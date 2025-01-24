ADVERTISEMENT

One of the biggest advantages that people living in the digital age have is access to the collective wisdom and intelligence from all of human history. Working hard and being disciplined have intrinsic value, but working smart can help you grow where and when you need to incredibly rapidly. So, it’s no wonder that people place such high value on shortcuts, good tips, and life hacks.

Today, we’re featuring some of the practical advice that internet users shared in two viral online threads that are so useful that they’re practically real-life cheat codes. They’re bound to help you level up your life and upgrade your social, financial, health, career, and any other stats you care about. Check out the best tips below!

A well-fitting suit can make the most average man attractive.

anon

    Your biggest power in interpersonal relationships be it friendship, romantic or business lies in your ability and willingness to walk away….

    ScallywagLXX

    People remember you for how you made them feel.

    failed_install

    Many people are constantly looking for the freshest and most cutting-edge shortcuts to be more efficient with their time and effort. And that makes sense from an evolutionary perspective because nobody wants to waste energy needlessly when there’s an easier way to get something done.

    However, the best advice is usually deceptively simple but hard to implement. It’s one thing to be open-minded, learn new things, read new sources, and stay up to date with the news. But if all you ever do is collect smart tips without putting any of them into action, you’re essentially procrastinating. There has to be a balance between theory and practice, no matter if you’re thinking of being a better friend, taking better care of your body, or putting your finances into order.

    Volunteering in an industry you want to work in will give you backdoor connections to job openings and let you skip some of the crappy entry-level roles.

    Deathexplosion

    One I learned from a close friend recently. Whenever you find yourself in an awkward one-on-one social situation and you don't know what to say, just start asking the other person questions about themselves. I'm not talking about "how are you?" or "how's work going?", but deeper questions like "what's your favorite hobby?" or "have you ever traveled outside of the country?" This makes the other person happily take the burden of doing the talking and you get to learn something new from them. It's a win-win situation 90% of the time and a great way to start genuine conversations and find common ground.

    1canmove1

    Can't beat the main quest? Do the boring side quests. Next thing you know the main one is barely a challenge.

    Unable to make the big life changes? Do the tedious small daily ones. Next thing you know the big ones are barely a chore.

    TheEpicIrishman

    The odds are that you’ve procrastinated by looking for ways to improve your life at some point—we all know we have! It’s very easy to get caught up in a loop of reading self-help books and watching YouTube videos about how to get your life on track. At some point, the advice (or at least the core principles) start getting repeated. The reality is that taking a piece of advice and putting it into action—no matter how imperfectly—is the best strategy.

    You’ll never perfectly optimize your life or be in an environment that has zero distractions. The best thing you can do is to form healthy, positive habits, step by step, incrementally, while also moving away from bad habits. Be decisive, focused, and patient. Because no matter how brilliant you (think you) are, you’ll have setbacks and moments of doubt. In short, whatever you choose to do, just start. And try to maintain the momentum by making that new behavior a habit instead of waiting for motivation to strike (the latter is notoriously fickle!).

    How To Win Friends and Influence People when actually properly applied is like a cheat code with dealing with people. It really made life so much easier.

    IAmScrewedAMA

    Wear a reflective vest, carry a ladder, and act like you belong and NO ONE will stop you.

    chiksahlube

    Drop a piece of toilet paper (or 2) in the toilet bowl before pooping to prevent splashing on your family jewels.

    SSIpokie

    You have to consider what changes you can make right now that will have the biggest impact on your quality of life as a whole. For us, the research is more or less clear: you should prioritize your social fitness as well as your physical health.

    An 85-year Harvard study determined that the positive relationships you cultivate in your life have a huge impact on your longevity, health, and happiness. They make you more resilient to stress. However, you have to be intentional about investing in these relationships while also steering clear of people who make you feel awful.

    “Relationships affect us physically. [...] To make sure your relationships are healthy and balanced, it’s important to practice ‘social fitness.’ We tend to think that once we establish friendships and intimate relationships, they will take care of themselves. But our social life is a living system, and it needs exercise,” CNBC writes.
    In 2024 this is like a cheat code : IF you sleep more than 7 hours, every day, you will feel so much better, its incredible.

    Arespect

    Baking soda helps treat the sores in your mouth.

    5ft6manlet

    If you need a question to be answered online, write it, then in another account answer yourself badly. People don't like answering questions, but like correcting others,

Applicable to Chile: Buy groceries on Santa Isablel only on Tuesdays, use the national ID number of an eder person to get 6% off in every product.


    Applicable to Chile: Buy groceries on Santa Isablel only on Tuesdays, use the national ID number of an eder person to get 6% off in every product.

    Blubari

    In other words, you need to be intentional with your relationships. Be honest with yourself about the people in your life, how much time you’re spending with them, how they make you feel, and then adjust as needed so you thrive, not just survive. You might realize that there’s only a handful of real friends in your life and a bunch of acquaintances who drain you with their chronic negativity. Spend more time with the first group of people and less with the rest.

    In terms of getting (and staying!) healthy, you need to find ways to keep moving that you genuinely enjoy and listen to your body’s needs. For instance, you might love tennis or swimming but hate jogging or martial arts. If you find sports and ways to exercise that make you feel good, it’ll be easier to stay motivated in the long run. Meanwhile, if you feel like you’re only doing something because it’s trendy, you’re likely to drop the habit when its popularity wanes.

    The CDC recommends that adults aim to get at least 150 of moderate-intensity exercise every week. Regular exercise helps you sleep better, lowers your blood pressure, and reduces anxiety. When you move more, you’re also reducing the risk of developing chronic diseases, from heart disease and various cancers to type 2 diabetes.
    If you be young while you're young, you won't be an embarrassing middle aged person. In fact, if you be young properly, you'll even appreciate getting older where life slows down a bit.

Thats the closes thing to a cheat code I know of.

    Thats the closes thing to a cheat code I know of.

    ROBYoutube

    Compounding interest is a cheat code. 

Start a HY savings, and putting money into an index fund. Set up auto deposits and in 20 years or in 5 due to an emergency you'll be so glad you did. . 

    Start a HY savings, and putting money into an index fund. Set up auto deposits and in 20 years or in 5 due to an emergency you’ll be so glad you did. .

    Ikarus_Zer0

    Work in apartment maintenance or almost any position in apartments and you can pass the background check, income eligibility, and get a discounted rate to live in an apartment. My company offers 40% on-site living and 20% at other properties they own. I live in one of the most expensive neighborhoods in my city I'd never be able to afford it if it was not for this hack.

    No-Tap9624

    Try to remember to take care of the basics. Drink plenty of water, get lots of sleep, spend time outdoors, walk just a bit more than you usually would, and eat nutritious food. Meanwhile, avoid smoking, drinking alcohol, and eating ultra-processed, sugary, and salt-laden junk food.

    Which of these real-life cheat codes did you find the most helpful? Which ones are you raring to try out today, dear Pandas? What are the best pieces of advice that you’d give a total stranger to help them live a higher-quality life? Meanwhile, what tips do you wish you’d gotten when you were younger? Tell us all about it in the comments!
    Go to Krispy Kreme a few minutes before closing, and they'll probably give you the donuts free.

    yaboytim

    Life goes by fast. Do that thing that you want to do, do it now.

    Pm-me-ur-happysauce

    When I realized that I'm not in fact the center of the universe and service to others really does matter…my life got WAY better.

    moviesthronesclash

    I read somewhere years ago that that if you stare at peoples foreheads instead of direct eye contact you make them feel uncomfortable. So I have proven that in my life to be true. Especially in a situation where you don't have the upper hand.

    mikesrewardsclub

    Tell your wife or girlfriend to guess where you're taking her for dinner. Then take her to the first place she says. Instant indecisiveness breaker.

    sendintheotherclowns

    Respect from your subordinates is infinitely more important than respect from your superiors, and respect from your subordinates is earned by protecting them from the disrespect of your superiors.


    Learned this when I picked up E-5 in the Navy and was put in charge of a shop. We were doing workups, which is s****y and stressful for everyone. Some of my younger sailors were having a hard time adjusting, and our chain of command was making it worse on them. One of them was struggling with mental health, and I had to escort them to medical when he confided in me that he was contemplating suicide. I stepped in between that as a buffer, and took the s**t myself to make life easier for my sailors. My life sucked slightly more, but my sailors lives got better. At one point, my chain of command really didn’t like me, and were threatening to send me up to non judicial punishment, because I sacrificed a work day in favor of protecting a sailor from BS. When my sailors found out, they said they were all going to write a letter to the Captain about how great of a leader I was, and sign it. Beyond that, they were great workers. I never had to micromanage them, because they knew if I asked them to do something, there was a reason for it, and they didn’t want to screw me over by doing it wrong. It was so hard to leave that ship when they told me they were going to miss me, and I was the type of E-5 they all wanted to be.


    Respecting my sailors and truly putting their well being above my own not only earned me the loyalty of them all, but it also ensured they all made it home to their families alive. I was passed over for a promotion to E-6, but it was worth it.

    TrungusMcTungus Report

    If you drink soda at bars, people will more likely than not offer to buy you a drink.

    Vagabond21

    Driving is significantly less stressful or dangerous if you aren't in a hurry. Stay in the right lane, throw on that cruise control, and relax. Let the cars go around you.

    titsmuhgeee Report

    Not everyone will get this until they tried it once, **Music messes up your mind, especially sad ones** Try at least a week and see the huge difference in your mental health.

    Fantastic-Journeyy Report

    Giving random compliments to people improves their day.

    lerandomanon Report

    Cheat codes? 99/100 times, being polite and kind will get you much further in life. It seldom pays to be a d**k. In general, default to kind.

    AdSea7347 Report

    Taking 10-15 mins in the morning to stretch and meditate (imagine your day going well while relaxing) will pay dividends over time.

    Amishrocketscience Report

    Roth IRA and compound interest.

    SoonerStreet1

    Your quality of life improves if you're doing better mentally.

    anon

    I'm gonna chime in with two book titles.

Why men lie and women cry
Why men don't listen and women can't read maps.

Those books helped me laugh about stuff I couldn't see and changed my life.

    Why men lie and women cry
    Why men don't listen and women can't read maps.

    Those books helped me laugh about stuff I couldn't see and changed my life.

    EmotionChipEngadged

    Wrap your noodle.

    danny6690

    If your straight up with an officer or sheriff your most likely getting that ticket knocked down a bit or getting a warning. I've had lucks and tickets.

    fluffioso

    If you call customer service and you get a rep that is not helpful or has an attitude, hang up and call the company back. A lot of the time a different rep will pick up and you will get better service.

    max65zeg

    You aren't drinking enough water. If you feel tired or run down or foggy, you're under hydrated.

    kbean826

    May not be a great cheat code but it is (unfortunately) one.

    If youre going to do it anyways its just better to ask for forgiveness instead of permission.

    Amruslin Report

    It's far easier to stay in shape than it is to get in shape, and being in decent shape pays dividends for your quality of life when you're older as it keeps you mobile and healthy longer generally. So build those exercise and healthy eating habits early in life, but it's never too late to start either.

    max_power1000 Report

    A pretty nerdy one. But the website of my county library offers a three day free temporary subscription to all New York Times and Wall Street Journal articles that anyone in any part of the world can access though a link that you click on that generates a three day access code. You only have to create an online account with those newspapers.
    Since I also wanted to read stories from the Post, I did some research and found links from other county libraries in other states that gave me a temporary subscription to the Post by clicking a link that I renew every three days.

    bobrigado Report

    Humility is way better than pride ever will be. If you’re humble (not insecure), you’ll do way better in life than any prideful person ever will do.

    g3nerallycurious Report

    They rarely check if your movie ticket is adult or senior. If ask just say “oops”.

    Expensive-Coast-3508 Report

    Put a paper towel in front of an automatic toilet's sensor to wipe without triggering its flush mechanism.

    GoatsWithWigs Report

    Ask someone for a favour.

    The Ben Franklin effect is a psychological phenomenon in which people like someone more after doing a favor for them. An explanation for this is cognitive dissonance.

    chris-r-89 Report

    The Air Fryer replaces 10 appliances.

    Pniel56 Report

    You can get away with any crime as long as you have enough money to pay off the authorities.

    Saif_Horny_And_Mad Report

    /tgm it's not as useful in the day to day except when you find a bug that sends you to the backrooms.

    I guess the only other one is . I learned to seek first to understand before I judge. Keeps me from getting mad at nothing, though people who point fingers and who have an agenda don't like it very much.

    Neko-chiliocosm Report

    You don't pay tax on a pension. Straight after making a payment you'll get an additional 20% return. For every £100 you save you get an immediate £20 return. As long as you can ve patient that's fantastic.

    anon Report

    In my country, if you offer cash in settlement of a debt and the other party refuses it because they want payment by card then the debt becomes null and void.

    This applies to any good or service which is billed afterward.
    e.g. eating at a restaurant, tradesman performing a repair.

    Darkoveran Report

    "You're either going to work hard now, or harder later.".

    colonelbyson Report

    Life is kind of long if you practice something for 5 years you get pretty good. Even if you only spend like 15-30 minutes a day. Consistency is key.

    Also working out helps literally everything, health, confidence, sleep, energy, appearance, mental health, and it's basically free.

    Zarathustrategy Report

    The study technique Pommedoro!

    sodapops82 Report

    Meditation can help you to be aware of your thoughts.
    Your thoughts are a part of you, a subsystem, not "You".

    Implement Stoicism as a time proven system once you are aware of your thoughts.

    sharpfork Report

    Paracetamol is more than just for headaches

    high temp

    fever

    the list goes on


    SO is a nurse and states paracetamol is a genius idea

    buying expensive ones means buying branded, its still paracetamol.

    chefshoes Report

    Always fake golden retriever energy at work.

    anon Report

    Pinch the bottom of the banana and then peel it from the bottom. Use to try and do it from the top but that is so inefficient and can cause bruising. Now I can peel a banana no problem. .

    brooksie1131

    Look at people doing worse than you and you'll always be grateful. Look at people doing better than you and you will never be satisfied with what you have. Sure you can use the latter as motivation but always be grateful for what you have.

    thugga511 Report

    I can pop open a bottle cap with virtually anything, anywhere, at any time.

    Wolfhart_Kaine

    R1, R2, L1,R2, up,left,down,right,up left,down, right,up. Your'e welcome. :).

    cj42092 Report

    Admit when you are wrong, don’t know something, or have made a mistake. People will respect you for it (as long as you show you have learnt from it).

    jjbkeeper Report

    Do everything in moderation.

    dPx42 Report

    Bidet just makes pooping so much better.

    lukaskywalker Report

    Staying single.

    ChampionshipNo6517 Report

    I asked how long it was going to be before the delivery truck unblocked my car. Manager gave me a margarita for free to wait. Was it my car or not?

    zenos_dog Report

    Fake it 'til you make it.

    The_Spyre Report

    Money is a real life cheat code.

    Brilliant-Cap-6064 Report

    I can control my energy at will.

    anon Report

    Real life interactions when dating would save you time and possible heartbreak. Don't waste your time texting.

    dylan0o7 Report

    Be kinder than necessary. Walk away from every fight, they are not worth it.

    Woodpecker16669 Report

    Eating healthy is neither expensive nor difficult. Many of the healthiest vegetables and fruits are dirt cheap even now. Especially if you go to the Hispanic supermarkets. And you don't even have to cook them. Just get a magic bullet and mix em all up. You'll feel like a million bucks.

    anon Report

    Real life cheat codes? finding the shortest line at the grocery store by looking for the cashier with the least items.

    Puzzleheaded_Net3822 Report

    If you lose fat and gain muscle, people respect you more and assume you are smart. I’ve been fat and jacked and fat is more enjoyable when it comes to food but jacked just feels nice in a general way. You don’t need to be roided out but the rule of thumb is just to have your pecs go out farther than your stomach without flexing or sucking in your gut.

    anon Report

    Follow the Golden Rule. Also, start investing your money as soon as possible. Your future self will thank you.

    nexusmoonshot Report

    If you call in say you have food poisoning. Don't abuse it.

    If work bothers you at home say you have been drinking and can't come in or do whatever to be left alone.

    Wardogs96 Report

    Splits on a roulette table. 17, 34, 51, 68, 85, 102, 119, 136, 153, 170.
    Don't ask me to split a bill by 16 or 18.
    35 times table, let's go.

    jotheysay Report

    Learning from others' mistakes is better than your own. The world is full of how people win and lose. Observe.

    DontEatConcrete Report

    You don’t have to use an iron to get wrinkles out of clothes, just let it tumble in the dryer for 25 minutes.

    DilapidatedStructure Report

    Up down up down up down gives you nice legs and big booty.

    And in some scenarios can even spawn a new human.

    Hugh_Jego_69 Report

