Report

    #11

    A team of four in a meeting, discussing productivity tips with charts on a monitor in the background. “That’s the way we’ve always done it”. Conversely, change for the sake of change is a massive waste of time.

    Clunk234 , Artem Podrez Report

    #12

    Woman in a kitchen arranging jars, with daffodils beside her, embodying ineffective productivity tips in daily activities. Those 5 minute morning routines that somehow take 2 hours.

    Lovelyy0Beauty , freepik Report

    So, it’s always better to listen to your body and try to align your day schedule with your body's needs as much as possible, instead of forcing yourself to be a productive early bird – that path simply might not be for you. 

    Another thing you can find mentioned in today’s collection of poor productivity hacks is the to-do list. That’s a rather surprising one since these lists tend to be a staple in discussions about efficiency. 

    Well, they are so often mentioned for a reason – to-do lists can actually be a good way to increase your productivity. They can help to organize tasks, see what needs to be prioritized, and things like that. Besides, crossing things off of them is relatively satisfying, as this action sends a dopamine boost to the brain, making people want to do that more and more. 

    #13

    People gathered around a conference table with laptops and notebooks, illustrating ineffective productivity tips in action. Meetings.

    Both-Mango1 , cookie_studio Report

    #14

    Hands neatly folding shirts on a bed, showcasing ineffective productivity tips. Any "hack" about folding tshirts.

    There are hacks where you pinch here and pinch here, then do this motion and you can fold a shirt in less than a second.
    Or a product you can buy or make, where you lay a shirt in it, then fold up the sides and end and it folds the shirt perfectly every time.
    Such time savers!

    Except they're not, because every single g*****n time, they start with the shirt laid out all nice and flat. Just getting shirts to that point is the majority of the work. When you pick up a shirt out of the dryer, it's all crumpled and tangled up with other clothes and might even be inside out or partially inside out. My the time you get it all nice and ready to fold, your job is already practically done. Instead of laying it flat, you could just put a fold in it *as you set it down*. Now the job is done. No hacks required.

    svenson_26 , https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-person-folding-t-shirts-neatly-4440566/ Report

    #15

    A person at a desk, overwhelmed, surrounded by papers and notes, illustrating ineffective productivity tips. # Doing your hardest task first.

    This often just means that you will make some or no progress on your hardest task, and not accomplish the small and easy tasks that slip to tomorrow, the next week, etc.

    I find that I can actually track the items I need to do if I do the small stuff that takes very little time first. Then I tackle a hard task, until I get blocked or bogged down. Then I'll complete a medium task and reattempt some progress on the hard task.

    Just the time to track all the items you don't accomplish is staggering. Then it feels like the weight of impending doom as you now have so many things to do.

    edwbuck , cottonbro studio Report

    At the same time, making a perfect to-do list doesn’t mean you’ll finish all the tasks you put in there. As researcher E. J. Masicampo put it, “They do not go far enough toward committing us to doing the work.” Basically, they give us enough room to postpone tasks, which can be quite harmful for overall productivity, unless you commit yourself to finishing your list.

    Since we don’t want to spoil you anymore, for more (un)useful productivity hacks, you have to check out our list. Don’t forget to upvote while you’re doing so and maybe even write some additional examples in the comments, if you have some!
    #16

    Hand holding smartphone with social media apps, illustrating ineffective productivity tips in digital settings. Using apps that help you use apps less. There's just no good solutions out there for me and I've wasted a lot of time trying to find the right one. Just use your apps less.

    A_D_H_DAN , freepik Report

    #17

    Office scene with people at computers, a man providing guidance; concept of productivity tips in a modern workspace. Asking a manager for advice on how to solve a technical problem.

    Forsaken_Alps_793 , Jonathan Borba Report

    #18

    Modern lobby with people sitting in groups, large windows in the background, related to productivity tips discussion. Commuting to an office for "collaboration". We're all sitting in cubicles on video calls to each other that could be done from home. Instead, we must commit hours of our personal time to commute each day and back, pay for gas, monthly parking, etc. I'd rather be productive working from my desk at home with my dog nearby.

    Thick_Caterpillar379 , Jane T D. Report

    #19

    Man reviewing productivity tips on a cluttered board filled with papers and diagrams. Over scheduling/planning. Gotta leave room for the unexpected.

    9percentbattery , Startup Stock Photos Report

    #20

    Assorted kitchen tools arranged on a stone surface, highlighting productivity tips in cooking. Vast majority of kitchen gadgets, once you add up the time to get them and clean them it's usually faster to just use the knife you're already holding.

    21JG , EyeEm Report

    costa2706 avatar
    Kari Panda
    Kari Panda
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can‘t agree with that one. Sure, there are unnecessary gadgets, but I wouldn’t say that applies to 'the vast majority'. Plenty of items are useful, especially if a) you use them a lot or b) aren‘t skilled and they make your life easier or c) are physically handicapped and they make your life easier.

    #21

    A woman smiling outdoors, wearing earphones, enjoying her day. Listening to productivity podcasts.

    nwbrown , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #22

    iMac displaying colorful images on a desk with pink lighting, emphasizing productivity tips. having multiple tabs/applications open on your computer. make a list of tasks to complete and focus on 1 thing at a time until completion.

    tiny10boy , Designecologist Report

    #23

    Two people sitting at a table, engaged in conversation about productivity tips in a casual, sunlit room. Saying the letters of certain acronyms instead of the actual words.

    inaudibleuk , nappy Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I absolutely refuse to say "The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act" instead of HIPAA each time I have to refer to it.

    #24

    Red alarm clock on a table, symbolizing productivity tips and time management. Time boxing. It takes too long to do and isn’t usually necessary anyway.

    Bottlecollecter Report

    #25

    Person at a desk viewing a colorful spreadsheet on a computer, symbolizing unproductive productivity tips. VLOOKUP , for the life of me I cannot get it to work and I always spend way too much time trying to do it.

    Original_Day6832 , rawpixel.com Report

    anthonyelmore avatar
    Anthony Elmore
    Anthony Elmore
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Skill problem. Don't even mean that in a condescending manner. It's super convenient *if you remember what parameters its asking for*. Any shortcut is inconvenient initially when you have to look it up every time.

    #26

    Person cleaning glass, illustrating a productivity tip in a lush outdoor setting. Cleaning your entire house before starting the thing you were meant to be doing because 'you need to be in the right headspace.' In reality you could've finished the main thing in that time

    Jimehhhhhhh , Nathan Cowley Report

    jeanlouisehill avatar
    tameson
    tameson
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Behavioral scientists have shown that any chore you use as an excuse to avoid working on the bigger/harder task can be used as a reinforcer to complete the bigger/harder task. So, for example, if you find yourself thinking "I need to get those dishes done before I start my work project" you should switch it around. "If I work for an hour on the work project then I'll take a break and wash the dishes." It really works.

    #27

    People organizing boxes in an office, illustrating ineffective productivity tips in a work setting. Not understanding Activity is not Productivity.

    atomicsnarl , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    #28

    Child tidying a bed, focusing on organizing as part of productivity tips. Making your bed. It's the same as straightening your shoes when you get home.

    Snowingbulletin , Ron Lach Report

