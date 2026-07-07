“Historically Accurate” Age Gap In ‘The Odyssey’ Sparks Massive Uproar Over Disturbing Hollywood Practice

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Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey is drawing widespread acclaim, but one controversial casting choice has quickly overshadowed its early praise.

Despite glowing first reactions, the epic has ignited fierce online debate over a “historically accurate” age gap, with many accusing Hollywood of repeating a long-standing industry trend.

Highlights The Odyssey’s casting has reignited debate over Hollywood's age-gap trend.

Fans are split as the film earns rave reviews despite renewed controversy.

Nolan's defense of historical accuracy has fueled fresh online discussion.

The backlash comes just after Nolan defended the film’s historical authenticity. Now, with the release date approaching, renewed discussion has centered on the age gap between two of its stars.

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The Odyssey sparks fresh debate after fans notice a glaring age gap in the cast

Image credits: Universal Pictures

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has faced backlash over its casting choices ever since its first trailer debuted. The film also came under scrutiny for its alleged historical inaccuracies.

As Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s epic nears release, fans have reignited debate after noticing the age gap between co-stars Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland.

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In the film, the 43-year-old actress plays Penelope, Odysseus’s wife and the queen of Ithaca. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Spider-Man star portrays Telemachus, the son of Penelope and Odysseus.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

“The age difference between the two is just 13 years,” one X user noted.

The post has since gone viral, amassing more than 17 million views, with many arguing that such an age gap between a mother and son would be “historically accurate” for the film’s setting.

“I don’t want to spoil your mood, but this thing is the most historically accurate in this movie,” one person said.

Anne Hathaway e Tom Holland interpretam mãe e filho em A Odisseia. A diferença de idade entre os dois é de apenas 13 anos: ela tem 43 e ele, 30. pic.twitter.com/mYqYtyK2bv — Observatório do Cinema (@ObsCinema) July 2, 2026

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A second wrote, “People act as if in Ancient Greece women weren’t married off when they were very young.”

Others dismissed the age difference as a non-issue, while others argued it reflected Hollywood’s long-standing ageism toward actresses.

One user commented, “Once they cross thirty, they are relegated to mother or grandmother.”

Fans remain divided over the casting as The Odyssey receives rave first reviews

Image credits: Universal Pictures

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While the ageism debate continued to gain momentum, the film’s first reactions also surfaced online. Several critics who had seen it before its release hailed it as a cinematic achievement, praising its performances.

Despite the positive early reactions, a large section of the audience remained unconvinced. Several X users cited Lupita Nyong’o’s casting as Helen of Troy as an example of the “woke” creative choices that had turned them off the project.

“Only the Wokerati of Hollywood are going to love seeing a race-swapped Helen of Troy and a confused woman pretending to be a man,” one person said.

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Image credits: Universal Pictures

Following the initial backlash to her casting, older comments Nyong’o made about cultural misrepresentation resurfaced online, drawing renewed criticism.

In July, she again sparked controversy with her comments about confronting Homer over the lack of female representation in his work. Similarly, Elliot Page’s casting as Sinon has left many fans divided.

Christopher Nolan defended taking creative liberties with his adaptation

Image credits: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Aside from its casting choices, the upcoming film has also faced criticism for its alleged historical inaccuracies. Fans debated various aspects of the trailer, including modern dialogue, American accents, and an anachronistic suit of armor that many argued was inappropriate for the period.

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Despite the backlash, Nolan defended taking creative liberties while adapting Homer’s epic. In an interview with Reuters, the Oscar-winning filmmaker said he made changes to the source material to better establish the story’s setup and payoffs.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

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“You have to take some liberties with it; you’ve got to move some things around,” he said.

Nolan also admitted that it wasn’t his intention to educate the audience about Ancient Greece through his adaptation. Instead, he wanted the film to appeal to both longtime fans and audiences unfamiliar with the source material.

“You ‌have to ⁠make it work for everybody,” he added.

The Odyssey is scheduled to be released on July 17, 2026.