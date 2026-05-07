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Traffic, spreadsheets, laundry; everyday life can make our surroundings seem pretty dull. And it’s not like we can drop everything and go chase sunsets whenever we need a break, either.

So we at Bored Panda decided to brighten the week, at least visually. We put together a list of soothing pictures that show just how diverse and beautiful our world really is.

From lush forests to frozen lakes and rocky valleys, here’s a quick reminder that there are plenty of things on Earth worth appreciating. Including the ones around you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Deer

A deer standing in a misty lake surrounded by tall pine trees, a gentle reset button for your day.

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    #2

    My First Whale Encounter

    A humpback whale breaches at sunset, illuminated by golden light and splashing water. A gentle reset button for your day.

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    #3

    First Light

    Sunbeams pierce through lush green trees onto a forest road, a satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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    #4

    A Path Through The Woods

    A foggy, enchanting avenue of twisted trees arching over a road. This gentle reset picture is truly satisfying.

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    #5

    A Tusker Elephant And Mount Kilimanjaro

    A majestic elephant walks across a green savanna with a snow-capped mountain above the clouds, a gentle reset button for your day.

    I’m a wildlife photographer, and this was truly one of my dream shots. After spending hours in the field, I finally captured a single elephant perfectly aligned with Mount Kilimanjaro in the background. But beyond the photo itself, Amboseli left me in awe—the vast landscapes, the freedom of the roaming tuskers, and the sheer beauty of it all. It feels like heaven on earth, and I believe it stands as a powerful example of how conservation should be embraced worldwide. It was taken from a safari vehicle in Amboseli National Park, Kenya in June 2025.

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    #6

    Frozen Lake In Front Of A Mountain

    Sharp, geometric ice cracks on a frozen lake with a majestic, snow-dusted mountain under a cloudy sky. Satisfying pictures for a reset.

    On a freezing morning in Uummannaq - third attempt taking this image, didn‘t work out before, since everything was covered in snow. The gale force winds that kept me stuck on the island were kind enough to blow the snow off the frozen lake and reveal the awesome patterns underneath, creating the depth I was looking for.

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    #7

    A Deer

    A brown stag with antlers rests, its head tilted upwards, basking in sunlight. This is a satisfying picture.

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    #8

    Switzerland

    A stunning waterfall cascades down a mountain, with a serene valley, road, and rustic house below, a gentle reset for your day.

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    #9

    Valley Of Fire State Park, Nevada

    A winding desert road between towering red rock formations and distant mountains, offering a gentle reset.

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    #10

    Antelope Canyon

    Captivating slot canyon with swirling orange and red rock formations. Sunlight streams from above, a satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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    #11

    Volcan De Fuego, Guatemala

    A mesmerizing night view of a glowing red erupting volcano under a starry sky, offering a gentle reset.

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    #12

    1 Week In Socotra, Yemen. This Place Has Been On The Top Of My Bucket List For Over 15 Years. I Was Fortunate To Make The Dream A Reality

    Desert rose trees overlooking a beach and turquoise sea. Satisfying pictures for a gentle reset.

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    #13

    Prince Albert National Park, Saskatchewan

    Four geese silhouettes swim across a calm pink lake with a dark forest island in the distance, a satisfying picture.

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    #14

    The Tree On My Way To Work, I Don’t Know The Name, But It’s Beautiful

    A vibrant rhododendron tree, full of pink blooms, next to a path in a cemetery. A satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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    #15

    The View From My School's Football Field

    A soccer game on a green field with majestic mountains and clouds in the background, a gentle reset button for your day.

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    #16

    View From My Window In Florence, Tuscany

    A breathtaking view through an open window of a lush green hillside dotted with olive trees and cypress. A satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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    #17

    Didn’t Expect To See This View When I Turned The Corner In The Swiss Alps

    Satisfying picture of cows resting on a grassy hill overlooking a winding road, village, and majestic mountains for a gentle reset.

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    #18

    My Best Boy Watching Beautifully Backlit Highland Cows During A Stunning Sunset

    A dog sits in a green field watching cows graze at sunset, a satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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    #19

    Decided To Take A Walk To Clear My Head, And I’m Really Glad I Did

    A stunning orange-gold sunset over the ocean, with soft waves reflecting the sky. Satisfying picture, gentle reset.

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    #20

    A Wave During King Tide

    A magnificent ocean wave, backlit by a golden sky, breaks near a dark cliff. A truly satisfying picture.

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    #21

    Sunflower Field

    A vast field of sunflowers under a sky with dramatic, colorful clouds. A satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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    #22

    A Whale Tail Flups Out Of The Water

    A whale's tail emerges from dark ocean waters under a cloudy sky. Satisfying pictures for a gentle reset button.

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    #23

    Herd Of Horses Running

    Wild horses running at sunset near water, creating dust. A gentle reset button for your day. Satisfying pictures.

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    #24

    Myanmar Temples

    Hot air balloons float over ancient temples at sunrise, a satisfying picture for a gentle reset button for your day.

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    #25

    One Of The Most Magical Sunrises Of My Life. Moraine Lake (Bc, Canada)

    Majestic mountains frame a tranquil turquoise lake with pine trees in the foreground, offering a satisfying visual reset.

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    #26

    Colombia Is More Than Just Medellin And Cartagena

    Lush green hills with horses grazing, backed by tall palm trees and dense forest, a gentle reset button for your day.

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    #27

    Sedona, AZ, USA. Beautiful Hike That Takes You To The “Subway” Cave

    A dramatic view from inside a cave, revealing red rock canyons and green trees under a cloudy sky. Satisfying picture.

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    #28

    Snow Monkeys In Japan

    Snow monkeys with pink faces sit on rocks as snow falls. A satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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    #29

    Visiting From The UK (Nova Scotia To Quebec)

    An RV drives along a winding coastal road at sunset, beside a calm, golden sea. A gentle reset moment.

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    #30

    It Has Been A Month Since My Solo Trip To Iceland And I’m Already Missing It

    Silhouette of a person admiring a fiery orange waterfall at sunset, offering a gentle reset button for your day.

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    #31

    Morning View From My Bedroom Window

    A flock of sheep walking on a country road at sunrise with frosty fields, offering a gentle reset.

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    #32

    This Majestic Goat We Found In Hawaii

    A black goat with horns stands on a rock, with golden grass in the foreground and a dark, cloudy sky. Satisfying pictures for a gentle reset.

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    #33

    Spring Time In My Hometown In Greece

    Vibrant purple bougainvillea cascades over a stone wall by serene blue water, mountains, and a clear sky for a gentle reset.

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    #34

    A Cat Between A Mattress And A Blanket

    A playful tabby cat peeks out from under white bed sheets, offering a gentle reset for your day with its adorable gaze.

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    #35

    The Flatiron Building

    A satisfying picture of the Flatiron Building reflecting in a large puddle on a city street, a gentle reset for your day.

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    #36

    The Moment A Bird Landed On The Water

    A bird taking flight from a serene river, leaving ripples on the water at sunset. A satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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    #37

    A Plane Transiting A Waxing Crescent Moon At Sunset

    A crescent moon in a dark blue sky, crossed by a luminous orange airplane contrail, offering a gentle reset.

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    #38

    Seagulls In A Blizzard

    A bridge shrouded in mist or snow, with many seagulls flying overhead and snow falling on the water. A satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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    #39

    A Plane Crossing The Moon

    An Emirates plane appears to fly past a half-moon against a deep blue sky, a satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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    #40

    MT Hood’s Shadow

    A person standing on a snowy mountain peak at sunrise, casting a huge triangular shadow across the valleys. Satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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    #41

    Sunrays Come Through The Trees. On A Foggy Morning In Auturm, In A Forest In Upper Austria, Europe

    Sun rays pierce through a misty, dark forest canopy, creating a satisfying picture that feels like a gentle reset.

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    #42

    Taranaki, New Zealand

    A lone hiker walks along a lake with a snow-capped mountain reflecting in the water, offering a gentle reset.

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    #43

    Alpine Ibex With Majestic Horns In Mountains

    A majestic ibex with huge curved horns sits on a ledge. A satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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    #44

    Turquoise Wave

    A powerful turquoise ocean wave curling and breaking, showing the light shining through. A satisfying picture.

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    #45

    Phi Phi Islands, Thailand

    Satisfying pictures of longtail boats on clear turquoise water between lush green cliffs on a sunny day. A gentle reset button for your day.

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    #46

    Lofoten, Norway

    A beautiful fjord with mountains and houses by blue water, a gentle reset button for your day.

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    #47

    Ginnie Springs, Florida

    A clear, serene spring nestled in a lush green forest, offering a gentle reset for your day. Satisfying picture.

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    #48

    Finland In Winter

    A snow-covered pine tree overlooking a misty, frosted forest at dawn, offering a satisfying visual reset.

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    #49

    White Sands National Park

    Soft pink and purple hues wash over a vast desert landscape at sunset, creating a gentle reset for your day.

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    #50

    Autumn In The Canadian West Kootanys

    Autumnal trees and small houses reflect perfectly on a calm lake, offering a satisfying picture and gentle reset.

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    #51

    Grasslands National Park, Saskatchewan

    A rainbow arcs over a tan glamping tent in a vast, grassy field at dusk, offering a gentle reset.

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    #52

    Let It Rain. Let It Rain. Let It Rain

    A couple stands in the rain with arms outstretched, looking up. A satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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    #53

    Took This With My Phone Through My Windshield While Stopped At A Light

    Silhouette of countless birds on power lines against a vibrant sunset sky, a truly satisfying picture.

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    lawyer avatar
    Susan BetzJitomir
    Susan BetzJitomir
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    it's good to see a big flock of birds I haven't seen one in real life in a while

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    #54

    Sunset Is Appropriately Orange In The Netherlands. View From My Window 21/07/2025

    A plane flies across an orange sunset sky over a dark landscape and water, a gentle reset button for your day.

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    #55

    My Dog Enjoying The View

    A fluffy dog standing on two legs, looking out over a misty lake and mountains, a gentle reset button for your day.

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    #56

    My Daughter Praises The Sunlight

    A small child bathed in a sunbeam from a window, arms raised in a moment of gentle reset.

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    #57

    My Parents In Rio Portrait

    Silhouetted people admire the Christ the Redeemer statue at sunset, offering a gentle reset button for your day.

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    #58

    The Sky

    A beautiful sky full of white, fluffy clouds seen from between old buildings provides a satisfying picture and gentle reset.

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    #59

    A Boat

    A sailboat calmly floats on a still, foggy lake with its reflection visible, providing a satisfying picture for a reset.

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    #60

    Seedless Watermelon That Is Very Seedless

    Two halves of a perfectly ripe, seedless watermelon on an orange cutting board. A satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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    #61

    A Deer Sitting On The Ground In The Forest

    A serene deer with closed eyes and antlers rests in a forest, embodying a gentle reset. Satisfying pictures.

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    #62

    A Gate At A Balinese Temple

    A split gate of an ancient temple framing the sky, a satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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    #63

    Xiwei Reservoir, Zoucheng, Shandong, China

    Aerial view of a person lying in a lush green field, a satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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    #64

    Whale Shark And Tourists

    An aerial view of people swimming in clear turquoise water alongside a large whale, a gentle reset for your day.

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    #65

    Silver Falls Oregon

    A breathtaking waterfall plunges into a tranquil pool surrounded by lush green foliage and towering trees, a satisfying picture.

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    #66

    Petra, Jordan. Still Pinch Myself Thinking I've Been Able To Visit This Place. Absolutely Stunning

    Petra's Treasury carved into sandstone, a satisfying picture and a gentle reset button for your day.

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    #67

    Insane View From My Gym

    People exercising in a modern gym with large windows overlooking snow-capped mountains. A gentle reset button for your day.

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    #68

    This Bee That Flew Into My View At The Perfect Time! Hogback Overlook On Skyline Drive, Shenandoah

    A blurry bee flying over a scenic mountain vista with lush green hills, tall grass, and a clear blue sky. Satisfying picture.

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    #69

    View From My Grandmother's House

    Vast green rice field under a blue sky with fluffy clouds, offering a gentle reset for your day. Satisfying rural landscape.

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    #70

    Eye Of A Goose

    A close-up of a vibrant blue bird eye surrounded by white feathers and an orange eyelid. Satisfying pictures.

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    #71

    The Clouds And The Sun Rays Yesterday Were Absolutely Stunning

    Sunbeams pierce through dramatic clouds over a highway, offering a satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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    #72

    Burnt Matches

    A satisfying picture of matches arranged in a square, some burned black, forming a gradual pattern. A gentle reset button for your day.

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    #73

    Nubia, Sicilia

    A satisfying picture of a vibrant orange sunset silhouette of a lone figure next to a boat by still water. Gentle reset.

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    #74

    Volatile

    Bright fireworks exploding in a night sky, framed by trees, creating a satisfying visual for a gentle reset.

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    #75

    From Indonesia

    Vibrant green rice terraces under a cloudy sky, with palm trees and a rustic house nestled in the fields, a gentle reset button.

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    #76

    Traffic In Los Angeles With A View

    A vibrant, fiery sunset reflected in a car's rearview mirror, showing traffic in a line. A satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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    #77

    Stopped For Coffee During My Road Trip Through🇨🇭— This Was The View At Brunig Pass

    A white cup of coffee with a cookie on a rustic wooden surface, vibrant flowers, and a stunning mountain view under a blue sky, perfect for a gentle reset.

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    #78

    View Of The Delaware River And Trenton, NJ From Pennsylvania

    A gentle reset picture of a snowy winter landscape with a partially frozen river and snow-covered trees and branches.

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    #79

    Lamp

    An antique lantern partially lit by sunlight on a building corner, offering a gentle reset feel.

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    #80

    Tracks On An Iron Bridge

    A lone figure stands on railroad tracks inside a long, metal tunnel. A satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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    #81

    Massey Ferguson Harvesters, Aerial Drone Footage, Le Mans, Sarthe, France

    A red tractor baling hay in a golden field with straw bales, a satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

    ookpik Report

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    #82

    Prince Albert National Park, Saskatchewan

    Silhouettes of people on a pier during a vibrant sunset, reflecting on the water. A gentle reset button for your day.

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    #83

    Some Shipping Containers

    Stacked shipping containers reflecting in water under a blue sky, creating a satisfying picture for a gentle reset.

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