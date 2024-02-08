Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)
User submission
Art

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

Shay Holloway
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

11

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently I took a trip to Denver, Colorado. I was there for a week visiting a friend who lives just outside of the Denver area. This was my first time in Denver and let me first say that it’s absolutely beautiful there! Despite being a person who isn’t particularly crazy about the cold, I’d totally move there. The scenery makes enduring the cold worth it!

Anyway, throughout my trip I got the chance to drown myself in art between visits to the Denver Art Museum, Meow Wulf, and visiting various galleries in the Denver Arts District on Santa Fe.

More info: artgirlshay.com

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

Now it may just be a matter of being in a different environment but the art was more than just foliage, nature, and animals which is the type of art that I feel dominates my area. Don’t get me wrong though, there IS a lot of nature oriented art because how could there not be when your backyard is literally the Rocky Mountains? But what I also saw and had a great appreciation for was the variety.

Taking in all of the art and the various styles and subject matter felt encouraging. I fully understand that there’s an audience for pretty much anything but to see art with subject matter that didn’t feel cliche and overly curated hit me different. It truly validated the fact that all you have to do is find your audience.

This artist had freebies at their space! I love a nice sticker so I picked one up!

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

You can follow this artist on Instagram at @ashlynpaintss.

ADVERTISEMENT

This print was located in a place called the Denver Arts Society. I really liked the movement and energy in it

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

More from the Denver Arts Society! I spent hours in this place

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

Denver Arts Society continued

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

Denver Arts Society artist

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

I left some of the gallery spaces feeling refreshed and encouraged. Encouraged to dig deep into the weirdest part of myself and create art from that space. Encouraged to stand firm in the type of work that I create. Encouraged to leave pieces of my soul in the work in whatever way it chooses to manifest itself.

Denver Arts Society artist continued

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

Performance stage at the back of the Denver Arts Society building

ADVERTISEMENT

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Denver Arts Society artist continued… (Told ya I spent hours in here!)

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

Denver Arts Society artist continued

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

Denver Arts Society artist continued

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

I feel like when you spend time stuck in your immediate area for a while and observe the types of things that people gravitate to it can start to feel like you’re living in a bubble. A bubble where only certain types of subject matter breaks through and other subject matter isn’t as appreciated. The art that I got the chance to come in contact with while in Denver gave me the sense that the arts in general is really championed, despite the subject matter.

Denver Arts Society artist continued (one of my favorite pieces there)

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

Denver Arts Society artist continued

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Denver Arts Society artist continued (that’s me in the mirror… clearly, lol!)

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

All this being said, I appreciated the collective creative energy that seemed to pulse through Denver. It felt welcoming and appreciative of all manifestations of creativity no matter how weird or off the wall the art may have appeared.

If you’re reading this and you’re an artist, I highly advise checking out art districts or art communities other than the one you’re in. You may get inspired in ways you never thought imaginable.

Denver Arts Society artist continued

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

Denver Arts Society artist continued

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

This was a cool little art box. Take a piece of art and leave a piece of art! I took two pieces and left discount vouchers for my website and a couple of my own prints

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Art in a place called ReCreative Denver

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

ReCreative Denver artist

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

Forgot the name of this gallery, but the art there was outstanding!

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

A piece in Meow Wulf!

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

A cool castle in Meow Wulf!

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

This is a photo of some art in Meow Wulf. I have a friend who creates art that looks veeeery similar to this. Took this photo to show her to provide a bit of encouragement!

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

More from Meow Wulf!

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

How Traveling Refreshed My Artistic Energy (37 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

11

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

11

Open list comments

0

Shay Holloway
Shay Holloway
Shay Holloway
Shay Holloway
Author, Community member

I'm a self taught visual artist. I create art that spans various styles, mediums and subject matter.

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Art Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda