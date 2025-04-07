Someone asked “26-30 year old's: What lifestyle choice is an instant red flag?” and netizens shared their examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and add your own thoughts in the comments below.

As creatures with the ability to recognize patterns , it should not come as a surprise that most of us start to piece together things that work and things that don’t. In common parlance, things that absolutely do not work are often called “red flags,” some sort of behavior or action that suggests that this person is likely to be unpleasant, immature or unlikeable.

#1 Anti-Vaxxers, people who refuse to spay/neuter their pets, Back Yard Breeders, only reading/listening to one sided new sources, people who believe there is only one true religion.

#2 Carnivore diets. Anyone who tries to tell you that fruit is unhealthy is lying to you (exceptions for diabetics because they need to monitor all sugar intake)

#3 A victim mentality. Everything is always someone else’s fault, and they never take accountability for anything.

#4 I'm 27. The biggest red flag to me is when someone tries to live a life they cannot afford on their income.

#5 Smoking cigarettes, being sedentary most days, not eating fruits and vegetables and drinking alcohol frequently.

#6 Drinking soda for breakfast.

#7 Unemployment when you’re perfectly capable of finding a job.

#8 Overworking to the point of burnout.

#9 Friends who cheat on their partner.

#10 I’m a 31F. For me it was a 🚩when the 27y old guy I was dating told me that his breakfast every day was a Monster can. Every.Single.Day.

#11 You don’t eat vegetables or fruit, you don’t drink water and you don’t exercise. 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 just waiting to die ain’t it?

#12 Anyone involved in a Pyramid Scheme.

#13 Long distance relationships😩 5 years of my damn life down the drain for nothing.

#14 Living in a van.

#15 - When you still go out to party and "get wasted" more than 2x a week.

- When you have abandoned a child and pretends you're a bachelor, single & free.

- When you don't have savings and is still in between jobs or can't stay in a company/employer longer than 3 months

- Can't clean or practice proper hygiene

- Dr**s & Gambling

- Likes to date 18 year olds because they're "fun"

#16 Eating out constantly and unable to cook for yourself, tipping 20% when you’re earning just as less as the employee, not learning basic chores, victim mentality in every situation.

#17 - Constantly involving other people in things that should be kept personal.

- Airing dirty laundry on social media. It’s embarrassing 🤡

I could go on for hours..

#18 Thinking you're a superior human being because you exercise daily; eat healthy; don't watch TV; have a clean house; pursue expensive hobbies; don't drink or do dr**s; have a college degree; have a savings account; have zero debt....... Basically, garnering your self esteem through comparison to others 🚩

#19 Honestly roomates 🤮 if youre a grown man how tf do you expect to date a girl & have her take you seriously if youre living a dirty bro bachelor life style. Sorry i dont wanna have a sleep over with Kyle & Zach! Also too involved with the family. Soundcloud rappers. No desire to leave their hometown. Etc.

#20 For us men I think when your primary past time is like video games. I like video games but I rarely have time for them. For women, doom scrolling TikTok while trying to maintain a conversation.

#21 Constantly putting everything on credit.

#22 People who can’t keep their house / apartment clean.

#23 Non-monogamy.

#24 Partying every weekend 😬

#25 Anyone that makes their political views their whole personality.

#26 Any addiction.

#27 Financing a new luxury car.

#28 The "let's just live the present and let it flow" lifestyle.

#29 Still wanting to have kids. I said what I said.

#30 Getting a woman pregnant in an unstable relationship and no financial situation.

#31 Laziness.

#32 Having kids and only seeing them on holidays.

#33 Nails (this one a bit less), lash extensions, fillers, Botox, bbl etc.

#34 Only fans.

#35 Ever engaged in hook up culture/ lack of commitment to anything but themselves.

#36 Starving artist.

#37 Ordering out every night.

#38 Starting a business with zero thought or plan 💯💯

#39 Supporting not-progressive political parties (republicans in the USA, conservatives in Canada).

#40 Skiing more than once a month.

#41 Using Snapchat daily.

#42 Religious.

#43 Buying a harley.

#44 Saving absolutely all of your money for “retirement” and never getting at least a little tiny treat like bro i don’t even want to live until the age when people usually retire.

#45 I’m too young for this but: any significant purposeful investment in any kind of “alternative medicine.” even chiropractic, to a degree. anyone who buys into it is either willfully ignorant to a disturbing degree or just genuinely unable to think for themselves.

#46 Being obsessed with dating instead of chilling out and letting things happen naturally.

#47 Thirsting heavily over random people, making crude sexual comments about appearances. Signifies a lack of self control.

#48 Being a rapper.

#49 People who judge based off looks only. i have heard every excuse, but have seen people fall victim or become bullies to what they see, and they are happy with not gathering evidence before they come to a conclusion. THIS makes me wonder who is actually trying to be an adult in those situations?

#50 The freeloader. No car, no job, no ambition. Or the tech- addict. I spend most my time at home and don’t travel anymore, but I’ve got lots of animals that I care for and observe. Exotic animal husbandry and observation have become my preferred hobby. I don’t even have Wi-Fi or a tv in my house 😅 I’m not saying being anything different than me is a red flag but, you gotta have a hobby that’s not gluing you to technology.

#51 Vaping.

#52 Gaining weight.

#53 Resistant to change, tends to abandon tasks easily, and lacks assertiveness in pursuing growth.

#54 Being a hedonist.

#55 Still being in college... and has been since he was 18, full-time without any semesters off, and hasn't finished a single degree yet.

#56 Going to every single rave.

#57 Exploiting the authentic identity of others for social gratification. Obsessed with social media exploitation. Phone addiction.

#58 Depend on someone for your happiness.

#59 One who refuses to get outside their comfort zone for growth.

#60 No goals, no will to improve your situation, lack of self care.

#61 An unquestioning approach to consumerism, and the oppressive systems (colonialism, capitalism, ecological violence, patriarchy, etc) that we all live within.

#62 Talking about high school/college friends/parties and constantly trying to re-live their “golden years” instead of striving forward.

#63 Having a mini bar in every room.

#64 Wanting your steak, boiled eggs, or pasta well done.

#65 Still being part of a big family where they treat you as powerless because you’re considered younger.

#66 Not having at least 1 plant. If your place doesn't have a single window, then fine. But if I walk in and there's not 1 plant or at least a dead plant so ik u tried, im leaving.

#67 Waking up late. But it’s not a red flag to other people, rather red flag for you to reconsider you life choices.