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Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement
A man in a baseball cap and plaid shirt with a woman in a brown jacket. Hollywood romantic age gap.
Celebrities, Couples

Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Actor Luke Wilson, 54, brother of Owen Wilson, has welcomed his first child with model girlfriend Kendall Yates, 24.

On Tuesday, July 7, the couple brought their newborn daughter to a press reception for Wilson’s upcoming Netflix comedy series, The Hawk.

As netizens learned about the news, social media was flooded with comments expressing concern about the age gap between the two.

Highlights
  • Actor Luke Wilson recently welcomed a baby girl with his girlfriend, Kendall Yates.
  • The 30-year age gap between the two sparked social media outrage, with netizens calling Wilson a “creep.”
  • He has previously dated A-list Hollywood actresses, including being in an open relationship with one.

“Is it really too much to convince older white male celebrities to marry women close to their own age?” one person said.

RELATED:

    Luke Wilson introduced his daughter to castmates at a Netflix event

    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    Luke Wilson and Kendall Yates have kept their relationship mostly out of the public eye.

    They were spotted together as early as January 2023, walking dogs on one occasion and visiting Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, California, in another.

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    The two made their sole public appearance together for the Los Angeles premiere of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 in June 2024.

    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

    Image credits: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images

    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

    Image credits: BuckSexton

    In April 2026, they were photographed while taking a leisurely walk in Los Angeles.

    Yates, who was wearing an oversized white T-shirt and cowboy boots, had a prominent baby bump in the pictures, although the couple never publicly confirmed the pregnancy.

    According to People magazine, Wilson and Yates arrived at The Hawk press reception, held at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California, just after 5 p.m. on July 7.

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    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

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    Yates had the baby girl in a carrier, and the couple introduced the child to Wilson’s castmates, such as Jimmy Tatro and the show’s lead, Will Ferrell.

    They left together before the event wrapped up at 7 p.m.

    Netizens slammed Luke Wilson for dating a 24-year-old woman

    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

    Image credits: botticellibimbo

    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

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    The internet called Luke Wilson out for being in a romantic relationship with a woman 30 years his junior.

    “He always seemed pretty creepy,” one netizen reacted. Another said, “The age gap between her and her baby is smaller than [the age gap between] her and her husband.”

    “She wasn’t alive yet when Legally Blonde came out,” said a third, referring to Wilson’s role in the 2001 Reese Witherspoon-starrer comedy-romance.

    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

    Image credits: TheDrewBarrymoreShow

    Old School was a documentary,” joked another, alluding to Wilson’s 2003 comedy film in which his character relocates to a house near a college campus after a breakup.

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    However, many pointed out that both Wilson and Yates were consenting adults, and there was nothing wrong with the age gap between them.

    “A 30-year age gap gets roasted, but the actual math that matters is whether both people are choosing this freely as adults,” one said. “Congrats to them.”

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    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

    Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

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    One X user, “Botticelli B**bo,” claimed that Yates was actually 30, not 24: “She’s 30, she went to my high school.”

    There are no public records of which high school Yates attended or how old she was at the time.

    Other actors, such as Leonard DiCaprio, Al Pacino, and Tobey Maguire, have also been famously criticized for dating women much younger than they are.

    Luke Wilson has previously been in an “open relationship” with Drew Barrymore

    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

    Image credits: Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images

    In a 2007 interview with People magazine, Luke Wilson spoke about his relationship status and potential fatherhood: “I don’t have a girlfriend, but I wouldn’t mind one. I definitely want [kids] at some point.”

    In 2019, he said that he was ready to become a father.

    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

    Image credits: chaneldrolet9562

    In 2021, months before turning 50, the Idiocracy actor admitted to the outlet that he believed he was going through a “mid-life crisis” and feeling anxiety about certain things: “I’m definitely starting to feel panicky about some stuff.”

    Before getting involved with Yates, Wilson had several high-profile relationships.

    He dated Gwyneth Paltrow for about a year in 2001 and Drew Barrymore from 1997 to 1999.

    He dated Gwyneth Paltrow for about a year in 2001 and Drew Barrymore from 1997 to 1999.

    In 2022, the Charlie’s Angels actress shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that she and Wilson were in an “open relationship” during their time together.

    “When we first met, we were young and wild,” Barrymore told guest Kate Hudson. “I was dating him, but I think he was also dating other people.”

    “They’re always going for girls below 25.” The internet was up in arms over 30-year age gap in Luke Wilson’s relationship

    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

    Image credits: cmcnary24

    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

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    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

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    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

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    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

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    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

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    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

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    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

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    Another Hollywood Romantic Age Gap Enrages Fans After Baby Announcement

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People like to create controversy where there isn't any need for it.

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    casejustin159 avatar
    Justin Case
    Justin Case
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People like to create controversy where there isn't any need for it.

    1
    1point
    reply
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