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Traffic, spreadsheets, laundry; everyday life can make our surroundings seem pretty dull. And it’s not like we can drop everything and go chase sunsets whenever we need a break, either.

So we at Bored Panda decided to brighten the week, at least visually. We put together a list of soothing pictures that show just how diverse and beautiful our world really is.

From lush forests to frozen lakes and rocky valleys, here’s a quick reminder that there are plenty of things on Earth worth appreciating. Including the ones around you.