Today, we’re featuring some of the practical advice that internet users shared in two viral online threads that are so useful that they’re practically real-life cheat codes. They’re bound to help you level up your life and upgrade your social, financial, health, career, and any other stats you care about. Check out the best tips below!

One of the biggest advantages that people living in the digital age have is access to the collective wisdom and intelligence from all of human history. Working hard and being disciplined have intrinsic value, but working smart can help you grow where and when you need to incredibly rapidly. So, it’s no wonder that people place such high value on shortcuts, good tips, and life hacks.

#1 A well-fitting suit can make the most average man attractive.

#2 Your biggest power in interpersonal relationships be it friendship, romantic or business lies in your ability and willingness to walk away….

#3 People remember you for how you made them feel.

Many people are constantly looking for the freshest and most cutting-edge shortcuts to be more efficient with their time and effort. And that makes sense from an evolutionary perspective because nobody wants to waste energy needlessly when there’s an easier way to get something done. However, the best advice is usually deceptively simple but hard to implement. It’s one thing to be open-minded, learn new things, read new sources, and stay up to date with the news. But if all you ever do is collect smart tips without putting any of them into action, you’re essentially procrastinating. There has to be a balance between theory and practice, no matter if you’re thinking of being a better friend, taking better care of your body, or putting your finances into order. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Volunteering in an industry you want to work in will give you backdoor connections to job openings and let you skip some of the crappy entry-level roles.

#5 One I learned from a close friend recently. Whenever you find yourself in an awkward one-on-one social situation and you don’t know what to say, just start asking the other person questions about themselves. I’m not talking about “how are you?” or “how’s work going?”, but deeper questions like “what’s your favorite hobby?” or “have you ever traveled outside of the country?” This makes the other person happily take the burden of doing the talking and you get to learn something new from them. It’s a win-win situation 90% of the time and a great way to start genuine conversations and find common ground.

#6 Can't beat the main quest? Do the boring side quests. Next thing you know the main one is barely a challenge.



Unable to make the big life changes? Do the tedious small daily ones. Next thing you know the big ones are barely a chore.

The odds are that you’ve procrastinated by looking for ways to improve your life at some point—we all know we have! It’s very easy to get caught up in a loop of reading self-help books and watching YouTube videos about how to get your life on track. At some point, the advice (or at least the core principles) start getting repeated. The reality is that taking a piece of advice and putting it into action—no matter how imperfectly—is the best strategy. You’ll never perfectly optimize your life or be in an environment that has zero distractions. The best thing you can do is to form healthy, positive habits, step by step, incrementally, while also moving away from bad habits. Be decisive, focused, and patient. Because no matter how brilliant you (think you) are, you’ll have setbacks and moments of doubt. In short, whatever you choose to do, just start. And try to maintain the momentum by making that new behavior a habit instead of waiting for motivation to strike (the latter is notoriously fickle!). ADVERTISEMENT

#7 How To Win Friends and Influence People when actually properly applied is like a cheat code with dealing with people. It really made life so much easier.

#8 Wear a reflective vest, carry a ladder, and act like you belong and NO ONE will stop you.

#9 Drop a piece of toilet paper (or 2) in the toilet bowl before pooping to prevent splashing on your family jewels.

You have to consider what changes you can make right now that will have the biggest impact on your quality of life as a whole. For us, the research is more or less clear: you should prioritize your social fitness as well as your physical health. An 85-year Harvard study determined that the positive relationships you cultivate in your life have a huge impact on your longevity, health, and happiness. They make you more resilient to stress. However, you have to be intentional about investing in these relationships while also steering clear of people who make you feel awful. “Relationships affect us physically. [...] To make sure your relationships are healthy and balanced, it’s important to practice ‘social fitness.’ We tend to think that once we establish friendships and intimate relationships, they will take care of themselves. But our social life is a living system, and it needs exercise,” CNBC writes.

#10 In 2024 this is like a cheat code : IF you sleep more than 7 hours, every day, you will feel so much better, its incredible.

#11 Baking soda helps treat the sores in your mouth.

#12 If you need a question to be answered online, write it, then in another account answer yourself badly. People don't like answering questions, but like correcting others,





Applicable to Chile: Buy groceries on Santa Isablel only on Tuesdays, use the national ID number of an eder person to get 6% off in every product.

In other words, you need to be intentional with your relationships. Be honest with yourself about the people in your life, how much time you’re spending with them, how they make you feel, and then adjust as needed so you thrive, not just survive. You might realize that there’s only a handful of real friends in your life and a bunch of acquaintances who drain you with their chronic negativity. Spend more time with the first group of people and less with the rest. ADVERTISEMENT In terms of getting (and staying!) healthy, you need to find ways to keep moving that you genuinely enjoy and listen to your body’s needs. For instance, you might love tennis or swimming but hate jogging or martial arts. If you find sports and ways to exercise that make you feel good, it’ll be easier to stay motivated in the long run. Meanwhile, if you feel like you’re only doing something because it’s trendy, you’re likely to drop the habit when its popularity wanes. The CDC recommends that adults aim to get at least 150 of moderate-intensity exercise every week. Regular exercise helps you sleep better, lowers your blood pressure, and reduces anxiety. When you move more, you’re also reducing the risk of developing chronic diseases, from heart disease and various cancers to type 2 diabetes.

#13 If you be young while you're young, you won't be an embarrassing middle aged person. In fact, if you be young properly, you'll even appreciate getting older where life slows down a bit.



Thats the closes thing to a cheat code I know of.

#14 Compounding interest is a cheat code.



Start a HY savings, and putting money into an index fund. Set up auto deposits and in 20 years or in 5 due to an emergency you’ll be so glad you did. .

#15 Work in apartment maintenance or almost any position in apartments and you can pass the background check, income eligibility, and get a discounted rate to live in an apartment. My company offers 40% on-site living and 20% at other properties they own. I live in one of the most expensive neighborhoods in my city I'd never be able to afford it if it was not for this hack.

Try to remember to take care of the basics. Drink plenty of water, get lots of sleep, spend time outdoors, walk just a bit more than you usually would, and eat nutritious food. Meanwhile, avoid smoking, drinking alcohol, and eating ultra-processed, sugary, and salt-laden junk food. ADVERTISEMENT Which of these real-life cheat codes did you find the most helpful? Which ones are you raring to try out today, dear Pandas? What are the best pieces of advice that you’d give a total stranger to help them live a higher-quality life? Meanwhile, what tips do you wish you’d gotten when you were younger? Tell us all about it in the comments!

#16 Go to Krispy Kreme a few minutes before closing, and they'll probably give you the donuts free.

#17 Life goes by fast. Do that thing that you want to do, do it now.

#18 When I realized that I’m not in fact the center of the universe and service to others really does matter…my life got WAY better.

#19 I read somewhere years ago that that if you stare at peoples foreheads instead of direct eye contact you make them feel uncomfortable. So I have proven that in my life to be true. Especially in a situation where you don’t have the upper hand.

#20 Tell your wife or girlfriend to guess where you’re taking her for dinner. Then take her to the first place she says. Instant indecisiveness breaker.

#21 Respect from your subordinates is infinitely more important than respect from your superiors, and respect from your subordinates is earned by protecting them from the disrespect of your superiors.





Learned this when I picked up E-5 in the Navy and was put in charge of a shop. We were doing workups, which is s****y and stressful for everyone. Some of my younger sailors were having a hard time adjusting, and our chain of command was making it worse on them. One of them was struggling with mental health, and I had to escort them to medical when he confided in me that he was contemplating suicide. I stepped in between that as a buffer, and took the s**t myself to make life easier for my sailors. My life sucked slightly more, but my sailors lives got better. At one point, my chain of command really didn’t like me, and were threatening to send me up to non judicial punishment, because I sacrificed a work day in favor of protecting a sailor from BS. When my sailors found out, they said they were all going to write a letter to the Captain about how great of a leader I was, and sign it. Beyond that, they were great workers. I never had to micromanage them, because they knew if I asked them to do something, there was a reason for it, and they didn’t want to screw me over by doing it wrong. It was so hard to leave that ship when they told me they were going to miss me, and I was the type of E-5 they all wanted to be.





Respecting my sailors and truly putting their well being above my own not only earned me the loyalty of them all, but it also ensured they all made it home to their families alive. I was passed over for a promotion to E-6, but it was worth it.

#22 If you drink soda at bars, people will more likely than not offer to buy you a drink.

#23 Driving is significantly less stressful or dangerous if you aren't in a hurry. Stay in the right lane, throw on that cruise control, and relax. Let the cars go around you.

#24 Not everyone will get this until they tried it once, **Music messes up your mind, especially sad ones** Try at least a week and see the huge difference in your mental health.

#25 Giving random compliments to people improves their day.

#26 Cheat codes? 99/100 times, being polite and kind will get you much further in life. It seldom pays to be a d**k. In general, default to kind.

#27 Taking 10-15 mins in the morning to stretch and meditate (imagine your day going well while relaxing) will pay dividends over time.

#28 Roth IRA and compound interest.

#29 Your quality of life improves if you’re doing better mentally.

#30 I'm gonna chime in with two book titles.



Why men lie and women cry

Why men don't listen and women can't read maps.



Those books helped me laugh about stuff I couldn't see and changed my life.

#31 Wrap your noodle.

#32 If your straight up with an officer or sheriff your most likely getting that ticket knocked down a bit or getting a warning. I've had lucks and tickets.

#33 If you call customer service and you get a rep that is not helpful or has an attitude, hang up and call the company back. A lot of the time a different rep will pick up and you will get better service.

#34 You aren’t drinking enough water. If you feel tired or run down or foggy, you’re under hydrated.

#35 May not be a great cheat code but it is (unfortunately) one.



If youre going to do it anyways its just better to ask for forgiveness instead of permission.

#36 It's far easier to stay in shape than it is to get in shape, and being in decent shape pays dividends for your quality of life when you're older as it keeps you mobile and healthy longer generally. So build those exercise and healthy eating habits early in life, but it's never too late to start either.

#37 A pretty nerdy one. But the website of my county library offers a three day free temporary subscription to all New York Times and Wall Street Journal articles that anyone in any part of the world can access though a link that you click on that generates a three day access code. You only have to create an online account with those newspapers.

Since I also wanted to read stories from the Post, I did some research and found links from other county libraries in other states that gave me a temporary subscription to the Post by clicking a link that I renew every three days.

#38 Humility is way better than pride ever will be. If you’re humble (not insecure), you’ll do way better in life than any prideful person ever will do.

#39 They rarely check if your movie ticket is adult or senior. If ask just say “oops”.

#40 Put a paper towel in front of an automatic toilet's sensor to wipe without triggering its flush mechanism.

#41 Ask someone for a favour.



The Ben Franklin effect is a psychological phenomenon in which people like someone more after doing a favor for them. An explanation for this is cognitive dissonance.

#42 The Air Fryer replaces 10 appliances.

#43 You can get away with any crime as long as you have enough money to pay off the authorities.

#44 /tgm it's not as useful in the day to day except when you find a bug that sends you to the backrooms.



I guess the only other one is . I learned to seek first to understand before I judge. Keeps me from getting mad at nothing, though people who point fingers and who have an agenda don't like it very much.

#45 You don't pay tax on a pension. Straight after making a payment you'll get an additional 20% return. For every £100 you save you get an immediate £20 return. As long as you can ve patient that's fantastic.

#46 In my country, if you offer cash in settlement of a debt and the other party refuses it because they want payment by card then the debt becomes null and void.



This applies to any good or service which is billed afterward.

e.g. eating at a restaurant, tradesman performing a repair.

#47 "You're either going to work hard now, or harder later.".

#48 Life is kind of long if you practice something for 5 years you get pretty good. Even if you only spend like 15-30 minutes a day. Consistency is key.



Also working out helps literally everything, health, confidence, sleep, energy, appearance, mental health, and it's basically free.

#49 The study technique Pommedoro!

#50 Meditation can help you to be aware of your thoughts.

Your thoughts are a part of you, a subsystem, not "You".



Implement Stoicism as a time proven system once you are aware of your thoughts.

#51 Paracetamol is more than just for headaches



high temp



fever



the list goes on





SO is a nurse and states paracetamol is a genius idea



buying expensive ones means buying branded, its still paracetamol.

#52 Always fake golden retriever energy at work.

#53 Pinch the bottom of the banana and then peel it from the bottom. Use to try and do it from the top but that is so inefficient and can cause bruising. Now I can peel a banana no problem. .

#54 Look at people doing worse than you and you'll always be grateful. Look at people doing better than you and you will never be satisfied with what you have. Sure you can use the latter as motivation but always be grateful for what you have.

#55 I can pop open a bottle cap with virtually anything, anywhere, at any time.

#56 R1, R2, L1,R2, up,left,down,right,up left,down, right,up. Your'e welcome. :).

#57 Admit when you are wrong, don’t know something, or have made a mistake. People will respect you for it (as long as you show you have learnt from it).

#58 Do everything in moderation.

#59 Bidet just makes pooping so much better.

#60 Staying single.

#61 I asked how long it was going to be before the delivery truck unblocked my car. Manager gave me a margarita for free to wait. Was it my car or not?

#62 Fake it 'til you make it.

#63 Money is a real life cheat code.

#64 I can control my energy at will.

#65 Real life interactions when dating would save you time and possible heartbreak. Don't waste your time texting.

#66 Be kinder than necessary. Walk away from every fight, they are not worth it.

#67 Eating healthy is neither expensive nor difficult. Many of the healthiest vegetables and fruits are dirt cheap even now. Especially if you go to the Hispanic supermarkets. And you don't even have to cook them. Just get a magic bullet and mix em all up. You'll feel like a million bucks.

#68 Real life cheat codes? finding the shortest line at the grocery store by looking for the cashier with the least items.

#69 If you lose fat and gain muscle, people respect you more and assume you are smart. I’ve been fat and jacked and fat is more enjoyable when it comes to food but jacked just feels nice in a general way. You don’t need to be roided out but the rule of thumb is just to have your pecs go out farther than your stomach without flexing or sucking in your gut.

#70 Follow the Golden Rule. Also, start investing your money as soon as possible. Your future self will thank you.

#71 If you call in say you have food poisoning. Don't abuse it.



If work bothers you at home say you have been drinking and can't come in or do whatever to be left alone.

#72 Splits on a roulette table. 17, 34, 51, 68, 85, 102, 119, 136, 153, 170.

Don't ask me to split a bill by 16 or 18.

35 times table, let's go.

#73 Learning from others' mistakes is better than your own. The world is full of how people win and lose. Observe.

#74 You don’t have to use an iron to get wrinkles out of clothes, just let it tumble in the dryer for 25 minutes.

#75 Up down up down up down gives you nice legs and big booty.



And in some scenarios can even spawn a new human.