ADVERTISEMENT

As creatures with the ability to recognize patterns, it should not come as a surprise that most of us start to piece together things that work and things that don’t. In common parlance, things that absolutely do not work are often called “red flags,” some sort of behavior or action that suggests that this person is likely to be unpleasant, immature or unlikeable.

Someone asked “26-30 year old's: What lifestyle choice is an instant red flag?” and netizens shared their examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and add your own thoughts in the comments below.

Image credits: _jlacyn

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman on a couch with a dog, enjoying a sunset. Lifestyle choices highlighted in a cozy setting. Anti-Vaxxers, people who refuse to spay/neuter their pets, Back Yard Breeders, only reading/listening to one sided new sources, people who believe there is only one true religion.

mackenzie._.spence , Roberto Nickson / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Grilled sausages and meats on a barbecue, showcasing lifestyle choices. Carnivore diets. Anyone who tries to tell you that fruit is unhealthy is lying to you (exceptions for diabetics because they need to monitor all sugar intake)

    itselliebb , Markus Spiske / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lenhill avatar
    Len Hill
    Len Hill
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who would ever say fruit is unhealthy? I've never heard anyone say that

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    A worried woman holds her head, illustrating red flag lifestyle choices. A victim mentality. Everything is always someone else’s fault, and they never take accountability for anything.

    urgeminimom26 , Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My partner is like this, in businesses this quality is good, but it’s not so good in his social and private life 😂

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Person with coffee wearing a brown coat, holding a purse, illustrating lifestyle choices and potential red flags. I'm 27. The biggest red flag to me is when someone tries to live a life they cannot afford on their income.

    thekingdouglas223 , Musa Ortaç / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Man multitasking with phones at a cluttered desk, writing notes, symbolizing lifestyle red flags. Smoking cigarettes, being sedentary most days, not eating fruits and vegetables and drinking alcohol frequently.

    bemmy_fit , Javad Esmaeili / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Pouring soda into a glass, highlighting lifestyle choices and potential red flags. Drinking soda for breakfast.

    405_gus , Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Man napping on sofa with dog, illustrating lifestyle choices that scream "red flag". Unemployment when you’re perfectly capable of finding a job.

    digital_wendigo , Sandra Seitamaa / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Woman looking stressed while working on a laptop in a kitchen, illustrating a lifestyle choice red flag. Overworking to the point of burnout.

    _moetmimosas , Olena Kamenetska / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Three people talking on outdoor stairs, displaying potential lifestyle red flags. Friends who cheat on their partner.

    tapinwithted , Lia Bekyan / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Person holding a can of Monster Energy drink, a lifestyle choice often seen as a red flag. I’m a 31F. For me it was a 🚩when the 27y old guy I was dating told me that his breakfast every day was a Monster can. Every.Single.Day.

    sanji.a.hewson , Erik Mclean / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yho12 avatar
    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, that's not healthy. Full of sugar, full of caffeine

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    People having takeout fried chicken and fries at a wooden table, with a laptop nearby, illustrating lifestyle red flags. You don’t eat vegetables or fruit, you don’t drink water and you don’t exercise. 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 just waiting to die ain’t it?

    totesjas , Jordan González / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Anyone involved in a Pyramid Scheme.

    river.rose.o Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I no longer sell Avon but I miss it. I might go back to it just for fun.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #13

    Long distance relationships😩 5 years of my damn life down the drain for nothing.

    _csevilla20s_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Woman in a van looking at a scenic mountain view, symbolizing lifestyle choices and potential red flags. Living in a van.

    val_ghe , Alex Azabache / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Woman in heart-shaped glasses, applying lip gloss in a pink car. Lifestyle choices highlighted as "red flag". - When you still go out to party and "get wasted" more than 2x a week.
    - When you have abandoned a child and pretends you're a bachelor, single & free.
    - When you don't have savings and is still in between jobs or can't stay in a company/employer longer than 3 months
    - Can't clean or practice proper hygiene
    - Dr**s & Gambling
    - Likes to date 18 year olds because they're "fun"

    katerandio , Wesley Tingey / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Hands holding a burger with fries, displaying lifestyle red flags through unhealthy eating habits. Eating out constantly and unable to cook for yourself, tipping 20% when you’re earning just as less as the employee, not learning basic chores, victim mentality in every situation.

    toxiicandy , Yunus Tuğ / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's wrong with tipping if you're poor? Just because I'm poor doesn't mean I don't have class and having money can't buy you class.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Person scrolling through Twitter on a smartphone, focusing on tweets. - Constantly involving other people in things that should be kept personal.
    - Airing dirty laundry on social media. It’s embarrassing 🤡
    I could go on for hours..

    maddylippmann , Marten Bjork / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Man in a gym, staring at his reflection in the mirror, pondering lifestyle choices, surrounded by dumbbells. Thinking you're a superior human being because you exercise daily; eat healthy; don't watch TV; have a clean house; pursue expensive hobbies; don't drink or do dr**s; have a college degree; have a savings account; have zero debt....... Basically, garnering your self esteem through comparison to others 🚩

    oglovewitch , Anastase Maragos / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yho12 avatar
    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This list certainly doesn't make this person superior but they have obviously made some good choices. I wish I had my s**t together like that. But to be honest, I don't know anyone who does.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Friends eating pizza together, capturing a moment, highlighting lifestyle choices and potential red flags. Honestly roomates 🤮 if youre a grown man how tf do you expect to date a girl & have her take you seriously if youre living a dirty bro bachelor life style. Sorry i dont wanna have a sleep over with Kyle & Zach! Also too involved with the family. Soundcloud rappers. No desire to leave their hometown. Etc.

    mandi_xxg , Eduardo Ramos / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Person gaming intensely with headphones in a dimly lit room, highlighting lifestyle choices. For us men I think when your primary past time is like video games. I like video games but I rarely have time for them. For women, doom scrolling TikTok while trying to maintain a conversation.

    lesson_learned78 , Jordan González / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Person using a credit card at a payment terminal, illustrating lifestyle choices and red flags. Constantly putting everything on credit.

    tasha_briglio , Nathana Rebouças / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Cluttered kitchen counter with dishes and condiments, highlighting lifestyle choices that scream red flag. People who can’t keep their house / apartment clean.

    venus_vickiejlin , Jason Leung / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Couple lounging in bed, embracing lifestyle choices, with tattoos visible, suggesting potential relationship red flag. Non-monogamy.

    soydanielrengifo , Claudia Love / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Group of people partying under neon lights, potentially highlighting lifestyle red flags. Partying every weekend 😬

    kevingonzzales , Samuel Regan-Asante / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Anyone that makes their political views their whole personality.

    thegaurilla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Any addiction.

    absentislux Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Financing a new luxury car.

    maxvit.a Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you can afford it, I see nothing wrong with that, but if you can't afford it, then there is a problem.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #28

    Three friends sitting on orange bars outdoors at night, laughing and showcasing carefree lifestyle choices. The "let's just live the present and let it flow" lifestyle.

    n.estevez , tabitha turner / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    A woman lovingly cradling a newborn, highlighting lifestyle choices and potential red flags. Still wanting to have kids. I said what I said.

    joeb**bs69 , Daiga Ellaby / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Pregnant woman in patterned dress holding her belly, standing near a window, highlighting lifestyle choices and red flags. Getting a woman pregnant in an unstable relationship and no financial situation.

    little._.xanthe , Ömürden Cengiz / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Laziness.

    bigcncguy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Having kids and only seeing them on holidays.

    girlsloveamanda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Nails (this one a bit less), lash extensions, fillers, Botox, bbl etc.

    mordie1k Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Only fans.

    kiki_xposed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    A couple dancing closely under colorful lights, illustrating lifestyle choices and red flags. Ever engaged in hook up culture/ lack of commitment to anything but themselves.

    itsdee_303 , Simon Kessler / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Starving artist.

    ordaz.sma Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Ordering out every night.

    shannmariex3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Starting a business with zero thought or plan 💯💯

    mykacrain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    People entering a voting location, with "Vote Here District #12" signs outside, highlighting potential lifestyle red flags. Supporting not-progressive political parties (republicans in the USA, conservatives in Canada).

    megan_early , Ernie Journeys / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xiang-adams avatar
    Xiang the lie slayer
    Xiang the lie slayer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor liberal can't stand to have her views challenged. If you are so confident you are right, you would not be afraid of different opinions.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    Skiing more than once a month.

    kimberlydiiane Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Using Snapchat daily.

    sunnyskiesgoodvibes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Religious.

    nxh.xll Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Buying a harley.

    normanczerny_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Person writing calculations in a notebook with a calculator nearby, illustrating lifestyle choices. Saving absolutely all of your money for “retirement” and never getting at least a little tiny treat like bro i don’t even want to live until the age when people usually retire.

    pepsinador , Frank van Hulst / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Hands holding and examining a palm, symbolizing lifestyle choices considered as potential red flags. I’m too young for this but: any significant purposeful investment in any kind of “alternative medicine.” even chiropractic, to a degree. anyone who buys into it is either willfully ignorant to a disturbing degree or just genuinely unable to think for themselves.

    _beese_churger_ , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jlstotts avatar
    Dr Jimmy 03
    Dr Jimmy 03
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chiropractic will not cure bacterial or viral illnesses, but it can help with Muscular-Skeletal problems. It's helped me.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Being obsessed with dating instead of chilling out and letting things happen naturally.

    bob_basile Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Thirsting heavily over random people, making crude sexual comments about appearances. Signifies a lack of self control.

    katc.johnson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Being a rapper.

    shawnthedisciple Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    People who judge based off looks only. i have heard every excuse, but have seen people fall victim or become bullies to what they see, and they are happy with not gathering evidence before they come to a conclusion. THIS makes me wonder who is actually trying to be an adult in those situations?

    etherealshawty0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    The freeloader. No car, no job, no ambition. Or the tech- addict. I spend most my time at home and don’t travel anymore, but I’ve got lots of animals that I care for and observe. Exotic animal husbandry and observation have become my preferred hobby. I don’t even have Wi-Fi or a tv in my house 😅 I’m not saying being anything different than me is a red flag but, you gotta have a hobby that’s not gluing you to technology.

    ca._.ss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Vaping.

    iamsarahmckenzie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Man laughing on a couch with fast food, highlighting lifestyle red flags. Gaining weight.

    anthony_stuntn , Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WHAT?? People gain weight for any number of reasons. Being judgemental is my red flag.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #53

    Resistant to change, tends to abandon tasks easily, and lacks assertiveness in pursuing growth.

    pk_asis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Being a hedonist.

    k.g._munro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Still being in college... and has been since he was 18, full-time without any semesters off, and hasn't finished a single degree yet.

    koja.kalos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Going to every single rave.

    nonchalant_d3z Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Exploiting the authentic identity of others for social gratification. Obsessed with social media exploitation. Phone addiction.

    lesbian.qveen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Depend on someone for your happiness.

    _faithnace_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    One who refuses to get outside their comfort zone for growth.

    theta.jada Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    No goals, no will to improve your situation, lack of self care.

    daniel_requejo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    An unquestioning approach to consumerism, and the oppressive systems (colonialism, capitalism, ecological violence, patriarchy, etc) that we all live within.

    wishonathundercloud Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Talking about high school/college friends/parties and constantly trying to re-live their “golden years” instead of striving forward.

    natsierra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Having a mini bar in every room.

    authoradampowell Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Wanting your steak, boiled eggs, or pasta well done.

    brandi_mudd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Still being part of a big family where they treat you as powerless because you’re considered younger.

    gracenovely Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Not having at least 1 plant. If your place doesn't have a single window, then fine. But if I walk in and there's not 1 plant or at least a dead plant so ik u tried, im leaving.

    bee_eezzz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Waking up late. But it’s not a red flag to other people, rather red flag for you to reconsider you life choices.

    liaa_light Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #68

    For me it would be travelling to somewhere every weekend, it just shows that you cant put out roots ans settle and thats a red flag (note: I live in Europe).

    its_just_al Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!